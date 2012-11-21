INDIANA FOOTBALL DIGEST INSIDER: WEEK 15

The Indiana Football Digest takes a look at all the Indiana High School Football happenings across the state from last Friday night's action.

MAJOR ACCOMPLISHMENTS

Indianapolis Cathedral coach Rick Streiff picked up his 200th career win with a 49-14 triumph over Class 4A top-ranked and previously unbeaten Columbus East.

Hamilton Heights earned the school's first (Class 3A) semistate crown in football with a 42-13 win over Mishawaka Marian.

Mishawaka earned its first (Class 4A) semistate title and first trip to the state finals since 1974 with 24-21 win at Concord.

Lafayette Central Catholic made it four Class 1A semistate titles in a row with a 13-3 decision over Sheridan.

Fort Wayne Bishop Luers captured its fourth straight Class 2A semistate championship with a 35-21 win over Andrean.

MOVING FORWARD

The following teams have registered six points, meaning they will be bumped up one class as a result of the IHSAA's new Tournament Success Factor.

Lafayette Central Catholic - Class 1A to 2A

Indianapolis Scecina – Class 1A to 2A

Fort Wayne Bishop Luers - Class 2A to 3A

Indianapolis Bishop Chatard – Class 3A to 4A

Indianapolis Cathedral – Class 4A to 5A

STILL PERFECT

Here is the last time the following unbeaten teams were 14-0.

F.W. Snider (2004), Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter (2008), Lawrence Central (first time).

LAST TIME IN THE WINNER'S CIRCLE

Here is the last time the remaining 10 teams captured a state championship and number of titles.

Class 5A: F.W. Snider (1992-1), Lawrence Central (none).

Class 4A: Mishawaka (none), Indianapolis Cathedral (2011-9).

Class 3A: Hamilton Heights (none), Indianapolis Bishop Chatard (2011-11).

Class 2A: F.W. Bishop Luers (2011-10), Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter (2008-3).

Class 1A: Lafayette Central Catholic (2011-4), Indianapolis Scecina Memorial (2011-2).

Here is the last time the 10 remaining teams won a semistate prior to 2012 and number of titles.

Class 5A: F.W. Snider (2004-6), Lawrence Central (2010-2).

Class 4A: Mishawaka (none-1), Indianapolis Cathedral (2011-11).

Class 3A: Hamilton Heights (none-1), Indianapolis Bishop Chatard (2011-12).

Class 2A: F.W. Bishop Luers (2011-15), Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter (2008-8).

Class 1A: Lafayette Central Catholic (2011-5), Indianapolis Scecina Memorial (2011-4).

HIGHS AND LOWS

Longest current winning streaks

F.W. Snider, Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter, and Lawrence Central have won 14 straight games.

SECTIONAL CHAMPS BY CONFERENCE

Allen County Athletic: Heritage

Central Indiana: Eastbrook

Conference Indiana: Lawrence Central, Pike

Duneland Athletic: Merrillville

Eastern Indiana: Lawrenceburg, Greensburg

Great Lakes Athletic: Hammond Morton

Hoosier: Lafayette Central Catholic, Tipton

Hoosier Crossroads: Fishers

Hoosier Heartland: Sheridan

Hoosier Heritage: Mount Vernon (Fortville)

Hoosier Hills: Columbus East

Indiana Crossroads: Indianapolis Ritter, Indianapolis Scecina

Metropolitan Interscholastic: Center Grove

Mid-Indiana: Hamilton Heights, Lewis Cass

Mid-Southern: Charlestown

Midwest: Winamac

Northeast Hoosier: Carroll (Fort Wayne)

Northern Indiana: Mishawaka, Mishawaka Marian

Northern Lakes: Concord

Northwest Crossroads: Andrean

Patoka Lake Athletic: West Washington

Pocket Athletic: Gibson Southern

Southern Indiana Athletic: Castle, Evansville Mater Dei, Evansville Reitz

Southwest Seven: Linton-Stockton

Summit Athletic: Fort Wayne Snider, Fort Wayne Luers, Fort Wayne Dwenger

Three Rivers: North Miami

Wabash River: North Vermillion

Independents: Indianapolis Chatard, Shenandoah, Indianapolis Cathedral

REGIONAL CHAMPS BY CONFERENCE

Conference Indiana: Lawrence Central

Duneland Athletic: Merrillville

Hoosier: Lafayette Central Catholic

Hoosier Heartland: Sheridan

Hoosier Hills: Columbus East

Indiana Crossroads: Indianapolis Ritter, Indianapolis Scecina

Metropolitan Interscholastic: Center Grove

Mid-Indiana: Hamilton Heights

Northern Indiana: Mishawaka, Mishawaka Marian

Northern Lakes: Concord

Northwest Crossroads: Andrean

Pocket Athletic: Gibson Southern

Southern Indiana Athletic: Evansville Mater Dei

Southwest Seven: Linton-Stockton

Summit Athletic: Fort Wayne Snider, Fort Wayne Luers

Independents: Indianapolis Chatard, Indianapolis Cathedral

SEMISTATE CHAMPS BY CONFERENCE

Conference Indiana: Lawrence Central

Hoosier: Lafayette Central Catholic

Indiana Crossroads: Indianapolis Ritter, Indianapolis Scecina

Mid-Indiana: Hamilton Heights

Northern Indiana: Mishawaka

Summit Athletic: Fort Wayne Snider, Fort Wayne Luers

Independents: Indianapolis Cathedral, Indianapolis Chatard

