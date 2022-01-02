Jonathan Taylor Becomes Colts' Single-Season Rushing Yards King

Heading into Sunday's Week 17 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, Jonathan Taylor had one more box to check in order to lay claim to perhaps the greatest season by a running back in Indianapolis Colts franchise history.

Having already broken the franchise's single-season record for rushing touchdowns in recent weeks, Taylor headed into Sunday's action needing 84 yards on the ground over the final two games in order to surpass Hall of Famers Eric Dickerson and Edgerrin James for the Colts' single-season record in rushing yards, too.

For his part, Taylor decided not to let this thing drag out into the final week of the regular season.

Taylor didn't waste much time at all on Sunday getting the 34 yards needed to move past Dickerson (1,659 rushing yards, 1988) into second place on the team's single-season rushing yards list. And, finally, with a nine-yard run midway through the third quarter, Taylor moved past James and his 1,709-yard rushing performance in 2000 to sit alone as the Colts' single-season rushing yards king.

Taylor, who finished Sunday's loss to the Raiders with 20 rushing attempts for 108 yards (5.4 average) and a touchdown, now has an NFL-best 1,734 rushing yards on the season heading into next Sunday's regular season finale against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Ever the team-first guy, Taylor acknowledged that becoming the Colts' single-season record holder in rushing yards was "special," but he would've rather have added a win on Sunday, which would've clinched his team a spot in the postseason. Now, the team must win at Jacksonville to ensure it meets that same fate.

"It would've been more special if we would have been able to solidify that opportunity," Taylor said of getting the record on Sunday.

Still, Taylor was able to take a moment during Sunday's game to soak in his latest accomplishment. During a time out in the action after Taylor's record-breaking run, the Colts played a congratulatory video message from James on the Lucas Oil Stadium video boards.