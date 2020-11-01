INDvsDET Inactives List (2020, Week 8)

DETROIT — The following players are inactive for today's 2020 Week 8 matchup against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field:
• DE Ron'Dell Carter
• QB Jacob Eason
• WR Dezmon Patmon
• CB Tremon Smith
• TE Noah Togiai
The Indianapolis Colts (4-2) are on the road today, taking on the Detroit Lions (3-3) in 2020 Week 8 action at Ford Field. Check back here for live, in-game analysis and highlights.
Tight end Mo Alie-Cox and center Ryan Kelly, both of whom were questionable heading into today's Week 8 road matchup against the Detroit Lions with knee injuries, are officially active and could be available for the team.
Fresh off their bye week, the Indianapolis Colts (4-2) on Sunday travel to take on the Detroit Lions (3-3), winners of two straight and three of their last four, at Ford Field. Check out the official game preview.
The Indianapolis Colts return from their bye week today to take on a Detroit Lions team that will give up a ton of points to running backs and wide receivers, which could be promising for those with Jonathan Taylor and T.Y. Hilton in their lineups. Need some last-minute lineup advice? Here's the Week 8 fantasy preview.
In this week's edition of the Colts Mailbag, readers inquire about whether Indy can get its run game back on track against today's opponent, the Detroit Lions, how the team will approach Tuesday's NFL trade deadline, when defensive end Kemoko Turay might possibly make his return to game action and much more.
The Indianapolis Colts today announced they have activated wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. from the Injured Reserve list and waived wide receiver Daurice Fountain.
Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich said today that no players have been ruled out of Sunday's Week 8 matchup against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field, but tight end Mo Alie-Cox and center Ryan Kelly are both being labeled as questionable.
The Indianapolis Colts on Thursday held their second of three days of on-field preparations for Sunday's Week 8 contest against the Detroit Lions. What were some of the top takeaways on the day?
It's time for the Week 8 version of the 2020 Colts Rookie Watch, where we take a look at the stats and highlights to track the progress of each rookie on the Indianapolis Colts' roster.
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers today spoke with local media members via video conference. What did he have to say about this Sunday's opponent, the Detroit Lions, why he enjoys the give and take with his defensive teammates and coaches, rookie wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr.'s potential return and more?