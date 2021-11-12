Colts' WR T.Y. Hilton Will Play, CB Xavier Rhodes Out In Week 10 vs. Jaguars

Colts head coach Frank Reich announced Friday wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (concussion) has been cleared to play Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Hilton missed the Colts' Week 9 win over the New York Jets with the concussion he suffered on Halloween against the Tennessee Titans.

Reich added "we should be good" for right tackle Braden Smith (elbow) to play on Sunday, too.

Cornerback Xavier Rhodes (calf) will not play against the Jaguars, Reich said. The Colts also may get cornerback T.J. Carrie back this weekend – the veteran returned to practice this week and would need to be activated from injured reserve to play on Sunday.