Indiana Football Digest Honor Roll - 2019 Week 6

ON THE LOOSE (Top rushing performances)

North Newton's Colin Wagner ran 34 times for 321 yards and five touchdowns in the Spartans' 34-12 win over Frontier.

Nick Walsh of Knightstown exploded for 20 carries for 301 yards with a touchdown in the Panthers' 46-6 win over Cambridge City Lincoln.

New Palestine's Charlie Spegal raced 20 times for 288 yards and six scores in the Dragons' 69-0 blanking of Greenfield-Central.

Winchester's Cole Campbell rambled 32 times for 271 yards and two touchdowns in the Golden Falcons' 42-22 win over Tri.

Mitchell's Dorian Duncan ran 23 times for 253 yards and two touchdowns in the Bluejackets' 52-20 win over Madison.

Daunte Majors of Peru scampered 11 times for 240 yards and five scores in the Bengal Tigers' 44-33 win over Rochester.

Heritage Christian's Colton Brown ran 23 times for 236 yards and three touchdowns in the Eagles' 42-20 win over Covenant Christian.

Marion Lukes of Charlestown raced 14 times for 230 yards in the Pirates' 47-7 win over Scottsburg.

Indianapolis Lutheran's Marcus McFadden romped for 223 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries in the Saints' 42-21 win over Indianapolis Scecina.

DeKalb's Landon Miller had 22 carries for 212 yards and two touchdowns in the Barons' 26-7 victory over Huntington North.

River Forest's Jeremiah Walker ran 12 times for 196 yards with a score in the Ingots' 43-28 win over Bowman Academy.

Chris Mays of New Prairie tallied 20 carries for 195 yards and two touchdowns for the Cougars in their 55-14 win over South Bend Adams.

Carter Little of Maconaquah ran 23 times for 194 yards and two touchdowns in the Braves' 55-12 win over North Miami.

Bluffton's Cody Mittlestedt rambled nine times for 191 yards with four touchdowns in the Tigers' 48-14 win over Southern Wells.

Alijawon Hassel of Indianapolis Ben Davis tallied 20 carries for 188 yards with a score in the Giants' 35-12 win over Lawrence North.

Isaac Justice of Blackford ran 21 times for 186 yards and two scores in the Bruins' 28-6 win over Madison-Grant.

Franklin's Jalen Ward had 31 carries for 186 yards in the Grizzly Cubs' 49-42 loss to Mooresville.

Lawrenceburg's Adam Burd accounted for 33 rushes for 184 yards and three scores in the Tigers' 36-35 win over Batesville.

Zach Lowe of North Posey ran 20 times for 184 yards and three scores in the Vikings' 24-11 win over Forest Park.

Fort Wayne Northrop's Jeremiah Green carried the ball 24 times for 181 yards with a score in the Bruins' 27-26 win over Fort Wayne Bishop Luers.

Mississinewa's Carson Campbell rambled 14 times for 179 yards and four touchdowns in the Indians' 40-0 blanking of Oak Hill.

Jake Fulk of Churubusco scampered 15 times for 170 yards with a touchdown in the Eagles' 62-19 win over Fremont.

Northview's Korbin Allen ran 22 times for 165 yards and a score in the Knights' 50-35 win over North Putnam.

Jacob Baker of Clinton Prairie had 31 carries for 164 yards and a touchdown in the Gophers' 45-29 loss to Delphi.

Ayden Hernandez of River Forest scampered 21 times for 163 yards and two scores against Bowman Academy.

Woodlan's Jake Roemer ran 21 times for 161 yards with a score in the Warriors' 32-7 victory over jay County.

Brownsburg's Donny Marcus scampered 181 times for 161 yards and two touchdowns in the Bulldogs' 34-14 win over Westfield.

Hunter Tschaenn of Franklin County had 37 rushes for 160 yards in the Wildcats' 29-22 loss to Greensburg.

Western's Jerry Padgett ran 30 times for 151 yards in the Panthers' 49-20 loss to Lewis Cass.

Chandler Schubert of Danville carried the ball 20 times for 151 yards with four touchdowns and caught two passes for 46 yards with two scores in the Warriors' 42-0 win over Southmont.

Fort Wayne Concordia's Amir Drew scampered 19 times for 150 yards and a touchdown in the Cadets' 33-14 loss to Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger.

Greensburg's Damon Austin came up with 10 rushes for 148 yards and two scores for the Pirates against Franklin County.

Bloomington South Maveric Thiery scampered 18 times for 147 yards and two scores in the Panthers' 27-17 win over Southport.

Tanner Jack of DeKalb rambled 25 times for 146 yards and a touchdown against Huntington North.

Cole Sigler of Heritage Hills ran six times for 146 yards and two touchdowns in the Patriots' 49-14 win over Gibson Southern.

Indianapolis Bishop Chatard's Daylen Taylor scampered 18 times for 145 yards and two touchdowns in the Trojans' 35-7 win over Guerin Catholic.

Marion's Khalid Stamps carried the ball 13 times for 143 yards and three scores in the Giants' 51-0 win over Logansport.

Chandler Drummond of Seymour ran 10 times for 140 yards with a score in the Owls' 34-28 loss to Brownstown Central.

Elkhart Central's Mark Brownlee carried the ball 26 times for 138 yards and two scores in the Blazers' 22-17 loss to Mishawaka.

Bryce Smith of Maconaquah had 13 carries for 137 yards and three touchdowns against North Miami.

Heritage Hills' Phoenix Rodgers came up with 20 carries for 133 yards and three scores against Gibson Southern.

Marquis Munoz of Lafayette Jeff ran eight times for 133 yards and three touchdowns in the Bronchos' 69-13 win over Anderson.

Evan Bourdon of Sheridan raced 22 times for 130 yards with three touchdowns in the Blackhawks' 47-0 blanking of Taylor.

Andrean's Ryan Walsh ran five times for 128 yards and two touchdowns in the 59ers' 49-6 win over Munster.

Braden Shepherd of Tippecanoe Valley raced three times for 127 yards with two scores in the Vikings' 42-0 blanking of Whitko.

Fort Wayne Snider's Lenny Bennett had 16 carries for 124 yards and three scores in the Panthers' 44-12 win over Fort Wayne Wayne.

Caston's Samuel Smith rambled 22 times for 124 yards and two scores for the Comets in a 34-16 loss to North White.

Caden Zeck of Lewis Cass ran 12 times for 118 yards and two touchdowns for the Kings against Western.

Northfield's Jarret Shaffer had 11 carries for 109 yards and three touchdowns for the Norsemen in a 54-6 win over Wabash.

Gabe Eurit of Lewis Cass scampered 19 times for 108 yards with four scores against Western.

Indianapolis Cathedral's Jake Langdon had nine carries for 106 yards with two touchdowns and also caught a 39-yard touchdown pass for the Irish in a 56-0 blanking of Jeffersonville.

In addition to running 21 times for 105 yards and two touchdowns, Braeton Vann of Boone Grove caught three passes for 103 yards and a score in the Wolves' 42-13 win over Hanover Central.

PASSING GRADES (Top passing performances)

James Arnold of South Arnold completed 30-of-45 for 471 yards with five touchdowns and also ran for a score in the Starfires' 42-12 win over Adams Central.

Parke Heritage's Logan White went 28-of-28 for 402 yards with five touchdowns in the Wolves' 46-27 win over South Vermillion.

Cole Alexander of Lapel completed 16-of-25 for 391 yards with four scores and also ran five times for 42 yards and two scores in the Bulldogs' 51-26 win over Rushville.

Luke Goode of Homestead was 15-of-24 for 358 yards with three touchdowns in the Spartans' 47-21 win over Fort Wayne North.

Mooresville's Kalija Perry completed 14-of-23 for 318 yards with four touchdowns and ran for a fifth score for the Pioneers against Franklin.

Delphi's Jordan Roth was 14-of-22 for 314 yards and four scores for the Oracles against Clinton Prairie.

Rhett Snodgrass of Mount Vernon (Posey) went 20-of-31 for 310 yards with four scores and ran for another touchdown in the Wildcats' 39-28 win over Boonville.

Garrett Harker of Lebanon finished 24-of-49 for 309 yards and two touchdowns in the Tigers' 35-29 loss against Tri-West.

Drake Hagerman of Brebeuf Jesuit was 11-of-17 for 302 yards with four scores and ran for a fifth touchdown in the Braves' 42-14 win over Indianapolis Roncalli.

Plymouth's Joe Barron went 20-of-30 for 298 yards with three touchdowns in the Rockies' 35-0 blanking of Wawasee.

Cardinal Ritter's Jack Henninger was 24-of-49 for 289 yards and a touchdown in the Raiders' 30-20 loss to Triton Central.

Jackson Ullom of Monroe Central went 23-of-29 for 280 yards and two touchdowns for the Golden Bears in a 41-12 win over Wes-Del.

West Lafayette's Kyle Adams completed 19-of-24 for 276 yards with five touchdowns in the Red Devils' 73-7 trouncing of Benton Central.

Delta's Brady Hunt finished 16-of-22 for 275 yards with four scores in the Eagles' 42-0 victory over New Castle.

Mishawaka Marian's Maddix Bogunia completed 11-of-15 for 273 yards with three touchdowns in the Knights' 49-0 blanking of Bremen.

Maximus Grimes of Lafayette Jeff was 18-of-24 for 268 yards with four touchdowns against Anderson.

Cole Gilley of Columbus East went 11-of-13 for 263 yards and two touchdowns in the Olympians' 41-14 win over Floyd Central.

Evansville Bosse's Breylin Behme was 20-of-30 for 252 yards with a touchdown in the Bulldogs' 34-20 loss to Evansville North.

Luke Robertson of Tri-West completed 11-of-16 for 251 yards and two scores for the Bruins against Lebanon.

Covenant Christian's Austin Frazier went 17-of-31 for 244 yards and three scores for the Warriors against Heritage Christian.

Rykan Metz of Alexandria completed 12-of-17 for 244 yards with four touchdowns and ran seven times for 124 yards and four scores in the Tigers' 69-22 win over Elwood.

Indianapolis Manual's D'Fayebon Pittman was 14-of-23 for 242 yards with a touchdown and rambled 14 times for 50 yards and two scores in the Redskins' 26-20 loss to Indianapolis Howe.

South Bend Adams' Ira Armstead finished 16-of-35 for 240 yards with two scores for the Eagles against New Prairie.

East Central's Ryan Bond went 16-of-27 for 233 yards and two touchdowns in the Trojans' 41-6 victory over South Dearborn.

Evansville Memorial's Colton Pence was 12-of-23 for 232 yards with two touchdowns and rushed eight times for 51 yards in the Tigers' 27-7 win over Evansville Reitz.

Chesterton's Chris Mullen completed 11-of-28 for 228 yards and four touchdowns in the Trojans' 26-7 win over Portage.

Brenden Lytle of Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger went 13-of-17 for 227 yards and two scores for the Saints against Fort Wayne Concordia.

Yorktown's Reid Neal finished 14-of-15 for 227 yards with five scores in the Tigers' 42-0 blanking of Shelbyville.

Bailey Parker of East Noble was 19-of-31 for 223 yards with three touchdowns and also ran 13 times for 41 yards in the Knights'' 35-0 blanking of Norwell.

Sam Edwards of Tipton completed 12-of-17 for 220 yards with five touchdowns and ran eight times for 49 yards in the Blue Devils' 57-7 win over Northwestern.

Heath Richardson of Carroll (Flora) went 9-of-11 for 220 yards with two scores in the Cougars' 33-22 win over Tri-Central.

Franklin's Drew Byerly was 18-of-29 for 217 yards with three touchdowns and rushed the ball 24 times for 144 yards and two scores against Mooresville.

Harry Abell of North Central (Indianapolis) went 17-of-24 for 216 yards and two touchdowns in the Panthers' 27-21 win over Carmel.

NorthWood's Nate Newcomer completed 12-of-16 for 211 yards with four scores and also ran 19 times for 99 yards in the Panthers' 34-14 win over Northridge.

North Putnam's Maverick Summers was 15-of-36 for 214 yards with five touchdowns and also ran eight times for 50 yards for the Cougars against Northview.

Henry Hesson of Avon went 17-of-23 for 213 yards with four touchdowns and ran for another tally in the Orioles' 35-14 win over Fishers.

Heritage Christian's Maxwell Milton was 16-of-25 for 210 yards and three touchdowns against Covenant Christian.

Brady Allen of Gibson Southern completed 23-of-45 for 207 yards with a score for the Titans against Heritage Hills.

McCutcheon's Mason Douglas went 5-of-7 for 206 yards with three touchdowns and rushed nine times for 79 yards and two scores in the Mustangs' 35-0 win over Richmond.

Boone Grove's Jake Mayersky finished 8-of-13 for 205 yards with two touchdowns and ran nine times for 53 yards and another score against Hanover Central.

Karter Vernelson of Sullivan went 14-of-27 for 204 yards with three scores and rushed 12 times for 46 yards and another touchdown in the Golden Arrows' 35-7 win over Greencastle.

Woodlan's Nathan Brandtmueller completed 20-of-30 for 202 yards with two touchdowns against Jay County.

Anthony Ball of North White was 13-of-17 for 200 yards with three touchdowns and ran 16 times for 76 yards and a score for the Vikings against Caston.

South Spencer's Kobe Barlett finished 13-of-16 for 198 yards and four scores in the Rebels' 62-12 win over Pike Central.

Houston Swan of Eastern Hancock completed 9-of-10 for 197 yards and five touchdowns in the Royals' 48-12 win over South Decatur.

Reece Lozano of Bloomington North was 10-of-17 for 197 yards and four scores in the Cougars; 55-27 win against New Albany.

Concord's Ethan Cain completed 19-of-25 for 190 yards with two touchdowns for the Minutemen in their 29-9 win over Jimtown.

Ryan Lezon of Southport went 20-of-31 for 188 yards with a score for the Cardinals against Bloomington South.

Jennings County's Lance Bailey was 12-of-18 for 188 yards with a touchdown and rushed 13 times for 75 yards in the Panthers' 28-14 win over Connersville.

Jeffrey Becker of Carroll (Fort Wayne) completed 17-of-30 for 186 yards with a touchdown and ran 17 times for 33 yards and two touchdowns in the Chargers' 27-6 win over Fort Wayne South.

Fort Wayne South's Demere Clark finished 10-of-19 for 186 yards with a score for the Archers against Carroll (Fort Wayne).

Eastside's Laban Davis went 13-of-20 for 183 yards with three touchdowns in the Blazers' 42-7 win over Prairie Heights.

Jaron Bradford of North Montgomery completed 14-of-22 for 181 yards with four touchdowns and ran nine times for 45 yards in the Chargers' 42-6 win over Crawfordsville.

Indianapolis Scecina's Luke Traylor went 12-of-23 for 173 yards and a score for the Crusaders against Indianapolis Lutheran.

Northridge's Oliver Eveler finished 11-of-22 for 172 yards with a touchdown for the Raiders against NorthWood.

Aiden Moyers of Plainfield was 12-of-15 for a 172 yards with a touchdown in the Quakers' 42-38 loss to Decatur Central.

Spencer Wright of Western Boone completed 8-of-10 for 165 yards with four scores and ran for a fifth touchdowns in the Stars' 56-0 triumph over Frankfort.

Linton=Stockton's Trey Goodman was 8-of-18 for 161 yards with three touchdowns and ran six times for 91 yards and another score in the Miners' 48-14 win against North Daviess.

Dylan Hoot of Fort Wayne Northrop finished 9-of-16 for 161 yards with two touchdowns against Fort Wayne Bishop Luers.

Decatur Central's Peyton Horsley went 12-of-16 for 160 yards and two scores for the Hawks against Plainfield.

River Forest's Joey Orido was 8-of-17 for 166 yards with three touchdowns against Bowman Academy.

Garrett Yoon of Lawrenceburg completed 13-of-18 for 158 yards and ran 13 times for 124 yards and two touchdowns against Batesville.

North Decatur's Alex Stirn was 8-of-13 for 157 yards with two touchdowns and ran for a third score in the Chargers' 41-0 blanking of Paoli.

Travis Lecher of Batesville went 9-of-13 for 148 yards with two scores and rushed seven times for 109 yards and two touchdowns for the Bulldogs against Lawrenceburg.

Andrew Hobson of Hamilton Southeastern completed 11-of-17 for 146 yards with three touchdowns in the Royals' 35-14 win over Zionsville.

Seeger's Khal Stephen was 5-of-8 for 133 yards with two touchdowns and ran three times for 22 yards and two scores in the Patriots' 47-6 win over Fountain Central.

Tucker Hasselman of Angola finished 14-of-25 for 133 yards with two scores and ran for 114 yards with another touchdown in the Hornets' 48-16 win over Fairfield.

Keegan Garrison of Northview went 7-of-15 for 131 yards with two scores and ran 14 times for 68 yards and two touchdowns against North Putnam.

Indianapolis Howe's Tazz Garrett completed 5-of-12 for 128 yards with two touchdowns and ran seven times for 64 yards and another score for the Hornets against Indianapolis Manual.

New Palestine's Lincoln Roth was 7-of-11 for 124 yards with two scores and ran three times for 71 yards and a touchdown against Greenfield-Central.

Noah Hamilton of Andrean went 6-of-9 for 123 yards with four touchdowns against Munster.

Along with going 4-of-7 for 123 yards with two touchdowns, New Prairie's Chase Ketterer had 15 carries for 152 yards and four scores against South Bend Adams.

Riley Johnston of Hobart was 8-of-13 for 122 yards with a touchdown and ran eight times for 44 yards and two scores in the Brickies' 49-10 win over Kankakee Valley.

Evansville Central's Collins Turner completed 4-of-13 for 111 yards with three touchdowns and ran four times for 75 yards and a score in the Bears' 49-12 win over Evansville Harrison.

Indian Creek's Roman Purcell went 7-of-10 for 107 yards with a touchdown and ran eight times for 274 yards and three scores in the Braves' 52-20 win over Edgewood.

Colton Brown of Covington was 4-of-6 for 105 yards with two scores and ran five times for 120 yards and two touchdowns in the Trojans' 52-0 blanking of South Newton.

Along with completing 6-of-11 for 96 yards, Ben Davis' Trent Gipson carried the ball 17 times for 127 yards and three touchdowns against Lawrence North.

Clinton Prairie's Kade Osborn was 7-of-15 for 80 yards with a score and ran 25 times for 119 yards and another tally against Delphi.

In addition to going 2-of-2 for 40 yards, Brownstown Central's Derek Thompson also ran 33 times for a school-record 305 yards with four touchdowns for the Braves against Seymour.

WHAT A CATCH (Top receiving performances)

Lapel's Charlie Prough recorded seven catches for 261 yards with three touchdowns against Rushville.

Jayden McClain of Delphi registered eight receptions for 248 yards and three touchdowns against Clinton Prairie.

Brebeuf Jesuit's Gabe Wright had six catches for 242 yards and three scores against Roncalli.

Cameron Levers of Delta tallied seven catches for 171 yards and a touchdown against New Castle.

South Adams' Nicholas Miller hauled in 10 receptions for 162 yards against Adams Central.

Lebanon's J.C. Reese had 10 catches for 163 yards against Tri-West.

Noble Johnson of Parke Heritage caught 12 passes for 162 yards and three touchdowns against South Vermillion.

Jace Mohr of Tri-West came up with six receptions for 159 yards and a touchdown against Lebanon.

Evansville Bosse's Tashmond Starks had five catches for 150 yards against Evansville North.

Tipton's Drake Pearce registered seven catches for 147 yards and three scores against Northwestern.

Lafayette Jeff's Derrick Matthews came up with seven catches for 145 yards and three touchdowns against Anderson.

Jayton Mitchell of Carroll (Fort Wayne) registered eight catches for 143 yards against Fort Wayne South.

Aidan Warner of South Adams had seven receptions for 143 yards and two touchdowns against Adams Central.

Mooresville's Brayden Evans caught five passes for 142 yards and two scores against Franklin.

Mitchell Floran of Mishawaka Marian had seven receptions for 139 yards with a touchdown against Bremen.

Columbus East's Dalton Back came up with three catches for 137 yards and a touchdown against Floyd Central.

Camden Rogers of Homestead racked up five catches for 130 yards and two scores against Fort Wayne North.

Monroe Central's Sam Feola had eight receptions for 129 yards against Wes-Del.

Fort Wayne South's Davonte Alford recorded two catches for 124 yards with a score against Carroll (Fort Wayne).

Wade Peters of Carroll (Flora) caught three passes for 118 yards with a touchdown against Tri-Central.

Aidan Robinson of Cardinal Ritter ended up with five catches for 112 yards against Triton Central.

Sidney Jeffries of South Bend Adams had six catches for 111 yards and two scores against New Prairie.

In addition to coming up with four receptions for 105 yards and two touchdowns, Linton-Stockton's Cash Howard also ran twice for 31 yards and a score against North Daviess.

South Spencer's Ashton Tindle recorded four catches for 102 yards with a touchdown against Pike Central.

Qualen Petius of Fort Wayne Northrop had six receptions for 102 yards and touchdown against Fort Wayne Bishop Luers.

Northview's Brylar Metz came up with three catches for 101 yards and a score against North Putnam.

Jake Reichard of Plymouth caught six passes for 100 yards with a score against Wawasee.

SPECIAL PERFORMERS (Top performances on defense and special teams)

In addition to having a 95-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, Richard Hamilton of North Central (Indianapolis) caught seven passes for 141 yards and another score against Carmel.

Dylan McKinney of Evansville North accounted for 262 all-purpose yards, good for four touchdowns, for the Huskies against Evansville Bosse.

Central Noble's Sawyer Yoder took a kickoff back 80 yards for a touchdown in the Cougars' 27-6 win over Lakeland.

West Washington's Chase Farmer took a punt back 77 yards for a touchdown in the Senators' 50-0 blanking of North Central (Farmersburg).

Along with returning a punt 76 yards for a touchdown, Marion's J.K. Thomas also ran five times for 116 yards with a two scores and caught three passes for 69 yards with another tally against Logansport.

Jeremy Lee of Lawrence North had a 75-yard interception return for a touchdown for the Wildcats against Ben Davis.

Decatur Central's Carreon Underwood took a kickoff back 90 yards for a touchdown against Plainfield.

Nico Brougham of Evansville Memorial converted field goals of 29 and 21 yards along with three extra-points against Evansville Reitz.

Madison's Bryce Foy took a kickoff back 81 yards for a touchdown against Mitchell.

Carsyn Ascherman of Milan had a 56-yard interception return for a score in the Indians' 61-6 win over Edinburgh.

Scott Hoeg of North Central (Indianapolis) booted field goals of 28 and 27 yards as well as a pair of extra-points against Carmel.