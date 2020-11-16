Colts 2021 Season Tickets On Sale Today

IndianapolisIndianapolis Colts 2021 season tickets are officially on sale, giving fans everywhere the opportunity to join the team's season ticket member family for the 2021 season and beyond.

The Colts 2021 home schedule features matchups against the New England Patriots, Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams, as well as AFC South divisional opponents – the Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans.

Fans may learn more and secure their seats at Colts.com/tickets or by calling a Colts ticket representative at 317-297-7000.

What's more, an online "virtual venue" of Lucas Oil Stadium, where fans can see a view of the field from the available seats, is available here.

Season ticket members receive numerous benefits throughout the year, including:

  • Flexible payment options, including a new monthly payment plan
  • Discounted ticket prices compared to single game tickets
  • Opportunities for VIP gameday access, including pre- and post-game events and activities
  • Colts Pro Shop discount (10% in-store and 20% online)
  • Access to preferred gameday parking
  • Subscription to NFL Game Pass and NFL Redzone
  • Year-round invitations to exclusive VIP events
  • Opportunities to purchase tickets for select Lucas Oil Stadium events
  • Exclusive season ticket member gifting
  • Access to Super Bowl ticket drawings
  • First chance to secure seats for home playoff games
  • Priority to relocate seats during the offseason
  • Dedicated account manager, and much more!

If a game is canceled and cannot be replayed, or is played under conditions that prohibit fans from attending, refund information will be made available to all ticketholders. If COVID-19 health and safety precautions are still in place for home games in 2021, some changes to benefits may occur.

