Indiana Football Digest's Honor Roll - 2018 Postseason Regional Finals

CLASS 6A HIGHLIGHTS

Center Grove's Carson Steele raced 37 times for 249 yards and a touchdown for the Trojans in a 17-0 blanking of Avon.

Warren Central's Romeir Elliott came up with 35 carries for 242 yards and four scores in the Warriors' 42-32 win over North Central (Indianapolis).

Jackson Kurth of Valparaiso ran 33 times for 210 yards and two touchdowns in the Vikings' 23-6 win over Crown Point.

Carmel's Dylan Downing rambled 24 times for 159 yards in the Greyhounds' 20-6 victory over Fort Wayne Snider.

Warren Central's Jayden George went 14-of-23 for 252 yards with a touchdown against North Central (Indianapolis).

Liam Thompson of North Central (Indianapolis) was 17-of-43 for 215 yards and ran 15 times for 130 yards and a score for the Panthers against Warren Central.

Crown Point's Will Pettit was 4-of-15 for 103 yards and a touchdown for the Bulldogs against Valparaiso.

Along with hauling in eight receptions for 108 yards, Tre'von Elliott of North Central (Indianapolis) took a kickoff back 85 yards for a touchdown against Warren Central.

In addition to catching six passes for 106 yards with a score, Warren Central's David Bell added a 63-yard punt return for a touchdown against North Central (Indianapolis).

Ethan Hoover of Fort Wayne Snider returned a fumble 48 yards for a score for the Panthers against Carmel.

Matt Pence of Center Grove came up with a 67-yard interception return for a touchdown against Avon.

Spencer Hanna of Carmel converted field goals of 41 and 28 yards as well as a pair of extra-points against Fort Wayne Snider.

CLASS 5A HIGHLIGHTS

New Palestine's Charlie Spegal scampered 27 times for 282 yards and four touchdowns for the Dragons in their 31-7 win over Harrison (West Lafayette).

Lyric McFarrin of Michigan City rambled 19 times for 221 yards and five scores in the Wolves' 62-21 win against Concord.

Will Gibson of Decatur Central carried the ball 10 times for 105 yards and two scores for the Hawks in a 28-0 blanking of Bloomington South.

Cole Gilley of Columbus East was 17-of-25 for 245 yards with two touchdowns for the defending state champion Olympians in a 20-13 win over Castle.

Cameron Justus of Castle went 11-of-21 for 114 yards and a score for the Knights against Columbus East.

Michigan City's Bryce Hayman was 4-of-10 for 57 yards and a touchdown and rushed eight times for 58 yards and two scores against Concord.

In addition to registering four catches for 90 yards with a touchdown, Columbus East's Jonah Wichman also tallied eight tackles and an interception against Castle.

Despite going 9-of-19 for 56 yards, Concord's Ethan Cain threw three touchdown passes against Michigan City.

Decatur Central's Dylan Renick registered 12 tackles against Bloomington South.

CLASS 4A HIGHLIGHTS

Chris Harness of Mishawaka had 32 carries for 225 yards and three scores for the Cavemen in a 28-14 win over Lowell.

Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger's Devon Tippmann scampered 23 times for 221 yards and a touchdown in the Saints' 40-7 triumph over Angola.

Evansville Central's Brennan Schutte ran 19 times for 128 yards and a touchdown in the Bears' 28-24 win over defending state champion East Central.

Lowell's Tyler Wildman registered 15 rushes for 85 yards and two scores for the Red Devils against Mishawaka.

Karson Goodman of Mooresville was 6-of-23 for 134 yards and two touchdowns for the Pioneers in a 19-13 loss at Marion.

Brenden Lytle of Bishop Dwenger went 4-of-10 for 112 yards and three touchdowns against Angola.

Along with going 8-of-15 for 111 yards and a score, Brennon Harper of Evansville Central had seven rushes for 41 yards against East Central.

Despite going just 2-of-8 for just 14 yards, Keshaun Taylor of Marion ran 32 times for 116 yards and three scores for the Giants against Mooresville.

Jon Eineman of Mooresville had three catches for 106 yards and two touchdowns against Marion.

Marion's Brayden Burkett hauled in two interceptions against Mooresville.

CLASS 3A HIGHLIGHTS

Sage Hood of West Lafayette ran 32 times for 151 yards and also caught an 18-yard touchdown pass in the Red Devils' 24-10 win over Brebeuf Jesuit.

Michael Lindauer of Evansville Memorial was 14-of-15 for 323 yards with five scores and rushed three times for 66 yards and two scores in the defending state champion Tigers' 56-14 win over Brownstown Central.

Fort Wayne Bishop Luers' Norman Knapke completed 15-of-29 for 308 yards with five touchdowns and ran nine times for 42 yards in the Knights' 42-6 win over Mishawaka Marian.

Caleb Ellison of Brebeuf Jesuit went 22-of-31 for 269 yards with a score for the Braves against West Lafayette.

Bishop Chatard's Mark Nondorf was 15-of-20 for 226 yards with three touchdowns and also caught a four-yard pass for another tally in the Trojans' 56-14 decision over Tri-West.

West Lafayette's Kyle Adams went 17-of-26 for 152 yards and two scores against Brebeuf Jesuit.

Hayden Kinsler of Brownstown Central was 6-of-9 for 115 yards with a touchdown for the Braves against Evansville Central.

Branson Combs of Evansville Memorial racked up eight receptions for 130 yards with two scores and ran twice for 80 yards against Brownstown Central.

Jordan Presley of Bishop Luers caught four passes for 111 yards with three touchdowns and ran 13 times for 75 yards and a score against Marian.

Gabe Klinker of West Lafayette ran a punt back 88 yards for a touchdown against Brebeuf Jesuit.

Evansville Memorial's Logan Johnson accounted for 16 tackles against Brownstown Central.

CLASS 2A HIGHLIGHTS

Bremen's Nathan Mullen exploded for 195 yards and a touchdown on 35 attempts for the Lions in a 42-13 win over Whiting.

Western Boone's Brett Wethington had 17 rushes for 173 yards and two touchdowns for the Stars in a 19-7 win over Indianapolis Scecina.

Southridge's Tucker Schank ran 20 times for 161 yards with two touchdowns, caught five passes for 81 yards and two scores, and intercepted a pass for the defending state champion Raiders in a 42-35 win over Paoli.

Xaine Kirby of Eastbrook carried the ball 22 times for 156 yards and a score for the Panthers in a 52-21 win against Lapel.

Whiting's Nino Barbosa ran 22 times for 138 yards for the Oilers against Bremen.

Ian Strange of Paoli rushed 10 times for 104 yards for the Rams against Southridge.

Along with running seven times for 57 yards and three scores, Eastbrook's Edward Keasling also returned a blocked punt 30 yards for a score against Lapel.

Cole Alexander of Lapel completed 17-of-34 for 276 yards with a touchdown and added two scores on the ground for the Bulldogs against Eastbrook.

Indianapolis Scecina's Mac Ayers went 21-of-47 for 189 yards and a score for the Crusaders against Western Boone.

Southridge's Colson Montgomery completed 7-of-10 for 133 yards with two touchdowns and rushed 14 times for 81 yards and another score against Paoli.

Ty Lawson of Paoli was 9-of-14 for 101 yards with a touchdown and ran 15 times for 67 yards and another score against Southridge.

In addition to completing 8-of-12 for 91 yards and four touchdowns, Ryan Caldwell of Bremen had four rushes for 23 yards against Whiting.

Along with going 3-of-9 for 86 yards with a score, Western Boone's Spencer Wright also ran 11 times for 24 yards against Indianapolis Scecina.

Devin Weakley of Western Boone recorded 18 tackles against Indianapolis Scecina.

CLASS 1A HIGHLIGHTS

North Vermillion's Wyatt Reynolds ran 24 times for 237 yards and three touchdowns in the Falcons' 34-14 win against North Central (Farmersburg).

Marcus McFadden of Indianapolis Lutheran scampered 19 times for 206 yards with two touchdowns and also caught two passes for 49 yards for the Saints in a 36-20 win over South Putnam.

Indianapolis Lutheran's Dante Akins carried the ball 16 times for 135 yards and a score against South Putnam.

Ty Thompson of North Central (Farmersburg) racked up 21 carries for 132 yards for the Thunderbirds against North Vermillion.

Monroe Central's Seth Wilson recorded 14 rushes for 130 yards with a touchdown for the Golden Bears in a 38-12 loss to Adams Central.

Pioneer's Danny Gregorich recorded 14 carries for 109 yards and three scores in the defending state champion Panthers' 66-0 blanking of Triton.

Jalen Hammond of Adams Central ran 19 times for 109 yards for the Flying Jets against Monroe Central.

South Putnam's Riley Stone went 16-of-37 for 211 yards with two touchdowns and ran for a third score for the Eagles against Indianapolis Lutheran.

Blake White of Indianapolis Lutheran was 9-of-14 for 133 yards and a touchdown against South Putnam.

Brennan Ellis of North Vermillion was 8-of-11 for 112 yards with a score against North Central (Farmersburg).

In addition to tossing a nine-yard touchdown pass, Adams Central's Parker Bates had 14 carries for 86 yards and four scores against Monroe Central.

Along with completing 6-of-7 passes for 39 yards and two scores, Pioneer's Jack Kiser ran 14 times for 105 yards with three touchdowns and returned a fumble 60 yards for another tally against Triton.

Tyler Jones of Monroe Central came up with 17 tackles against Adams Central.

North Vermillion's Josh Little finished with 15 tackles against North Central (Farmersburg).