Indiana Football Digest Insider - 2019 Pre-Season

Due to the recent change in the IHSAA's Tournament Success Factor point system, an updated version of the 2019 and 2020 football state tournament assignments in Classes 6A and 5A was approved in late June by the IHSAA Executive Committee. The modification to the Tournament Success Factor lowered the number of points needed (from three points to two points) by a school already playing in a higher classification to continue playing in that same class for another two years. Schools that win a regional championship in a single season or a sectional championship in back‐to‐back seasons would remain in that same higher class. The rule previously had required three points (two sectional titles and a regional title) to continue in that class. With that rule change, both Fort Wayne Snider and Indianapolis Cathedral each accumulated two points over the last two seasons, enough to remain in Class 6A and 5A, respectively. Fort Wayne Snider has now been assigned to Class 6A, Sectional 3, while Indianapolis Cathedral will be in Class 5A, Sectional 13. That rule change coupled with Elkhart Central and Elkhart Memorial consolidating to form a new and larger Elkhart High School which will compete in Class 6A in 2020, affects several teams from one year to the next. One of those is Zionsville, which will compete in Class 6A, Sectional 5 in 2019, but in Class 5A, Sectional 12 in 2020. Previously, Valparaiso had been that school which would split time between classes but will now spend both years in Class 5A, Sectional 9. Another is Carmel which will compete in Class 6A, Sectional 4 in 2019 but in Class 6A, Sectional 5 in 2020.