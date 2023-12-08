Jacksonville Jaguars place wide receiver Christian Kirk on Injured Reserve

On Friday, the Jacksonville Jaguars announced that they were placing wide receiver Christian Kirk on the Injured Reserve.

During the Jaguars' loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night, Kirk suffered a core muscle injury that caused him to leave the game in the first quarter.

Through the team's first 12 games, Kirk led the team with 787 receiving yards on 57 receptions. He also has three touchdown receptions, which is second-most on the team.

In his absence, the team will rely heavily on sixth-round rookie wide receiver Parker Washington. Following Kirk's departure from Monday's game, Washington stepped into his slot position and played 40 snaps. He went on to catch six passes for 61 yards and a touchdown.