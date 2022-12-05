Impressive Numbers On And Off The Gridiron Add Up To Success For Indiana High School Players

Trevor Weakley learned what it takes to perform at a high level on the football field.

During the 2020 campaign, the 5-foot-10, 185-pound running back was along for the ride when Western Boone captured its third straight Class 2A state championship with a thrilling 36-35 win over Fort Wayne Bishop Luers.

This experience propelled Weakley over the past two years to accumulate over 2,300 yards on the ground with 22 touchdowns for the Stars.

As successful as he has been on the gridiron, he has been even more impressive in the classroom with a 4.133 grade-point average.

All of this hard work allowed Trevor to become the valedictorian of his graduating class this coming spring.

Weakley is one of 24 seniors being honored for their accomplishments both on and off the field as part of the Indianapolis Colts and Indiana Football Coaches Association's 2022 Academic All-Star Team.

"My parents are probably my biggest influencers in helping me excel in both academics and athletics," said Weakley, who had 230 carries for 1,479 yards with 15 touchdowns this past season for the Stars (9-2). "All they want for me is to just try my best and to apply myself towards anything and everything I participate in."

He plans on studying civil engineering and has narrowed down his college choices between Michigan Tech and Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.

"I was able to maintain a high level in both academics and athletics by staying organized, managing my time, and working hard," explained Weakley. "If given the opportunity, I would love to continue my football career (in college)."

Thanks to the steady contributions of linebacker Brayden Cunningham, Triton enjoyed its first winning season since 2018

The 5-foot-10, 175-pound standout tallied 76 tackles with three for loss to help the Trojans to a 7-4 finish.

With the help of his support team, Brayden has also managed to maintain a 4.1 grade-point average.

"It takes a lot of time management because you have to find the right balance of time spent with friends, training for the upcoming season, and academics," explained Cunningham. "It is also very important to embrace the days you are lacking motivation and put even more effort into what you are doing. The results you will see along with this mindset will take you a long way.

"Without a doubt, my biggest influencers that motivated and allowed me to succeed were my mom and grandmother. They have spent so much time supporting me both on the field and in the classroom in addition to transporting me to and from school and practices until I had a car of my own. The extra motivation to make them proud has certainly ensured that I am giving my best at all times."

This coming fall, he plans on attending Indiana University South Bend to earn a bachelor's degree in Business Management.

"At this point in time, I do not plan to participate in a sport at the collegiate level," Cunningham said. "I want to ensure I have plenty of time to spend on my academics, with friends and family, and at my job."

Other members on the offensive unit are Peru wide receiver Braxton Robbins, Indianapolis Scecina wide receiver Mason Beriault, Fort Wayne Snider tight end Lincoln Firks, LaPorte running back Nathan Donah, DeKalb quarterback Tegan Irk, Eastside lineman Garrett Thompson, Whiting lineman Luke Zorich, Boonville lineman Clark Monks, Tri lineman Sam Mondrush, Evansville Central lineman Riley Broshears, and Monroe Central kicker Elijah Taylor.