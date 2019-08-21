Indiana Football Digest Honor Roll - 2019 Pre-Season

ONE FINAL LOOK BACK AT THE 2018 CAMPAIGN

CLASS 1A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP

Notre Dame bound quarterback Jack Kiser went 4-of-6 for 88 yards with two touchdowns and ran 16 times for 235 yards and three scores as top-ranked Pioneer made it back-to-back Class 1A state titles with a 60-0 blanking of No. 7 North Vermillion. Kiser also tallied 12 tackles, while Danny Gregorich added nine rushes for 89 yards with two scores and a fumble recovery for the Panthers (15-0). Wyatt Reynolds ran 14 times for 42 yards for the Falcons (13-2). Pioneer's Dustin Sparks was the recipient of the Blake Ress mental attitude award.

CLASS 2A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP

Spencer Wright was 24-of-34 for 317 yards with four touchdowns and ran 17 times for 82 yards for No. 1 Western Boone in its 34-20 win over No. 5 Eastbrook. Logan Benson hauled in nine receptions for 159 yards and a state finals record four touchdowns, and Devin Weakley added 17 tackles for the Stars (15-0). Dylan Bragg went 6-of-7 for 105 yards and carried the ball 12 times for 60 yards and three scores for the Panthers (13-2). Peyton Young of Western Boone was named the winner of the Blake Ress mental attitude award.

CLASS 3A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP

Sage Hood's three-yard touchdown run with 52 seconds left helped No. 2 West Lafayette end No. 1 and defending state champion Evansville Memorial's 22-game winning streak with a thrilling 48-42 triumph. Hood finished with 33 carries for 133 yards and three scores and also completed a 23-yard pass, while Kyle Adams was 27-of-40 for 466 yards and four touchdowns for the Red Devils (15-0). Spencer Blankman caught six passes for 153 yards with two scores., while Yanni Karlaftis chipped in 12 tackles for West Lafayette. Michael Lindauer went 25-of-54 for 340 yards with five scores and rushed the ball 14 times for 95 yards with another tally, while Branson Combs had six catches for 188 yards and three scores for the Tigers (14-1). West Lafayette's Kyle Hazell earned the Blake Ress mental attitude award.

CLASS 4A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP

T.J. Tippmann;s nine-yard scoring romp in the fourth overtime was the difference for No. 6 Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger in a 16-10 victory over No. 8 Evansville Central in the longest game in state finals history. Tippmann finished with 20 rushes for 77 yards with two touchdowns, recorded nine tackles, and blocked the game-winning field goal attempt at the end of regulation play. Brennen Ellis was 10-of-22 for 118 yards, while Jared Lee contributed 12 tackles for the Saints (14-1). Brennon Harper went 15-of-27 for 160 yards with a touchdown, and Austin Frasier came up with 13 tackles for the Bears (13-2). T.J. McGarry of Bishop Dwenger was the recipient of the Phil N. Eskew mental attitude award.

CLASS 5A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP

Charlie Spegal tallied 27 carries for 228 yards and two touchdowns for top-ranked New Palestine in its 28-14 win over No. 2 Decatur Central. Zach Neligh completed 3-of-9 for 56 yards with a score and rushed 19 times for 45 yards and another touchdown, while Aven Jones tallied 10 tackles for the Dragons (14-0). Parker Harrington went 12-of-28 for 145 yards with two touchdowns and ran 11 times for 54 yards, while Kenny Tracy had four catches for 58 yards with two scores and carried the ball 11 times for 74 yards for the Hawks (12-2). Luke Ely of New Palestine was chosen as the winner of the Phil N. Eskew mental attitude award.

CLASS 6A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP

Romeir Elliott romped 25 times for 162 yards with two touchdowns and caught two passes for 68 yards and another score for No. 1 Warren Central in its 27-7 victory over No. 3 Carmel. Jayden George went 14-of-18 for 219 yards and two scores, while Kavie Minor added 10 tackles for the Warriors (14-0). Gabe Quigley completed 4-of-9 for 41 yards with a score and ran 24 times for 25 yards, and Dylan Downey had 14 rushes for 51 yards for the Greyhounds (11-3). Carmel's Beau Robbins was named the Phil N. Eskew mental attitude award recipient.

2018 STATE FINALS RECORDS

CLASS 1A TEAM

Most Points: 60 by Pioneer vs. North Vermillion

Largest Margin of Victory: 60 by Pioneer vs. North Vermillion

CLASS 1A INDIVIDUAL

Longest Touchdown Run: 81 yards by Jack Kiser, Pioneer vs. North Vermillion

Longest Play from Scrimmage: 81-yard run by Jack Kiser, Pioneer vs. North Vermillion

CLASS 2A TEAM

Most Field Goals: (Tie) 2 by Western Boone vs. Eastbrook

Most Passing Touchdowns: (Tie) 4 by Western Boone vs. Eastbrook

Most First Downs: 30 by Western Boone vs. Eastbrook

Most Punts: (Tie) 7 by Eastbrook vs. Western Boone

CLASS 2A INDIVIDUAL

Most Touchdowns: (Tie) 4 by Logan Benson, Western Boone vs. Eastbrook

Most Field Goals: (Tie) 2 by Elliott Young, Western Boone vs. Eastbrook

Most Passing Touchdowns: (Tie) 4 by Spencer Wright, Western Boone vs. Eastbrook

Most Receiving Touchdowns: 4 by Logan Benson, Western Boone vs. Eastbrook

Most Punts: (Tie) 7 by Zane Shilts, Eastbrook vs. Western Boone

CLASS 3A TEAM

Most Points Combined: 89 by West Lafayette (47) and Evansville Memorial (42)

Most Passes Attempted (3A and Overall): 55 by Evansville Memorial vs. West Lafayette

Most Passes Completed: 28 by West Lafayette vs. Evansville Memorial

Most Yards Passing: 489 yards by West Lafayette vs. Evansville Memorial

Total Offensive Plays: 83 by Evansville Memorial vs. West Lafayette

Total Offensive Yards: 631 yards by West Lafayette vs. Evansville Memorial

Total Offensive Yards by Both Teams: 1,126 by West Lafayette (631) and Evansville Memorial (495)

Most First Downs: 24 by Evansville Memorial vs. West Lafayette

CLASS 3A INDIVIDUAL

Longest Field Goal: 45 yards by Matthew Clark, Evansville Memorial vs. West Lafayette

Most Passes Attempted (3A and Overall): 54 by Michael Lindauer, Evansville Memorial vs. West Lafayette

Most Passes Completed: 27 by Kyle Adams, West Lafayette vs. Evansville Memorial

Most Passing Yards: 466 by Kyle Adams, West Lafayette vs. Evansville Memorial

Most Passing Touchdowns (Tie): 5 by Michael Lindauer, Evansville Memorial vs. West Lafayette

Most Receptions: 12 by R.J. Erb, West Lafayette vs. Evansville Memorial

Most Receiving Yards: 188 by Branson Combs, Evansville Memorial vs. West Lafayette

Most Touchdowns Receptions: 3 by Branson Combs, Evansville Memorial vs. West Lafayette

Most Punts (Tie): 8 by Michael Lindauer, Evansville Memorial vs. West Lafayette, 8 by Kyle Adams, West Lafayette vs. Evansville Memorial

Longest Touchdown Pass: 92 yards by Kyle Adams to Kyle Hazell, West Lafayette vs. Evansville Memorial

Longest Pass Completion: 92 yards by Kyle Adams to Kyle Hazell, West Lafayette vs. Evansville Memorial

Longest Play from Scrimmage: 92-yard pass by Kyle Adams to Kyle Hazell, West Lafayette vs. Evansville Memorial

CLASS 4A GAME AND INDIVIDUAL

None

CLASS 5A TEAM

Most Penalty Yards: 101 yards by Decatur Central vs. New Palestine

CLASS 5A INDIVIDUAL

Most Interceptions (Tie): 2 by Jacob Hockett, New Palestine vs. Decatur Central

CLASS 6A TEAM

Fewest Rushing Attempts: 28 by Warren Central vs. Carmel

Fewest Offensive Plays Allowed: 46 by Carmel vs. Warren Central

Fewest Yards Allowed: 159 by Warren Central vs. Carmel

Most Interceptions: (Tie) 2 by Warren Central vs Carmel

CLASS 6A INDIVIDUAL

Most Points: 18 by Romeir Elliott, Warren Central vs. Carmel

Most Touchdowns: 3 by Romeir Elliott, Warren Central vs. Carmel

Longest Pass Completion: 65 yards by Jayden George to Romeir Elliott, Warren Central vs. Carmel

Longest Touchdown Pass: 65 yards by Jayden George to Romeir Elliott, Warren Central vs. Carmel

Longest Punt Return: 24 yards by Christian Williams, Carmel vs Warren Central