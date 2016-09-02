Indiana Football Digest's Top Games - 2016 Week Three

CARMEL (1-1) AT CENTER GROVE (1-1)

KICKOFF: 7 p.m. EDT, Ray Skillman Field.

COACHES: John Hebert, 11-4 in second season at Carmel. Eric Moore, 162-55 in 18th season at Center Grove, 210-60 in 22nd season overall.

LAST WEEK: Carmel beat Noblesville, 24-9. Center Grove beat Whiteland, 43-0.

PREVIOUS MEETING: Center Grove, 24-21, September 4, 2015.

UP NEXT: Carmel hosts Indianapolis Pike and Center Grove plays at Ben Davis.

COACHES THOUGHTS: "Center Grove is a great team once again this year. They are so aggressive and precise on offense, making very few mistakes. (No. 3) Russ Yeast is a phenomenal athlete that can score any time he touches the ball, making their offense very hard to contain. Defensive coordinator Chad Daniels is one of the best in the state and he has his crew playing at a very high level as usual. They are really good tacklers. For us to be in a position to win this game, we must limit their big plays and be able to run the ball well." – Carmel coach John Hebert.

"This will be the first game in this classic rivalry to be played in the new Ray Skillman Stadium. Now, more than 7,000 Center Grove fans can take part in the annual event which has always been a standing room only crowd, and have a great view of their Trojans against the arch rival Greyhounds. These two teams have played in some of the most classic games in our state football history and Friday night should be no disappointment. For the Trojans to compete with the Greyhounds, the battle in trenches must go their way. Carmel has a big advantage in the offensive and defensive lines size, so this will be a huge factor in the Trojans' game plan. The Center Grove Trojans will have to continue to impress in the kicking game and find a way to force turnovers while on the defensive end. The key on offense will be how the newcomer, No. 3 Russ Yeast, handles the great speed and tackling skills of Carmel as he plays his first-ever 'Copper Kettle' game. How the Trojans will get the ball to No. 3 will be the key. If Yeast rolls, so will the Trojans." – Center Grove coach Eric Moore.

CASTLE (2-0) AT EVANSVILLE REITZ (2-0)

KICKOFF: 7 p.m. CDT, Reitz Bowl.

COACHES: Doug Hurt, 80-39 in 11th season at Castle. Andy Hape, 30-8 in fourth season at Evansville Reitz.

LAST WEEK: Castle beat New Albany, 35-32. Evansville Reitz beat Terre Haute South, 34-13.

PREVIOUS MEETING: Evansville Reitz, 35-30, September 4, 2015.

UP NEXT: Castle hosts Evansville Bosse and Evansville Reitz hosts Evansville Central.

COACHES THOUGHTS: "We have to play mistake-free football. We made too many costly mistakes

last week in our game vs. New Albany. We have to eliminate big plays on defense. Turnovers and penalties will ultimately decide this game. It will be a tremendous atmosphere for high school football. If we can tune out the noise and focus on the task at hand, that will go a long way towards having a chance to be successful." – Castle coach Doug Hurt.

"Castle is a very solid football team. We are going to have to play great defense and sound offense to be successful on Friday night." – Evansville Reitz coach Andy Hape.

CONCORD (2-0) AT NORTHWOOD (2-0)

KICKOFF: 7 p.m. EDT, Andrews Field.

COACHES: Craig Koehler, 10-3 in second season at Concord. Nate Andrews, 16-9 in third season at NorthWood, 56-48 in 10th season overall.

LAST WEEK: Concord beat Elkhart Memorial, 55-7. NorthWood beat Fairfield, 54-6.

PREVIOUS MEETING: Concord, 19-0, September 4, 2015.

UP NEXT: Concord hosts Wawasee and NorthWood travels to Goshen.

COACHES THOUGHTS: "NorthWood is well-coached. They play very hard, and they are talented. We have to be able to establish the running game and tackle well in space to have an opportunity to win the game. It will be a very difficult game on the road if we do not do those two things well." – Concord coach Craig Koehler.

"Because of their superior size, speed, and depth. we will have to be very creative. We must show great poise, yet play with unbelievable determination and effort." – NorthWood coach Nate Andrews.

EVANSVILLE MATER DEI (1-1) AT EVANSVILLE HARRISON (2-0)

KICKOFF: 7 p.m. CDT, Romain Stadium.

COACHES: Mike Goebel, 197-53 in 20th season at Evansville Mater Dei. Cory Brunson, 16-18 in fourth season at Evansville Harrison.

LAST WEEK: Evansville Mater Dei lost to Tri-West, 30-13. Evansville Harrison beat Indianapolis Howe, 49-12.

PREVIOUS MEETING: Evansville Mater Dei, 38-34, September 4, 2015.

UP NEXT: Evansville Mater Dei travels to Evansville Memorial and Evansville Harrison hosts Evansville North.

COACHES THOUGHTS: "For us to win, we need to take care of the football and slow their offense down. If we can do that, I feel we have an opportunity to get a win." – Evansville Harrison coach Cory Brunson.

HAMILTON SOUTHEASTERN (2-0) AT AVON (1-1)

KICKOFF: 7 p.m. EDT, Oriole Stadium.

COACHES: Scott May, 79-24 in 10th season at Hamilton Southeastern, 82-43 in 12th season overall. Mark Bless, 51-22 in seventh season at Avon, 200-89 in 27th season overall.

LAST WEEK: Hamilton Southeastern beat North Central (Indianapolis), 31-7. Avon lost to Ben Davis, 38-7.

PREVIOUS MEETING: Hamilton Southeastern, 21-18, September 4, 2015.

UP NEXT: Hamilton Southeastern plays host to Fishers and Avon plays at Brownsburg.

COACHES THOUGHTS: "For us to win, we need to slow down (Bryant) Fitzgerald and the rest of their skilled guys and not turn the ball over. Avon is always good and we have to go on the road to win." – Hamilton Southeastern coach Scott May.

"The number one key to victory is to NOT beat ourselves. We must eliminate our turnovers, our penalties and our missed assignments. We will need to play very discipline with our assignments and responsibilities. I also believe this game could come down to winning the field position battle of the game. We will need to be very sharp on our special teams play." – Avon coach Mark Bless.

HOMESTEAD (2-0) AT FORT WAYNE BISHOP LUERS (1-1)

KICKOFF: 7 p.m. EDT, Luers Field.

COACHES: Chad Zolman, 103-32 in 13th season at Homestead. Kyle Lindsay, 22-19 in fourth season at Fort Wayne Bishop Luers.

LAST WEEK: Homestead beat Fort Wayne Concordia, 27-26. Fort Wayne Bishop Luers beat Fort Wayne, 21-13.

PREVIOUS MEETING: Homestead, 28-21, October 9, 2015.

UP NEXT: Homestead hosts Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger and Fort Wayne Bishop Luers travels to Fort Wayne Concordia.

COACHES THOUGHTS: "We must be sound in all aspects of the game, defense, offense, and special teams. Homestead plays solid, physical, fundamental football. They are disciplined and well-coached. Their offensive line is huge across the board and they have great athleticism at the quarterback and running back positions. We must be disciplined in our assignments and controlling our gaps because they have the ability to take it to the house on any given down with their counters and misdirection. Offensively, we have to control the line of scrimmage and be willing to grind out yards on the ground to move the chains and control the time of possession. Taking care of the ball is essential. We've moved the ball well through two weeks, but have come up short in the red-zone too frequently. We have to capitalize on red-zone opportunities and score touchdowns when we get there." – Bishop Luers coach Kyle Lindsay.

INDIANAPOLIS CATHEDRAL (2-0) AT MISHAWAKA (2-0)

KICKOFF: 7 p.m. EDT, Steele Stadium.

COACHES: Rick Streiff, 209-66 in 22nd season at Indianapolis Cathedral, 230-98 in 27th season overall. Bart Curtis, 76-27 in ninth season at Mishawaka, 187-94 in 26th season overall.

LAST WEEK: Indianapolis Cathedral beat Indianapolis Tech, 48-0. Mishawaka beat Crown Point, 10-6.

PREVIOUS MEETING: Indianapolis Cathedral, 52-25, September 4, 2015.

UP NEXT: Indianapolis Cathedral plays at Indianapolis Bishop Chatard and Mishawaka travels to South Bend Adams.

COACHES THOUGHTS: "We need to take care of the ball and match Mishawaka's intensity and how hard they play." – Cathedral coach Rick Streiff.

"We consider Cathedral to be one of (if not the) top program and team in the state of Indiana in all classes. Coach Rick Streiff and his staff have developed something very special at Cathedral and we are honored with the opportunity to compete with them. This is exactly why we put them on the schedule. They are fierce, fast, and physical. We must match their intensity on every play for the entire game just to have a shot at the end of the game. Playing Cathedral makes Mishawaka better. They are multiple on offense and fierce on defense. They fly to the football and are sound against the run and pass. We must not give them any extra chances like we did against Portage and Crown Point. We must make them earn every yard when they have the football. Patience, effort, and timing will be of essence." – Mishawaka coach Bart Curtis.

INDIANAPOLIS BISHOP CHATARD (1-1) AT INDIANAPOLIS RONCALLI (2-0)

KICKOFF: 7 p.m. EDT, Roncalli Field.

COACHES: Vince Lorenzano, 152-34 in 14th season at Indianapolis Bishop Chatard, 212-103 in 26th season overall. Bruce Scifres, 235-88 in 27th season at Indianapolis Roncalli.

LAST WEEK: Indianapolis Bishop Chatard lost to Lawrence Central, 35-0. Indianapolis Roncalli beat Franklin Central, 22-14.

PREVIOUS MEETING: Indianapolis Bishop Chatard, 31-8, September 5, 2015.

UP NEXT: Indianapolis Bishop Chatard hosts Indianapolis Cathedral and Indianapolis Roncalli plays at Plainfield.

COACHES THOUGHTS: "Offensively, we have to take better care of the football, block people, and catch the football. On defense, we can't give up any big plays. We have to create turnovers and tackle much better. On special teams, we have to win the battle for field position, tackle, and be more organized." Bishop Chatard coach Vince Lorenzano.

"Chatard, as always, is very big and physical. We will need to match their physicality and eliminate penalties and mental errors. We need to swarm to the ball on defense and blend the pass with the run to move the ball effectively against them." – Roncalli coach Bruce Scifres.

LAWRENCE NORTH (1-1) VS. LAWRENCE CENTRAL (2-0)

KICKOFF: 8 p.m. EDT, Lucas Oil Stadium.

COACHES: Patrick Mallory, 5-27 in fourth season at Lawrence North, 19-35 in sixth season overall. Bill Peebles, 2-0 in first season at Lawrence Central, 64-56 in 12th season overall.

LAST WEEK: Lawrence North lost to Brownsburg, 13-8. Lawrence Central beat Indianapolis Chatard, 35-0.

PREVIOUS MEETING: Lawrence Central, 27-26, September 4, 2015.

UP NEXT: Lawrence North hosts North Central (Indianapolis) and Lawrence Central plays at Warren Central.

MISHAWAKA MARIAN (2-0) AT SOUTH BEND SAINT JOSEPH (0-2)

KICKOFF: 7 p.m. EDT, Father Bly Field.

COACHES: Reggie Glon, 147-96 in 23rd season at Mishawaka Marian. Bryon Whitten, 0-2 in first season at South Bend Saint Joseph.

LAST WEEK: Mishawaka Marian beat John Glenn, 41-7. South Bend Saint Joseph lost to Brebeuf Jesuit, 31-0.

PREVIOUS MEETING: Mishawaka Marian, 41-0, September 4, 2015.

UP NEXT: Mishawaka Marian hosts South Bend Riley and South Bend Saint Joseph plays host to South Bend Clay.

COACHES THOUGHTS: "To win on Friday night, we need to do the following three things. We have to protect the football and win the turnover margin. Win the money downs by defensively getting off the field on third down and converting on third downs offensively. We must represent Saint Joseph High School." Saint Joseph coach Bryon Whitten.

MONROVIA (2-0) AT LINTON-STOCKTON (2-0)

KICKOFF: 7 p.m. EDT, Williams Field.

COACHES: Kevin Hutchins, 64-27 in eighth season at Monrovia, 81-60 in 13th season overall. Brian Oliver, 39-5 in fourth season at Linton-Stockton.

LAST WEEK: Monrovia beat Cascade, 51-0. Linton-Stockton beat Sullivan, 48-7.

PREVIOUS MEETING: Linton-Stockton, 24-10, October 17, 2003.

UP NEXT: Monrovia hosts Triton Central and Linton-Stockton hosts North Vermillion.

COACHES THOUGHTS: "First of all, we all are excited to have the opportunity to play Linton. They are a quality program with some great athletes. If we are going to be successful this Friday, we need to continue to improve our fundamentals and block and tackle better than the Miners. We need to limit the turnovers that have plagued us the early on this season. If we do those things, we will be successful. It is going to take quite an effort to win at the Miners' home field." – Monrovia coach Kevin Hutchins.

In order for us to win Friday, we have to be able to stop Monrovia's running attack and win the battle in trenches. We cannot give up any big plays." – Linton-Stockton coach Brian Oliver.

NORTH PUTNAM (2-0) AT SOUTH PUTNAM (2-0)

KICKOFF: 7 p.m. EDT, Wildman Field.

COACHES: Greg Barrett, 52-30 in eighth season at North Putnam. Nathan Aker, 16-9 in third season at South Putnam.

LAST WEEK: North Putnam beat Southmont, 12-6. South Putnam beat Brown County, 34-6.

PREVIOUS MEETING: North Putnam, 26-18, September 18, 2015.

UP NEXT: North Putnam travels to Sullivan and South Putnam plays at Greencastle.

COACHES THOUGHTS: "For us to have a chance to win this Friday, we must take care of the ball and win the turnover margin. They are a good well-coached team." – North Putnam coach Greg Barrett.

"We must to continue to form as one unit playing together in order to find success vs. North Putnam. Coach Barrett is a class act. His teams are always fundamentally sound and play good football. We must control the line of scrimmage and harness in the jet sweep while preventing the big play. Offensively, we must control the clock and gain first downs while eliminating penalties and mistakes. We really look forward to the battle for the Putnam County Bucket at Wildman Field this Friday. Our young men are hungry to play at home after two weeks on the road." – South Putnam coach Nathan Aker.

SHERIDAN (1-1) AT NORTH WHITE (2-0)

KICKOFF: 7 p.m. EDT, Horton Field.

COACHES: Larry Wright, 395-182 in 51st season at Sheridan, 396-185 in 52nd season overall. Jim Davis, 210-178 in 38th season at North White.

LAST WEEK: Sheridan beat Clinton Central, 28-25. North White beat Frontier, 73-0.

PREVIOUS MEETING: North White, 54-13, September 4, 2015.

UP NEXT: Sheridan hosts Carroll (Flora) and North White travels to Clinton Central.

COACHES THOUGHTS: "In order to win this game against North White, we must contain their quarterback (Jake Quasebarth). He is a great threat running and passing the ball. He is very quick and can make people miss. He has thrown the football with a great completion percentage and is the man to stop." – Sheridan coach Larry "Bud" Wright.

"They are extremely big up front on both offense and defense. We must be able to win that battle with our quickness and strength." – North White coach Jim Davis.

TIPTON (2-0) AT LAFAYETTE CENTRAL CATHOLIC (2-0)

KICKOFF: 7:30 p.m. EDT, LaRocca Field.

COACHES: Aaron Tolle, 83-47 in 12th season at Tipton. Kevin O'Shea, 104-9 in ninth season at Lafayette Central Catholic, 204-72 in 24th season overall.

LAST WEEK: Tipton beat Elwood, 42-0. Lafayette Central Catholic beat Guerin Catholic, 34-13.

PREVIOUS MEETING: Lafayette Central Catholic, 51-0, September 4, 2015.

UP NEXT: Tipton travels to Hamilton Heights and Lafayette Central Catholic plays at Benton Central.

COACHES THOUGHTS: "In order for Tipton to be successful vs. Central Catholic, we must have a very balanced offense. We will need to be able to both run and pass. Defensively, we cannot give up the big play. If we can do these two things, the game could be very competitive." – Tipton coach Aaron Tolle.

"Our defense will have to step up and slow down a very high powered offense. Tipton throws the ball very well so, our secondary will have their first big challenge of the year." – Lafayette Central Catholic coach Kevin O'Shea.

ZIONSVILLE (2-0) AT WESTFIELD (2-0)

KICKOFF: 7 p.m. EDT, Stanley Stadium.

COACHES: Pat Echeverria, 10-14 in third season at Zionsville, 33-28 in sixth season overall. Jake Gilbert, 36-25 in sixth season at Westfield, 66-61 in 12th season overall.

LAST WEEK: Zionsville beat Lebanon, 55-54. Westfield beat Southport, 27-0.

PREVIOUS MEETING: Westfield, 45-30, September 4, 2015.