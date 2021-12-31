Who's In, Who's Out

Presented by

Colts Rule Out S Andrew Sendejo For Week 17 vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Jack Doyle and Eric Fisher left the Colts' Week 16 win over the Arizona Cardinals with injuries and did not practice on Wednesday and Thursday this week. 

Dec 31, 2021 at 02:22 PM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

21_WhosIN_WhosOUT_1920x1080

The Colts will rule out safety Andrew Sendejo (concussion) for their Week 17 game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Left tackle Eric Fisher (knee/shoulder/toe) will be listed as questionable, head coach Frank Reich said. The Colts additionally placed long snapper Luke Rhodes on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday and signed long snapper Kyle Nelson to the practice squad.

Check back later Friday for the Colts' final practice report, which will have an update on tight end Jack Doyle. Doyle returned to practice on Friday.

The Colts could get right tackle Braden Smith back from the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday, and could get quarterback Carson Wentz and cornerback T.J. Carrie back from the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Sunday.

Wide receiver Parris Campbell, who was designated to return to practice this week, is unlikely to be activated from injured reserve for Sunday's game, Reich said.

Related Content

news

Colts Place G Mark Glowinski On Reserve/COVID-19 List, Rule Out C Ryan Kelly For Week 16 vs. Arizona Cardinals

Head coach Frank Reich on Friday provided a final status update for Colts players ahead of Christmas night's game against the Cardinals in Arizona. 
news

Colts Rule Out DT Antwaun Woods For Week 15 vs. New England Patriots

The Colts kick off against the Patriots Saturday night at 8:15 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium. 
news

Colts Do Not Rule Out Any Players For Week 13 vs. Houston Texans

The Colts face the Houston Texans on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET at NRG Stadium. 
news

Colts Do Not Rule Any Players Out For Week 12 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 

Coach Frank Reich gave a clean bill of health to the Colts for Sunday's game vs. the defending Super Bowl champions 
news

Colts Do Not Rule Any Players Out For Week 11 vs. Buffalo Bills

Coach Frank Reich gave a clean bill of health to the Colts for Sunday's game in Buffalo. 
news

Colts' WR T.Y. Hilton Will Play, CB Xavier Rhodes Out In Week 10 vs. Jaguars

Hilton (concussion) missed the Colts' Week 9 win over the New York Jets. 
news

Colts Rule Out WR T.Y. Hilton, S Khari Willis For Thursday Night Football Vs. New York Jets

Left guard Quenton Nelson is also questionable with a toe injury. 
news

Colts' T.Y. Hilton, Braden Smith Listed As Questionable For Week 8 Vs. Titans

Head coach Frank Reich announced cornerback BoPete Keyes will not play on Sunday. 
news

Colts Rule Out Julian Blackmon, Braden Smith, Kemoko Turay, Jordan Wilkins, Rock Ya-Sin For Week 7 vs. San Francisco 49ers

Head coach Frank Reich made the announcement on Friday. 
news

Colts Rule Rodrigo Blankenship, Andrew Sendejo, Braden Smith, Kemoko Turay, Jordan Wilkins Out For Week 6 vs. Houston Texans

Head coach Frank Reich made the announcement on Friday. 
news

Colts Rule T Braden Smith, DE Kwity Paye, CB Rock Ya-Sin, RB Jordan Wilkins Out For Monday Night Game vs. Baltimore Ravens

Smith will miss his fourth consecutive game while Paye and Ya-Sin will not play for the second straight week. 
Colts vs Raiders – January 2 | 1 p.m.

Colts vs Raiders – January 2 | 1 p.m.

Theme: Fan Appreciation

Giveaway: Colts Scarf

Buy Tickets
Advertising