Practice Notebook: Jeff Saturday Focused On Giants, Not Head Coaching Interview

The Colts were eliminated from the 2022 playoffs last week, but interim head coach Jeff Saturday isn't thinking about the end of the season yet.

On Wednesday, Saturday was asked what his pitch may be if he still plans to interview for the Colts' head coaching job this offseason.

"Let me just tell you — my mind's not even there," Saturday said. "I got the Giants, I got a lot ahead of me. So I'm not even getting into the interview world at all. We'll just keep that — when it is the end of the season, I'll be glad to answer, but I'm not even thinking that way right now."

Earlier in December, Saturday was asked if he plans to interview when the Colts begin their search for a permanent head coach in January, and said he's "not wavering" in his conviction that he wants the job long-term.

"I've loved this. I've had a great time. I love the unity in the locker room," Saturday said. "I love the staff and working with guys and the strategy that goes in with this. Again, this has been a lot of fun. Again, W's make things a lot more fun, but that's where we've got to get to.

"... I enjoy the heck out of this and have had a lot of fun doing it. I'm not discouraged at all. I know I have a vision of what this could look like into the future, plan to work that way. That's what I do every day, is work towards that goal understanding what that looks like."

Saturday's message on Wednesday about not looking toward the end of the season, too, will resonate in a locker room that's trying to win these final two games of 2022.