Colts Rule Rodrigo Blankenship, Andrew Sendejo, Braden Smith, Kemoko Turay, Jordan Wilkins Out For Week 6 vs. Houston Texans

Head coach Frank Reich made the announcement on Friday. 

Oct 15, 2021 at 01:50 PM
The Colts will be without kicker Rodrigo Blankenship (right hip), safety Andrew Sendejo (concussion), tackle Braden Smith (foot/thumb), defensive end Kemoko Turay (groin) and running back Jordan Wilkins (non-football illness) for Sunday's game against the Houston Texans.

Blankenship's right hip flared up during pregame warmups before the Colts' Week 5 game against the Baltimore Ravens, and he said he felt a stabbing pain when he went to cock his leg back to kick. Blankenship missed a PAT, had a field goal blocked and missed what would've been a game-winning 47-yard field goal with time expiring on Monday night.

The Colts signed kicker Michael Badgley to the practice squad this week and will elevate him to the active roster for Sunday's game against the Houston Texans. Badgley began his pro career as an undrafted free agent with the Colts during the 2021 offseason and preseason, and has kicked for the Los Angeles Chargers and Tennessee Titans since.

Smith will miss his fifth game of the season as he recovers from injuries to his foot and thumb. Matt Pryor played every snap at right tackle in Week 5 after rotating in with Julién Davenport there in previous weeks.

Reich said the Colts have not made a decision on whether or not they'll activate wide receiver T.Y. Hilton off injured reserve before Sunday's game.

Friday's final practice report

