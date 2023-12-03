Colts announce 7 inactive players for Week 13 game vs. Tennessee Titans

NASHVILLE – The Colts on Sunday announced seven inactive players for their Week 13 game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium:
- CB JuJu Brents (quad)
- RB Jonathan Taylor (thumb)
- WR Juwann Winfree
- DE Isaiah Land
- LB Cameron McGrone
- G Arlington Hambright
- C Jack Anderson
Brents and Taylor were ruled out on Friday. On Saturday, the Colts elevated wide receiver D.J. Montgomery and running back Tyler Goodson to the active roster from the practice squad for Week 13.
Center Ryan Kelly, who missed the Colts' Week 12 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a concussion, cleared protocol and is active for Week 13. Tight end Drew Ogletree is also active after missing the Colts' last two games with a toe injury sustained against the Carolina Panthers in Week 9.