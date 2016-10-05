Indiana Football Digest's Honor Roll - 2016 Volume 7

ON THE RUNAWAY(Top running performances)

Jacob Jones ran 28 times for 294 yards and four touchdowns in Speedways' 38-36 loss to Park Tudor.

Cameron Smith had 19 rushes for 287 yards and three touchdowns for Garrett in a 26-16 win over Fairfield.

Ja'Shawn Turner-Parks and Trenton Bonner combined for almost 250 yards in Leo's 42-13 win over Huntington North. Turner-Parks had 150 yards and three touchdowns, while Bonner added five carries for 98 yards and three scores.

Hunter Reed racked up 33 carries for 236 yards and three touchdowns for Whitko in a 31-20 win over Manchester.

Jordan Presley tallied 29 carries for 231 yards and five touchdowns for Homestead in a 35-18 win over Carroll (Fort Wayne).

Sam Schoonveld scampered 46 times for 218 yards and three touchdowns for Clinton Prairie in a 46-20 win over Delphi.

DuRon Ford rushed for 210 yards and four touchdowns as New Palestine cruised to a 70-20 win over previously unbeaten Shelbyville.

Trevor Linn ran 16 times for 207 yards and three scores for North Miami in a 41-7 win over Manchester.

Skylar Gray rambled 24 times for 205 yards and two scores for Greenfield-Central in a 28-27 win over Yorktown.

Austin Bowling carried the ball 22 times for 203 yards and four touchdowns for Lawrenceburg in a 48-22 win over Rushville,

Trevor Espravnik rushed 24 times for 199 yards and three touchdowns in Lowell's 33-6 win over Hammond Morton.

Keezan Jarrard ran 17 times for 192 yards and three touchdowns in Eastside's 47-6 win over Fremont.

Aryuan Cain-Veasey had 28 carries for 192 yards and three touchdowns for Michigan City in a 35-14 win at Portage.

Ahrod Lloyd ran 13 times for 186 yards and three touchdowns in Park Tudor's win over Speedway.

Austin Wilkerson tallied 33 rushes for 182 yards for Perry Central in a 25-14 loss to West Washington.

Tor'Jon Evans scampered for 177 yards and one score for Evansville Central in a 21-14 win over Evansville Memorial.

Dylan Stefanich romped for 176 yards and four scores in Gibson Southern's 69-7 win over Pike Central.

Keenan Wheeler ran for 171 yards and three touchdowns in Kokomo's 63-7 win over Logansport at Lucas Oil Stadium.

J'Lyn Charlton had 20 carries for 170 yards and one score in Fort Wayne Bishop Luers' 14-7 loss to defending Class 4A state champion Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger.

Grant Klockow tallied 33 runs for 170 yards and two touchdowns for Bremen in a 27-21 overtime victory over South Bend Washington.

Alexander McMahon rushed for 168 yards and three scores in Seeger's 63-7 win over Turkey Run.

Noah Taylor ran 20 times for 164 yards and three touchdowns for Castle in a 49-6 win over Evansville Harrison.

Troy Bolds rushed for 164 yards and three scores in Culver Community's 38-0 win over Caston.

Mitchell Burton tallied 24 carries for 161 yards and two touchdowns in Columbus North's 41-13 victory over Perry Meridian.

Joe Callahan scampered 37 times for 161 yards and one score in Sheridan's 14-10 win over Tipton.

Danny Stanley had 22 carries for 157 yards and one touchdown for Munster in a 19-14 loss to Hobart.

Jamon Hogan accumulated 15 rushes for 156 yards and four scores for Columbus East in a 48-0 victory over Madison.

Kristian Pechac has 28 rushes for 154 yards in Bloomington South's 23-21 win over Terre Haute North.

Camden Cartwright ran for 151 yards and a touchdown for Boonville in a 65-38 loss to Princeton.

Kenyon Ervin accounted for 151 yards on the ground and one score for Evansville Memorial against Evansville Central.

Jaylen Washington rambled 12 times for 148 yards and two touchdowns for Lebanon in a 52-19 win over Crawfordsville.

Tyler Knepley ran for 145 yards and a touchdown for Western in a 43-13 loss to Northwestern.

In addition to carrying the ball 14 times for 144 yards and one score, Joe Bichler also returned a kickoff 70 yards for another tally in Princeton's win over Boonville.

Tavian Gadia had 22 carries for 140 yards and two scores for Plainfield in a 55-27 win over Franklin.

Russ Yeast ran for 139 yards and two touchdowns in defending Class 6A state champion Center Grove's 51-7 win over Indianapolis Pike.

Marcus Morrow tallied 12 carries for 139 yards and two scores in Fort Wayne Concordia's 55-32 win over Fort Wayne Wayne.

Evan Caldwell rambled 34 times for 137 yards in Northwestern's win over Western.

Riley McCann scampered 11 times for 135 yards and three touchdowns for Franklin against Plainfield.

Jeff Stoll ran 23 times for 133 yards in Goshen's 24-21 win over Northridge.

Tucker Schank had 16 carries for 130 yards in Southridge's 29-17 win over Heritage Hills.

Jeshua Foster carried the ball 20 times for 129 yards and one score for Heritage in a 48-6 win over Bellmont.

Sage Hood ran 37 times for 127 yards and one score in West Lafayette's 28-25 loss to top-ranked and defending Class 1A state champion Lafayette Central Catholic.

Anthony Maceo tallied 120 yards rushing and two scores for Portage against Michigan City.

Dalton Hatcher raced for 119 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries in Shenandoah's 47-14 win over Winchester.

Jared Zanolla had nine rushes for 114 yards and one touchdown for Hobart against Munster.

Benji Nixon romped for 114 yards and two touchdowns for Plymouth in a 19-18 loss to Concord.

Avery Hall carried the ball 28 times for 113 yards and two scores for Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter in a 27-20 win over Beech Grove.

Nate Froelich ran for 113 yards and one score in Westfield's 21-20 win over Avon.

Mason Landrum carried the ball 15 times for 112 yards and two scores for Huntington North against Leo.

Caden Jones had 21 carries for 109 yards and two scores for Crawfordsville against Lebanon.

Kenny Gillum raced 14 times for 104 yards and three touchdowns for Indianapolis Roncalli in a 35-9 win over Martinsville.

Ryan Wroblewski and Austin Faulkner accumulated more than 100 yards apiece for Mishawaka in its 36-3 win over South Bend Saint Joseph. Wroblewski had 10 runs for 133 yards and three scores, and Faulkner added 124 yards and one touchdown.

Elijah Smith and Martell Williams both went over the 100-yard mark rushing in Lawrence North's 63-21 loss to Warren Central. Smith had 28 carries for 151 yards and one score, while Williams added 14 runs for 103 yards and one touchdown.

Calvin Thomas and Bryce Jefferson each surpassed the 100-yard mark on the ground for Decatur Central in a 28-14 win over Greenwood. Thomas carried the ball five times for 126 yards and two touchdowns, and Jefferson added 16 runs for 119 yards.

Eric Jones and Zac Montgomery ran for more than 100 yards each for Mount Vernon (Fortville) in a 42-13 win over New Castle. Jones had 20 carries for 130 yards and one score, while Montgomery added 21 touches for 123 yards and three touchdowns.

Edwin Cisneros and Levi Parks tallied over 100 yards rushing apiece for Whiteland in a 28-6 win over Mooresville. Cisneros carried the ball 12 times for 194 yards and one touchdown, while Parks had seven carries for 103 yards and one score.

Sam Richards and Garrett Horn both accumulated over 100 yards rushing in Churubusco's 42-6 win over Central Noble. Richards tallied 125 yards and two touchdowns, while Horn added 104 yards and three scores.

Ethan Kertai and Rylan Martin scampered for more than 100 yards in LaVille's 35-7 victory over John Glenn. Kertai had 19 carries for 177 yards and a touchdown, while Martin added 14 runs for 123 yards and two scores.

Lattrell Brown and Marquis Munoz each went over 100 yards on the ground in Lafayette Jeff's 50-32 win over Richmond. Brown had 26 carries for 176 yards and one score, and Munoz added six runs for 103 yards and three touchdowns.

Isaac Rowan and Landon Barlett both ran for more than 100 yards for South Spencer in a 52-8 win over Forest Park. Rowan had five carries for 154 yards and three touchdowns, and Barlett added 17 touches for 126 yards.

Drew Schultz accumulated three touchdowns in Adams Central's 42-7 win over Southern Wells.

Kendall Williams accounted for three trips to the end zone in Linton-Stockton's 61-0 blanking of North Knox.

Gabe Coleman found the end zone twice in defending Class 3A state champion Indianapolis Bishop Chatard's 23-19 win over Winton Woods (Ohio).

Bennett Sprague and Ethan Lasley both ran for two touchdowns in Seeger's win over Turkey Run.

PASSING THE TEST(Top passing performances.)

Avery Denhart completed 25-of-44 passes for 395 yards and two touchdowns for Lafayette Central Catholic against West Lafayette.

Trenton Hatfield accounted for more than 350 yards of offense in Muncie Central's 38-33 win over Marion. Hatfield completed 19-of-22 passes for 217 yards and one score and ran 15 times for 137 yards and two touchdowns.

Thomas De'Andre Stone was 14-of-26 for 308 yards and five scores for Marion against Muncie Central.

Trey Powell went 15-of-25 for 306 yards and two scores and ran for another score in Sullivan's 42-7 win over South Putnam.

Hunter Johnson was 23-of-33 for 302 yards and five touchdowns in Brownsburg's 38-25 win over Zionsville.

Nathan Williams accumulated almost 300 yards of offense for Elkhart Memorial in a 52-21 loss to NorthWood. Williams threw for 188 yards and two scores and ran for 102 yards.

Christian Schabel finished 20-of-27 for 287 yards and four touchdowns and also ran for a score in Danville's 41-22 win over Frankfort.

Ben Slaton went 13-of-18 for 282 yards and three scores in Plainfield's win over Franklin.

Peter Morrison finished 18-of-25 for 280 yards and three touchdowns for Fort Wayne Concordia against Fort Wayne Wayne.

Jack Kiser accounted for more than 275 yards of offense and six touchdowns in Pioneer's 48-6 win over Knox. Kiser completed 4-of-8 passes for 124 yards and two scores and ran 11 times for 163 yards and four scores.

Tyrese Belcher tossed for 270 yards and three scores for South Bend Washington against Bremen.

Carson Blair went 11-of-17 for 267 yards and four touchdowns in Southwood's 29-28 loss to Peru.

Dayne Keller was 17-of-22 for 261 yards and three touchdowns for Castle against Evansville Harrison.

Ian Miller completed 23-of-38 passes for 257 yards for Carroll (Fort Wayne) against Homestead.

Peyton Stout finished 14-of-17 for 256 yards and three touchdowns in DeKalb's 38-0 blanking of Norwell.

Reid Stroble was 11-of-16 for 246 yards and three scores for Lawrenceburg against Rushville.

Zach Summeier completed 9-of-11 passes for 245 yards and three scores for Warren Central against Lawrence North.

Mikey Kidwell passed for 241 yards and three touchdowns for West Lafayette against Lafayette central Catholic.

Brogan Miller tossed for 240 yards and two touchdowns for Yorktown against Greenfield-Central.

Alston Bane threw for 237 yards and three scores for Richmond against Lafayette Jeff.

Andrew McCormick was 17-of-23 for 235 yards and five touchdowns, two going to Dylan Hunley, in East Noble's 48-0 win over Columbia City.

Hayes Stutsman was 11-of-18 for 235 yards and one score for Manchester against Whitko.

Josh Major rolled up over 230 yards of offense for Columbus East against Madison. Major threw for 135 yards and rushed for 91 yards and three touchdowns.

Joe Cheesebourogh passed for 219 yards and two scores to Brent Brimmage for Park Tudor against Speedway.

Malin Webb completed 14-of-17 throws for 217 yards and two scores for South Spencer against Forest Park.

Conner Dove was 12-of-13 for 217 yards and two touchdowns for Eastside against Fremont.

Jake McDonald finished 15-of-23 for 214 yards and tossed four touchdowns in the second half as Carmel rallied for 40-36 win over Ben Davis.

Reid Mahan completed 9-of-17 passes for 212 yards and four touchdowns in Evansville Reitz's 49-23 win over Evansville North.

Chase Andries accumulated 209 total yards and three touchdowns on the ground for Beech Grove against Cardinal Ritter.

Justin Durkes tallied more than 200 yards in Woodlan's 36-20 win over Lima Central Catholic (Ohio). Durkes completed 6-of-12 passes for 105 yards and two scores and ran for five times for 127 yards and two touchdowns.

David Felton accounted for more than 200 yards of offense for Evansville Harrison against Castle.

Adam Mullett completed 16-of-26 for 200 yards and two touchdowns in Hamilton Southeastern's 28-14 win over Noblesville.

Evan Stambaugh was 11-of-20 for 200 yards and four touchdowns for Lebanon against Crawfordsville.

Logan Harmeson went 15-of-26 for 200 yards and one score and ran for 76 yards and three scores in Attica's 33-20 win over Covington.

Ryan Barnes accumulated more than 200 yards of offense for Noblesville against Hamilton Southeastern. Barnes threw for 116 yards and ran for 117 yards and two scores.

Cameron Misner finished 14-of-26 for 197 yards and three touchdowns, two going to Isaac Guerendo, for Avon against Westfield.

Seth Gallman threw for 197 yards and two scores for Greenwood against Decatur Central.

Kellen Woods passed for 189 yards and one touchdown for Tipton against Sheridan.

Michael Haupert accumulated 182 total yards and two scores on the ground in defending Class 5A state champion Fort Wayne Snider's 54-3 win over Fort Wayne Northrop.

Cade McCoin threw for 177 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another tally in Mississinewa's 34-14 win over Oak Hill.

C.J. Detweiler tossed for 177 yards and two scores for Goshen against Northridge.

Matthew Wilkerson finished 14-of-23 for 175 yards and three touchdowns, two going to Justin Walker, in Lafayette Jeff's win over Richmond.

Donyell Marshall tossed for 174 yards and one score in Lawrence Central's 21-17 win over North Central (Indianapolis).

Triston Perry was 12-of-17 for 174 yards and three touchdowns and also ran for a score for Columbus North against Perry Meridian.

Scott Mullenix passed for 174 yards and four scores for Eastern (Greentown) in a 41-6 win over Taylor.

Collin Stroup finished 12-of-20 for 171 yards and two touchdowns in Clinton Prairie's win over Delphi. Stroup also ran for a score for the Gophers.

Quincy Keller threw for 169 yards and two scores in Indianapolis Cathedral's 27-17 loss to Fishers.

Brennen Dowden was 7-of-10 for 166 yards and three touchdowns in Shenandoah's win over Winchester.

Jon Vore completed 17-of-28 for 166 yards and two touchdowns as Fishers surprised Indianapolis Cathedral.

Gavin Yeskie was 18-of-29 for 163 yards and two scoring tosses to Luke Jager in Bloomington South's win over Terre Haute North.

In addition to connecting on 6-of-11 passes for 158 yards and two touchdowns to Kane Madison, Maleek Hardiman also ran 10 times for 101 yards and four scores for Princeton against Boonville.

Billy Dury tossed for 153 yards and one score for Bishop Chatard against Winton Woods (Ohio).

Jayce Harter accounted for almost 150 yards of offense and one score for Southridge against Heritage Hills.

Isaac Sellers was 12-of-14 for 149 yards and four touchdowns and also ran for 77 yards and one score for Gibson Southern against Pike Central.

Jake Hill passed for 126 yards and one touchdown and also ran for two scores in Tri-West's 34-7 win over Southmont.

Jaylen Gilbert threw for 123 yards and two scores and also ran for two touchdowns as Rensselaer Central rolled to a 52-8 win over Benton Central.

Trey Richmond not only passed for 118 yards and three touchdowns, he also ran for two scores in Northwestern's win over Western.

Kyle Wade tossed for 118 yards and two scores and also ran for another tally in Kokomo's win over Logansport.

Kurtis Wilderman was 11-of-14 for 107 yards and three touchdowns and also ran for a score in Evansville Mater Dei's 42-0 blanking of Evansville Bosse.

Blake Podschlne threw for 100 yards and two touchdowns to Tommy Steele in Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger's win over Fort Wayne Bishop Luers.

In addition to throwing a pair of passes for scores, Gunnar Large added two scores on the ground in New Palestine's win over Shelbyville.

Along with tossing a pair of touchdown passes, Nolan Lorenz also ran nine times for 135 yards and one score in LaPorte's 34-16 victory over Crown Point.

Trey Bilinski tossed three scoring passes, including a pair to DeAndre Smart, and ran for a fourth tally for NorthWood against Elkhart Memorial.

John Lux tossed two touchdown passes to his cousin, Damon Lux, for Shelbyville against New Palestine.

Alec Craig threw for two touchdowns and ran for a third score in Tippecanoe Valley's 21-7 win over Rochester.

Adam Dauby completed a pair of touchdown passes to Jacob Kelly for Perry Central against West Washington.

Andrew Burgess tossed three touchdowns passes and ran for another score in South Bend Adams' 34-7 win over Elkhart Central.

CATCHING ON FAST(Top receiving performances.)

Gavin Ritter hauled in 10 passes for 215 yards and two touchdowns for Plainfield against Franklin.

Josh Wilson caught six passes for 181 yards and two scores for South Bend Washington against Bremen

Collin Goebel had five catches for 152 yards and two scores for DeKalb against Norwell.

Jordan Houze tallied six receptions for 150 yards and two touchdowns in Lawrenceburg's win over Rushville.

Dakota Caton hauled in five receptions for 146 yards and one score for Sullivan against South Putnam.

Noah McLean caught seven passes for 142 yards and two touchdowns in Castle's win over Evansville Harrison.

Brandt Applegate had nine receptions for 134 yards and two scores for Yorktown against Greenfield-Central.

Dasean Jones tallied six catches for 131 yards and two touchdowns for Richmond against Lafayette Jeff.

Sam Gutierrez caught four passes for 126 yards for Tipton against Sheridan.

Ben Stevens grabbed 11 receptions for 123 yards and two scores for Danville against Frankfort.

Caleb Green had six catches for 123 yards and one score for West Lafayette against Lafayette Central Catholic.

Peyton Trexler caught two passes for 121 yards and two scores for Southwood against Peru.

Rummel Johnson tallied eight receptions for 120 yards and two touchdowns and also intercepted a pass in Goshen's win over Northridge.

Quinton Taylor hauled in five catches for 119 yards and two touchdowns in South Spencer's win over Forest Park.

Devon Rooney caught four passes for 110 yards and one score for Manchester against Whitko.

Ben Tharp and Jordan Turpin both had more than 100 yards in Lafayette Central Catholic's win over West Lafayette. Tharp had nine catches for 155 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winning 15-yard score with 27 seconds left, while Turpin added six receptions for 127 yards.

Dean Tate and David Bell each had over 100 yards receiving in Warren Central's win over Lawrence North. Tate had two catches for 103 yards and two touchdowns and Bell added five receptions for 102 yards and one score.

Dontea Henderson and Xavier Fuller both had more than 100 receiving yards for Marion against Muncie Central. Henderson had three catches for 114 yards and three scores, and Fuller added three receptions for 100 yards and a touchdown.

Trevor Teumac's eight-yard reception from Bryce Tomasi with 38 seconds left gave Mishawaka Marian a 21-17 win over New Prairie and a share of the Northern Indiana South Division championship.

Walker Massey had a pair of touchdown receptions and an interception for Evansville Mater Dei against Evansville Bosse.

SHOW STOPPERS(Top performances on defense and special teams.)

Caleb Quick's 54-yard field goal with 11 seconds remaining lifted Guerin Catholic to a 13-10 win over Brebeuf Jesuit.

Cole VanSlyke returned interception of 34 and 54 yards for scores in Mount Vernon's (Fortville) win over New Castle.

Paul Moala returned a punt 55 yards and a kickoff 49 yards for touchdowns in Penn's 51-0 blanking of South Bend Clay.

Landon McPheeters not only ran for a touchdown, but also returned a kickoff 82 yards for another tally in West Washington's win over Perry Central.

Along with running for 135 yards, Bryant Fitzgerald also recorded 19 tackles for Avon against Westfield.

In addition to catching a pass for a score, R.J. Potts also returned an interception for a touchdown in Fishers' win over Indianapolis Cathedral.

Colt Wagner came up with an interception and fumble recovery in North Newton's 13-12 win over South Central.

Mason Beck converted field goals of 37 and 40 yards for South Bend Adams against Elkhart Central.

Sam Helm tallied 16 tackles for Bloomington South against Terre Haute North.

Caden Watson recorded 15 tackles for Crown Point against LaPorte.

Jordan Jusevitch racked up 14 tackles for Lowell against Hammond Morton.

Nick Ray recorded 11 tackles for Hobart against Munster.

Joel McCurdy returned both a punt and kickoff for touchdowns in Angola's 42-0 blanking of Prairie Heights.