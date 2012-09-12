INDIANA FOOTBALL DIGEST INSIDER: WEEK 5



MAJOR ACCOMPLISHMENTS

Culver Military Academy halted Lafayette Central Catholic's 48-game and 37-game regular season winning streak with a 14-12 win over the Knights.

South Bend Adams improved to 4-0 for the first time since 1966 with a 28-27 victory over S.B. Washington. Shaq Vann returned a kickoff 86 yards for the game-winning score as time expired for the Eagles. The Panthers had taken a 27-22 lead with nine seconds left on an eight-yard pass from Daigien Morgan to Antwon Ivory.

Silver Creek ended a 15-game losing streak and recorded its first win in more than six decades with a 44-18 thrashing of Eastern (Pekin).

New Prairie is 4-0 for the first time since 1969 following a 54-6 thrashing of Culver.

Kankakee Valley made it to 4-0 for the first time since 1995 with a 27-21 win over Hobart.

Prairie Heights snapped its nine-game losing streak with a 49-7 win over Central Noble.

Northview saw its 20-game Western Indiana Conference winning streak come to a close with a 35-0 loss to Sullivan.

Warren Central's 17-game Metropolitan International Conference winning streak was halted with a 6-3 loss to Indianapolis Ben Davis.

Penn had a 14-game regular season winning streak end with a 28-20 loss to F.W. Snider.

STILL PERFECT

Here is the last time the following unbeaten teams were 4-0.

Union City (2011), Paoli (2011), Oak Hill (2008), Churubusco (2011), Homestead (2011), Brownsburg (2011), Mississinewa (2011), Boone Grove (first time), Carmel (2011), Castle (2011), Chesterton (2010), Columbus East (2009), Corydon Central (2011), Fairfield (2011), Eastbrook (2010), F.W. Snider (2008), West Central (2011), Jasper (2010), Tipton (2009), Ben Davis (2001), Fountain Central (2011), Lakeland (2011), Attica (2000), Hagerstown (2010), Western Boone (2011), Bluffton (1982), Concord (2010), Kankakee Valley (1995), Whiting (2005), Indianapolis Bishop Chatard (2002), South Bend Adams (1966), Indianapolis Scecina Memorial (2001), Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter (2010), Jimtown (2010), New Prairie (1969), Lake Central (2011), Lawrenceburg (2008), Tri-Central (2011), New Haven (2010), North Posey (2005), North Vermillion (2005), Charlestown (2009), Linton-Stockton (2011).

HIGHS AND LOWS

Longest current winning streaks

Carmel and Indianapolis Bishop Chatard have won 12 games in a row.

Longest current losing streaks

Indiana Deaf School has lost 35 consecutive games.

Tri has dropped 25 games in a row.

Frontier has 22 straight losses.

Lafayette Harrison and New Castle have dropped 20 consecutive games.

Central Noble has lost 19 games in a row.

Riverton Parke has suffered 17 straight losses.

Northridge has lost 15 games in a row.

Wabash has 12 losses in a row.

Indianapolis Northwest and Taylor have 10 losses in a row.

Knox and Woodlan have dropped nine consecutive games.

LaPorte has lost six games in a row.

Covington, Lawrence North, Mooresville, South Dearborn, South Spencer, Southwood, Union County, West Noble, and Wood Memorial have a five-game losing streak.

Consecutive regular season wins

Fountain Central 21, Leo 19, Homestead 17, Linton-Stockton 16, Churubusco 14, Castle 13, Charleston 11, Columbus East 11, Lawrence Central 11, North Posey 9, Attica 8, Brownsburg 8, Eastbrook 8, Indianapolis Ritter 8, Union City 8, Concord 7, Greencastle 7, Carmel 6, FW. North 6, F.W. Snider 6, Greenwood 6, Jasper 6, New Prairie 6, Tipton 6, Indianapolis Scecina 5, Jimtown 5, Lake Central 5, Lawrenceburg 5, North Vermillion 5, Whiting 5.

Consecutive regular season losses

Indiana Deaf School 32, Tri 23, Frontier 20, Lafayette Harrison 18, New Castle 18, Central Noble 17, Northridge 16, Riverton Parke 15, Wabash 11, Cloverdale 9, Indianapolis Northwest 9, Taylor 9, Knox 8, Woodlan 8, Calumet 7, Monroe Central 7, Gary Roosevelt 6, Jennings County 6, LaPorte 5.

Longest current conference winning streaks

Pioneer has won 43 Midwest Conference games in a row.

Kokomo has won 38 consecutive North Central Conference contests.

Columbus East has run off 33 consecutive Hoosier Hills Conference games.

Fountain Central has won 24 consecutive Wabash River Conference games.

Leo has won 23 straight Allen County Athletic Conference games.

Concord has won 17 Northern Lakes Conference games in a row.

Homestead has captured 15 straight Northeast Hoosier Conference games.

East Central has won 14 straight Eastern Indiana Conference games.

Hammond Morton has won 14 consecutive Great Lakes Athletic Conference games.

Churubusco has won 13 Northeast Corner Conference games in a row.

COACHING MILESTONES

North Posey coach Joe Gengelbach recorded his 250th career win with a 37-6 triumph over Southridge.

Mishawaka's Bart Curtis notched his 150th career victory with a 42-21 win over S.B. Riley.

These coaches recently celebrated their first win at their new school.

Mike Zehner- Rochester (54-6 over Wabash). Trent Fine – Huntington North (26-20 OT over Logansport). Justin Schuhmacher – Clinton Central (7-6 over Southern Wells). Dave Coyle – Valparaiso (55-10 over LaPorte). Nate Andrews – Lapel (51-0 over Taylor). Jason Thompson – Cascade (29-14 over Clinton Central). Ross Fuhs – Forest Park (47-0 over Crawford County). Brad Seiss – Muncie Central (33-13 over New Castle). Tony Klimczak – Wheeler (13-0 over North Newton), Orlando Lowry – Park Tudor (33-6 over Lapel). Vincent Royer – Prairie Heights (48-7 over Central Noble).

Closing in on 300

Russ Radtke (New Prairie) 297

Closing in on 250

Mo Moriarty (Salem) 245

Closing in on 200

Leroy Marsh (Munster) 198

Tim Roth (Winamac) 196

Rick Streiff (Indianapolis Cathedral) 191

Closing in on 150

Mike Paul (Muncie South) 147

Closing in on 100

Scott Helms (North Daviess) 98

Justin Bogunia (John Glenn) 98

Mike Cheviron (Goshen) 95

Tony Lewis (Evansville Reitz) 92

