Indiana Football Digest's Insider - 2018 Week Nine

Crawfordsville ended its 23-game and 17-game Sagamore Conference losing streaks with a 50-8 decision over Frankfort.

Mishawaka brought Penn's 47-game Northern Indiana Conference winning streak to a halt with a thrilling 49-42 overtime triumph at TCU Freed Field.

Lawrence North saw its 20-game Metropolitan Interscholastic Conference losing streak come to an end with a 42-0 blanking of Indianapolis Pike.

Cascade will be leaving the Western Indiana Conference to join the Indiana Crossroads Conference next year, replacing Park Tudor.

Warren Central's Romeir Elliott broke the school and Metropolitan Interscholastic Conference rushing marks by rambling 20 times for 431 yards and six touchdowns in the Warriors' 62-14 win over previously unbeaten Bowling Green (Kentucky).

With a 3-6 record, defending Class 6A state champion Indianapolis Ben Davis is the midst of its first losing season since 1985.

The following coaches earned their first win at their new school: Sean Gerold (Crawfordsville), Austen Robison (Northwestern).

Here is the last time these teams were 9-0: Adams Central (1999), Boonville (1955), Whiting (2014), West Lafayette (2009), Brownsburg (2012), New Palestine (2017), Pioneer (2017), Warren Central (2011), Marion (1997), Angola (2017), NorthWood (2016), Paoli (2009), Heritage Hills (2007), Western Boone (1998), Evansville Memorial (1989), Southwood (first time), Northview (2015), Delphi (1977), Covenant Christian (2016).

Here is the time these teams were 0-9: Elwood (1969), Connersville (2010), Benton Central (2010), Greenfield-Central (2005), Caston (2006), Clarksville (2017), South Newton (2017), Bellmont (1992), Frankfort (2011), Fort Wayne South (first time), Peru (2011), Cambridge City Lincoln (2013), Owen Valley (1987), Edinburgh (0-8-2008), Lake Station (0-8-2015), Hammond (0-8-2006), Fairfield (0-8-2002), Park Tudor (0-8-2008), South Bend Clay (0-8-2017), Dugger Union (0-7-2017).

Pioneer has a 24-game winning streak.

Evansville Memorial has won 17 games in a row.

Clarksville has a 44-game losing streak.

South Bend Clay has suffered 30 losses in a row.

South Newton has a 21-game losing skid.

Edinburgh has suffered 20 consecutive losses.

Caston is in the midst of an 18-game losing streak.

Dugger Union and Fairfield have lost 17 in a row.

Bellmont has dropped 14 consecutive contests.

Cambridge City Lincoln and Connersville have a 13-game losing streak.

Hammond, Fort Wayne South, and Greenfield-Central have lost 12 games in a row.

New Palestine 54, Pioneer 43, Angola 19, Adams Central 15, Northview 15, Whiting 14, West Lafayette 14, Brownsburg 14, Southwood 14, Warren Central 13, Paoli 12, Heritage Hills 11, Evansville Memorial 11, Delphi 11, NorthWood 10.

Clarksville 40, South Bend Clay 27, South Newton 19, Edinburgh 18, Caston 17, Fairfield 16, Bellmont 13, Cambridge City Lincoln 12, Connersville 12, Fort Wayne South 11, Greenfield-Central 11, Hammond 11, Owen Valley 10, Park Tudor 9.

Here is a list of teams who won or shared their conference championships.

Allen County: Adams Central, Big Eight: Boonville, Central Indiana: Mississinewa, Circle City: Indianapolis Bishop Chatard, Conference Indiana: Columbus North, Duneland: Valparaiso, Eastern Indiana (3A): Batesville, Eastern Indiana (4A): East Central; Great Lakes: Hammond Morton, Greater Indianapolis: Indianapolis Howe, Greater South Shore (North): Whiting, Greater South Shore (South): Griffith, Hoosier Crossroads: Brownsburg, Hoosier Heartland: Sheridan, Hoosier Heritage: New Palestine, Hoosier Hills: Columbus East, Hoosier North: Pioneer, Indiana Crossroads: Indianapolis Scecina, Metropolitan: Warren Central, Mid-Indiana Football: Milan, Mid-Southern: Brownstown Central, Mid-State: Decatur Central and Mooresville, Midwest: North Newton, North Central: Lafayette Jeff and Marion, Northeast 8: East Noble, Northern Indiana (North): Mishawaka, Northern Indiana (South): Bremen and Mishawaka Marian, Northern Lakes: NorthWood, Northwest Crossroads: Andrean, Patoka Lake: Paoli, Pocket: Heritage Hills, Sagamore: Western Boone, Southern Indiana: Evansville Memorial, Southwest: North Central (Farmersburg), Tri-Eastern: Knightstown and Hagerstown, Wabash River: North Vermillion.

Columbus East has run off 84 consecutive Hoosier Hills Conference victories.

New Palestine has won 40 Hoosier Heritage Conference contests.

East Central has won 37 straight Eastern Indiana Conference games.

Pioneer has come out on top in 30 straight Hoosier North Conference games.

Lafayette Jeff has won 18 straight North Central Conference games.

Indianapolis Scecina has won 15 straight Indiana Crossroads Conference contests.

Griffith has claimed 14 Greater South Shore Conference games in a row.

Clarksville has suffered 33 straight Mid-Southern Conference losses.

Benton Central has lost 31 consecutive Hoosier Conference games.

South Bend Clay has suffered 21 straight Northern Indiana Conference losses.

Kankakee Valley has a 19-game Northwest Crossroads Conference losing streak.

Crawford County has lost 18 straight Patoka Lake Conference contests.

Caston has lost 18 straight Hoosier North Conference games.

Southern Wells has dropped 18 Allen County Conference games in a row.

Richmond has a 16-game North Central Conference losing streak.

Park Tudor has a 13-game Indiana Crossroads Conference losing streak.

Edinburgh has dropped 11 Mid-Indiana Conference games in a row.

ALL-TIME LEADERS IN PLAYOFF WINS: Fort Wayne Bishop Luers - 127-24 (.841), Indianapolis Bishop Chatard – 122-25 (.830), Carmel – 121-33 (.756), Penn – 117-34 (.775),Indianapolis Cathedral – 116-24 (.829), Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger - 111-32 (.776), Indianapolis Roncalli – 106-28 (.791), Ben Davis - 105-24 (.814), Fort Wayne Snider – 104-34 (.754), Jimtown – 102-32 (.761), Sheridan – 97-29 (.770), Hobart - 95-35 (.731), Evansville Mater Dei - 94-34 (.734), NorthWood - 93-35 (.727), Warren Central - 85-26 (.767).

ALL-TIME SECTIONAL CHAMPIONS: Carmel 29, Indianapolis Bishop Chatard 26, Fort Wayne Snider 26, Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 24, Penn 24, Fort Wayne Bishop Luers 23, Indianapolis Cathedral 23, Indianapolis Ben Davis 22, Jimtown 22, Evansville Mater Dei 20, Hobart 20, Sheridan 19, Adams Central 19, Indianapolis Roncalli 19, NorthWood 18, Lawrenceburg 18, East Central 18, Andrean 17, Warren Central 17, Evansville Reitz 16, Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter 16, Griffith 15, Bremen 14, Linton-Stockton 14, Lowell 14, Zionsville 14, Jasper 13, Center Grove 13, Eastbrook 13, Bloomington South 13, West Lafayette 13, Heritage Hills 12, North Judson 12, Brownstown Central 12, Castle 12, Columbus East 12, Evansville Memorial 12, Fountain Central 11, Merrillville 11, Lafayette Central Catholic 11, Tri-West 11, Eastern Hancock 10, Hagerstown 10, Hamilton Southeastern 10, Mishawaka 10, Pioneer 10, Rensselaer Central 10, South Bend Saint Joseph 10, South Putnam 10, Valparaiso 10.

ALL-TIME REGIONAL CHAMPIONS: Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 20, Carmel 20, Fort Wayne Bishop Luers 18, Indianapolis Bishop Chatard 18, Indianapolis Cathedral 18, Penn 17, Ben Davis 17, Fort Wayne Snider 16, Hobart 15, Indianapolis Roncalli 15, Sheridan 14, Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter 14, Evansville Mater Dei 12, Jimtown 12, Center Grove 12, Jasper 11, NorthWood 11, Adams Central 11, South Putnam 10, Bloomington South 10, Linton-Stockton 10, Columbus East 10, Heritage Hills 9, Tri-West 9, Warren Central 8, Bremen 8, Andrean 8, East Central 8, Lafayette Central Catholic 8, West Lafayette 8, Lowell 8, Evansville Memorial 8, Franklin Central 7, South Bend Saint Joseph 7.

ALL-TIME SEMISTATE CHAMPIONS: Fort Wayne Bishop Luers 15, Indianapolis Bishop. Chatard 14, Indianapolis Cathedral 13, Indianapolis Roncalli 12, Penn 12, Carmel 11, Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter 10, Ben Davis 11, Sheridan 10, Hobart 9, Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 9, Warren Central 8, Fort Wayne Snider 7, Franklin Central 6, Jimtown 6, Andrean 6, Tri-West 6, Lafayette Central Catholic 6, NorthWood 6, Evansville Mater Dei 5, Bremen 4, East Central 4, Indianapolis Scecina 4, Lowell 4, South Bend Saint Joseph 4, Southridge 4, West Lafayette 4, Pioneer 4, Center Grove 4, Bloomington South 3, Columbus East 3, Concord 3, Evansville Memorial 3, Fountain Central 3, Goshen 3, Hamilton Southeastern 3, Jasper 3, Tipton 3, Zionsville 3.

ALL-TIME STATE CHAMPIONS: Indianapolis Bishop Chatard 13, Indianapolis Cathedral 12, Fort Wayne Bishop Luers 11, Ben Davis 9, Sheridan 9, Indianapolis Roncalli 9, Warren Central 8, Carmel 8, Lafayette Central Catholic 7, Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter 5, Penn 5, Franklin Central 4, Hobart 4, Tri-West 4, Jimtown 4, , Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 4, Columbus East 3, Mishawaka Marian 3, Andrean 2, Blackford 2, Bloomington South 2, Bremen 2, Brownsburg 2, Castle 2, Center Grove 2, Evansville Reitz 2, Fort Wayne Snider 2, Goshen 2, Pioneer 2, East Central 2, Indianapolis Scecina 2, Lawrenceburg 2, North Montgomery 2, West Lafayette 2, Pioneer 2, Zionsville 2.

WINNINGEST ACTIVE COACHES: Larry "Bud" Wright (Sheridan) 417, Russ Radtke (New Prairie) 356, Mike Gillin (Mooresville) 316, Bob Gaddis (Columbus East) 311, Mo Moriarity (Bloomington South) 295, John Hart (Brownsburg) 293, Jeff Adamson (Eastbrook) 263, , Reed May (Brownstown Central) 256, Rick Wimmer (Fishers) 255, Scott Mannering (Twin Lakes) 236, Eric Moore (Center Grove) 233, Mike Johnson (Logansport) 225, Kevin O'Shea (Indianapolis North Central) 224, Mark Bless (Avon) 222, Mike Goebel (Evansville Mater Dei) 215, Bart Curtis (Warsaw) 208, Scot Shaw (Elkhart Memorial) 207, John Hendryx (Knox) 205

CLOSING IN ON 200: Brian Moore (Parke Heritage) 194, Sherwood Haydock (Woodlan) 192, Jeff Cain (Whiting) 191, Ott Hurrle (Indianapolis Scecina) 190

CLOSING IN ON 150: Dave Pasch (Indianapolis Lutheran) 147