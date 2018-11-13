Indiana Football Digest's Insider - 2018 Postseason Week Four

HOT OFF THE PRESS

Jamie Sailors has called it quits after six seasons at Frontier. He ended up with a 16-44 record, including a 3-6 mark this past fall.

Jennings County is on the lookout for a new leader after Rick Zimmerman stepped down with a three-year mark of 9-22 in his second stint with the Panthers. He finishes with a 28-84 record over 11 seasons.

Longtime Seymour coach Joe Goodman passed away on November 11 at the age of 74. Inducted into the Indiana Football Hall of Fame in 1998, Goodman coached for 38 seasons, including 30 years at Seymour where he guided the Owls to a state runner-up finish in 1991 and compiled a career record of 202-133. A 1962 graduate of Union High School in Dugger and 1966 graduate of Indiana State, he served as the IFCA's assistant secretary in charge of awards, including the Indianapolis Star's Mr. Football, for many years. The IFCA also named an award in Goodman's name for its annual North-South all-star game, honoring the player who exemplifies the most leadership and spirit on and off the field.

Former Frankton coach Otis Cress passed away earlier this season at the age of 70 following an accident in his home. A 1965 graduate of Alexandria, Cress won 177 games in his 29 years, which included sectional titles in 1989-90, 1992, 1998, and 2001. The football field was named in his honor before his final season in 2013.

Terre Haute South senior kicker Orian Roshel was the first female athlete chosen to the Conference Indiana all-conference football team.

With 27 carries for 282 yards and four touchdowns in a 31-7 win over Harrison (West Lafayette), New Palestine's Charlie Spegal now has 63 rushing touchdowns, breaking the previous state record of 61 touchdowns set by Warren Central's Darren Evans in 2006. With 65 total scores, Spegal needs just one more touchdown to tie the mark of 66 set by Sheridan's Brett Law in 1988 and six to tie the national record. He currently ranks sixth in IHSAA career rushing with 7,284 yards, 12th in single-season rushing with 2,941 yards, third in single-season scoring with 392 points and eighth in career scoring with 692 points. His single-season scoring mark also ranks eighth nationally.

Decatur Central earned its first regional championship with a 28-0 blanking of Bloomington South in Class 5A action.

Defending Class 4A state champion East Central saw its nine-game post-season snapped Saturday with a 28-24 setback to Evansville Central. Jalen Bowman's 16-yard run with the closing minute gave the Bears their first regional crown.

With his 32 carries for 151 yards in a 24-10 win over Brebeuf Jesuit, West Lafayette's Sage Hood became the program's career rushing leader, surpassing Maurice Woodard's previous mark of 4,910 career yards. In addition, fellow senior R.J. Erb broke Matt Marley's record for receptions in a season. He had six catches to give him 82 for the campaign to go past Marley's mark of 78 passes caught.

Here is the last time these teams were 13-0: Adams Central (first time), West Lafayette (2009), Pioneer (2017), Marion (1990), Western Boone (1998), Evansville Memorial (first time), New Palestine (12-0-2015), Warren Central (12-0-2006).

Go to www.ihsaa.org for complete results and matchups for the 46th Indiana High School Athletic Association Football State Tournament presented by the Indianapolis Colts.

LONGEST WINNING STREAKS

Pioneer, Columbus East, Southridge, and Evansville Memorial have captured 10 straight post-season wins.

Pioneer has a 28-game winning streak.

Evansville Memorial has won 21 games in a row.

Adams Central, West Lafayette, Marion, and Western Boone have a 13-game winning streak.

New Palestine and Warren Central have earned 12 consecutive victories.

Columbus East has won 11 straight games.

Mishawaka and Valparaiso have 10 wins in a row.

Eastbrook and North Vermillion have won nine straight games.

Decatur Central and Michigan City have claimed eight consecutive victories.

Center Grove and Indianapolis Lutheran have a seven-game winning streak.

Evansville Central has a six-game winning streak.

Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger and Indianapolis Bishop Chatard have won five games in a row.

Bremen, Carmel, Fort Wayne Bishop Luers, and Southridge have posted four straight wins.

REGIONAL RESULTS

CLASS 6A

Valparaiso 23, Crown Point 6

Carmel 20, Fort Wayne Snider 6

Warren Central 42, North Central (Indianapolis) 32

Center Grove 17, Avon 0

CLASS 5A

Michigan City 62, Concord 21

New Palestine 31, Harrison (West Lafayette) 7

Decatur Central 28, Bloomington South 0

Columbus East 20, Castle 13

CLASS 4A

Mishawaka 28, Lowell 14

Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 40, Angola 7

Marion 19, Mooresville 13

Evansville Central 28, East Central 24

CLASS 3A

West Lafayette 24, Brebeuf Jesuit 10

Fort Wayne Bishop Luers 42, Mishawaka Marian 6

Indianapolis Bishop Chatard 56, Tri-West 14

Evansville Memorial 56, Brownstown Central 14

CLASS 2A

Bremen 42, Whiting 13

Eastbrook 52, Lapel 21

Western Boone 19, Indianapolis Scecina 7

Southridge 42, Paoli 35

CLASS 1A

Pioneer 66, Triton 0

Adams Central 38, Monroe Central 12

Indianapolis Lutheran 36, South Putnam 20

North Vermillion 34, North Central (Farmersburg) 14

Prior to 2018, here is the last time these teams won a regional title: CLASS 6A: Valparaiso (2010), Carmel (2017), Warren Central (2013), Center Grove (2017) CLASS 5A: Michigan City (2017), New Palestine (2015), Decatur Central (never), Columbus East (2017) CLASS 4A: Mishawaka (2012), Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger (2017), Marion (1990), Evansville Central (never). CLASS 3A: West Lafayette (2015), Fort Wayne Bishop Luers (2014), Indianapolis Bishop Chatard (2015), Evansville Memorial (2017) CLASS 2A: Bremen (2011), Eastbrook (2017), Western Boone (1998), Southridge (2017) CLASS 1A: Pioneer (2017), Adams Central (2016), Indianapolis Lutheran (2017), North Vermillion (2015)

REGIONAL NOTES

Carmel has won six straight championships.

Columbus East, Eastbrook, Indianapolis Lutheran, and Pioneer have won three consecutive crowns.

SEMISTATE PAIRINGS (All games Friday unless noted and times are eastern)

CLASS 6A

Carmel (10-2) at Valparaiso (10-2), 8 p.m.

Center Grove (9-3) at Warren Central (12-0), 7 p.m.

CLASS 5A

Michigan City (10-2) at New Palestine (12-0), 4 p.m., Saturday

Decatur Central (11-1) at Columbus East (11-2), 7 p.m.

CLASS 4A

Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger (12-1) at Mishawaka (12-1), 7 p.m.

Marion (13-0) at Evansville Central (12-1), 3 p.m., Saturday

CLASS 3A

West Lafayette (13-0) at Fort Wayne Bishop Luers (9-4), 7:30 p.m.

Indianapolis Bishop Chatard (11-2) at Evansville Memorial (13-0), 7:30 p.m.

CLASS 2A

Bremen (11-2) at Eastbrook (12-1), 7:30 p.m.

Southridge (10-3) at Western Boone (13-0), 2 p.m., Saturday

CLASS 1A

Adams Central (13-0) vs. Pioneer (13-0), 7:30 p.m. at Logansport

North Vermillion (12-1) at Indianapolis Lutheran (10-3), 7:30 p.m.

Here is the last time these teams won a semistate title: CLASS 6A: Valparaiso (2001), Carmel (2016), Warren Central (2013), Center Grove (2016) CLASS 5A: Michigan City (never), New Palestine (2015), Decatur Central (never), Columbus East (2017) CLASS 4A: Mishawaka (2012), Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger (2015), Marion (1990), Evansville Central (never) CLASS 3A: West Lafayette (2015), Fort Wayne Bishop Luers (2012), Indianapolis Bishop Chatard (2015), Evansville Memorial (2017) CLASS 2A: Bremen (2011), Eastbrook (2016), Western Boone (1998), Southridge (2017). CLASS 1A: Pioneer (2017), Adams Central (2000), Indianapolis Lutheran (never), North Vermillion (2014)

ALL-TIME LEADERS IN PLAYOFF WINS (Bolded teams still active in playoffs): Fort Wayne Bishop Luers - 131-24 (.845), Indianapolis Bishop Chatard – 126-25 (.834), Carmel – 124-33 (.790), Indianapolis Cathedral – 118-25 (.825), Penn – 118-35 (.771) Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger - 115-32 (.782), Indianapolis Roncalli – 106-29 (.785), Fort Wayne Snider – 106-35 (.752), Ben Davis - 105-25 (.808), Jimtown – 102-33 (.756), Sheridan – 98-30 (.766), Evansville Mater Dei - 96-35 (.733), NorthWood - 95-36 (.725), Hobart - 95-36 (.725), Warren Central - 88-26 (.772).

ALL-TIME SECTIONAL CHAMPIONS: Carmel 30, Indianapolis Bishop Chatard 27, Fort Wayne Snider 27, Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 25, Penn 24, Fort Wayne Bishop Luers 24, Indianapolis Cathedral 22, Indianapolis Ben Davis 22, Jimtown 22, Adams Central 20, Evansville Mater Dei 20, Hobart 20, Sheridan 19, East Central 19, Indianapolis Roncalli 19, NorthWood 18, Lawrenceburg 18, Warren Central 18, Andrean 17, Evansville Reitz 16, Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter 16, Griffith 15, Bremen 15, Lowell 15, Bloomington South 14, Linton-Stockton 14, Center Grove 14, Eastbrook 14, West Lafayette 14, Zionsville 14, Jasper 13, Brownstown Central 13, Castle 13, Columbus East 13, Evansville Memorial 13, Heritage Hills 12, North Judson 12, Tri-West 12, Mishawaka 12, Indianapolis Scecina 11, Fountain Central 11, Merrillville 11, Lafayette Central Catholic 11, Pioneer 11, South Putnam 11, Valparaiso 11, Eastern Hancock 10, Hagerstown 10, Hamilton Southeastern 10, Mishawaka Marian 10, New Palestine 10, Rensselaer Central 10, South Bend Saint

Joseph 10.

ALL-TIME REGIONAL CHAMPIONS: Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 21, Carmel 21, Fort Wayne Bishop Luers 19, Indianapolis Bishop Chatard 19, Indianapolis Cathedral 18, Penn 17, Ben Davis 17, Fort Wayne Snider 16, Hobart 15, Indianapolis Roncalli 15, Sheridan 14, Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter 14, Center Grove 13, Evansville Mater Dei 12, Jimtown 12, Adams Central 12, Jasper 11, NorthWood 11, Columbus East 11, South Putnam 10, Bloomington South 10, Linton-Stockton 10, Heritage Hills 9, Tri-West 9, Warren Central 9, Bremen 9, West Lafayette 9, Evansville Memorial 9, Andrean 8, East Central 8, Lafayette Central Catholic 8, Lowell 8, Franklin Central 7, South Bend Saint Joseph 7.

ALL-TIME SEMISTATE CHAMPIONS: Fort Wayne Bishop Luers 15, Indianapolis Bishop. Chatard 14, Indianapolis Cathedral 13, Indianapolis Roncalli 12, Penn 12, Carmel 11, Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter 10, Ben Davis 11, Sheridan 10, Hobart 9, Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 9, Warren Central 8, Fort Wayne Snider 7, Franklin Central 6, Jimtown 6, Andrean 6, Tri-West 6, Lafayette Central Catholic 6, NorthWood 6, Evansville Mater Dei 5, Bremen 4, East Central 4, Indianapolis Scecina 4, Lowell 4, South Bend Saint Joseph 4, Southridge 4, West Lafayette 4, Pioneer 4, Center Grove 4, Bloomington South 3, Columbus East 3, Concord 3, Evansville Memorial 3, Fountain Central 3, Goshen 3, Hamilton Southeastern 3, Jasper 3, Tipton 3, Zionsville 3.

ALL-TIME STATE CHAMPIONS: Indianapolis Bishop Chatard 13, Indianapolis Cathedral 12, Fort Wayne Bishop Luers 11, Ben Davis 9, Sheridan 9, Indianapolis Roncalli 9, Warren Central 8, Carmel 8, Lafayette Central Catholic 7, Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter 5, Penn 5, Franklin Central 4, Hobart 4, Tri-West 4, Jimtown 4, , Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 4, Columbus East 3, Mishawaka Marian 3, Andrean 2, Blackford 2, Bloomington South 2, Bremen 2, Brownsburg 2, Castle 2, Center Grove 2, Evansville Reitz 2, Fort Wayne Snider 2, Goshen 2, Pioneer 2, East Central 2, Indianapolis Scecina 2, Lawrenceburg 2, North Montgomery 2, West Lafayette 2, Pioneer 2, Zionsville 2.

WINNINGEST ACTIVE COACHES (Bolded names still active in playoffs): Larry "Bud" Wright (Sheridan) 418, Russ Radtke (New Prairie) 357, Mike Gillin (Mooresville) 319, Bob Gaddis (Columbus East) 315, Mo Moriarity (Bloomington South) 297, John Hart (Brownsburg) 294, Jeff Adamson (Eastbrook) 267, Reed May (Brownstown Central) 259, Rick Wimmer (Fishers) 256, Scott Mannering (Twin Lakes) 237, Eric Moore (Center Grove) 236, Mike Johnson (Logansport) 225, Kevin O'Shea (Indianapolis North Central) 226, Mark Bless (Avon) 224, Mike Goebel (Evansville Mater Dei) 217, Bart Curtis (Warsaw) 208, Scot Shaw (Elkhart Memorial) 207, John Hendryx (Knox) 206

CLOSING IN ON 200: Brian Moore (Parke Heritage) 195, Jeff Cain (Whiting) 194, Ott Hurrle (Indianapolis Scecina) 193, Sherwood Haydock (Woodlan) 192