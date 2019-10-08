Indiana Football Digest Insider - 2019 Week Seven

HOT OFF THE PRESS

Jimtown coach Mike Campbell earned his 100th victory with the Jimmies' 42-13 triumph over South Bend Riley.

Owen Valley saw its 17-game losing streak come to an end with a 6-0 overtime decision over Cloverdale.

Evansville Central ended Evansville Memorial's 17-game regular season and 13-game Southern Indiana Conference winning streaks with a 23-20 double-overtime victory.

Bud Ozmun becomes Oak Hill's all-time wins' leader with the Golden Eagles' 48-22 decision over Madison-Grant. Now in his 21st season, Ozmun, who has an overall mark of 128-93, surpassed the legendary Jim Law, who coached from 1963-81.

NEW FACES IN NEW PLACES

These coaches earned their first victory with their new team.

D.J. Silvas – Hammond Gavit (40-20 over Hammond Clark).

UPS AND DOWNS

Here is the last time these teams were 7-0.

South Adams (1993), Valparaiso (2010), East Central (2011), Boone Grove (first time), Avon (1995), Eastern (Greentown) (2018), Delta (2009), New Palestine (2018), Brownstown Central (2014), Silver Creek (first time), Lafayette Jeff (2017), East Noble (2004), West Noble (1981), New Prairie (2013), Mishawaka Marian (2016), West Washington (2016), Heritage Hills (2018), Homestead (2012), Southwood (2018), Traders Point Christian (6-0-2018), Indianapolis Lutheran (6-0-first time), Indianapolis Tindley (6-0-first time).

Here is the last time these teams were 0-7.

Jay County (1991), Washington (2014), Elwood (2018), Madison Grant (2017), Connersville (2018), Northwestern (2018), Benton Central (2018), Shelbyville (1993), Caston (2018), Monrovia (2005), Edinburgh (2018), Eastern (Pekin) (2014), Perry Meridian (2017), South Newton (2018), Muncie Central (2010), Bellmont (2018), South Bend Saint Joseph (1978), South Bend Adams (2006), Munster (first time), Pike Central (2010), Crawfordsville (2018), Frankfort (2018), Evansville Harrison (2009), Eastern Greene (2006), Fort Wayne Wayne (2015), Whitko (2017), Fountain Central (2001), Gary Roosevelt (2016), Indianapolis Manual (2014), Griffith (0-6-2014), Hammond (0-6-2018), Indianapolis Shortridge (0-6-first time).

LONGEST WINNING STREAKS

New Palestine has earned 21 consecutive victories.

LONGEST CURRENT LOSING STREAKS

Hammond Bishop Noll has a 35-game losing streak.

South Newton has a 29-game losing skid.

Caston is in the midst of a 26-game losing streak.

Connersville and Dugger-Union have a 21-game losing streak.

Hammond has lost 19 straight games.

Frankfort, Elwood, and Benton Central have dropped 18 games in a row.

Evansville Harrison, Pike Central, and Washington have lost 13 games in a row.

Shelbyville and Muncie Central have dropped 12 straight contests.

Perry Meridian has an 11-game losing streak.

Fountain Central and Whitko have suffered 10 consecutive losses.

Eastern (Pekin) and South Bend Adams have lost nine in a row.

Jay County, Madison-Grant, Northwestern, Monrovia, South Bend Saint Joseph, Munster, Crawfordsville, Eastern Greene, Gary Roosevelt, Indianapolis Manual, and Indianapolis Shortridge all have eight game losing streaks.

CONSECUTIVE REGULAR SEASON WINS

New Palestine 61, Southwood 21, Heritage Hills 18, Lafayette Jeff 15, Valparaiso 14, East Noble 14, East Central 13, Homestead 11, Boone Grove 10, Brownstown Central 10, South Adams 9, New Prairie 9, West Noble 9, Indianapolis Lutheran 9, Eastern (Greentown) 8, Silver Creek 8, Mishawaka Marian 8.

CONSECUTIVE REGULAR SEASON LOSSES

South Newton 26, Edinburgh 25, Caston 24, Bellmont 20, Connersville 19, Hammond 17, Benton Central 16, Elwood 16, Frankfort 16, Evansville Harrison 12, Pike Central 12, Washington 12, Shelbyville 11, Muncie Central 11, Perry Meridian 10, Monrovia 10, Whitko 9, Fountain Central 9, Eastern Greene 9, Eastern (Pekin) 8, Gary Roosevelt 8, South Bend Adams 8.

CONFERENCE CHAMPIONS

These teams have either clinched a tie or won their title outright.

Circle City: Indianapolis Bishop Chatard; Eastern Indiana (4A): East Central; Eastern Indiana (3A): Lawrenceburg ; Indiana Crossroads: Indianapolis Lutheran; Mid-Indiana Football: North Decatur; Northeast Corner (Big): West Noble; Patoka Lake: West Washington

LONGEST CURRENT CONFERENCE WINNING STREAKS

Columbus East has run off 88 consecutive Hoosier Hills Conference victories.

New Palestine has won 45 Hoosier Heritage Conference contests.

East Central has won 39 straight Eastern Indiana Conference games.

Pioneer has come out on top in 35 straight Hoosier North Conference games.

Lafayette Jeff has won 23 straight North Central Conference games.

Sheridan has a 22-game Hoosier Heartland Conference winning streak.

Brownstown Central has an 18-game Mid-Southern Conference winning streak.

East Noble has claimed 16 straight Northeast 8 Conference games.

Valparaiso has a 15-game Duneland Athletic Conference winning streak.

Heritage Hills has won 14 straight Pocket Conference games.

Hammond Morton has captured 13 straight Great Lakes Conference games.

North Vermillion has earned 13 consecutive Wabash River Conference games.

Marion has won 12 consecutive North Central Conference games.

Western Boone has 11 straight Sagamore Conference wins.

LONGEST CURRENT CONFERENCE LOSING STREAKS

Benton Central has lost 34 consecutive Hoosier Conference games.

South Bend Clay has suffered 25 straight Northern Indiana Conference losses.

Caston has lost 23 straight Hoosier North Conference games.

Crawford County has lost 23 straight Patoka Lake Conference contests.

Kankakee Valley has a 22-game Northwest Crossroads Conference losing streak.

Goshen has lost 18 consecutive Northern Lakes Conference games.

Bellmont has lost 16 straight Northeast 8 Conference games.

Edinburgh has dropped 15 Mid-Indiana Conference games in a row.

Washington has suffered 13 consecutive Big Eight Conference losses.

Elwood has a 12-game Central Indiana Conference losing streak.

Frankfort has lost 12 consecutive Sagamore Conference games.

WINNINGEST ACTIVE COACHES

Larry "Bud" Wright (Sheridan) 423, Russ Radtke (New Prairie) 363, Mike Gillin (Mooresville) 324, Bob Gaddis (Columbus East) 320, Mo Moriarity (Bloomington South) 301, John Hart (Brownsburg) 299, Jeff Adamson (Eastbrook) 273, Reed May (Brownstown Central) 266, Rick Wimmer (Fishers) 261, Scott Mannering (Twin Lakes) 239, Eric Moore (Center Grove) 239, Mark Bless (Avon) 231, Kevin O'Shea (Indianapolis North Central) 231, Mike Johnson (Logansport) 226, George Gilbert (Taylor) 223, Mike Goebel (Evansville Mater Dei) 222, Bart Curtis (Warsaw) 214, John Hendryx (Knox) 212, Scot Shaw (Elkhart Memorial) 208, Brian Moore (Parke Heritage) 201.

CLOSING IN ON 200 WINS: Ott Hurrle (Indianapolis Scecina) 198, Sherwood Haydock (Woodlan) 195