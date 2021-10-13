Irsay, Colts & NFL Foundation Make Gift To Christel House Watanabe High School Athletics

Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts and team CEO & Owner Jim Irsay today announced a $20,000 gift to Christel House Watanabe High School athletics that will provide a nationally-certified and state-licensed athletic trainer to provide sports medicine services during team practices and games at the school.

The award is designed to help increase student access to certified athletic trainers in their communities, and the Colts worked with Indiana University Health Sports Medicine to identify a school in need of high-quality athletic training services.

The gift will be matched by the NFL Foundation through its 2021 NFL Club Matching Certified Athletic Trainer Grant.

"The Colts are proud to support Christel House students and this new and emerging athletic department that will offer its young people more opportunities to be active, build healthy habits, learn teamwork and just have fun playing sports," said Mike Prior, former Colts defensive back and current Colts Youth Football Commissioner. "We look forward to watching this program and its athletes grow in the future."

In June, the Indiana High School Athletic Association approved Christel House Watanabe High School and Emmerich Manual High School's request to combine sports teams. The athletic merger allows the schools to increase sports offerings and provide many more opportunities for student athletes.

"We are very grateful to Mr. Irsay, the Colts organization and the NFL Foundation for their support of Christel House Indianapolis and our student athletes," said Nolan Dowling, Athletic Director, Christel House Indianapolis.

About The NFL Foundation

_The National Football League Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of those touched by the game of football – from players at all levels to communities across the country. The NFL Foundation and its members, the 32 NFL clubs, support the health, safety and wellness of athletes, youth football, and the communities that support our game. _

About Christel House Indianapolis