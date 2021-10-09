Colts Rule T Braden Smith, DE Kwity Paye, CB Rock Ya-Sin, RB Jordan Wilkins Out For Monday Night Game vs. Baltimore Ravens

news

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich said today that no players have been ruled out of Sunday's Week 15 matchup against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium. Punter Rigoberto Sanchez, who has missed the last two games after having surgery to remove a cancerous tumor, is also expected to make his return to game action, while tight end Mo Alie-Cox, defensive tackle DeForest Buckner and tackle Anthony Castonzo are questionable.