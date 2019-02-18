Indianapolis Colts 2019 Mock Draft Monday: Feb. 18

Analysis: "With 5 of the top EDGE prospects off the board at this selection ( Ferrell, Sweat, Polite, Ferguson, and Burns) and four of the best interior players gone (Oliver, Gary, Lawrence, Wilkins, and Simmons) Indy will be faced with a decision: Go with a WRF, add a "system CB" like Byron Murphy, or reach a bit on a defensive player in the front seven. (I should add there's a possibility that "reaching" on a Safety like Nasir Adderley is entirely possible as well). In this week's CMD we'll add some defensive help up front in the form of the Buckeyes' Dre'Mont Jones. The Cleveland, Ohio native will have his work cut out for him at the NFL level, as he projects to the interior defensive line, but he isn't as dominant a player against the run as Indy (or other teams) may want. Jones does, however, give Defensive Coordinator Eberflus a piece to move around on the line if desired, as his athleticism gives him an ability to set up inside or outside. The Colts have an assortment of D-Linemen that have played significant minutes and have played well, but there is still no one that creates the necessary pass rush GM Chris Ballard is looking for at this point in his tenure. While he doesn't fill that prototype exactly, Jones allows for the versatility of an inside-outside threat to push on the pocket. It will be interesting to see if Ballard believes one of the top 5 EDGE prospects is worthy of expending draft capital in an effort to jump up the board, especially for Burns or Ferguson (or possibly even Christian Wilkins). Perhaps he'd trade back again as he did last year, gaining some "hidden gems" in the later rounds."