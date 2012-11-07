INDIANA FOOTBALL DIGEST INSIDER: WEEK 13





MAJOR ACCOMPLISHMENTS

Lewis Cass coach Scott Mannering earned his 200th career win with the Kings' 35-7 triumph over North Judson in the Class 2A Sectional 26 final.

Tony Lewis of Evansville Reitz notched his 100th coaching win with a 31-30 decision over Jasper in the Class 4A Sectional 16 finale.

Gibson Southern captured the school's first sectional title in football with a 27-24 win over Evansville Memorial in the Class 3A Sectional 24 final.

Greensburg ended a sectional title drought dating back to 1989 with a 27-19 triumph over Indian Creeek in Class 3A Sectional 22 action.

West Washington celebrated its first sectional crown since 1994 with a 24-7 decision over Milan in the Class 1A Sectional 39 finale.

Heritage rolled up more than 350 total yards of offense in a 40-29 upset of top-ranked Jimtown in the Class 3A Sectional 18 final.

STILL PERFECT

Here is the last time the following unbeaten teams were 12-0.

Castle (1982), Columbus East (2008), F.W. Snider (2005), Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter (2008), Lawrence Central (1997), North Vermillion (first time), Charlestown (1989), Linton-Stockton (2011).

Longest current winning streaks

Castle, Columbus East, F.W. Snider, Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter, Lawrence Central, North Vermillion, Charlestown, and Linton-Stockton have won 12 straight games.

LAST TIME IN THE WINNER'S CIRCLE

Here is the last time the 40 remaining teams won a regional crown and number of regional crowns.

Class 5A: Merrillville (5-2009), Carroll (Fort Wayne) (none), F.W. Snider (12-2011), Fishers (1-2010), Lawrence Central (1-2010), Indianapolis Pike (1-2007), Center Grove (7-2011), Castle (4-2009).

Class 4A: Hammond Morton (1-2011), Mishawaka (1-1991), Concord (3-2006), F.W. Bishop Dwenger (17-2010), Mount Vernon (Fortville) (none), Indpls. Cathedral (14-2011), Columbus East (5-2011), Evansville Reitz (6-2010).

Class 3A: Mishawaka Marian (2-1999), Heritage (none), Eastbrook (3-2009), Hamilton Heights (1-2003), Indpls. Bishop Chatard (16-2011), Greensburg (none), Charlestown (1-1989), Gibson Southern (none).

Class 2A: Andrean (5-2004), Lewis Cass (4-2008), F.W. Bishop Luers (16-2011), Tipton (2-1994), Shenandoah (none), Indpls. Cardinal Ritter (11-2008), Lawrenceburg (4-1985), Evansville Mater Dei (10-2011).

Class 1A: Winamac (1-2000), Lafayette Central Catholic (5-2011), North Miami (2-1994), Sheridan (13-2011), Indpls. Scecina Memorial (5-2011), North Vermillion (none), West Washington (2-1994), Linton-Stockton (6-2011).

Prior to 2012, here is the last time the 40 remaining teams won a sectional crown.

Class 5A: Merrillville (2009), Carroll (Fort Wayne) (2001), F.W. Snider (2011), Fishers (2010), Lawrence Central (2010), Indianapolis Pike (2007), Center Grove (2011), Castle (2010).

Class 4A: Hammond Morton (2011), Mishawaka (2010), Concord (2010), F.W. Bishop Dwenger (2010), Mount Vernon (Fortville) (2006), Indpls. Cathedral (2011), Columbus East (2011), Evansville Reitz (2010).

Class 3A: Mishawaka Marian (1999), Heritage (2004), Eastbrook (2009), Hamilton Heights (2010), Indpls. Bishop Chatard (2011), Greensburg (1989), Charlestown (1996), Gibson Southern (none).

Class 2A: Andrean (2010), Lewis Cass (2009), F.W. Bishop Luers (2011), Tipton (2011), 008), Shenandoah (2004), Indpls. Cardinal Ritter (2009), Lawrenceburg (2005), Evansville Mater Dei (2011).

Class 1A: Winamac (2000), Lafayette Central Catholic (2011), North Miami (1994), Sheridan (2011), Indpls. Scecina Memorial (2011), North Vermillion (2011), West Washington (1994), Linton-Stockton (2011).

COACHING MILESTONES

Closing in on 250

Mo Moriarty (Salem) 247

Closing in on 200

Leroy Marsh (Munster) 199

Rick Streiff (Indianapolis Cathedral) 197

Closing in on 100

Mike Cheviron (Goshen) 96