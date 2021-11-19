Colts Do Not Rule Any Players Out For Week 11 vs. Buffalo Bills

The Colts will head to Buffalo with a nearly full-strength 53-man roster, as head coach Frank Reich announced Friday no players have been ruled out yet for Week 11's game against the Bills.

"Right now everything's looking pretty good," Reich said.

Reich said he's hopeful cornerback Xavier Rhodes and linebacker Darius Leonard will play on Sunday.

While the Colts had seven players not participate in Wednesday's practice this week, five of the seven were full participants and two were limited on Thursday.