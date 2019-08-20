Indiana Football Digest Insider - 2019 Pre-Season

Aug 20, 2019 at 12:00 PM
Paul Condry and Matt Kopsea

HOT OFF THE PRESS

Due to the recent change in the IHSAA's Tournament Success Factor point system, an updated version of the 2019 and 2020 football state tournament assignments in Classes 6A and 5A was approved in late June by the IHSAA Executive Committee. The modification to the Tournament Success Factor lowered the number of points needed (from three points to two points) by a school already playing in a higher classification to continue playing in that same class for another two years. Schools that win a regional championship in a single season or a sectional championship in back‐to‐back seasons would remain in that same higher class. The rule previously had required three points (two sectional titles and a regional title) to continue in that class. With that rule change, both Fort Wayne Snider and Indianapolis Cathedral each accumulated two points over the last two seasons, enough to remain in Class 6A and 5A, respectively. Fort Wayne Snider has now been assigned to Class 6A, Sectional 3, while Indianapolis Cathedral will be in Class 5A, Sectional 13. That rule change coupled with Elkhart Central and Elkhart Memorial consolidating to form a new and larger Elkhart High School which will compete in Class 6A in 2020, affects several teams from one year to the next. One of those is Zionsville, which will compete in Class 6A, Sectional 5 in 2019, but in Class 5A, Sectional 12 in 2020. Previously, Valparaiso had been that school which would split time between classes but will now spend both years in Class 5A, Sectional 9. Another is Carmel which will compete in Class 6A, Sectional 4 in 2019 but in Class 6A, Sectional 5 in 2020.

NEW FACES IN NEW PLACES IN 2019

Table inside Article
SchoolPrevious CoachNew Coach
BellmontMarty BallardEric Davis
CloverdaleTom WindersDave Zorman
Covenant ChristianLarry McWhoreterTony Bowman
CrawfordsvilleSean GeroldKurt Schlicher
East CentralDon StonefieldJake Meiner
East Chicago CentralJay NovakDane Dinkins
Eastern GreeneTravis WrayRoy Bruce
EdinburghJason BurtonColton Patriguin - Tyler DeSpain
ElwoodChuck FogaRon Brown
Evansville CentralTroy BurgessSean Coultis
FrontierJamie SailorsTony Burgess
Greenfield-CentralAdam Sherman-Stephen SpeerTravis Nolting
GriffithBen GeffertAdam Musielak
Hammond GavitRobert RobinsonD.J. Silvas
Huntington NorthRick BurnauBob Prescott
Indianapolis PikeJimmy GravesPat Echeverria
Indianapolis ShortridgeJoshua PersonJovan McCray
JasperTony AhrensTony Lewis
JeffersonvilleBrian GlesingIsaac Parker
Jennings CountyRick ZimmermanJustun Sharp
LaPorteDavid SharpeJeremy Lowery
MadisonPatric MorrisonLeroy Wilson
MonroviaKevin HutchinsNathan Aker
Muncie CentralScott PethtelScott Pethtel
North Central (Farmersburg)Travis NoltingBrad Hudson
NortheasternMike RoederWes Oler
North JudsonTed WhiteBrett Lambert
PaoliJeremy LoweryBrian Glesing
Park TudorOrlando LowrySpencer Summerville
RichmondTony LewisTony Sonsini
RochesterBrian HookerSean Kelly
Rock Creek AcademyJason RotenbergerRob Kerr
Silver CreekJohn DablowDavid Papenhaus
South Bend WashingtonJay JohnsonTodd Stammich
South DecaturGarry SauleyRick Zimmerman
South PutnamNathan AkerChuck Sorrell
Southern WellsGreg MoseMike Roeder
TaylorDennis BentzlerGeorge Gilbert
Tri-CountySam ZacheryMark Gretencord
TritonRon BrownRodney Younis
Union CityMike ThompsonKeith Maloy
WawaseeMike EshbachJon Reutebuch
WhitingJeff CainBrett Jennings
WhitkoJeff Sprunger-Josh MohrPhil Jensen
ZionsvillePat EcheverriaScott Turnquist

LONGEST WINNING STREAKS

Pioneer has a 30-game winning streak.

West Lafayette and Western Boone have a 15-game winning streak.

New Palestine and Warren Central have earned 14 consecutive victories.

Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger has a seven-game winning streak.

LONGEST CURRENT LOSING STREAKS

Clarksville has a 45-game losing streak.

South Bend Clay has suffered 31 losses in a row.

South Newton has a 22-game losing skid.

Caston is in the midst of a 19-game losing streak.

Fairfield has lost 18 consecutive contests.

Dugger Union has lost 17 in a row.

Cambridge City Lincoln and Connersville have a 14-game losing streak.

Hammond, Greenfield Central, and Fort Wayne South have lost 13 games in a row.

Benton Central, Elwood, Frankfort, Owen Valley, and Peru have an 11-game losing streak.

Park Tudor and Lake Station have lost 10 straight games.

Goshen, Indianapolis Pike, Scottsburg, and Southern Wells have dropped nine consecutive games.

CONSECUTIVE REGULAR SEASON WINS

New Palestine 54, Pioneer 43, Angola 19, Adams Central 15, Northview 15, Whiting 14, West Lafayette 14, Brownsburg 14, Southwood 14, Warren Central 13, Paoli 12, Heritage Hills 11, Evansville Memorial 11, Delphi 11, NorthWood 10, Boonville 9, Covenant Christian 9, Marion 9, Western Boone 9.

CONSECUTIVE REGULAR SEASON LOSSES

Clarksville 40, South Bend Clay 27, South Newton 19, Edinburgh 18, Caston 17, Fairfield 16, Bellmont 13, Cambridge City Lincoln 12, Connersville 12, Fort Wayne South 11, Greenfield-Central 11, Hammond 11, Owen Valley 10, Benton Central 9, Elwood 9. Frankfort 9, Peru 9, Park Tudor 9, Goshen 8, Indianapolis Pike 8, Lake Station 8, Richmond 8, Scottsburg 8, Southern Wells 8, Lake Central 7. Prairie Heights 7, Taylor 7.

IN THE WINNER'S CIRCLE

Here is a list of teams who won or shared their conference championships in 2018

Allen County: Adams Central, Big Eight: Boonville, Central Indiana: Mississinewa, Circle City: Indianapolis Bishop Chatard, Conference Indiana: Columbus North, Duneland: Valparaiso, Eastern Indiana (3A): Batesville, Eastern Indiana (4A): East Central; Great Lakes: Hammond Morton, Greater Indianapolis: Indianapolis Howe, Greater South Shore (North): Whiting, Greater South Shore (South): Griffith, Hoosier Crossroads: Brownsburg, Hoosier Heartland: Sheridan, Hoosier Heritage: New Palestine, Hoosier Hills: Columbus East, Hoosier North: Pioneer, Indiana Crossroads: Indianapolis Scecina, Metropolitan: Warren Central, Mid-Indiana Football: Milan, Mid-Southern: Brownstown Central, Mid-State: Decatur Central and Mooresville, Midwest: North Newton, North Central: Lafayette Jeff and Marion, Northeast 8: East Noble, Northern Indiana (North): Mishawaka, Northern Indiana (South): Bremen and Mishawaka Marian, Northern Lakes: NorthWood, Northwest Crossroads: Andrean, Patoka Lake: Paoli, Pocket: Heritage Hills, Sagamore: Western Boone, Southern Indiana: Evansville Memorial, Southwest: North Central (Farmersburg), Tri-Eastern: Knightstown and Hagerstown, Wabash River: North Vermillion.

LONGEST CURRENT CONFERENCE WINNING STREAKS

Columbus East has run off 84 consecutive Hoosier Hills Conference victories.

New Palestine has won 40 Hoosier Heritage Conference contests.

East Central has won 37 straight Eastern Indiana Conference games.

Pioneer has come out on top in 30 straight Hoosier North Conference games.

Lafayette Jeff has won 18 straight North Central Conference games.

Indianapolis Scecina has won 15 straight Indiana Crossroads Conference contests.

Griffith has claimed 14 Greater South Shore Conference games in a row.

LONGEST CURRENT CONFERENCE LOSING STREAKS

Clarksville has suffered 33 straight Mid-Southern Conference losses.

Benton Central has lost 31 consecutive Hoosier Conference games.

South Bend Clay has suffered 21 straight Northern Indiana Conference losses.

Kankakee Valley has a 19-game Northwest Crossroads Conference losing streak.

Crawford County has lost 18 straight Patoka Lake Conference contests.

Caston has lost 18 straight Hoosier North Conference games.

Southern Wells has dropped 18 Allen County Conference games in a row.

Richmond has a 16-game North Central Conference losing streak.

Park Tudor has a 13-game Indiana Crossroads Conference losing streak.

Edinburgh has dropped 11 Mid-Indiana Conference games in a row.

WINNINGEST ACTIVE COACHES

Larry "Bud" Wright (Sheridan) 418, Russ Radtke (New Prairie) 357, Mike Gillin (Mooresville) 319, Bob Gaddis (Columbus East) 315, Mo Moriarity (Bloomington South) 297, John Hart (Brownsburg) 294, Jeff Adamson (Eastbrook) 268, Reed May (Brownstown Central) 259, Rick Wimmer (Fishers) 256, Scott Mannering (Twin Lakes) 237, Eric Moore (Center Grove) 236, Kevin O'Shea (Indianapolis North Central) 226, Mike Johnson (Logansport) 225, Mark Bless (Avon) 224, George Gilbert (Taylor) 222, Mike Goebel (Evansville Mater Dei) 217, Bart Curtis (Warsaw) 208, Scot Shaw (Elkhart Memorial) 207, John Hendryx (Knox) 206.

CLOSING IN ON 200 WINS: Brian Moore (Parke Heritage) 195, Ott Hurrle (Indianapolis Scecina) 193, Sherwood Haydock (Woodlan) 192

CLOSING IN ON 100 WINS: Darin Ward (Boonville) 99, Doug Hurt (Castle) 98, Ron Qualls (Anderson) 98, Mike Campbell (Jimtown) 97, Jason Hawkins (Charlestown) 91.

Related Content

news

2022 Indiana Football Digest Insider - Week One

news

North Miami's Joe Grant Named 2022 'Coach of the Week' for Week 1

Joe Grant of North Miami High School has been named the Colts/NFL Coach of the Week, presented by CenterPoint Energy, the Indianapolis Colts announced today.

news

INDIANA FOOTBALL DIGEST'S TOP GAMES – WEEK ONE

news

Hall of Famer George Gilbert Reflects on Life and Death

news

Colts to Host 2022 Horseshoe Classic

Lucas Oil Stadium games to feature Lafayette Harrison vs. West Lafayette, Bishop Chatard vs. Brebeuf Jesuit

news

Colts Extend USA Football Coach Certification In Support Of Youth Players Statewide

Indiana children to benefit from youth football's nationally accredited coach certification

news

Colts Name Centerville's Memphis Lee As 'High School Man Of The Year'

news

2021 Indiana Football Digest Final Honor Roll And Insider

news

Colts, IHSAA And IFCA Announce Indiana High School Academic All-Stars

The Indianapolis Colts, the Indiana High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) and the Indiana Football Coaches Association (IFCA) today announced the Indianapolis Colts Indiana High School Academic All-Star Team presented by Methodist Sports Medicine

news

Gibson Southern's Nick Hart Named Eleventh 'Coach Of The Week' For 2021

Nick Hart of Gibson Southern High School has been named the Colts/NFL Coach of the Week, presented by CenterPoint Energy, the Indianapolis Colts announced today

news

Football players getting high grades both on the field and in the classroom

news

Leaving the football field is not an option for Westfield's Micah Hauser

Super Hero Pack

Super Hero Pack

Get all 3 AFC South home matchups PLUS an exclusive "Blue" bobblehead for just $130!

GET YOUR PACK!
Advertising