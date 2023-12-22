Michael Pittman Jr. clears concussion protocol, Colts rule out 3 ahead of Week 16 game vs. Atlanta Falcons

Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. cleared concussion protocol, head coach Shane Steichen said Friday.

The Colts on Friday also ruled out center Jack Anderson (illness), linebacker Segun Olubi (hip) and right tackle Braden Smith (knee) for Sunday's Week 16 game against Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The Colts on Friday also did not rule out running back Jonathan Taylor (thumb), who was listed as a full participant in practice Wednesday and Thursday this week.

Running back Zack Moss (forearm), too, was not ruled out on Friday.

Moss exited the Colts' Week 15 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers with a forearm injury sustained while scoring a touchdown. Moss did not participate in practice this week.

Smith hasn't played since sustaining a knee injury in the Colts' Week 13 win over the Tennessee Titans. The plan is for Smith to return some time this season, Steichen said.