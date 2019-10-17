Indiana Football Digest Top Games - 2019 Week Nine

BLOOMINGTON SOUTH (5-3) AT INDIANAPOLIS BISHOP CHATARD (7-1)

KICKOFF: 7:30 p.m. EDT, Bishop Chatard Stadium.

COACHES: Mo Moriarity, 198-58 in 22nd season at Bloomington South, 302-99 in 34th season overall. Rob Doyle, 25-10 in third season at Bishop Chatard.

LAST CONTEST: Bloomington South beat Edgewood, 40-6. Bishop Chatard beat Terre Haute North, 36-6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maveric Thiery ran 15 times for 163 yards with three touchdowns for the Panthers against Edgewood. Kyle Cheek was 9-of-15 for 112 yards and two scores for the top-ranked (Class 3A) Trojans against Terre Haute North.

PREVIOUS MEETING: Bishop Chatard, 37-7, on October 12, 2018.

CHALK TALK: "We will need to do a good job to defend their run game. They have a really good offensive line and two really good running backs (Daylen Taylor and Derion Gilbert). It will be a challenge for us on offense because they do not give up many points. They are well-coached and fundamentally sound." – Bloomington South's Mo Moriarity.

"Bloomington South is a solid team that is very well-coached. We capitalized on some early turnovers last year, so I am expecting them to come out and give us their best game. They have a really good run game that can eat up a lot of clock, so we need to stop the run. Offensively, we will continue to run the football which then sets up a lot of our run-pass-option game." – Bishop Chatard's Rob Doyle.

CENTER GROVE (4-4) AT INDIANAPOLIS CATHEDRAL (6-2)

KICKOFF: 7 p.m. EDT, Arlington Field.

COACHES: Eric Moore, 192-70 in 21st season at Center Grove, 240-75 in 25th season overall. Bill Peebles, 12-8 in second season at Cathedral, 86-73 in 15th season overall.

LAST CONTEST: Center Grove beat Lawrence North, 35-21. Cathedral beat Brebeuf Jesuit, 21-7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniel Weems scampered 26 times for 233 yards with three scores for the Trojans against Lawrence North. Orin Edwards went 13-of-26 for 125 yards with two touchdowns and ran 16 times for 75 yards for the No. 3 (Class 5A) Irish against No. 6 (Class 3A) Brebeuf Jesuit.

PREVIOUS MEETING: Center Grove, 34-7, on October 12, 2018.

CHALK TALK: "The Center Grove-Cathedral game has become a Southside classic. This year, the Trojans will have to overcome a mountain of injuries to compete with the mighty Irish. We must contain the Irish skill players and must make them drive the ball and not score in one play. We must limit penalties and have positive offensive series. Moving the chains on third down will be huge for us to have success against their defense. Our defense and offense will have to make some big plays to get ahead of the Cathedral offense and set the pace of the game. It would also be nice if Cathedral didn't have the luck of the Irish on Friday. LOL!" – Center Grove's Eric Moore.

"This should be another great game. They are playing their best ball of the season right now and we are a bit banged up. They have great offensive and defensive lines, so we will have to compete at a high level to match them. Offensively, we must be balanced and efficient. Defensively, we must win first down and get them into throwing situations. That is easier said than done." – Cathedral's Bill Peebles.

CHESTERTON (6-2) AT MERRILLVILLE (7-1)

KICKOFF: 7 p.m. CDT, Demaree Stadium.

COACHES: Mark Peterson, 33-38 in seventh season at Chesterton, 68-67 in 13th season overall. Brad Seiss, 27-25 in fifth season at Merrillville, 40-42 in eighth season overall.

LAST CONTEST: Chesterton beat Crown Point, 27-14. Merrillville beat Lake Central, 41-21.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ben Slatcoff hauled in seven passes for 138 yards and a touchdown for the Trojans against Crown Point. Peter Rodriguez had nine rushes for 123 yards and three scores for the No. 6 (Class 6A) Pirates against Lake Central.

PREVIOUS MEETING: Merrillville, 28-16, on October 12, 2018.

CHALK TALK: "Our overall success this Friday will come down to maintaining control of the football. Merrillville is possibly the best offensive group that we have seen all season. It will be crucial for us to be able to limit their run game. They share the ball well, so control up front will be a key to this success. Offensively, we have enjoyed success throwing the ball all season, but once again if we are able to throw with efficiency and run effectively, we will give ourselves a chance for success. Special teams could turn out to be a crucial part of the game as well because close games can be won and lost due to success or failure in this third of the game." – Chesterton's Mark Peterson.

"It's a big game for us to send our seniors out the right way for the regular season on senior night. We have 28 seniors who endures a tough 2017 season as sophomores and provided great leadership and help rebound to good years in 2018 and 2019. Chesterton has really improved throughout the season. We have to confuse their quarterback (Chris Mullen) with different looks and we need to do a good job of covering their big athletic receivers on the outside and tackle well with their shifty slot receivers on the inside. Offensively, we have to take what they give us. They are good in the secondary and can make you pay for bad decisions. It should be a good game as we finish off the regular season and get ready for the post-season." – Merrillville's Brad Seiss.

FRANKLIN (7-1) AT DECATUR CENTRAL (6-2)

KICKOFF: 7 p.m. EDT, Devere Stadium.

COACHES: Chris Coll, 10-18 in third season at Franklin, 89-61 in 14th season overall. Kyle Enright, 35-9 in fourth season at Decatur Central.

LAST CONTEST: Franklin beat Greenwood, 41-7. Decatur Central beat Perry Meridian, 62-16.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Ward scampered 23 times for 98 yards and four scores for the No. 6 (Class 5A) Grizzly Cubs against Greenwood. Kenny Tracy rambled nine times for 187 yards and four touchdowns for the No. 5 (Class 5A) Hawks against Perry Meridian.

PREVIOUS MEETING: Decatur Central, 42-15, on October 12, 2018.

CHALK TALK: "Defensively, we must limit the big play. We need to play great team defense, be very sound in our scheme, and not have breakdowns that give them the big play. Offensively, we must be productive. We need to score points. To do that, we have to handle things up front. We can't get overwhelmed by their scheme and personnel. If we can win enough up front to create some running game, I really like our chances. But we have to be able to finish off drives and get points. Special teams are much like defense, so we can't give up big plays because they thrive off big plays. We must be sound in both coverage and protection in our kicking game." – Franklin's Chris Coll.

"We are excited to play for the Mid-State Conference championship. No team in Decatur Central history has ever won four conference championships in a row and our senior class has that opportunity Friday night. Franklin is led by a great coach in Chris Coll, who has turned the program around quickly in his short time at the helm. His go-to guy is four-year starting quarterback Drew Byerly, who was taking his first varsity snaps while some of our players were still in elementary school. He's a big kid with a big arm and a running style that is very unique. He is not a superfast athlete, but is big, patient, and tough to tackle. He makes good decisions and is a great leader. In order for the Hawks to beat Franklin and win the conference title, we must first slow down Byerly. Next to him in the backfield is another good player in running back Jalen Ward., who is a tough man to tackle and plays extremely hard. Both Byerly and Ward have exactly 1,000 yards rushing through eight games which is incredible. Stopping them will be paramount. Their passing game is no slouch either. On the outside, Franklin has a superb athlete at wide receiver in senior Christian McClure, who has 29 receptions for 543 yards and 10 touchdowns on the season. The Hawks have to slow down this high-powered offense that averages 438 yards a game and 44 points per game. The team that wins the turnover battle, runs the football and stops the run, and plays great special teams will win the game." – Decatur Central's Kyle Enright.

GIBSON SOUTHERN (6-2) AT SOUTHRIDGE (7-1)

KICKOFF: 7:30 p.m. EDT, Raider Field.

COACHES: Nick Hart, 82-14 in eighth season at Gibson Southern. Scott Buening, 65-20 in seventh season at Southridge, 77-48 in 11th season overall.

LAST CONTEST: Gibson Southern beat Tell City, 37-0. Southridge beat Pike Central, 70-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ben Butler caught nine passes for 147 yards and two touchdowns for the No. 7 (Class 3A) Titans against Tell City. Cole Calvert ran nine times for 84 yards and four scores for the No. 9 (Class 3A) Raiders against Pike Central.

PREVIOUS MEETING: Gibson Southern, 31-14, on October 12, 2018.

CHALK TALK: "Their offense is very tough to stop. They have a lot of moving parts and we are going to have to be disciplined and be on our assignments. They are going to try and put some pressure on us offensively, so we must do a good job of picking up the blitz in order to have success. We have to take care of the football. In our six wins, we have a combined zero turnovers and in our two losses, we have a combined seven turnovers." – Gibson Southern's Nick Hart.

"Gibson Southern has a combination of a very balanced, fast paced offense with a wealth of athletic ability. They have a big line which plays one side of the ball, an athletic receiving group, along with a future Power five quarterback (Brady Allen). They have the ability to run and pass the ball equally well which puts defenses in a bind and their fast pace and two platoon system at this size of a school makes it tough on their opponents who mostly play kids on both sides of the ball. As good as they are offensively, their defense pursues the ball tremendously well and is very tough to sustain drives on. To win against Gibson Southern, you have to finish drives and find ways to generate explosive plays while forcing them to do the same which is not easy." – Southridge's Scott Buening.

HARRISON (WEST LAFAYETTE) (6-2) AT MARION (7-1)

KICKOFF: 7 p.m. EDT, Lootens Stadium.

COACHES: Terry Peebles, 35-26 in sixth season at Harrison. Craig Chambers, 32-11 in fourth season at Marion, 55-24 in seventh season overall.

LAST CONTEST: Harrison beat Kokomo, 51-0. Marion beat Indianapolis Tech, 30-18.

TOP PERFORMERS: Omarion Dixon carried the ball 10 times for 117 yards with a touchdown for the No. 9 (Class 5A0 Raiders against Kokomo. Khali Stamps raced 12 times for 111 yards and two scores for the No. 4 (Class 4A0 Giants against Indianapolis Tech.

PREVIOUS MEETING: Marion, 14-11, on October 12, 2018.

CHALK TALK: "Marion is extremely athletic on both sides of the football. Their quarterback (No. 1 Keshaun Taylor) and running back (No. 12 Jakylen Thomas) are usually the two most athletic kids on field, so we will have to try and funnel them to multiple tacklers. One on one in the open field, they are almost impossible to stop. Defensibly they are also very athletic. No.17 (Brendon Martin) is long and could be a match-up problem and No. 20 (Juancarlos Ramirez) is an excellent linebacker that plays well in space and in the box. Their defensive backs are probably the best we have seen this year. They are excellent man-to-man defenders and No. 4 (Ty'von Colemon) tackles especially well in space. We have to control the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball, keep contain on defense, win the field position battle on special teams, keep the ball out of their athletes hands in space, and win the turnover battle." – Harrison's Terry Peebles.

INDIANAPOLIS LUTHERAN (7-0) AT TRADERS POINT CHRISTIAN (7-0)

KICKOFF: 7 p.m. EDT, Witham Field at Knights Stadium.

COACHES: Dave Pasch, 93-50 in 12th season at Lutheran, 158-107 in 23rd season overall. Adam Stevenson, 22-6 in third season at Traders Point.

LAST CONTEST: Lutheran beat Speedway, 42-13. Traders Point beat Wes-Del, 47-24.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus McFadden tallied 21 carries for 187 yards and three touchdowns for the No. 1 (Class 1A) Saints against Speedway. David Hart accumulated 180 yards and three scores on 14 attempts for the Knights against Wes-Del.

PREVIOUS MEETING: None

CHALK TALK: "Lutheran is obviously an outstanding team that is ranked No. 1 in the state for a reason. They are well-coached and have no evident weaknesses on either side of the ball. It is a great opportunity for our program to compete with the best and to see how we stack up against them. We will need our playmakers to make big plays, and we need to play solid, fundamental football in order to be successful this week." – Traders Point Christian's Adam Stevenson.

LEWIS CASS (7-1) AT WEST LAFAYETTE (7-1)

KICKOFF: 7 p.m. EDT, Straley Field.

COACHES: Jeff Phillips, 22-20 in fourth season at Cass, 68-54 in 12th season overall. Shane Fry, 75-13 in seventh season at West Lafayette.

LAST CONTEST: Cass beat Hamilton Heights, 44-0. West Lafayette beat Twin Lakes, 48-7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabe Eurit rumbled 12 times for 151 yards and four scores for the No. 2 (Class 2A0 Kings against Hamilton Heights. Kyle Adams went 25-of-37 for 267 yards with six touchdowns for the No. 2 (Class 3A0 Red Devils against Twin Lakes.

PREVIOUS MEETING: West Lafayette, 58-21, on October 4, 2019.

CHALK TALK: "To have success against West Lafayette, our defense will need to prevent the long play. West Lafayette was able to score on both long runs and passes when we played them two weeks ago. Offensively, we need to be able to run the ball and finish drives while controlling the clock." – Lewis Cass's Jeff Phillips.

"We need to do a much better job against their playmakers this time around against Cass. We had zero takeaways against them in week seven and we need to get more aggressive on defense. Offensively, we need to take care of the ball and make first downs. As always, special teams will be a big part of the game, so we need to continue to improve in that area as well." – West Lafayette's Shane Fry.

NEW PALESTINE (8-0) AT DELTA (7-1)

KICKOFF: 7:30 p.m. EDT, Delta Stadium.

COACHES: Kyle Ralph, 82-4 in seventh season at New Palestine. Chris Overholt, 27-15 in fourth season at Delta.

LAST CONTEST: New Palestine beat New Castle, 68-6. Delta beat Greenfield-Central, 77-0.

TOP PERFROMERS: Charlie Spegal recorded 18 rushes for 273 yards and six touchdowns for the No. 1 (Class 5A0 Dragons against New Castle. Javaughn Whitfield registered 12 carries for 136 yards and a score for the No. 9 (Class 4A0 Eagles against Greenfield-Central.

PREVIOUS MEETING: New Palestine, 84-13, on October 12, 2018.

CHALK TALK: "It will take another great week of focus and preparation by our team to be successful Friday night. Coach Overholt has done an exceptional job once again this season with this program and Delta is a tough environment to play in. We need to really commit to the daily process this week and perform at a peak level on Friday night. Their offense is very versatile and has a ton of tremendous weapons and their defense is ranked No. 6 in Indiana in points per game surrendered. It will be a tremendous game for our players to be a part of." – New Palestine's Kyle Ralph.

"New Palestine is one of the best teams in the state of Indiana regardless of class. They have several (NCAA) Division One athletes, a 62 game regular-season win streak, and a Mr. Football candidate (Charlie Spegal). For us to be successful, we will need to do the things that have allowed us to be successful all season. Control the line of scrimmage, create explosive offensive plays, stop the run, and win the turnover battle. I love the football team that we've become this season. We look forward to the opportunity to compete for a conference championship in week nine." – Delta's Chris Overholt.

NORTH CENTRAL (INDIANAPOLIS) (6-2) AT BEN DAVIS (4-4)

KICKOFF: 7 p.m. EDT, Giants Stadium.

COACHES: Kevin O'Shea, 18-12 in third season at North Central, 232-85 in 27th season overall. Jason Simmons, 7-11 in second season at Ben Davis, 33-30 in sixth season overall.

LAST CONTEST: North Central beat Pike, 37-15. Ben Davis lost to Lawrence Central, 23-20.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Smith rambled 26 times for 107 yards with a touchdown for the No. 5 (Class 6A0 Panthers against Pike. Alijawon Hassel scampered 24 times for 135 yards and two scores for the Giants against Lawrence Central.

PREVIOUS MEETING: North Central, 38-23, on October 12, 2018.

CHALK TALK: "We have to keep the Ben Davis quarterback (Trent Gipson) in check because he is an outstanding playmaker. We'll have to move the ball consistently and keep the Ben Davis offense off of the field and limit our turnovers." – North Central's Kevin O'Shea.

"We will need to play with a high level of discipline in all three phases of the game. Defensively, we have to minimize their big play potential on offense by matching numbers vs the run game and limiting big plays from their wide receivers. We have to keep their quarterback (Harry Abell) in the pocket and not allow him to extend plays with his legs. Offensively, we have to be willing to take what they give us and force people to defend the whole field. We need to win the take-off and finish plays in the run game. Our special teams have to have a great deal of coverage discipline. We can't make it easy for their best returner to have an easy touch and we have to protect better on extra-points and field goals." - Ben Davis's Jason Simmons.

PENN (4-4) AT MISHAWAKA (6-2)

KICKOFF: 7 p.m. EDT, Steele Stadium.

COACHES: Cory Yeoman, 178-39 in 17th season at Penn. Keith Kinder, 18-4 in second season at Mishawaka.

LAST CONTEST: Penn beat Elkhart Central, 21-19. Mishawaka beat Mishawaka Marian, 15-6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Riffel ran 25 times for 184 yards with a touchdown for the Kingsmen against Elkhart Central. Donovan Snyder had 29 touches for 119 yards for the No. 7 (Class 5A0 Cavemen against No. 5 (Class 3A0 Marian.

PREVIOUS MEETING: Mishawaka, 49-42 (OT), on October 12, 2018.

CHALK TALK: "There have been a lot of great games between these two teams over the years and this one should be no different. It's always been a great atmosphere and records really don't mean anything. It's always been a great game with something on the line when these two teams get together. We have a great deal of respect for their players and coaching staff, so it will take a great effort on our part in all three phases of the game for us to have success on Friday." – Penn's Cory Yeoman.

"It is always fun to compete against Penn. We have a ton of respect for Coach Yeoman and the entire program. They are really physical and sound defensively. And offensively, they are a bear because of the running ability of (quarterback Nick) Favilla. For us to have success, we're going to have to tackle well and finish drives in the red zone." – Mishawaka's Keith Kinder.

WARSAW (7-1) AT CONCORD (7-1)

KICKOFF: 7 p.m. EDT, Jake Field.

COACHES: Bart Curtis, 14-4 in second season at Warsaw, 215-106 in 29th season overall. Craig Koehler, 37-16 in fifth season at Concord.

LAST CONTEST: Warsaw beat NorthWood, 35-14. Concord beat Northridge, 10-0.

TOP PERFROMERS: Blake Marsh racked up eight carries for 164 yards and three scores for the No. 7 (Class 6A0 Tigers against NorthWood. Carter Neveraski recorded 28 rushes for 94 yards with a touchdown for the No. 8 (Class 5A0 Minutemen against Northridge.

PREVIOUS MEETING: Warsaw, 45-3, on October 12, 2018.

CHALK TALK: "We have to start fast. Slow starts have been the norm for the Tigers, so this cannot happen this Friday. We have to finish strong. We have been finishing strong of late and must continue to do so each half of play to compete. We have to take what Concord gives us. They are rock solid on defense, so we must be patient and find our areas. We have to defend their strengths because they can harm you in several ways offensively, so we have to keep six yards from being six points. We also must attack their weaknesses. They don't have many, but we must try to exploit those we discover if any. Both teams have outstanding kickers, so the game could very well come down to them. Finally, we have to avoid stupidity by not having any turnovers, getting beat deep on pass plays, and missed tackles and assignments." – Warsaw's Bart Curtis.