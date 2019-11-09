Jacoby Brissett, Parris Campbell, T.Y. Hilton Ruled Out Sunday Against Dolphins; Pierre Desir Doubtful

» Desirhas been battling a nagging hamstring injury for more than a month; he initially suffered the injury in the Colts' Week 5 win over the Kansas City Chiefs. The veteran cornerback has been in and out of practice since, and although he was able to play Week 7 against the Houston Texans — finishing with seven tackles and two passes defensed, as well as his first interception of the season — Desir has sat out the last two games. He was initially ruled doubtful last Friday heading into the Week 9 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, was upgraded to questionable on Saturday but was ultimately inactive on gameday. This week, Desir was a limited participant on Wednesday, but he did not practice Thursday or Friday and was originally ruled questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins. If Desir is limited or inactive on Sunday, look for Rock Ya-Sin, Marvell Tell III, Shakial Taylor or Quincy Wilson to get added snaps at cornerback opposite starter Kenny Moore II.