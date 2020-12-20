#HOUvsIND Inactives List (2020, Week 15)

The Indianapolis Colts have announced their inactives list prior to today's 2020 Week 15 matchup against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Dec 20, 2020 at 11:29 AM
/assets/images/imported/IND/article-images/2017/misc/walker-headshot.jpg
Andrew Walker

Colts.com Writer

lucas-oil-stadium-exterior-2010
Indianapolis Colts

INDIANAPOLIS — The following players are inactive for today's 2020 Week 15 matchup against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium:

• QB Jacob Eason
• WR DeMichael Harris
• T Will Holden
• WR Dezmon Patmon
• CB Tremon Smith

Related Content

news

DeForest Buckner, Anthony Castonzo, Mo Alie-Cox Active Today Against Texans

The Indianapolis Colts headed into today's Week 15 matchup against the Houston Texans with three players — defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, left tackle Anthony Castonzo and tight end Mo Alie-Cox — labeled as questionable. All three players are active for today's contest.
news

2020 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts/Texans, Week 15

The fantasy playoffs are in full swing, and you need to find points to advance to the next round. Which Indianapolis Colts players might be able to assist with big performances today against the Houston Texans?
news

Colts Mailbag: T.Y. Hilton's Future In Indy, Containing Deshaun Watson, Quenton Nelson: Left Tackle Of The Future?

In this week's Colts Mailbag, readers inquire about wide receiver T.Y. Hilton's potential future with the team, what the Colts could possibly do to try to contain Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson on Sunday, if Quenton Nelson is the future answer at left tackle and much more.
news

Colts Elevate C Joey Hunt To Active Roster

The Indianapolis Colts today elevated center Joey Hunt to the active roster from the practice squad as a COVID-19 replacement for Sunday's game against Houston. Indianapolis' active roster is now at 53 players.
news

2020 Colts Preview: Colts/Texans, Week 15

For the second time in three weeks, the Indianapolis Colts (9-4) on Sunday take on the Houston Texans (4-9), this time at Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 15 action. Check out the official game preview.
news

No Colts Ruled Out Sunday Against The Texans; Rigoberto Sanchez Expected To Make Return, DeForest Buckner & Anthony Castonzo Questionable

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich said today that no players have been ruled out of Sunday's Week 15 matchup against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium. Punter Rigoberto Sanchez, who has missed the last two games after having surgery to remove a cancerous tumor, is also expected to make his return to game action, while tight end Mo Alie-Cox, defensive tackle DeForest Buckner and tackle Anthony Castonzo are questionable.
news

Irsay Family, R.E.M. Work To Reduce Stigma Around Mental Illness Through "Kicking The Stigma" Initiative

A :60 public service announcement for "Kicking The Stigma" was created in cooperation with the band R.E.M. using their song "Everybody Hurts." The goal is to bring the message to a national audience through placement on CNN, Fox News and The NFL Network as well as being shown locally in Indianapolis.  
news

Colts vs. Jaguars | Tickets On Sale Now!

Single-game tickets to January 3 regular season finale on sale now.
news

Colts Thursday Notebook: Mo Alie-Cox Misses Second Straight Day; Anthony Castonzo Returns To Practice

The Indianapolis Colts on Thursday held their second of three days of on-field preparations for Sunday's Week 15 contest against the Houston Texans. What were some of the top takeaways on the day?
news

Colts To Host Up To 10,000 Fans For Jan. 3 'Fan Appreciation' Game vs. Jaguars

Single-game tickets to AFC South matchup on sale tomorrow at 10 a.m.
news

AFC Playoff Picture, Clinching Scenarios Heading Into Week 15

While the Indianapolis Colts cannot clinch a playoff berth in Week 15, see how the AFC playoff picture could shape up following this weekend's matchups
JOIN US AT LUCAS OIL STADIUM ON JAN. 3!

JOIN US AT LUCAS OIL STADIUM ON JAN. 3!

Catch the Colts back in action at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 3rd as they welcome the Jacksonville Jaguars for the Fan Appreciation game.

Get Tickets

Advertising