Colts' Jonathan Taylor Nominated For Week 7 FedEx Air & Ground Player Of The Week 

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor on Monday was named a nominee for the FedEx Air & Ground Player of the Week for Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.

Taylor rushed for 107 yards on 18 carries with one touchdown in the Colts' 30-18 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night at Levi's Stadium. Through seven games, Taylor has 579 yards on 105 carries (5.5 yards/attempt) with five touchdowns.

Taylor was named the Week 6 FedEx Ground Player of the Week last week.