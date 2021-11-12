Who's In, Who's Out

Colts' WR T.Y. Hilton Will Play, CB Xavier Rhodes Out In Week 10 vs. Jaguars

Hilton (concussion) missed the Colts' Week 9 win over the New York Jets. 

Nov 12, 2021 at 01:54 PM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Colts head coach Frank Reich announced Friday wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (concussion) has been cleared to play Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Hilton missed the Colts' Week 9 win over the New York Jets with the concussion he suffered on Halloween against the Tennessee Titans.

Reich added "we should be good" for right tackle Braden Smith (elbow) to play on Sunday, too.

Cornerback Xavier Rhodes (calf) will not play against the Jaguars, Reich said. The Colts also may get cornerback T.J. Carrie back this weekend – the veteran returned to practice this week and would need to be activated from injured reserve to play on Sunday.

The Colts are optimistic defensive tackle DeForest Buckner will play against the Jaguars after missing practice Friday with a back issue that also limited him on Thursday.

