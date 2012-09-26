INDIANA FOOTBALL DIGEST INSIDER: WEEK 7

MAJOR ACCOMPLISHMENTS

Kokomo had its 39-game North Central Conference winning streak halted with a 26-22 loss to Richmond.

Michigan City snapped a 17-game Duneland Athletic Conference losing streak with a 20-16 win over previously unbeaten Lake Central.

Hammond's 28-14 win over Hammond Morton snapped the Governors' 14-game Great Lakes Athletic Conference winning streak.

Kankakee Valley is 6-0 for the first time in school history after a 49-18 triumph over North Judson.

Indiana Deaf School halted a 34-game losing streak on Sept. 8 with a 64-12 win over Alabama Deaf School.

Gary Roosevelt ended an eight-game losing streak with a 34-30 triumph over Gary Wallace. It was the first coaching victory for Jeff Karras with the Panthers, whose last win ironically was over Wallace in 2011.

STILL PERFECT

Here is the last time the following unbeaten teams were 6-0.

Union City (first time), Oak Hill (2008), Churubusco (2011), Homestead (2011), Brownsburg (1994), Carmel (2011), Castle (2011), Chesterton (2000), Columbus East (2009), Corydon Central (2011), Evansville Mater Dei (2011), Fairfield (2009), F.W. Snider (2008), West Central (2005), Jasper (2010), Ben Davis (2001), Fountain Central (2011), Lakeland (2011), Hagerstown (2010), Western Boone (2011), Kankakee Valley (first time), Greencastle (1995), Greenwood (2003), Whiting (2005), Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter (2008), Jimtown (2007), Lawrence Central (2004), Lawrenceburg (2008), Tri-Central (first time), New Haven (1987), North Posey (1996), North Vermillion (1987), Charlestown (2007), Linton-Stockton (2011). Leo (5-0) (2011).

HIGHS AND LOWS

Longest current winning streaks

Carmel has won 14 games in a row.

Longest current losing streaks

Tri has dropped 27 games in a row.

Frontier has 24 straight losses.

Lafayette Harrison and New Castle have dropped 22 consecutive games.

Central Noble has lost 21 games in a row.

Riverton Parke has suffered 19 straight losses.

Wabash has 14 losses in a row.

Taylor and Indianapolis Northwest* *have 12 losses in a row.

Norwell has nine straight losses.

LaPorte, Blackford, Eastern (Pekin), Triton, and Eastern (Greentown) have lost eight games in a row.

Edgewood, Lawrence North, Mooresville, South Dearborn, Southwood, Union County, West Noble, Lapel, Evansville Harrison, Evansville Bosse, Elkhart Memorial, and Wood Memorial have a seven-game losing streak.

Consecutive regular season wins

Fountain Central 23, Leo 21, Homestead 19, Linton-Stockton 18, Churubusco 16, Castle 15, Charleston 13, Columbus East 13, Lawrence Central 13, North Posey 11, Brownsburg 10, Indianapolis Ritter 10 Union City 10, Greencastle 9, Carmel 8, F.W. Snider 8, Greenwood 8, Jasper 8, Evansville Mater Dei 7, Jimtown 7, Lawrenceburg 7, North Vermillion 7, Whiting 7, Kankakee Valley 6, Chesterton 6, New Haven 6, Ben Davis 6, Tri-Central 6, West Central 6, Hagerstown 6.

Consecutive regular season losses

Tri 25, Frontier 22, Lafayette Harrison 20, New Castle 20, Central Noble 19, Riverton Parke 17, Evansville Harrison 14, Wabash 13, Cloverdale 11, Indianapolis Northwest 11, Taylor 11, Calumet 9, Monroe Central 9, Norwell 8, Triton 7, Eastern (Greentown) 7, LaPorte 7, Lawrence North 6, Mooresville 6, Blackford 6, South Dearborn 6, South Spencer 6, West Noble 6, Southwood 6, Wood Memorial 6, Eastern (Pekin) 6, Edgewood 6, Elkhart Memorial 6, Evansville Bosse 6, Union County 6, Lapel 6.

Longest current conference winning streaks

Pioneer has won 44 Midwest Conference games in a row.

Columbus East has run off 39 consecutive Hoosier Hills Conference games.

Fountain Central has won 26 consecutive Wabash River Conference games.

Leo has won 25 straight Allen County Athletic Conference games.

Concord has won 18 Northern Lakes Conference games in a row.

Homestead has captured 17 straight Northeast Hoosier Conference games.

East Central has won 16 straight Eastern Indiana Conference games.

Churubusco has won 15 Northeast Corner Conference games in a row.

COACHING MILESTONES

Closing in on 300

Russ Radtke (New Prairie) 298

Closing in on 250

Mo Moriarty (Salem) 245

Closing in on 200

Leroy Marsh (Munster) 199

Tim Roth (Winamac) 197

Rick Streiff (Indianapolis Cathedral) 192

Closing in on 150

Mike Paul (Muncie South) 148

Closing in on 100

Scott Helms (North Daviess) 99

Justin Bogunia (John Glenn) 99

Mike Cheviron (Goshen) 95