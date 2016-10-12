Indiana Football Digest's Honor Roll - 2016 Volume 8

ON THE RUNAWAY(Top running performances)

Eli Wallace rambled for a school-record 389 yards and five touchdowns in Lakeland's 35-28 win over Fairfield. Wallace now a school-best 61 touchdowns for his career.

Alan Perry and Zach Carpenter combined for more than 350 yards in Seymour's 64-48 win over New Albany. Perry had 25 carries for 259 yards and three touchdowns, while Carpenter added 25 touches for 116 yards and three scores.

Freshman Tor'Jon Evans had 31 carries for 314 yards and three touchdowns for Evansville Central in a 56-17 thrashing of Evansville Mater Dei.

Garrett Ruiz ran 32 times for 308 yards and four touchdowns in New Prairie's 50-33 win over John Glenn. Ruiz also caught a pass for a score and completed 3-of-3 passes for 43 yards.

Sam Schoonveld accumulated 31 carries for 307 yards and three scores for Clinton Prairie in a 56-40 win over North White.

The trio of Connor Bray, Ryan Hartman, and Josh Tudor ran for almost 300 yards in Northeastern's 58-14 win over Cambridge City Lincoln. Bray had six carries for 112 yards and three scores, Hartman added 14 rushes for 109 yards, and Tudor tallied eight touches for 76 yards and three touchdowns.

Chris Juskiewicz had 17 carries for 278 yards and five touchdowns as LaPorte claimed its first outright Duneland Athletic Conference title with a 42-35 win at Michigan City.

Austin Bowling tallied 15 runs for 267 yards and seven touchdowns for Lawrenceburg in a 69-6 win over Connersville.

Mitchel Burton ran 24 times for 252 yards and three scores for Columbus North in a 42-28 loss to Bloomington South.

Gabe Milton and Dalton Smith accounted for more than 250 yards rushing in defending Class 2A state champion Monrovia's 63-7 win over Park Tudor. Milton had 13 touches for 133 yards and one score, while Smith ran seven times for 118 yards and four touchdowns.

Jensen Frieden and Jackson Beery combined for over 250 yards in Northfield's 34-12 win over Whitko. Frieden had 22 runs for 157 yards and three touchdowns, and Beery added nine carries for 111 yards.

Andre Jones scampered 20 times for 233 yards and three scores in Indianapolis Lutheran's 35-7 win over Speedway.

Dalton Hatcher ran 30 times for 232 yards and two touchdowns in Shenandoah's 30-25 win over Eastern Hancock at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Reid Cripe had 33 touches for 228 yards and one score for Clinton Central in a 36-28 win over Attica.

Austin Faulkner ran 43 times for 223 yards and three touchdowns in Mishawaka's 26-14 win over previously unbeaten Mishawaka Marian.

NiShawn Jones rambled 21 times for 215 yards and five touchdowns in New Haven's 55-21 win over East Noble.

Gavin Bane accumulated 215 yards and four touchdowns on just eight carries for Brownstown Central in a 52-14 win over Silver Creek.

Tyler Smith carried the ball 17 times for 214 yards and three scores in Wawasee's 38-17 win over Elkhart Memorial.

Derek Lucas ran 14 times for 205 yards and three scores in Tri-West's 41-7 win over Crawfordsville.

Joe Callahan had 27 carries for 204 yards and three touchdowns as Sheridan downed Taylor, 49-6, to give Larry "Bud" Wright his 400th career coaching victory.

Ethan Herbert carried the ball 24 times for 203 yards and two touchdowns in North Decatur's 52-21 win over Switzerland County.

Alfred Armour had 28 rushes for 201 yards in Indianapolis Howe's 31-26 win over Heritage Christian.

Anthony Maceo and Adrian Melendez accumulated over 200 yards rushing in Portage's 24-20 win at Valparaiso. Maceo had 24 carries for 166 yards and one score, and Melendez added four runs for 94 yards and two touchdowns.

Michael Sosnowski ran 14 times for 198 yards and two touchdowns in Greenfield-Central's 27-20 loss to Delta.

Keenan Wheeler had 27 rushes for 198 yards and one score as Kokomo edged Harrison (West Lafayette), 17-14.

DeAngelo Dean tallied 15 carries for 196 yards in Indianapolis Manual's 37-6 win over Indianapolis Broad Ripple.

Carter McGinnis ran for 195 yards and two touchdowns in Guerin Catholic's 31-17 victory over defending Class 3A state champion Indianapolis Bishop Chatard.

Freshman Charlie Spegal carried the ball 30 times for 191 yards and two scores in Delta's win over Greenfield-Central.

Jordan Presley ran 18 times for 189 yards and three touchdowns for Homestead in a 48-7 win over Fort Wayne Wayne.

Kenny Kerrn had 188 yards rushing and three scores for Jimtown in a 34-27 loss to Bremen.

Duron Ford carried the ball 18 times for 188 yards and two scores for New Palestine in a 56-7 win over New Castle.

Dawson Dahnke rushed the ball 32 times for 185 yards and two touchdowns for Harrison (West Lafayette) against Kokomo.

Brenden Mikesell had 21 carries for 183 yards and two scores in Zionsville's 43-29 loss to Avon.

Desean Heckaman ran 23 times for 182 yards and two touchdowns in Tippecanoe Valley's 21-13 win over Wabash.

Austin Bennett and Cole Williams combined for 185 yards and four touchdowns in McCutcheon's 45-13 win over Muncie Central. Bennett ran 20 times for 130 yards and one tally, while Willems added 55 yards and three scores.

Dustin Lindley rambled for 174 yards and four scores as Hanover Central remained unbeaten with a 41-20 win over South Central.

Darquan Richardson had 170 yards with four touchdowns and also returned a kickoff 88 yards for another tally for New Albany against Seymour.

Latrell Brown ran eight times for 169 yards and three touchdowns for Lafayette Jeff in a 47-7 win over Logansport.

Tristen Tonte accumulated 29 carries for 164 yards and three touchdowns and also threw a pass for a score as Warren Central downed Carmel, 40-30.

Caden Fields ran 16 times for 162 yards and three touchdowns for North Knox in a 63-14 win over North Daviess.

Keaton Fye had seven rushes for 158 yards and four scores in Covington's 56-3 win over Turley Run.

Jack Rhoades ran the ball 22 times for 158 yards and one tally in Woodlan's 36-3 win over South Adams.

Danny Gregorich scampered 15 times for 158 yards and two touchdowns in Pioneer's 48-14 win over Culver Community.

Trevor Espravnik had 30 carries for 157 yards and two scores in Lowell's 41-10 win over Munster. Tyler Knepley tallied 30 runs for 155 yards and two touchdowns in Western's 25-21 loss to Hamilton Heights.

Sophomore Sage Hood ran 21 times for 153 yards and two touchdowns for West Lafayette in a 56-36 win over Twin Lakes.

Jakylen Thomas had 13 carries for 153 yards and one touchdown for Marion in a 29-17 win over Indianapolis Tech.

Shawn Coate had 150 yards on the ground and three scores for Evansville North in a 42-21 loss to Castle.

Jeremiah Walker rambled for 150 yards and two scores for River Forest in a 21-7 win over Calumet.

Heisman Skeens and Cade Campbell both ran for more than 150 yards for Mississinewa in a 42-0 win over Frankton. Skeens had 15 carries for 177 yards and two scores, while Campbell added six rushes for 165 yards and two scores.

Noah Taylor galloped for 148 yards and four touchdowns in Castle's win over Evansville North.

Money Woods cashed in with 148 yards rushing and two touchdowns in defending Class 5A state champion Fort Wayne Snider's 32-25 win over defending Class 4A state champion Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger.

Kristian Pechac had 24 carries for 143 yards and one score for Bloomington South against Columbus North.

Stafun Jenkins ran 17 times for 143 yards and one score for South Bend Clay in a 47-20 loss to South Bend Riley.

Devin Denny had 26 carries for 143 yards and two touchdowns for Eastern Hancock against Shenandoah.

Isaiah Hulse accumulated 20 carries for 141 yards and one score in Beech Grove's 45-20 win over Triton Central.

Josh Shepherd had 16 rushes for 140 yards and two touchdowns for Manchester in a 42-27 win over Rochester.

Brandon Rosado and Isaiah Borjas accounted for more than 140 yards each in Greenwood's 36-22 win over Franklin. Rosado ran 21 times for 176 yards and one touchdown, while Borjas had 15 runs for 147 yards and two scores.

Nick Ray carried the football 24 times for 137 yards and three scores in Hobart's 35-12 win over Hammond Morton.

Landon Martz ran nine times for 130 yards and three touchdowns in Penn's 48-17 victory over Elkhart Central.

Bryant Fitzgerald accumulated 20 carries for 129 yards in Avon's win over Zionsville.

Rodrigo Diaz ran 15 times for 120 yards and two touchdowns in Perry Meridian's 21-0 win over Terre Haute North.

Matt Cox rambled for 119 yards and two scores on 10 carries for Southwood in a 42-9 win over Maconaquah.

Avery Hall scampered 20 times for 116 yards and one score in Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter's 21-18 win over Indianapolis Scecina.

Ryan Ewing ran 13 times for 116 yards and two touchdowns in Jasper's 35-14 win over Washington.

Austin Moody accounted for 116 yards on the ground and one tally for Washington against Jasper.

Jesse Brown had seven runs for 113 yards and one score and caught a pass for another tally in Hamilton Heights' win over Western.

Josh Williams ran for 113 yards and three touchdowns in Lake Central's 23-7 win over Merrillville.

Cameron Smith romped for 106 yards and two touchdowns in Garrett's 28-27 win over Angola.

Brayton Yoder ran seven times for 103 yards and three scores and caught a pass for another touchdown as NorthWood wrapped up the Northern Lakes Conference title with a 61-24 win over Warsaw.

Garrett Mason had nine carries for 102 yards and two touchdowns for Linton-Stockton in a 49-0 blanking of Eastern Greene.

Sam Richards and Garrett Horn both surpassed the 100-yard mark on the ground in Churubusco's 40-6 win over West Noble. Richards had seven carries for 124 yards and two scores, while Horn added 21 touches for 104 yards and two touchdowns.

Trenton Bonner and Ja'Shaun Turner-Parks each ran for more than 100 yards in Leo's 33-7 victory over Columbia City. Bonner had three carries for 112 yards and one score, and Turner-Parks added 157 yards and two touchdowns.

Gabe Coleman and Jarrod Stiver both went over the 100-yard rushing mark for Indianapolis Bishop Chatard against Guerin Catholic. Coleman had 136 yards, and Stiver added 108 yards and one score.

Nathan Vallad and Adrian Villarreal each reach the 100-yard plateau in West Central's 38-24 win over Frontier. Vallad had 21 runs for 116 yards and three touchdowns, while Villarreal added 25 touches for 100 yards and one score.

Kenyon Ervin tallied five touchdowns for Evansville Memorial in a 51-14 win over Evansville Harrison.

Dylan Stefanich found the end zone three times in Gibson Southern's 63-7 win over Tell City.

Nick Snow crossed the goal line three times for North Newton in a 28-7 win over Lake Station.

Preston Phillips and Levi Parks both ran for two touchdowns in Whiteland's 31-14 win over Plainfield.

PASSING THE TEST(Top passing performances.)

Mikey Kidwell went 29-of-44 for 496 yards and six touchdowns for West Lafayette against Twin Lakes.

Trey Filbrun racked up nearly 400 yards of offense for Carroll (Flora) in a 42-14 win over Northwestern, Filbrun tossed for 321 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 69 yards and another score.

Gavin Yeskie completed 16-of-25 passes for 354 yards and four touchdowns in Bloomington South's win over previously unbeaten Columbus North.

Zach Summeier was 17-of-25 for 309 yards and one score for Warren Central against Carmel.

Peter Morrison finished 19-of-26 for 301 yards and five touchdowns in Fort Wayne Concordia's 33-3 win over Carroll (Fort Wayne).

Evan Stambaugh recorded over 300 yards of offense in Lebanon's 47-20 victory over Southmont. Stambaugh was 12-of-20 for 214 yards and three scores and also ran 17 times for 85 yards and another score.

Reese Taylor accounted for more than 300 total yards in Indianapolis Ben Davis' 33-13 win over Lawrence Central. Taylor threw for 254 yards and ran for 92 yards and five scores. 111111111111111111

Fredrick Winston tallied 298 yards of offense and four touchdown passes for Griffith in a 28-13 win over Andrean.

Grant Borsch threw for 281 yards and four touchdowns, two going to Jacob Westafer, for John Glenn against New Prairie.

Cole McGuire racked up over 280 yards of offense as North Central (Indianapolis) snapped a 28-game losing streak with a 42-35 win over Indianapolis Pike. McGuire was 7-of-12 for 165 yards and one score and ran 22 times for 123 yards and four touchdowns.

Matt Box was 19-of-30 for 277 yards and five touchdowns in Bremen's come-from-behind win over Jimtown.

Conner Dove accumulated more than 275 yards of offense in Eastside's 35-6 win over Central Noble. Dove went 14-of-22 for 167 yards and three touchdowns and ran 21 times for 104 yards and two scores.

Jiya Wright tallied over 275 total yards for Homestead against Fort Wayne Wayne. Wright completed 13-of-17 for 133 yards and two touchdowns and ran eight times for 144 yards.

Christian Schabel completed 13-of-20 for 265 yards and three touchdowns and ran for a fourth score as Danville downed Western Boone. 33-17.

Trey Bilinski was 16-of-21 for 261 yards and two scores in NorthWood's win over Warsaw.

Ross Kirkton threw for 258 yards and two touchdowns to J.T. Webb for Elkhart Central against Penn.

Logan Harmeson went 14-of-19 for 257 yards and four touchdowns for Attica against Clinton Central.

Ricky Davila completed 14-of-20 for 250 yards and four touchdowns for South Bend Riley against South Bend Clay.

Devonte Jones accounted for more than 250 yards of offense in East Chicago Central's 56-6 victory over Bowman Academy. Jones tossed for 106 yards and two touchdowns and ran eight times for 155 yards and two scores.

Michael Lindauer completed 17-of-24 passes for 245 yards and one score for Evansville Memorial against Evansville Harrison.

Hates Stuartsman finished 13-of-21 for 242 yards and three touchdowns for Manchester against Rochester.

Tanner Burns was 13-of-18 for 239 yards and also ran for two touchdowns as Garrett claimed Northeast Corner Conference Big Division title by edging Angola.

Michael McCullough went 13-of-22 for 232 yards and two touchdowns for Michigan City against LaPorte. McCullough also ran for 96 yards and one score.

Grant Gremel threw for 232 yards and two touchdowns to Nolan Ginther in Noblesville's 22-21 win over previously unbeaten Brownsburg.

Jon Vore went 15-of-25 for 229 yards and two touchdowns in Fishers' 31-24 loss to Westfield.

Dominick Rodriguez threw for 229 yards and one score for South Bend Clay against South Bend Riley.

Chase Andries was 14-of-21 for 228 yards and three touchdowns, two going to Montez Hearon, in Beech Grove's win over Triton Central. Andries also had 10 carries for 73 yards and two scores.

Thomas De'Andre Stone went 16-of-25 for 228 yards and two scores in Marion's win over Indianapolis Tech.

Gunnar Large came up big by completing 9-of-11 passes for 227 yards and three touchdowns and also running for two scores in New Palestine's win over New Castle.

Taylor Voris was 13-of-22 for 224 yards and four scores in Indian Creek's 49-8 win over Cloverdale.

Colt McCracken passed for 219 yards and two scoring throws to Danyon McCracken for Frontier against West Central.

Adam Mullett went 22 of-40 for 214 yards in Hamilton Southeastern's 35-14 loss to Waubonsie Valley (Illinois).

Trenton Hatfield passed for 215 yards and one score and ran for another tally for Muncie Central against McCutcheon.

Zac Lantz tossed for 213 yards and three touchdowns, two going to Kaleb Rodriguez, for Fairfield against Lakeland.

Grayson Lynk finished 14-of-20 for 211 yards and one touchdown in Crown Point's 28-0 blanking of Chesterton.

Avery Denhart was 17-of-17 for 203 yards and one score for defending Class 1A state champion Lafayette Central Catholic in a 52-16 win over Rensselaer Central.

Peyton Estes completed 17-of-18 for 202 yards and two touchdowns to Grant Gerig for Heritage Christian against Indianapolis Howe.

Ben Slaton threw for 202 yards and two scores for Plainfield against Whiteland.

Josh Major accumulated 200 total yards with one touchdown pass and two scoring runs for Columbus East in a 56-14 win over Jeffersonville at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Tyler Meurer tallied over 200 yards in Linton-Stockton's win over Eastern Greene. Meurer had six carries for 181 yards and two touchdowns and threw for 45 yards and one tally.

Jack Lietzen accounted for more than 200 yards of offense in Concord's 31-19 win over Northridge. Lietzen threw for 103 yards and two scores and ran 19 times for 120 yards and two tallies.

Garrett Schoenle tossed for 198 yards in Fort Wayne Northrop's 28-21 win over Fort Wayne North.

Hunter Johnson passed for 197 yards and two scores to Bryce Kirtz for Brownsburg against Noblesville.

Evan Smith accumulated 195 yards of offense with two touchdowns passes and two rushing scores for North Decatur against Switzerland County.

Blaine Beck completed 10-of-11 throws for 194 yards and five touchdowns, three to Zac Minnich, in Milan's 86-7 win over Scottsburg. Beck also ran for 54 yards and two scores.

Andrew Burgess passed for 189 yards and three touchdowns and ran for two more scores in South Bend Adams' 40-13 win over South Bend Washington.

Jake McDonald threw for 187 yards and two scores for Carmel against Warren Central.

Brannon Harper completed 6-of-8 for 185 yards and four touchdowns, three going to Reeder Pennell, for Evansville Central against Evansville Mater Dei.

Justin Durkes was 8-of-15 for 184 yards and three scores and ran for another tally for Eastside against South Adams.

Carson Blaie went 10-of-17 for 179 yards and four touchdowns in Southwood's win over Maconaquah.

Derek O'Connor passed for 176 yards and ran for two scores in Indianapolis Roncalli's 43-25 win over Decatur Central.

Tanner Lambert threw for 174 yards and one touchdown and ran for another tally for Delta against Greenfield-Central.

Nick Barrett accounted for 173 yards passing for Terre Haute North against Perry Meridian.

Diomini Small was 9-of-12 for 172 yards and one touchdown in Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter's win over Indianapolis Scecina.

Dayne Keller threw for 171 yards and one score for Castle against Evansville North.

Quincy Keller went 16-of-26 for 169 yards and one touchdown for Indianapolis Cathedral in a 24-17 loss to Brebeuf Jesuit.

Andy Sweet was 13-of-20 for 169 yards and two touchdowns to Evan Manley for Westfield against Fishers.

Isaac Sellers went 9-of-13 for 169 yards and two touchdowns for Gibson Southern against Tell City.

Cameron Misner completed 10-of-20 throws for 167 yards and three scoring tosses to Luke Shayotovich in Avon's win over Zionsville.

Collin Stroup tossed for 166 yards and three scores for Clinton Prairie against North White. Stroup also ran for 58 yards and a touchdown.

Arion Nieves threw for 153 yards and two touchdowns for Fort Wayne Bishop Luers in a 37-0 blanking of Fort Wayne South.

Justin Persohn was 9-of-15 for 151 yards and also ran for a score in Jasper's win over Washington.

Bryce Jefferson had 150 yards through the air with two scores and another one on the ground for Decatur Central against Indianapolis Roncalli.

Blake Levy passed for 147 yards and two touchdowns for Zionsville against Avon.

Jack Gilliam tossed for 146 yards and one score and ran for another tally for Western Boone against Danville.

Cade Jones was 8-of-11 for 144 yards and four touchdowns, two going to Caleb Keller, in Heritage Hills' 56-0 blanking of Forest Park.

Emory Brough recorded 142 total yards with two scoring throws and two scores on the ground in Covenant Christian's 28-0 blanking of Traders Point Christian.

Stuart Glascow went 10-of-11 for 142 yards and two touchdowns to Nino Barbosa in Whiting's 52-19 victory over Hammond Bishop Noll.

Matthew Wilkerson completed all 11 of his passes for 140 yards and two scores for Lafayette Jeff against Logansport.

Jake Hill was 8-of-14 for 138 yards and one touchdown for Tri-West against Crawfordsville.

Mac Ayers threw for 137 yards for Indianapolis Scecina against Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter.

Luke Iffert passed for 128 yards and one score and ran for another tally in Brebeuf Jesuit's upset of Indianapolis Cathedral.

Michael Haupert accumulated 128 total yards and two touchdown passes for Fort Wayne Snider against Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger.

Drew Byerly tossed for 123 yards and one touchdown and ran for another score for Franklin against Greenwood.

Andrew Hammond completed 4-of-8 throws for 113 yards and two touchdowns and ran for two scores in Adams Central's 55-6 win over Bluffton.

Riley White threw for 113 yards and two scores in Hamilton Heights' win over Western.

Luke Keller tossed for 105 yards and two touchdowns in Guerin Catholic's win over Indianapolis Bishop Chatard.

Collin Knecht accumulated more than 100 total yards and two touchdown passes in North Montgomery's 28-12 win over Frankfort.

Dominique Rogers threw for two scores and ran for a third tally for Indianapolis Pike against North Central (Indianapolis).

Chance Roddy had two touchdown passes and two scoring runs for Angola against Garrett.

Ethan Igras threw for two scores and ran for a third tally in Lowell's win over Munster.

CATCHING ON FAST(Top receiving performances.)

Chris Bomba and Luke Jager combined for more than 300 receiving yards for Bloomington South against Columbus North. Bomba had nine catches for 213 yards and two touchdowns, and Jager added five receptions for 117 yards and one score.

Ben Stevens hauled in seven receptions for 168 yards and three touchdowns in Danville's win over Western Boone.

Braydon Wagoner caught six passes for 166 yards and three scores for Attica against Clinton Central.

Kane Gable hauled in four passes for 164 yards and three scores in Manchester's win over Rochester.

Mark Mallers had nine catches for 161 yards and three touchdowns for Fort Wayne Concordia against Carroll (Fort Wayne). Mallers now has a school-record 15 touchdowns for the season.

Gavin Ritter caught five passes for 160 yards and two touchdowns for Plainfield against Whiteland.

Bronson Yoder had six catches for 141 yards and ran for three scores for NorthWood against Warsaw. Chandler McKee tallied four receptions for 140 yards and one score in Gibson Southern's win over Tell City.

Joey Martoccio hauled in six passes for 139 yards and two scores for Griffith against Andrean.

Trenton McCarter caught three passes for 133 yards and three touchdowns in Woodlan's win over South Adams.

Markice Hurt had eight receptions for 126 yards and one score for Michigan City against LaPorte.

Brandy McClain tallied three catches for 124 yards and three touchdowns for Carroll (Flora) against Northwestern.

Jahmyr Johnson caught four passes for 122 yards for South Bend Clay against South Bend Riley.

R.J. Potts hauled in five passes for 118 yards and one score for Fishers against Westfield.

Clayton Barber finished with four catches for 108 yards and two touchdowns in Lebanon's win over Southmont.

Bryce Hogue had three receptions for 105 yards and two scores for Indian Creek against Cloverdale.

DaJour Griffie and David Bell both went over the 100-yard mark for Warren Central against Carmel. Griffie had six catches for 132 yards, while Bell added eight receptions for 128 yards and two touchdowns.

A.J. Erb and Luke Touloukian each surpassed the 100-yard receiving mark for West Lafayette against Twin Lakes. Erb had six receptions for 158 yards and two touchdowns, and Touloukian added 10 catches for 135 yards and one score.

Alex Williams and Avery McCully had two touchdown catches apiece for South Bend Riley against South Bend Clay.

Joe Douglass caught two touchdown passes and ran for a third score for Clinton Central against Attica.

SHOW STOPPERS(Top performances on defense and special teams.)

Max Waltermath's 25-yard field goal with seven seconds on the clock lifted Kokomo over Harrison (West Lafayette).

Brock VanNevel scooped up a fumble and returned it 94 yards for a score for Mishawaka Marian against Mishawaka.

In addition to running 13 times for 124 yard and three touchdowns, Jeff Eckrote also recorded 16 tackles for North Miami in a 43-34 win over Peru.

Along with hauling in two touchdown passes from James Iapalucci, Matt Kominkiewicz also returned a kickoff 90 yards for a score in Penn's win over Elkhart Central.

Patrick Miller returned an interception 79 yards for a touchdown and a punt 85 yards for another tally in Huntington North's 27-0 blanking of Norwell.

Diamond Towns came up with two interceptions, including one returned for a score, in New Haven's win over East Noble.

Ethan Kertai not only caught a 68-yard pass for a touchdown, but also returned a punt 80 yards and a kickoff 84 yards for scores in LaVille's 48-0 blanking of North Judson.

Conner Coughlan converted field goals of 27, 31, and 38 yards for Carmel against Warren Central.

In addition to having six catches for 101 yards, Jalen Jennings had an interception and also returned a punt 35 yards for a score in South Bend Riley against South Bend Clay.

Ben Metzger not only ran for a score, but he also returned an interception 30 yards and a kickoff 87 yards for touchdowns in Lafayette Central Catholic's win over Rensselaer Central.

Austin Gioroano recorded 10 tackles for Lowell against Munster.

Chris Zolto racked up 10 tackles for Westfield against Fishers.