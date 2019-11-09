Jacoby Brissett, Parris Campbell, T.Y. Hilton Ruled Out Sunday Against Dolphins; Pierre Desir Doubtful

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich said today that wide receivers Parris Campbell and T.Y. Hilton have been ruled out of Sunday's Week 10 matchup against the Miami Dolphins at Lucas Oil Stadium.
The team on Saturday then downgraded quarterback Jacoby Brissett to out and cornerback Pierre Desir to doubtful. Cornerback Quincy Wilson, meanwhile, is questionable.
RULED OUT
» Brissett suffered an injury to his left knee early in the second quarter of last Sunday's Week 9 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers; he was rolled up on by left guard Quenton Nelson, who was knocked back into the quarterback's leg by a Steelers defender. An MRI on Monday confirmed Brissett had a sprained MCL, but indicated he had sustained no serious damage. While Brissett, who was originally ruled questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, was a limited participant in all three practices this week, the team was also giving quarterback Brian Hoyer — who had three touchdown passes in relief work last week — extra practice reps just in case; Hoyer is in line to get his 38th-career start — and first with the Colts — on Sunday. The team on Saturday also announced it had elevated quarterback Chad Kelly to the active roster from the practice squad.
» Campbell suffered a fracture in his hand in the fourth quarter of last Sunday's Week 9 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, and is expected to miss an undetermined amount of time. The rookie last week had just returned to the lineup after missing three games with an abdominal injury and had his most productive game to date, finishing with 80 total yards on offense, catching five passes for 53 yards and logging three carries for 27 yards; he also had two kickoff returns for 62 yards (31.0 avg.). With Campbell and top wide receiver T.Y. Hilton out Sunday against the Dolphins, Zach Pascal, Chester Rogers, Deon Cain and Ashton Dulin should get added reps; the team also has Marcus Johnson and Chad Williams on its practice squad if needed.
» Hilton suffered a calf injury during a non-contact portion of practice on Oct. 30 and was initially expected to return within three to four weeks. With Hilton, No. 2 receiver Devin Funchess (on injured reserve since after Week 1) and speedy rookie Parris Campbell (fractured hand) all out Sunday, the Colts will turn to Zach Pascal, Chester Rogers, Deon Cain and Ashton Dulin to pick up the pace at wide receiver Sunday against the Dolphins; the team also has Marcus Johnson and Chad Williams on its practice squad if needed.
——————
DOUBTFUL
» Desirhas been battling a nagging hamstring injury for more than a month; he initially suffered the injury in the Colts' Week 5 win over the Kansas City Chiefs. The veteran cornerback has been in and out of practice since, and although he was able to play Week 7 against the Houston Texans — finishing with seven tackles and two passes defensed, as well as his first interception of the season — Desir has sat out the last two games. He was initially ruled doubtful last Friday heading into the Week 9 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, was upgraded to questionable on Saturday but was ultimately inactive on gameday. This week, Desir was a limited participant on Wednesday, but he did not practice Thursday or Friday and was originally ruled questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins. If Desir is limited or inactive on Sunday, look for Rock Ya-Sin, Marvell Tell III, Shakial Taylor or Quincy Wilson to get added snaps at cornerback opposite starter Kenny Moore II.
——————
QUESTIONABLE
» Wilson (shoulder) first appeared on the injury report Thursday, when he was a non-participant. The third-year veteran has played in six games this season, and has collected eight total tackles. If Wilson is limited or can't play Sunday against the Dolphins, then those in line to get added snaps at the cornerback position opposite starter Kenny Moore II include rookies Rock Ya-Sin, Marvell Tell III and Shakial Taylor; the team also has cornerback Deante Burton on its practice squad if needed.
——————
Injury report
Here is Friday's practice report, with their designation for Sunday's game (if applicable):
» DNP: DT/DE Denico Autry (not injury related; rest); WR Parris Campbell (hand; out); T Anthony Castonzo (not injury related; rest); CB Pierre Desir (hamstring, doubtful); S Clayton Geathers (not injury related; rest); WR T.Y. Hilton (calf; out); DE Justin Houston (not injury related; rest); DE Jabaal Sheard (not injury related; rest); CB Quincy Wilson (shoulder; questionable)
» Limited: QB Jacoby Brissett (knee; out)
» Full: S Malik Hooker (knee); C Ryan Kelly (burner)