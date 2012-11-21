INDIANA FOOTBALL DIGEST INSIDER: WEEK 15

MAJOR ACCOMPLISHMENTS
Indianapolis Cathedral coach Rick Streiff picked up his 200th career win with a 49-14 triumph over Class 4A top-ranked and previously unbeaten Columbus East.
Hamilton Heights earned the school's first (Class 3A) semistate crown in football with a 42-13 win over Mishawaka Marian.
Mishawaka earned its first (Class 4A) semistate title and first trip to the state finals since 1974 with 24-21 win at Concord.
Lafayette Central Catholic made it four Class 1A semistate titles in a row with a 13-3 decision over Sheridan.
Fort Wayne Bishop Luers captured its fourth straight Class 2A semistate championship with a 35-21 win over Andrean.
MOVING FORWARD
The following teams have registered six points, meaning they will be bumped up one class as a result of the IHSAA's new Tournament Success Factor.
Lafayette Central Catholic - Class 1A to 2A
Indianapolis Scecina – Class 1A to 2A
Fort Wayne Bishop Luers - Class 2A to 3A
Indianapolis Bishop Chatard – Class 3A to 4A
Indianapolis Cathedral – Class 4A to 5A
STILL PERFECT
Here is the last time the following unbeaten teams were 14-0.
F.W. Snider (2004), Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter (2008), Lawrence Central (first time).
LAST TIME IN THE WINNER'S CIRCLE
Here is the last time the remaining 10 teams captured a state championship and number of titles.
Class 5A: F.W. Snider (1992-1), Lawrence Central (none).
Class 4A: Mishawaka (none), Indianapolis Cathedral (2011-9).
Class 3A: Hamilton Heights (none), Indianapolis Bishop Chatard (2011-11).
Class 2A: F.W. Bishop Luers (2011-10), Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter (2008-3).
Class 1A: Lafayette Central Catholic (2011-4), Indianapolis Scecina Memorial (2011-2).
Here is the last time the 10 remaining teams won a semistate prior to 2012 and number of titles.
Class 5A: F.W. Snider (2004-6), Lawrence Central (2010-2).
Class 4A: Mishawaka (none-1), Indianapolis Cathedral (2011-11).
Class 3A: Hamilton Heights (none-1), Indianapolis Bishop Chatard (2011-12).
Class 2A: F.W. Bishop Luers (2011-15), Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter (2008-8).
Class 1A: Lafayette Central Catholic (2011-5), Indianapolis Scecina Memorial (2011-4).
HIGHS AND LOWS
Longest current winning streaks
F.W. Snider, Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter, and Lawrence Central have won 14 straight games.
SECTIONAL CHAMPS BY CONFERENCE
Allen County Athletic: Heritage
Central Indiana: Eastbrook
Conference Indiana: Lawrence Central, Pike
Duneland Athletic: Merrillville
Eastern Indiana: Lawrenceburg, Greensburg
Great Lakes Athletic: Hammond Morton
Hoosier: Lafayette Central Catholic, Tipton
Hoosier Crossroads: Fishers
Hoosier Heartland: Sheridan
Hoosier Heritage: Mount Vernon (Fortville)
Hoosier Hills: Columbus East
Indiana Crossroads: Indianapolis Ritter, Indianapolis Scecina
Metropolitan Interscholastic: Center Grove
Mid-Indiana: Hamilton Heights, Lewis Cass
Mid-Southern: Charlestown
Midwest: Winamac
Northeast Hoosier: Carroll (Fort Wayne)
Northern Indiana: Mishawaka, Mishawaka Marian
Northern Lakes: Concord
Northwest Crossroads: Andrean
Patoka Lake Athletic: West Washington
Pocket Athletic: Gibson Southern
Southern Indiana Athletic: Castle, Evansville Mater Dei, Evansville Reitz
Southwest Seven: Linton-Stockton
Summit Athletic: Fort Wayne Snider, Fort Wayne Luers, Fort Wayne Dwenger
Three Rivers: North Miami
Wabash River: North Vermillion
Independents: Indianapolis Chatard, Shenandoah, Indianapolis Cathedral
REGIONAL CHAMPS BY CONFERENCE
Conference Indiana: Lawrence Central
Duneland Athletic: Merrillville
Hoosier: Lafayette Central Catholic
Hoosier Heartland: Sheridan
Hoosier Hills: Columbus East
Indiana Crossroads: Indianapolis Ritter, Indianapolis Scecina
Metropolitan Interscholastic: Center Grove
Mid-Indiana: Hamilton Heights
Northern Indiana: Mishawaka, Mishawaka Marian
Northern Lakes: Concord
Northwest Crossroads: Andrean
Pocket Athletic: Gibson Southern
Southern Indiana Athletic: Evansville Mater Dei
Southwest Seven: Linton-Stockton
Summit Athletic: Fort Wayne Snider, Fort Wayne Luers
Independents: Indianapolis Chatard, Indianapolis Cathedral
SEMISTATE CHAMPS BY CONFERENCE
Conference Indiana: Lawrence Central
Hoosier: Lafayette Central Catholic
Indiana Crossroads: Indianapolis Ritter, Indianapolis Scecina
Mid-Indiana: Hamilton Heights
Northern Indiana: Mishawaka
Summit Athletic: Fort Wayne Snider, Fort Wayne Luers
Independents: Indianapolis Cathedral, Indianapolis Chatard