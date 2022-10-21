Colts Rule Out Wide Receiver Keke Coutee, Linebacker JoJo Domann, Linebacker Shaquille Leonard And Defensive End Kwity Paye For Week 7 Game vs. Tennessee Titans

The Colts on Friday ruled out defensive end Kwity Paye, linebacker JoJo Domann, wide receiver Keke Coutee and linebacker Shaquille Leonard for Sunday's Week 7 game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium, head coach Frank Reich said.

Leonard cleared concussion protocol on Friday but Reich emphasized the three-time All-Pro linebacker not being able to do any football activity in the two weeks after he sustained his nose injury/concussion in Week 4 against the Titans.

Reich said he's anticipating running back Jonathan Taylor will play as well. "It's looking positive," Reich said. Running back Nyheim Hines has cleared concussion protocol, too, and Reich said he's optimistic Hines will play.