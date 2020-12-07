Join Blue And Prevent The Flu During National Influenza Vaccination Week!

The Indianapolis Colts are teaming up with the Indiana Department of Health (ISDH) and the Indiana Immunization Coalition to help Hoosiers beat influenza (flu). 

Dec 07, 2020
The Indianapolis Colts are teaming up with the Indiana Department of Health (ISDH) and the Indiana Immunization Coalition to help Hoosiers beat influenza (flu). Football season is flu season, and your best line of defense is to get vaccinated against the flu.

Indiana ranked 15th worst in the nation for influenza vaccination coverage last flu season, with about 48 percent of Hoosiers being vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The flu vaccine is safe and effective and offers the best protection against the spread of the flu. Even if you've had a flu shot before, it is important to get one every flu season. It's more important than ever this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The game plan to help stop the spread of the flu is for Hoosiers to get a flu shot and to follow the "three Cs":

  • Clean – Wash your hands frequently with warm, soapy water.
  • Cover – Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm or a disposable tissue.
  • Contain – Stay home from work or school when you are sick to keep your germs from spreading.

Influenza vaccines are offered at a variety of providers, not just your doctor's office. Click here for an interactive map to find the most convenient place for you and your family to get a flu shot.

Keep in mind that antibiotics do not treat colds and the flu. Colds and flu are caused by viruses, while antibiotics treat infections caused by bacteria. In fact, taking antibiotics when they are not needed leads to antibiotic resistance, which means bacteria no longer respond to the drugs designed to kill them.

Gear up this flu season and join the Hoosier team to fight the flu!

