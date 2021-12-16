Colts Rule Out DT Antwaun Woods For Week 15 vs. New England Patriots

The Colts ruled out defensive tackle Antwaun Woods (calf) for Saturday's Week 15 matchup against the New England Patriots, head coach Frank Reich announced Thursday.

Linebacker Bobby Okereke, who did not practice Tuesday and Wednesday with an illness, returned to practice on Thursday.

The Colts earlier in the week placed linebacker Zaire Franklin on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and activated center Ryan Kelly from the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Reich said Franklin is unlikely to play on Saturday.