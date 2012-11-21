INDIANA FOOTBALL DIGEST INSIDER: WEEK 15





MAJOR ACCOMPLISHMENTS

Indianapolis Cathedral coach Rick Streiff picked up his 200th career win with a 49-14 triumph over Class 4A top-ranked and previously unbeaten Columbus East.

Hamilton Heights earned the school's first (Class 3A) semistate crown in football with a 42-13 win over Mishawaka Marian.

Mishawaka earned its first (Class 4A) semistate title and first trip to the state finals since 1974 with 24-21 win at Concord.

Lafayette Central Catholic made it four Class 1A semistate titles in a row with a 13-3 decision over Sheridan.

Fort Wayne Bishop Luers captured its fourth straight Class 2A semistate championship with a 35-21 win over Andrean.

MOVING FORWARD

The following teams have registered six points, meaning they will be bumped up one class as a result of the IHSAA's new Tournament Success Factor.

Lafayette Central Catholic - Class 1A to 2A

Indianapolis Scecina – Class 1A to 2A

Fort Wayne Bishop Luers - Class 2A to 3A

Indianapolis Bishop Chatard – Class 3A to 4A

Indianapolis Cathedral – Class 4A to 5A

STILL PERFECT

Here is the last time the following unbeaten teams were 14-0.

F.W. Snider (2004), Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter (2008), Lawrence Central (first time).

LAST TIME IN THE WINNER'S CIRCLE

Here is the last time the remaining 10 teams captured a state championship and number of titles.

Class 5A: F.W. Snider (1992-1), Lawrence Central (none).

Class 4A: Mishawaka (none), Indianapolis Cathedral (2011-9).

Class 3A: Hamilton Heights (none), Indianapolis Bishop Chatard (2011-11).

Class 2A: F.W. Bishop Luers (2011-10), Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter (2008-3).

Class 1A: Lafayette Central Catholic (2011-4), Indianapolis Scecina Memorial (2011-2).

Here is the last time the 10 remaining teams won a semistate prior to 2012 and number of titles.

Class 5A: F.W. Snider (2004-6), Lawrence Central (2010-2).

Class 4A: Mishawaka (none-1), Indianapolis Cathedral (2011-11).

Class 3A: Hamilton Heights (none-1), Indianapolis Bishop Chatard (2011-12).

Class 2A: F.W. Bishop Luers (2011-15), Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter (2008-8).

Class 1A: Lafayette Central Catholic (2011-5), Indianapolis Scecina Memorial (2011-4).

HIGHS AND LOWS

Longest current winning streaks

F.W. Snider, Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter, and Lawrence Central have won 14 straight games.

SECTIONAL CHAMPS BY CONFERENCE

Allen County Athletic: Heritage

Central Indiana: Eastbrook

Conference Indiana: Lawrence Central, Pike

Duneland Athletic: Merrillville

Eastern Indiana: Lawrenceburg, Greensburg

Great Lakes Athletic: Hammond Morton

Hoosier: Lafayette Central Catholic, Tipton

Hoosier Crossroads: Fishers

Hoosier Heartland: Sheridan

Hoosier Heritage: Mount Vernon (Fortville)

Hoosier Hills: Columbus East

Indiana Crossroads: Indianapolis Ritter, Indianapolis Scecina

Metropolitan Interscholastic: Center Grove

Mid-Indiana: Hamilton Heights, Lewis Cass

Mid-Southern: Charlestown

Midwest: Winamac

Northeast Hoosier: Carroll (Fort Wayne)

Northern Indiana: Mishawaka, Mishawaka Marian

Northern Lakes: Concord

Northwest Crossroads: Andrean

Patoka Lake Athletic: West Washington

Pocket Athletic: Gibson Southern

Southern Indiana Athletic: Castle, Evansville Mater Dei, Evansville Reitz

Southwest Seven: Linton-Stockton

Summit Athletic: Fort Wayne Snider, Fort Wayne Luers, Fort Wayne Dwenger

Three Rivers: North Miami

Wabash River: North Vermillion

Independents: Indianapolis Chatard, Shenandoah, Indianapolis Cathedral

REGIONAL CHAMPS BY CONFERENCE

Conference Indiana: Lawrence Central

Duneland Athletic: Merrillville

Hoosier: Lafayette Central Catholic

Hoosier Heartland: Sheridan

Hoosier Hills: Columbus East

Indiana Crossroads: Indianapolis Ritter, Indianapolis Scecina

Metropolitan Interscholastic: Center Grove

Mid-Indiana: Hamilton Heights

Northern Indiana: Mishawaka, Mishawaka Marian

Northern Lakes: Concord

Northwest Crossroads: Andrean

Pocket Athletic: Gibson Southern

Southern Indiana Athletic: Evansville Mater Dei

Southwest Seven: Linton-Stockton

Summit Athletic: Fort Wayne Snider, Fort Wayne Luers

Independents: Indianapolis Chatard, Indianapolis Cathedral

SEMISTATE CHAMPS BY CONFERENCE

Conference Indiana: Lawrence Central

Hoosier: Lafayette Central Catholic

Indiana Crossroads: Indianapolis Ritter, Indianapolis Scecina

Mid-Indiana: Hamilton Heights

Northern Indiana: Mishawaka

Summit Athletic: Fort Wayne Snider, Fort Wayne Luers