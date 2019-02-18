Indianapolis Colts 2019 Mock Draft Monday: Feb. 18

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts have the No. 26-overall pick in April's 2019 NFL Draft. Here's your latest weekly compilation taking a look at which players the various experts believe will land in Indianapolis:
- Charlie Campbell, WalterFootball.com
- Dan Kadar, SB Nation
- Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN
- Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports
- Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports
- Walter Cherepinsky, WalterFootball.com
- DraftTek.com
- Luke Easterling, DraftWire
- Maurice Jones-Drew, NFL.com
- R.J. White, CBS Sports
- Vinny Iyer, Sporting News
- Todd McShay, ESPN
- Dane Brugler, The Athletic
- Michael Renner, Pro Football Focus
- Chad Reuter, NFL.com
- Nick Klopsis, Newsday
- Joe Marino, The Draft Network
- Matt Miller, Bleacher Report
- Lance Zierlein, NFL.com
- Bucky Brooks, NFL.com
- Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com
- Steve Palazzolo, Pro Football Focus
Expert: Charlie Campbell, WalterFootball.com
Selection: D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss
Previous selections: Devin Bush, LB, Michigan; Dre'Mont Jones, DT, Ohio State; Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson
Analysis: "The Colts need more receiving weapons for Andrew Luck and could use a big wideout with mismatch size to go with T.Y. Hilton. After seven games in 2018, Metcalf (6-4, 230) went out for the year with a neck injury. Prior to that, he was playing well, exploiting a lot of man coverage with teams focused on stopping A.J. Brown. In 2018, Metcalf totaled 26 receptions for 569 yards and five touchdowns. He recorded 39 receptions for 646 yards and seven touchdowns in 2017. The big wideout has mismatch size and is a red-zone weapon for the NFL. He should have returned to Ole Miss for 2019, but he decided to enter the 2019 NFL Draft. His medical exam and his route-running are going to be very important for his draft grade."
Expert: Dan Kadar, SB Nation
Selection: Dre'Mont Jones, DT, Ohio State
Previous selections: Dre'Mont Jones, DT, Ohio State; Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma; Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson
Analysis: "Considering Indianapolis' needs this offseason, none stands out as more important than the other. The secondary could need retooling due to free agency status of cornerback Pierre Desir and safety Clayton Geathers. The Colts need players more suited for a 4-3 defense up front and a slot wide receiver who could open the offense. Jones may be attractive as a player who fits on the inside and provides some pass rush."
Expert: Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN
Date of mock draft: Feb. 18 (link; ESPN Insider access required)
Selection: A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss
Previous selections: Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson
Analysis: "GM Chris Ballard had one of the league's best draft classes in 2018, and the Colts made a surprising run to the playoffs. They'll have this pick and the No. 34 overall pick from the Jets to continue to upgrade. Brown (6-1, 225) could be an effective No. 2 receiver next to T.Y. Hilton as Indianapolis tries to get better weapons around Andrew Luck. Brown had 2,572 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns over the past two seasons, and he's the second Ole Miss wideout off the board in my projection, after D.K. Metcalf to Buffalo at No. 9."
Expert: Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports
Selection: Nasir Adderley, S, Delaware
Previous selections: N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State; Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia; Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State
Analysis: "Matt Eberflus transformed the Colts into a good defense in 2018. To go from good to great, Indy needs to add a few more pieces, starting with safety. Adderley is an FCS product but he's still our No. 1 safety after a strong season and an impressive Senior Bowl week."
Expert: Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports
Date of mock draft: Feb. 15 (link)
Selection: Byron Murphy, CB, Washington
Previous selections: A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss; Byron Murphy, CB, Washington; Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson
Analysis: "Home run pick here for Indianapolis. The Colts can let Murphy sit in zone and use his spring-loaded athleticism to jump on underneath routes and comebacks."
Expert: Walter Cherepinsky, WalterFootball.com
Date of mock draft: Feb. 13 (link)
Selection: Jaylon Ferguson, DE, Louisiana Tech
Previous selections: D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss
Analysis: "The Colts made great strides defensively last year, but they were just 29th in adjusted sack rate. They'll be looking to improve their pass rush. Jaylon Ferguson had an excellent Senior Bowl, proving that he could compete with the power-five prospects. He may have moved himself into being a first-round selection."
Expert: DraftTek.com
Date of mock draft: Feb. 13 (link)
Selection: Dre'Mont Jones, DT, Ohio State
Previous selections: J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, WR, Stanford; Emanuel Hall, WR, Missouri
Analysis: "With 5 of the top EDGE prospects off the board at this selection ( Ferrell, Sweat, Polite, Ferguson, and Burns) and four of the best interior players gone (Oliver, Gary, Lawrence, Wilkins, and Simmons) Indy will be faced with a decision: Go with a WRF, add a "system CB" like Byron Murphy, or reach a bit on a defensive player in the front seven. (I should add there's a possibility that "reaching" on a Safety like Nasir Adderley is entirely possible as well). In this week's CMD we'll add some defensive help up front in the form of the Buckeyes' Dre'Mont Jones. The Cleveland, Ohio native will have his work cut out for him at the NFL level, as he projects to the interior defensive line, but he isn't as dominant a player against the run as Indy (or other teams) may want. Jones does, however, give Defensive Coordinator Eberflus a piece to move around on the line if desired, as his athleticism gives him an ability to set up inside or outside. The Colts have an assortment of D-Linemen that have played significant minutes and have played well, but there is still no one that creates the necessary pass rush GM Chris Ballard is looking for at this point in his tenure. While he doesn't fill that prototype exactly, Jones allows for the versatility of an inside-outside threat to push on the pocket. It will be interesting to see if Ballard believes one of the top 5 EDGE prospects is worthy of expending draft capital in an effort to jump up the board, especially for Burns or Ferguson (or possibly even Christian Wilkins). Perhaps he'd trade back again as he did last year, gaining some "hidden gems" in the later rounds."
Expert: Luke Easterling, DraftWire
Selection: Montez Sweat, EDGE, Mississippi State
Previous selections: Kelvin Harmon, WR, North Carolina State; Jerry Tillery, DL, Notre Dame
Analysis: "Another defense that needs help at every level, the Colts will be looking to maximize value at any number of positions here. In this scenario, their best option is grabbing one of the talented edge rushers still on the board, and a complete prospect like Sweat would be a fantastic fit."
Expert: Maurice Jones-Drew, NFL.com
Selection: N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State
Analysis: "Another playmaker to help Andrew Luck, Harry is physical and will nicely complement T.Y. Hilton."
Expert: R.J. White, CBS Sports
Selection: Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson
Previous selections: D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss; Johnathan Abram, S, Mississippi State
Analysis: "Wilkins has been a bit of an afterthought with all the defensive line talent in this class, but when he finally gets drafted he's going to step in and make an immediate impact on the interior of a defensive line. The Colts were shot out of a cannon this year with a healthy Andrew Luck, and upgrading the D-line could be what helps them take the next step."
Expert: Vinny Iyer, Sporting News
Date of mock draft: Feb. 9 (link)
Selection: N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State
Analysis: "Andrew Luck had a big season despite limited pop at receiver beyond T.Y. Hilton. Harry would complement Hilton as a big (6-4, 216 pounds) matchup nightmare through the red zone who also can provide another strong intermediate-to-deep threat. Harry's stock has the potential to shoot up, a la Mike Evans, so Stanford's J.J. Arcega-Whiteside also must remain on the Colts' radar."
Expert: Todd McShay, ESPN
Date of mock draft: Feb. 7 (link; ESPN Insider access required)
Selection: Trayvon Mullen, CB, Clemson
Previous selections: Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson
Analysis: "Indy could use a receiver, but the secondary is a bigger need. Mullen, a long and lean corner, had four interceptions over the past two seasons with the Tigers and would help shore up the Colts' middle-of-the-road pass defense."
Expert: Dane Brugler, The Athletic
Date of mock draft: Feb. 5 (link; The Athletic subscription required)
Selection: Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia
Previous selections: Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State
Analysis: "The Colts' defense played better than expected last season under first-year defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, but there is room for upgrades. With his timing and instincts to disrupt the catch point, Baker would be an ideal fit in the Colts' mostly Cover-2 scheme."
Expert: Michael Renner, Pro Football Focus
Date of mock draft: Feb. 5 (link)
Selection: Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State
Analysis: "Talent-wise, Simmons is a top-10 player in this class. The video of him punching a girl in high school could have teams taking him off their board altogether though."
Expert: Chad Reuter, NFL.com
Date of mock draft: Feb. 5 (link)
Selection: Kelvin Harmon, WR, N.C. State
Analysis: "The Colts need a big-bodied receiver to complement T.Y. Hilton."
Expert: Nick Klopsis, Newsday
Selection: Kelvin Harmon, WR, N.C. State
Analysis: "The Colts don't have too many glaring needs, so they can afford to make a luxury pick here and bolster an already strong receiving corps. Kelvin Harmon is a well-rounded receiver with the size (6-3, 214), speed, hands and route-running ability to eventually become a No. 1 receiver."
Expert: Joe Marino, The Draft Network
Selection: Dexter Lawrence, DL, Clemson
Analysis: "Al Woods and Margus Hunt played considerable snaps on the interior defensive line for the Colts in 2018. Both are 32 with expired contracts. Grover Stewart was up and down while Hassan Ridgeway and Jihad Ward (expired contract) had some flashes, but overall the position group needs an infusion of talent. Lawrence is a massive man that is capable of dominating at the point of attack while also featuring good mobility relative to his frame. He can help keep the Colts defense stout and make sure star linebacker Darius Leonard is clean of blocks to make splash plays."
Expert: Matt Miller, Bleacher Report
Selection: Christian Wilkins, DL, Clemson
Previous selections: N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State
Analysis: "Christian Wilkins started the season with a second-round grade on my board, but the more Clemson tape that's evaluated, the more it's clear he has a role as an interior pass-rusher and excellent leader in the NFL. His athleticism, production and character add up to a first-round grade. For the Indianapolis Colts, he's exactly the type of player they've shown a want for. Wilkins is no-nonsense, all about ball and works his tail off on and off the field. He's also a disruptor from the middle of the defensive line and can bring pressure up the middle to collapse pockets and flush quarterbacks.The Colts have other needs that could be addressed here—like edge-rusher or wide receiver—but with two selections in the second round, it makes the most sense to grab a potential building block on defense while they can."
Expert: Lance Zierlein, NFL.com
Date of mock draft: Jan. 29 (link)
Selection: Jerry Tillery, DT, Notre Dame
Analysis: "Playing on the prevailing Colts theme of build the fronts and look for traits, I'll give them an inconsistent but talented interior rusher with elite physical dimensions."
Expert: Bucky Brooks, NFL.com
Date of mock draft: Jan. 25 (link)
Selection: N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State
Analysis: "The big-bodied pass catcher from Arizona State would be an ideal fit as a WR2 opposite T.Y. Hilton."
Expert: Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com
Date of mock draft: Jan. 23 (link)
Selection: Johnathan Abram, S, Mississippi State
Analysis: "Abram is one of my favorite players in the draft. He fits what the Colts are building on defense."
Expert: Steve Palazzolo, Pro Football Focus
Date of mock draft: Jan. 15 (link)
Selection: Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma
Analysis: "Brown brings a speed element to the Colts' offense after averaging 19.2 yards per reception in 2017 and 17.6 yards/reception last season. He ranked sixth in the nation with 592 yards on deep passes last year."
