Colts Rule Out S Andrew Sendejo For Week 17 vs. Las Vegas Raiders

The Colts will rule out safety Andrew Sendejo (concussion) for their Week 17 game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Left tackle Eric Fisher (knee/shoulder/toe) will be listed as questionable, head coach Frank Reich said. The Colts additionally placed long snapper Luke Rhodes on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday and signed long snapper Kyle Nelson to the practice squad.

Check back later Friday for the Colts' final practice report, which will have an update on tight end Jack Doyle. Doyle returned to practice on Friday.

The Colts could get right tackle Braden Smith back from the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday, and could get quarterback Carson Wentz and cornerback T.J. Carrie back from the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Sunday.