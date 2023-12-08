Jacksonville Jaguars place wide receiver Christian Kirk on Injured Reserve

Kirk will miss at least four games after suffering core muscle injury in the Jaguars' Week 13 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Dec 08, 2023 at 12:31 PM
Christian Kirk Update

On Friday, the Jacksonville Jaguars announced that they were placing wide receiver Christian Kirk on the Injured Reserve.

During the Jaguars' loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night, Kirk suffered a core muscle injury that caused him to leave the game in the first quarter.

Through the team's first 12 games, Kirk led the team with 787 receiving yards on 57 receptions. He also has three touchdown receptions, which is second-most on the team.

In his absence, the team will rely heavily on sixth-round rookie wide receiver Parker Washington. Following Kirk's departure from Monday's game, Washington stepped into his slot position and played 40 snaps. He went on to catch six passes for 61 yards and a touchdown.

Kirk will miss at least the next four games. He will be eligible to return in Week 18 ahead of their regular season finale versus the Tennessee Titans.

Related Content

news

Colts rule out T Braden Smith, RB Jonathan Taylor for Week 14 game vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Cornerback JuJu Brents and linebacker EJ Speed were not ruled out on Friday. 
news

Colts-Bengals preview: AFC playoff race continues to be defined by backup quarterbacks, from Gardner Minshew II to Jake Browning

Jake Browning lit up the Jacksonville Jaguars' defense in Week 13, vaulting the Cincinnati Bengals to 6-6 – one game behind the 7-5 Colts, who've cemented themselves in the AFC playoff picture with Gardner Minshew II behind center. 
news

Opposition Research: Talking the Bengals with Geoff Hobson

The Colts play the Bengals this Sunday at 1:00 p.m. The last time these teams squared off was in 2020 with the Colts winning, 31-27.
news

Practice Notebook: Colts' secondary ready to step up ahead of 'statement game' versus Cincinnati Bengals

After running through a gauntlet of stout wide receivers this season, the Colts' secondary now have their sights set on the Bengals' trio of Ja'Marr Chase, Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins.
news

Colts Mailbag: AFC South tiebreaking scenarios, Jake Browning's breakout game ahead of Week 14 matchup with Cincinnati Bengals

The Colts mailbag is back for Week 14 with questions on if the Colts can become AFC South champions in the event of a three-way tie, what to expect from Bengals quarterback Jake Browning on Sunday and if the team's tight ends will become a bigger part of the offense down the stretch. 
news

5 years after first stint as offensive coordinator ended, Jim Bob Cooter is making 'phenomenal' impact on Colts offense

Cooter's rise as a coach began in Indianapolis, but didn't end after his first gig as offensive coordinator ended with the Detroit Lions in 2018. An offensive coordinator again, Cooter has had a key role in developing game plans for head coach Shane Steichen and the Colts' 8th-ranked offense in 2023. 
news

Practice Notebook: Grover Stewart, with no limitations, returns to Colts defensive line for Week 14

Stewart re-joins a defensive line that enters Week 14's matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals second in the NFL with 42 sacks. 
news

Zaire Franklin humbled, motivated by nomination as Colts' 2023 Walter Payton Man of the Year

Franklin said being named the Colts' 2023 Walter Payton Man of the Year has already inspired him to find more ways to give back to kids in Philadelphia and Indianapolis through his foundation, Shelice's Angels. 
news

From breast cancer awareness to promoting education, Colts players explain inspiration behind My Cause, My Cleats initiatives

The Colts wore the cleats during their Week 13 overtime win over the Tennessee Titans.
news

Colts release unofficial depth chart for Week 14 game vs. Cincinnati Bengals

The Colts released their Week 14 unofficial depth chart ahead of their game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Check it out below:
news

Taking a look at AFC South standings after Week 13

After 13 weeks, the Colts are second in the AFC South standings with a 7-5 record. 
2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

Season Tickets for the 2024 Season are available now! Get access to the best seating locations, best pricing, and best benefits as a Colts Season Ticket Member!

Learn more Explore 3D Seat Viewer
Advertising