Unofficial Depth Chart

Colts Release Week 17 Unofficial Depth Chart For Jaguars Matchup

What does the Indianapolis Colts unofficial depth chart look like for Sunday's 2019 Week 17 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars? We take a position-by-position look heading into the contest.

Dec 24, 2019 at 11:53 AM
Andrew Walker

Colts.com Writer

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts (7-8) on Sunday wrap up the 2019 season by traveling to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars (5-10) in their Week 17 matchup at TIAA Bank Field — and, accordingly, it's time to look at the team's unofficial depth chart for the game.

Here is a position-by-position look for the Jaguars matchup, with some notes for each unit:

OFFENSE

— WR: T.Y. Hilton, Marcus Johnson, Dontrelle Inman

— LT: Anthony Castonzo, Le'Raven Clark

— LG: Quenton Nelson, Joe Haeg, Jake Eldrenkamp

— C: Ryan Kelly, Josh Andrews

— RG: Mark Glowinski, Joe Haeg, Jake Eldrenkamp

— RT: Braden Smith, Le'Raven Clark

— TE: Jack Doyle, Ross Travis

— WR: Zach Pascal, Ashton Dulin, Chad Williams

— QB: Jacoby Brissett, Brian Hoyer, Chad Kelly

— TE: Mo Alie-Cox

— RB: Marlon Mack, Nyheim Hines, Jordan Wilkins, Jonathan Williams

Notes:

» No differences this week compared to last week.

———————

DEFENSE

— DE: Justin Houston, Ben Banogu

— NT: Grover Stewart, Margus Hunt

— UT: Denico Autry, Tyquan Lewis, Trevon Coley

— DE: Jabaal Sheard, Al-Quadin Muhammad

— WLB: Darius Leonard, E.J. Speed

— MLB: Anthony Walker, Bobby Okereke

— SAM: Bobby Okereke, Matthew Adams, Zaire Franklin

— CB: Kenny Moore II, Quincy Wilson, Breian Boddy-Calhoun

— FS: Malik Hooker, George Odum

— SS: Clayton Geathers, Khari Willis

— CB: Pierre Desir, Rock Ya-Sin, Marvell Tell III

Notes:

» Two differences this week compared to last week: with safety Rolan Milligan going on injured reserve, the team signed veteran free agent cornerback Breian Boddy-Calhoun, who not only played last Sunday in his Colts debut against the Carolina Panthers, but had five tackles in his 22 defensive snaps.

» With Khari Willis playing an early role at slot corner before suffering a shoulder injury that forced him out of the game, Clayton Geathers got extensive action at strong safety against the Panthers, logging 46 defensive snaps (66 percent), while also playing 13 special teams snaps (50 percent).

———————

SPECIALISTS

— P: Rigoberto Sanchez

— PK: Chase McLaughlin

— H: Rigoberto Sanchez

— LS: Luke Rhodes

— KR: Nyheim Hines, Zach Pascal

— PR: Nyheim Hines

Notes:

» No differences this week compared to last week.

» Just another opportunity to highlight the out-of-this world performance on Sunday by Nyheim Hines, who had the fourth-most punt return yards (195) in a game in NFL history (the most in Colts franchise history, too), while he became the first Colts player to log two punt return touchdowns in the same game.

