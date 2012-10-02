INDIANA FOOTBALL DIGEST INSIDER: WEEK 8





MAJOR ACCOMPLISHMENTS

Plymouth ended Concord's 18-game Northern Lakes Conference winning streak with a 31-28 triumph over the Minutemen.

Indianapolis Northwest ended a 12-game losing streak with a 30-24 win over Indianapolis Howe.

Culver Military Academy halted Churubusco's 16-game regular season winning streak with a 35-16 victory over the Eagles.

Muncie South coach Mike Paul recorded his 150th career victory with a 52-0 blanking of Connersville.

Scott Helms of North Daviess earned career win No. 100 with a 43-7 triumph over Wood Memorial.

NEW FACES IN NEW PLACES

Here is a look at how the new coaches around the state are doing.

Josh Schoeff - Angola (2-5), Jason Thompson - Cascade (3-4), Perry Irwin - Centerville (1-6), Justin Schuhmacher - Clinton Central (1-6), Adam Kelly - Connersville (4-3), Travis Brown - Covington (1-6), Kevin Enright - Crown Point (5-2), Josh Strasser - Delphi (3-4), Luke Amstutz - East Noble (5-2), Bill Roggeman - Elkhart Memorial (0-7), Ross Fuh - Forest Park (1-6), Brian Moore - Fountain Central (7-0), Mike Quick - Frankfort (3-4), Shane Wellman - Franklin County (4-3), Chris DePew - Garrett (6-1), Jeff Karras - Gary Roosevelt (2-5), Nick Hart - Gibson Southern (6-1), Jim Pickett - Griffith (3-4), Jay Nowak - Hammond Clark (1-6), Todd Wilkerson - Heritage Hills (3-4), Trent Grider - Highland (1-6), Trent Fine - Huntington North (4-3), Garrett Wooten - Indiana Deaf (1-6), Chris McGowan - Knox (1-6), Tim Miller - Lapel (0-7), Brad Urban - Logansport (1-6), John Hochstetler - Monroe Central (0-7), Kevin Hutchins - Monrovia (3-4), Chad Dockery - Mooresville (0-7), Brad Seiss - Muncie Central (2-5), Charlie Hill - New Palestine (2-5), Russ Radtke - New Prairie (6-1), Garry Sauley - North Decatur (5-2), Mark Williamson - North Harrison (2-5), Greg Barrett - North Putnam (2-5), Tony Uggen - Northfield (3-4), Brian Crabtree - North Vermillion (7-0), Orlando Lowry - Park Tudor (1-6), Greg Gibson - Perry Central (4-3), Wally McCormack - Portage (2-5), Vincent Royer - Prairie Heights (2-5), Waylon Schenk - Princeton (3-4), Mike Zehner - Rochester (4-3), Rocky Alspaugh - Rushville (1-6), Jay Johnson - South Bend Washington (1-6), Dan Klimczak - South Central (5-2), Will Ragle - Tri (0-7), Justin Gardiner - Twin Lakes (3-4), Dave Coyle - Valparaiso (2-5), Steve Tutsie - Warren Central (3-4), Nate Andrews - Western (4-3), Tony Klimczak - Wheeler (4-3), Joey Paridaen - Wood Memorial (0-7), Anthony Marshall - Indpls. Marshall (4-3), Kyle Brown - Indpls. Tindley (2-5).

STILL PERFECT

Here is the last time the following unbeaten teams were 7-0.

Homestead (2011), Brownsburg (1994), Carmel (2011), Castle (2011), Columbus East (2009), Evansville Mater Dei (2011), F.W. Snider (2008), West Central (2005), Jasper (2010), Fountain Central (2011), Lakeland (2011), Hagerstown (2010), Greencastle (1995), Greenwood (2003), Whiting (2005), Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter (2008), Jimtown (2007), Lawrence Central (2004), Tri-Central (first time), New Haven (1987), North Posey (1996), North Vermillion (1987), Charlestown (2007), Linton-Stockton (2011). Leo (6-0) (2011).

HIGHS AND LOWS

Longest current winning streaks

Carmel has won 15 games in a row.

Longest current losing streaks

Tri has dropped 28 games in a row.

Frontier has 25 straight losses.

Lafayette Harrison and New Castle have dropped 23 consecutive games.

Central Noble has lost 22 games in a row.

Riverton Parke has suffered 20 straight losses.

Wabash has 15 losses in a row.

Taylor has 13 consecutive losses.

Monroe Central has dropped 11 straight games.

Norwell has 10 straight losses.

LaPorte, Blackford, Eastern (Pekin), and Eastern (Greentown) have lost nine games in a row.

Edgewood, Lawrence North, Mooresville, South Dearborn, Southwood, Union County, Lapel, Evansville Harrison, Evansville Bosse, Elkhart Memorial, and Wood Memorial have an eight-game losing streak.

Consecutive regular season wins

Fountain Central 24,Leo 22, Homestead 20, Linton-Stockton 19, Castle 16, Charleston 14, Columbus East 14, Lawrence Central 14, North Posey 12, Brownsburg 11, Indianapolis Ritter 11, Greencastle 10, Carmel 9, F.W. Snider 9, Greenwood 9, Jasper 9, Evansville Mater Dei 8, Jimtown 8, Lawrenceburg 8, North Vermillion 8, Whiting 8, New Haven 7, Tri-Central 7, West Central 7, Hagerstown 7.

Consecutive regular season losses

Tri 26, Frontier 23, Lafayette Harrison 21, New Castle 21, Central Noble 20, Riverton Parke 18, Evansville Harrison 15, Wabash 14, Cloverdale 12, Taylor 12, Calumet 10, Monroe Central 10, Norwell 9, Eastern (Greentown) 8, LaPorte 8, Lawrence North 7, Mooresville 7, Blackford 7, South Dearborn 7, South Spencer 7, Southwood 7, Wood Memorial 7, Eastern (Pekin) 7, Edgewood 7, Elkhart Memorial 7, Evansville Bosse 7, Union County 7, Lapel 7.

Longest current conference winning streaks

Pioneer has won 45 Midwest Conference games in a row.

Columbus East has run off 40 consecutive Hoosier Hills Conference games.

Fountain Central has won 26 consecutive Wabash River Conference games.

Leo has won 26 straight Allen County Athletic Conference games.

Homestead has captured 18 straight Northeast Hoosier Conference games.

East Central has won 17 straight Eastern Indiana Conference games.

Churubusco has won 15 Northeast Corner Conference games in a row.

Longest current conference losing streaks

Wabash has lost 33 straight Three Rivers Conference games.

COACHING MILESTONES

Closing in on 300

Russ Radtke (New Prairie) 299

Closing in on 250

Mo Moriarty (Salem) 246

Closing in on 200

Leroy Marsh (Munster) 199

Tim Roth (Winamac) 198

Rick Streiff (Indianapolis Cathedral) 193

Closing in on 100

Justin Bogunia (John Glenn) 99

Mike Cheviron (Goshen) 96