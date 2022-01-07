Colts Rule CB Xavier Rhodes Out For Week 18 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Colts cornerback Xavier Rhodes (hamstring) will be ruled out for Sunday's Week 18 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, head coach Frank Reich said Friday.

Safety Andrew Sendejo, who's missed the Colts' last two games with a concussion, was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday.

Left tackle Eric Fisher, who did not play in Week 17 but has been a full participant in practice this week, will play against the Jaguars on Sunday, Reich said.

Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (knee) did not practice this week and will be listed as questionable, Reich said.

As for wide receiver Parris Campbell, who returned to practice last week, Reich said there's a chance he could be activated from injured reserve ahead of Sunday.

"I thought he had a good week," Reich said, "and we just need to see how he continues to respond."