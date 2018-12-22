Important Gameday Info: Giants @ Colts

Colts fans, the final regular season game at Lucas Oil Stadium is upon us and there is some imperative information you should know before you make your way to downtown Indianapolis for Sunday's game. Click here if you still need ticket's for Sundays matchup.
The NFL and Colts can no longer provide "print at home" tickets for entry to games. This means that those in attendance at a Colts home game will need to either have an original ticket, or download your ticket to your smart phone or device before arriving at the stadium.
This new policy has been put in place in order to improve the fan experience by cutting down on the time it takes for fans to enter the stadium to enjoy Colts football!
Below is a "How-to-Guide" that features everything you need to know about downloading your tickets before a Colts home game.
This Sunday is the Colts regular-season finale as your Indianapolis Colts will play host to the New York Giants, with kickoff at 1pm.
If you are planning on being in the stands to support the Colts continued push for the playoffs, you should not only remember to get your tickets downloaded ahead of time, but also know that there are loads of fun activities happening before kickoff for fans of all ages. Download the official Colts App to get up to date information and alerts on all pregame activities.
Fans should make sure to check out the American Family Insurance Touchdown Town outside of Lucas Oil Stadium's north, where there will be live music, a Play 60 Zone an awesome koozie giveaways and much more!
