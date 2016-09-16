Indiana Football Digest's Top Games - Week 5

BEN DAVIS (3-1) AT WARREN CENTRAL (3-1)

KICKOFF: 7 p.m. EDT, Warren Central Field.

COACHES: Mike Kirschner, 75-33 in 10th season at Ben Davis, 89-59 in 14th season overall. Jayson West, 31-11 in fourth season at Warren Central, 83-23 in ninth season overall.

LAST CONTEST: Ben Davis lost to Center Grove, 20-7. Warren Central beat Lawrence Central, 37-0.

PREVIOUS MEETING: Warren Central, 45-28, September 18, 2015.

UP NEXT: Ben Davis hosts Lawrence North and Warren Central plays host to Indianapolis Pike.

COACHES CORNER: "We have not been healthy for several weeks. In order to have success against Warren Central, we will need some younger players to step up this week and perform at a high level." – Ben Davis coach Mike Kirschner.

"Ben Davis is the biggest and most athletic team we will have played at this time, so we have to play very fast, very physical, and not allow big plays." – Warren Central coach Jayson West.

BREMEN (4-0) AT NEW PRAIRIE (3-1)

KICKOFF: 6:30 p.m. CDT, Amzie Miller Field.

COACHES: Jordan Leeper, 4-0 in first season at Bremen. Russ Radtke, 43-10 in fifth season at New Prairie, 333-130 in 40th season overall.

LAST CONTEST: Bremen beat Triton, 42-0. New Prairie beat South Bend Washington, 49-7.

PREVIOUS MEETING: New Prairie, 42-0, September 19, 2015.

UP NEXT: Bremen hosts Mishawaka Marian and New Prairie plays South Bend Riley at Jackson Field.

COACHES CORNER: "We will have to play a complete game against New Prairie. Our offense will need to control the football and not give a talented New Prairie offense good field position. Defensively, our players will need to match the physical play that New Prairie's offense will bring. We will need to stop the big play and force New Prairie into some long second and third downs. Our special teams will need to win this part of the game by setting us up with great field position and pinning New Prairie back into their own territory. We cannot afford to give New Prairie easy opportunities to score and we need to capitalize on the opportunities we get in the ball game." – Bremen coach Jordan Leeper.

"The keys to winning will be to make improvement handling the football, limit our penalties, and improve our special teams. Bremen is always aggressive and will force you to be mentally tough." – New Prairie assistant coach Bill Gumm.

CINCINNATI ST. XAVIER (OHIO) (1-2) AT INDIANAPOLIS CATHEDRAL (4-0)

KICKOFF: 7:30 p.m. EDT, Arlington Field.

COACHES: Steve Specht, 102-29 in 13th season at Cincinnati St. Xavier. Rick Streiff, 211-66 in 22nd season at Indianapolis Cathedral, 232-98 in 27th season overall.

LAST CONTEST: Cincinnati St. Xavier beat Mentor, 20-7. Indianapolis Cathedral beat Indianapolis Chatard, 44-10.

PREVIOUS MEETING: Cincinnati St. Xavier (Ohio), 31-17, September 18, 2015.

UP NEXT: Cincinnati St. Xavier hosts Cincinnati Moeller and Indianapolis Cathedral travels to Tennessee to meet Rhea County.

COACHES CORNER: "This is our litmus test every year. They are struggling as injuries have crushed their offensive line, but they are still very good. We will need to play mistake-free and force takeaways. We have a good group, but we need to come together for this game." – Indianapolis Cathedral coach Rick Streiff.

EVANSVILLE HARRISON (4-0) AT EVANSVILLE REITZ (3-1)

KICKOFF: 7 p.m. CDT, Reitz Bowl.

COACHES: Cory Brunson, 18-18 in fourth season at Evansville Harrison. Andy Hape, 31-9 in fourth season at Evansville Reitz.

LAST CONTEST: Evansville Harrison beat Evansville North, 30-24. Evansville Reitz beat Evansville Central, 38-28.

PREVIOUS MEETING: Evansville Reitz, 28-0, September 18, 2015.

UP NEXT: Evansville Harrison plays at Evansville Central and Evansville Reitz travels to Evansville Memorial.

COACHES CORNER: "To beat Reitz, we need to be physical up front and we need to do the little things right like take care of the football and have no penalties." – Evansville Harrison coach Cory Brunson.

"With as athletic as Harrison is, we are going to have to play solid, fundamentally sound football on both sides of the ball. Defensively. we are going to have to keep everything in front of us and not allow big plays. Offensively, we are going to have to maintain drives and continue to move the chains." – Evansville Reitz coach Andy Hape.

FORT WAYNE BISHOP DWENGER (4-0) AT CARROLL (FORT WAYNE) (3-1)

KICKOFF: 7 p.m. EDT, Charger Field.

COACHES: Chris Svarczkopf, 135-41 in 14th season at Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger. Doug Dinan, 53-22 in seventh season at Carroll (Fort Wayne).

LAST CONTEST: Fort Wayne bishop Dwenger beat Homestead, 34-13. Carroll (Fort Wayne) beat Fort Wayne Northrop, 62-36.

PREVIOUS MEETING: Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger, 44-14, October 2, 2015.

UP NEXT: Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger hosts Fort Wayne Concordia and Carroll (Fort Wayne) plays host to Fort Wayne South.

COACHES CORNER: "Carroll has an excellent team and is well-coached in all areas. They are very explosive, putting up 300 yards per game passing with great speed at wide receiver and an excellent quarterback and running back. Our possessions must result in scores. Our defense need to apply great pressure and our special teams must win field position." – Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger coach Chris Svarczkopf.

"Bishop Dwenger is a very good football team (defending Class 4A state champions) that has great tradition. One can be guaranteed that Dwenger will play hard, that they will be physical, and they will be very well-coached. For us to be successful, we must be more physical on the offensive and defensive lines and control the line of scrimmage, win the turnover battle, and play well on special teams." – Carroll (Fort Wayne) coach Doug Dinan.

FOUNTAIN CENTRAL (4-0) AT ATTICA (4-0)

KICKOFF: 7 p.m. EDT, Bruce Field.

COACHES: Raymond Jones, 12-3 in second season at Fountain Central. Ryan Good, 61-31 in ninth season at Attica.

LAST CONTEST: Fountain Central beat Covington, 44-0. Attica beat Rockville, 39-13.

PREVIOUS MEETING: Fountain Central, 48-27, September 18, 2015.

UP NEXT: Fountain Central travels to Seeger and Attica plays at North Vermillion.

COACHES CORNER: "Attica is a very good team with a lot of very good athletes. We will need to continue to grow as a team and clean up mistakes to win on Friday. We will also have to take advantage of the opportunities that they give us on offense. Defensively, containing their quarterback (Logan Harmeson) in the run game will be a big part of what it takes to win. He is a great athlete both with his arm and his feet. If we can tackle well and fly to the ball, we will put ourselves in a position to win on Friday." – Fountain Central coach Raymond Jones.

"Fountain Central is a very disciplined team that doesn't make many mistakes. Our job will be to execute mistake-free ourselves and force Fountain Central into making some mistakes and capitalize on them." – Attica coach Ryan Good.

HAMILTON SOUTHEASTERN (3-1) AT WESTFIELD (4-0)

KICKOFF: 7 p.m. EDT, Stanley Stadium.

COACHES: Scott May, 80-25 in 10th season at Hamilton Southeastern, 83-44 in 12th season overall. Jake Gilbert, 38-25 in sixth season at Westfield, 68-61 in 12th season overall.

LAST CONTEST: Hamilton Southeastern beat Fishers, 36-33, in overtime. Westfield beat Noblesville, 28-7.

PREVIOUS MEETING: Hamilton Southeastern, 34-18, September 18, 2015.

UP NEXT: Hamilton Southeastern hosts Zionsville and Westfield travels to Brownsburg.

COACHES CORNER: "Westfield has a very good team that is big upfront. The first thing we have to do is take better care of the ball. We have had way too many turnovers the last two weeks. We need to then slow down their run game. I am impressed with what they have been doing. This is a must win for us to keep alive in the HCC (Hoosier Crossroads Conference) race." – Hamilton Southeastern coach Scott May.

"Hamilton Southeastern is excellent. I'm very impressed with their quarterback (Adam Mullett), offensive line, and defense overall. We will have to find a way to slow their passing game and to keep their star wide receiver (Max Brooks) and running back (Jackson Sweeney) from busting a huge play on us. On offense, we have to slow them down somehow and protect our quarterback (Andy Sweet). They are experienced and fast to the football." – Westfield coach Jake Gilbert.

HOMESTEAD (3-1) AT FORT WAYNE SNIDER (4-0)

KICKOFF: 7 p.m. EDT, Spuller Stadium.

COACHES: Chad Zolman, 104-33 in 13th season at Homestead. Kurt Tippmann, 78-19 in 8th season at Fort Wayne Snider.

LAST CONTEST: Homestead lost to Fort Wayne Dwenger, 34-13. Fort Wayne Snider beat Fort Wayne South, 33-12.

PREVIOUS MEETING: Fort Wayne Snider, 52-27, September 25, 2015.

UP NEXT: Homestead plays host to Fort Wayne North and Fort Wayne Snider travels to Fort Wayne Wayne.

COACHES CORNER: "They are very talented and well coached. We must do a great job of defending the run game and being assignment sound on play action. Offensively, we must run the ball effectively and pass the ball efficiently. We will have to play a game with few mistakes." – Homestead coach Chad Zolman.

"Homestead is perennially one of the great offensive teams in Northeast Indiana. They do a great job of putting the defense in tough situations defending their players and plays. We have to be at our best in pass coverage and in the option run game to be successful. They will be one of the best offensive lines we will have played against so far. Will have to control the line of scrimmage to be successful. On offense, we have to block their extremely talented lineman in No. 59 Nico Brown. He has been disruptive to the offenses they have played against. It is a great challenge to our offensive linemen." – Fort Wayne Snider coach Kurt Tippmann.

INDIANAPOLIS SCECINA (4-0) AT INDIANAPOLIS RONCALLI (4-0)

KICKOFF: 7 p.m. EDT, Roncalli Field.

COACHES: Ott Hurrle, 165-124 in 25th season at Indianapolis Scecina, 166-133 in 27th season overall. Bruce Scifres, 237-88 in 27th season at Indianapolis Roncalli.

LAST CONTEST: Indianapolis Scecina beat Beech Grove, 14-13. Indianapolis Roncalli beat Plainfield, 7-0.

PREVIOUS MEETING: Indianapolis Roncalli, 31-7, September 18, 2015.

UP NEXT: Indianapolis Scecina hosts Indianapolis Lutheran and Indianapolis Roncalli travels to Brebeuf Jesuit.

COACHES CORNER: "We will have to play with extreme confidence and not be intimidated by the crowd or the numbers on their sideline." – Indianapolis Scecina coach Ott Hurrle.

"Against Scecina, we need to contain their running backs and keep them pinned in. They have good speed and run very hard. Offensively, we need to pick up their blitzes and stay on blocks until the whistle blows. We need to match the intensity of the pressure they bring." – Indianapolis Roncalli coach Bruce Scifres.

JIMTOWN (3-1) AT MISHAWAKA MARIAN (4-0)

KICKOFF: 7 p.m. EDT, Otolski Field.

COACHES: Mike. Campbell, 82-24 in ninth season at Jimtown. Reggie Glon, 149-96 in 23rd season at Mishawaka Marian.

LAST CONTEST: Jimtown beat John Glenn, 33-3. Mishawaka Marian beat South Bend Riley, 44-0.

PREVIOUS MEETING: Mishawaka Marian, 7-6, September 19, 2015.

UP NEXT: Jimtown hosts Concord and Mishawaka Marian plays at Bremen.

COACHES CORNER: "The Marian Knights have a diverse offense and a stingy defense that will make it difficult for us on both sides of the ball. Their offense features Alexander Horvath who is a big, agile, physical running back who is also a receiver out of the backfield. We have to limit his big plays and get 11 defenders to the ball on every play. Not to be out done is their defense who have only given up one touchdown this year. We'll have to play our best on both sides to have a chance at the end to win." – Jimtown coach Mike Campbell.

"The keys to victory are to play error-free football, win the turnover battle, do not give up big plays, win the kick game and field position battle, and play hard for 48 minutes. This will be our biggest test to date and we will need to bring our 'A' game to win on Friday night." – Mishawaka Marian coach Reggie Glon.

LAWRENCEBURG (4-0) AT FRANKLIN COUNTY (3-1)

KICKOFF: 7 p.m. EDT, Wildcat Field.

COACHES: Ryan Knigga, 41-19 in sixth season at Lawrenceburg. Kirk Kennedy, 14-10 in third season at Franklin County, 182-114 in 26th season overall.

LAST CONTEST: Lawrenceburg beat Greensburg, 42-21. Franklin County lost to East Central, 44-24.

PREVIOUS MEETING: Lawrenceburg, 47-20, September 18, 2015.

UP NEXT: Lawrenceburg plays at Batesville and Franklin County travels to Greensburg.

COACHES CORNER: "Franklin County is much improved from last season. They have a huge offensive and their running back is impressive. We will need all phases to be locked in. If we can run the ball and play sound defense and limit mistakes, we should be fine." – Lawrenceburg coach Ryan Knigga.

"To beat Lawrenceburg, we must swarm the football and tackle more effectively. We cannot give up the big play. We must play more physical and find a way to out tough them." – Franklin County coach Kirk Kennedy.

NORTHWOOD (4-0) AT WAWASEE (3-1)

KICKOFF: 7 p.m. EDT, Warrior Stadium.

COACHES: Nate Andrews, 18-9 in third season at NorthWood, 58-48 in 10th season overall. Josh Ekovich, 17-17 in fourth season at Wawasee.

LAST CONTEST: NorthWood beat Goshen, 35-12. Wawasee lost to Concord, 49-40.

PREVIOUS MEETING: NorthWood, 38-10, September 19, 2015.

UP NEXT: NorthWood hosts Northridge and Wawasee travels to Plymouth.

COACHES CORNER: "We must contain their talented quarterback (Tyler Smith), try to negate their size-strength up front, and score within the red-zone." – NorthWood coach Nate Andrews.