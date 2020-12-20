HOUvsIND Inactives List (2020, Week 15)

INDIANAPOLIS — The following players are inactive for today's 2020 Week 15 matchup against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium:
• QB Jacob Eason
• WR DeMichael Harris
• T Will Holden
• WR Dezmon Patmon
• CB Tremon Smith
INDIANAPOLIS — The following players are inactive for today's 2020 Week 15 matchup against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium:
• QB Jacob Eason
• WR DeMichael Harris
• T Will Holden
• WR Dezmon Patmon
• CB Tremon Smith
The Indianapolis Colts headed into today's Week 15 matchup against the Houston Texans with three players — defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, left tackle Anthony Castonzo and tight end Mo Alie-Cox — labeled as questionable. All three players are active for today's contest.
The fantasy playoffs are in full swing, and you need to find points to advance to the next round. Which Indianapolis Colts players might be able to assist with big performances today against the Houston Texans?
In this week's Colts Mailbag, readers inquire about wide receiver T.Y. Hilton's potential future with the team, what the Colts could possibly do to try to contain Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson on Sunday, if Quenton Nelson is the future answer at left tackle and much more.
The Indianapolis Colts today elevated center Joey Hunt to the active roster from the practice squad as a COVID-19 replacement for Sunday's game against Houston. Indianapolis' active roster is now at 53 players.
For the second time in three weeks, the Indianapolis Colts (9-4) on Sunday take on the Houston Texans (4-9), this time at Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 15 action. Check out the official game preview.
Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich said today that no players have been ruled out of Sunday's Week 15 matchup against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium. Punter Rigoberto Sanchez, who has missed the last two games after having surgery to remove a cancerous tumor, is also expected to make his return to game action, while tight end Mo Alie-Cox, defensive tackle DeForest Buckner and tackle Anthony Castonzo are questionable.
A :60 public service announcement for "Kicking The Stigma" was created in cooperation with the band R.E.M. using their song "Everybody Hurts." The goal is to bring the message to a national audience through placement on CNN, Fox News and The NFL Network as well as being shown locally in Indianapolis.
Single-game tickets to January 3 regular season finale on sale now.
The Indianapolis Colts on Thursday held their second of three days of on-field preparations for Sunday's Week 15 contest against the Houston Texans. What were some of the top takeaways on the day?
Single-game tickets to AFC South matchup on sale tomorrow at 10 a.m.