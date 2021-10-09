Who's In, Who's Out

Colts Rule T Braden Smith, DE Kwity Paye, CB Rock Ya-Sin, RB Jordan Wilkins Out For Monday Night Game vs. Baltimore Ravens

Smith will miss his fourth consecutive game while Paye and Ya-Sin will not play for the second straight week. 

Oct 09, 2021 at 02:51 PM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Colts right tackle Braden Smith (foot/thumb), cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (ankle), running back Jordan Wilkins (non-football illness) and defensive end Kwity Paye (hamstring) will not play Monday night against the Baltimore Ravens, coach Frank Reich announced Saturday.

Smith has been out since Week 1 while Paye suffered his hamstring injury during the Colts' Week 3 game against the Tennessee Titans. Ya-Sin was also injured in Week 3 against the Titans.

In Smith's place, the Colts have rotated Julién Davenport and Matt Pryor at right tackle; with Paye out last week, defensive end Kemoko Turay notched his first two sacks of the season. Cornerback Isaiah Rodgers played the majority of the snaps in place of Ya-Sin in Week 4.

Saturday's final practice report:

