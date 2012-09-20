HSFB WEEK 6 TOP GAMES









TOP HIGH SCHOOL GAMES FOR WEEK SIX

ATTICA (4-1) AT NORTH VERMILLION (5-0)

GAME TIME: 7 pm ET, Gibson Field.

COACHES: Ryan Good, 30-18 in 5th year at Attica. Brian Crabtree, 5-0 in 1st year at North Vermillion, 40-39 in 8th year overall.

LAST OUTING: Attica lost to Fountain Central, 42-8, Sep. 14. North Vermillion beat Riverton Parke, 56-7, Sep. 14.

OPPONENTS' RECORDS: Attica 11-14, North Vermillion 7-18.

SERIES LAST 15 YEARS: Attica, 15-3.

LAST MEETING: North Vermillion, 9-7, sectional, Oct. 21, 2011.

COACHES COMMENTS: "The honest answer to beat North Vermillion would be to have three my varsity starters, Carson Davis, Tyler Jordan, and Mike Green, back from injury. However, I think we will need to limit NV's big play potential and force them to slow the tempo of the game." – Attica coach Ryan Good.

"For us to win, we'll have to play sound, assignment football. We'll also need to be the most physical team on Friday." – North Vermillion coach Brian Crabtree.

MATT KOPSEA'S PICK: North Vermillion 24, Attica 13.

BOONE GROVE (5-0) AT EAST CHICAGO CENTRAL (4-1)

GAME TIME: 7 pm CT, Pete Rucinski Field.

COACHES: Tony Tinkel, 6-9 in 2nd year at Boone Grove. Stacy Adams, 16-10 in 3rd year at East Chicago Central.

LAST OUTING: Boone Grove beat Bowman Academy, 38-12, Sep. 14. East Chicago Central beat Hammond Clark, 48-13, Sep. 14.

OPPONENTS' RECORDS: Boone Grove 10-13, East Chicago Central 11-13.

SERIES LAST 15 YEARS: East Chicago Central, 1-0.

LAST MEETING: East Chicago Central, 40-15, Sep. 24, 2011.

COACHES COMMENTS: "We need to control the line, both on offense and defense. Getting Cody (Poynter) some holes and then letting him do the rest on offense. Our defensive ends can't let them get to the outside, so we need to gang tackle." – Boone Grove coach Tony Tinkle.

"Boone Grove, in my opinion, has improved more than any team we have seen in any one year span. It will be a big task of our defense to stop their talented running game led by Cody Poynter, who is tough as nails. Their quarterback is a great playmaker who just makes positive things happen. This is going to a big challenge for our kids as they are a well-coached football team which has a lot of momentum and confidence right now." E.C. Central coach Stacy Adams.

MATT'S PICK: E.C. Central 36, Boone Grove 30.

CINCINNATI ELDER (OHIO) (2-2) AT INDIANAPOLIS BISHOP CHATARD (4-1)

GAME TIME: 7 pm ET, Lawrence North.

COACHES: Doug Ramsey, 55-31 in 9th year at Cincinnati Elder. Vince Lorenzano, 114-22 in 10th year at Indianapolis Bishop Chatard, 174-91 in 22nd year overall.

LAST OUTING: Cincinnati Elder lost to Lakewood St. Edward, 42-28, on Sept. 15. Indianapolis Bishop Chatard lost to Indianapolis Ritter, 56-33, Sep. 14.

OPPONENTS' RECORDS: Cincinnati Elder (Ohio) 0-0, Indianapolis Bishop Chatard 18-7.

SERIES LAST 15 YEARS: Cincinnati Elder (Ohio), 5-2.

LAST MEETING: Indianapolis Bishop Chatard, 28-27, 2 overtimes, Oct. 14, 2011.

MATT'S PICK: Bishop Chatard 20, Elder 17.

CONCORD (5-0) AT JIMTOWN (5-0)

GAME TIME: 7:30 pm ET, Knepp Field. (WAOR 95.7 FM).

COACHES: Tim Dawson, 160-101 in 24th year at Concord. Mike Campbell, 47-11 in 5th year at Jimtown.

LAST OUTING: Concord beat Goshen, 48-7, Sep. 14. Jimtown beat New Prairie, 42-12, Sep. 14.

OPPONENTS' RECORDS: Concord 6-19, Jimtown 11-14.

SERIES LAST 15 YEARS: Concord, 8-7.

LAST MEETING: Jimtown, 30-16, Sep. 23, 2011.

COACHES COMMENTS: "It's not often you get a chance to play the No. 1 team (Class 3A) in the state. No one runs the 'belly' and 'trap' plays on offense better than Jimtown does. They have shown they can be very effective with the passing game, so we have to be prepared for anything. This has the makings of a great football game between two very good teams. The one that makes the least mistakes will probably be the one to come out on top Friday." – Concord coach Tim Dawson.

"The Minutemen present a huge problem for us this week as they can spread you out and pick you apart. We'll have to limit the big play and tackle in the open field against a very talented group. Defensively, they are a very opportunistic, aggressive group. Ball security is a main focus for us this week. It should be a great atmosphere for high school football." – Jimtown coach Mike Campbell.

MATT'S PICK: Concord 23, Jimtown 21.

CORYDON CENTRAL (5-0) AT PAOLI (5-0)

GAME TIME: 7 pm ET, Cook Field.

COACHES: Darin Ward, 51-20 in 7th year at Corydon Central. Brian Balsmeyer, 52-24 in 7th year at Paoli.

LAST OUTING: Corydon Central beat Eastern (Pekin), 66-21, Sep. 14. Paoli beat West Washington, 26-15, Sep. 14.

OPPONENTS' RECORDS: Corydon Central 7-18, Paoli 8-15.

SERIES LAST 15 YEARS: Paoli, 9-6.

LAST MEETING: Corydon Central, 21-6, Sep. 23, 2011.

COACHES COMMENTS: "For us to be successful against Paoli on Friday night, we must be patient defensively, be sound in the kicking game, and have success running the football." – Corydon Central coach Darin Ward.

"We have to figure out a way to disrupt (CC quarterback Chase) Burton and the passing game of Corydon. Burton has a great arm and great patience, and it doesn't hurt to have some very good receivers." – Paoli coach Brian Balsmeyer.

MATT'S PICK: Paoli 33, Corydon 28.

FORT WAYNE SNIDER (5-0) AT FORT WAYNE NORTH (5-0)

GAME TIME: 7 pm ET, Chambers Field.

COACHES: Kurt Tippmann, 33-11 in 4th year at Fort Wayne Snider. Ryan Hall, 18-9 in 3rd year at Fort Wayne North.

LAST OUTING: Fort Wayne Snider beat Fort Wayne Concordia, 42-13, Sep. 14. Fort Wayne North beat Mishawaka, 35-7, Sep. 14.

OPPONENTS' RECORDS: Fort Wayne Snider 11-14, Fort Wayne North 8-17.

SERIES LAST 15 YEARS: Fort Wayne Snider, 19-1.

LAST MEETING: Fort Wayne Snider, 35-14, sectional, Oct. 28, 2011.

COACHES COMMENTS: "North Side brings an interesting challenge for us. Offensively, they have two of the best players in the area in C.J. Jackson at quarterback and Anthony Linear at running back. These two are really good. Their entire offense is hinged around these two guys. They spread the field with formations and use the space to allow these two to do their work in the open field. It requires us to be very disciplined in our run fits and pass drops. We have to play with great leverage and with knowledge of where our help is. Key reads are a big part of getting in good position to make plays. Defensively, they blitz six and seven guys on every play. They shut down Mishawaka's offense by sending seven blitzers on every play. They are physical and fast on defense. They cause havoc to an offense because of the pressure. We have to be able to throw the ball effectively against the pressure. There will be guys open in the passing game. In the run game, we have to get a hat on their blitzers. We can't let them penetrate into the line of scrimmage and cause disruption to our hand off or running lanes. If we block them and not let guys run free, there will be big holes to run through. We have to dominate in the kicking game and win the battle of field position. Their kicking game is average, so this has to be a big advantage for us." – F.W. Snider coach Kurt Tippmann.

"We have to stop the run! We need to use our speed and fly to the football. Our offensive line must control the line of scrimmage and allow our skill guys to get loose. We cannot turnover the ball, and we must play extremely well on special teams. I believe this will be a great game! We are very excited to be in the situation we are currently in." – F.W. North coach Ryan Hall.

MATT'S PICK: Snider 35, North 32.

HERITAGE (4-1) AT LEO (4-0)

GAME TIME: 7 pm ET, Lion Field.

COACHES: Dean Lehrman, 14-12 in 3rd year at Heritage. Jared Sauder, 55-19 in 7th year at Leo.

LAST OUTING: Heritage beat Adams Central, 57-7, Sep. 14. Leo beat South Adams, 33-7, Sep. 14.

OPPONENTS' RECORDS: Heritage 9-16, Leo 4-16.

SERIES LAST 15 YEARS: Heritage, 10-8.

LAST MEETING: Leo, 24-7, Sep. 23, 2011.

COACHES COMMENTS: "In order to defeat the 'evil empire of the North', we must play a near perfect game. We must not turn the ball over. We must tackle exceptionally well. We must cover their talented receivers. We must win the take-away war. On offense, we must hold and execute our blocks. We must control the ball and the clock. We must remain cool under pressure and play our game at our pace. Leo has dominated our conference for the better part of a decade, and we respect (but do not fear) our opponent. They are talented, strong, quick, and very well coached. I believe they are ranked in the top 10 of their (4A) class. We are looking forward to the challenge." – Heritage coach Dean Lehrman.

"Heritage is a very good football team with some great skill players. They are led by their three year starting quarterback Connor Sheehan, who is very dangerous with throwing the deep ball to two very good receivers. They also have slot back Will Knapke, who is an outstanding athlete and can make you miss in open space. In order to win this week, we are going to have to prevent the big play. Heritage is an explosive offense with their playmakers, so we have to slow them down and make them drive the field and force them into some mistakes. Offensively, we must establish a physical run game early on and be able to pick up Heritage's blitzes in pass pro." – Leo coach Jared Sauder.

MATT'S PICK: Leo 31, Heritage 20.

HOBART (3-2) AT LOWELL (3-2)

GAME TIME: 7 pm CT, The Inferno. (WTMK, 88.5 FM).

COACHES: Ryan Turley, 6-10 in 2nd year at Hobart. Keith Kilmer, 14-11 in 3rd year at Lowell.

LAST OUTING: Hobart beat Andrean, 37-28, Sep. 14. Lowell beat Highland, 42-12, Sep. 14.

OPPONENTS' RECORDS: Hobart 14-11, Lowell 12-13.

SERIES LAST 15 YEARS: Lowell, 10-3.

LAST MEETING: Lowell, 19-17, Sep. 23, 2011.

COACHES COMMENTS: "In order for the Bricks to be successful this Friday night, we must block and tackle better than our opponent. George Fields is player we must be able to contain and tackle. These are goals we must accomplish in order to put our self in position to win." – Hobart coach Ryan Turley.

"This game features outstanding athletes in the skill positions on both sides of the ball. We are going to have to control the line of scrimmage on offense and put pressure on (quarterback Andrew) Barras on defense. With (kicker Aaron) Del Grosso, they are a threat to score each time they get the ball. So, we have to make sure we take advantage of our possessions by using up as much of the clock and finishing with a score." – Lowell coach Keith Kilmer.

MATT'S PICK: Hobart 21, Lowell 20.

INDIANAPOLIS RONCALLI (4-1) VS INDIANAPOLIS BREBEUF (4-1)

GAME TIME: 5:45 pm ET, Lucas Oil Stadium.

COACHES: Bruce Scifres, 204-71 in 23rd year at Indianapolis Roncalli. Ryan Gallogly, 43-18 in 6th year at Indianapolis Brebeuf, 73-34 in 10th year overall.

LAST OUTING: Indianapolis Roncalli beat Indianapolis Scecina, 28-7, Sep. 14. Indianapolis Brebeuf beat Culver Academy, 25-15, Sep. 14.

OPPONENTS' RECORDS: Indianapolis Roncalli 17-8, Indianapolis Brebeuf 13-7.

SERIES LAST 15 YEARS: Indianapolis Roncalli, 6-1.

LAST MEETING: Indianapolis Roncalli, 28-6, Sep. 23, 2011.

MATT'S PICK: Roncalli 28, Brebeuf 24.

LOUISVILLE TRINITY (KY) (4-0) VS INDIANAPOLIS CATHEDRAL (2-3)

GAME TIME: 8:15 pm ET, Lucas Oil Stadium.

COACHES: Bob Beatty, 95-14, in 9th year at Louisville Trinity. Rick Streiff, 170-40, in 18th year at Indianapolis Cathedral, 193-83 in 24th year overall.

LAST OUTING: Louisville Trinity beat St. Xavier, 14-13, on Sep. 14. Indianapolis Cathedral beat Fort Wayne Dwenger, 42-7, Sep. 14.

OPPONENTS' RECORDS: Louisville Trinity (Ky.) 0-0, Indianapolis Cathedral 14-6.

SERIES LAST 15 YEARS: Louisville Trinity (Ky.), 1-0.

LAST MEETING: Louisville Trinity (Ky.), 36- 14, Sep. 23, 2011.

COACHES COMMENTS: This is a tough week for us. They will be the best we see this year. I hope! (Wide receiver) James Quick can play right now for a lot of major colleges and be a stud. The running back Dawkins is almost as good. We must control the ball and TACKLE. If we don't, nothing else matters. We will take some risks on special teams and pull out all the surprises we have in our bag. They are as good as the Warren (Central) years or the early Ben Davis years. They are deserving of their No. 1 national ranking." – Cathedral coach Rick Streiff.

MATT'S PICK: Trinity 34, Cathedral 27.

MISHAWAKA MARIAN (4-1) AT SOUTH BEND ST. JOSEPH (3-2)

GAME TIME: 7 pm ET, Father Bly Field.

COACHES: Reggie Glon, 117-80 in 19th year at Mishawaka Marian. Ben Downey, 25-10 in 3rd year at South Bend St. Joseph.

LAST OUTING: Mishawaka Marian beat South Bend Washington, 27-26, Sep. 14. South Bend St. Joseph lost to South Bend Adams, 35-28, Sep. 14.

OPPONENTS' RECORDS: Mishawaka Marian 11-14, South Bend St. Joseph 16-9.

SERIES LAST 15 YEARS: South Bend St. Joseph, 13-8.

LAST MEETING: South Bend St. Joseph, 21-0, sectional, Nov. 4, 2011.

COACHES COMMENTS: "We need to limit the mistakes, have a great showing on the special teams, and make sure we are playing hard for 48 minutes." – Marian coach Reggie Glon.

"We need to play aggressive, yet disciplined football. Each player must focus on his particular job on every play." S.B. St. Joe coach Ben Downey.

MATT'S PICK: St. Joe 21, Marian 17.

MISSISSINEWA (5-0) AT ELWOOD (3-2)

GAME TIME: 7 pm ET, Panther Stadium.

COACHES: Curt Funk, 15-12 in 3rd year at Mississinewa. Marty Wells, 30-48 in 8th year at Elwood, 53-77 in 13th year overall.

LAST OUTING: Mississinewa beat Blackford, 55-14, Sep. 14. Elwood beat Eastbrook, 34-6, Sep. 14.

OPPONENTS' RECORDS: Mississinewa 7-18, Elwood 14-11.

SERIES LAST 15 YEARS: Mississinewa, 9-7.

LAST MEETING: Mississinewa, 13-9, Sep. 30, 2011.

COACHES COMMENTS: "We have to play ball control and not turn the ball over. We must eliminate our penalties and play our assignments to beat the Panthers Friday night." – Mississinewa coach Curt Funk.

"Our top priority is to take care of the football. We have to make sure we have multiple hats to the ball defensively. Ole Miss has a dynamic tailback, so we must make him earn every yard. In our win streak, we have put things together and have been able to win third down on both sides of the ball. We must continue that on Friday." – Elwood coach Marty Wells.

MATT'S PICK: Mississinewa 32, Elwood 26.

TIPTON (5-0) AT LAFAYETTE CENTRAL CATHOLIC (4-1)

GAME TIME: 7 pm ET, LaRocca Field.

COACHES: Aaron Tolle, 56-29 in 8th year at Tipton. Kevin O'Shea, 58-3 in 5th year at Lafayette Central Catholic, 158-66 in 20th year overall.

LAST OUTING: Tipton beat West Lafayette, 20-14, Sep. 14. Lafayette Central Catholic beat Benton Central, 55-12, Sep. 14.

OPPONENTS' RECORDS: Tipton 13-12, Lafayette Central Catholic 10-15.

SERIES LAST 15 YEARS: Lafayette Central Catholic, 1-0.

LAST MEETING: Lafayette Central Catholic, 49-6, Sep. 23, 2011.

COACHES COMMENTS: "In order for the Blue Devils to be victorious this Friday night, we will need to be very balanced offensively. We also must pressure the LCC quarterback and limit our turnovers and penalties. If we can do these three things, I feel that we have a great opportunity to beat a very talented LCC squad." Tipton coach Aaron Tolle.

"If we are going to have a shot at beating Tipton, we will have to negate their physical size with our quickness. They are an outstanding team, well coached, and experienced. We are going to have to play our best game of the season to have any chance at a victory." – LCC coach Kevin O'Shea.

MATT'S PICK: LCC 17, Tipton 14.

WEST CENTRAL (5-0) AT WINAMAC (4-1)

GAME TIME: 7 pm ET, Roudebush Field.

COACHES: Darren Rodriguez, 19-27 in 5th year at West Central. Tim Roth, 197-129 in 32nd year at Winamac.

LAST OUTING: West Central beat South Newton, 77-43, Sep. 14. Winamac beat Tri-County, 42-21, Sep. 14.

OPPONENTS' RECORDS: West Central 9-16, Winamac 10-15.

SERIES LAST 15 YEARS: Winamac, 8-7.

LAST MEETING: Winamac, 28-22, overtime, Sep. 23, 2011.

COACHES COMMENTS: "If we are going to win on Friday, we will have to continue to execute on offense like we have the last five weeks and continue to work hard during the week leading up to Friday night. On the defensive side, we have to tackle better as a unit. Last week, we didn't do a good job of tackling, and if we want to beat Winamac on Friday, we will have to get 11 guys to the football and not take any plays off." – West Central coach Darren Rodriguez.

"To beat the Trojans of West Central Friday night, we have to limit the number of touches they get during the ball game. We can't let them get their ground game going and run all over us. Don't let the BIG play beat us. It should be a GREAT game." – Winamac coach Tim Roth.

MATT'S PICK: West Central 34, Winamac 30.

WESTERN BOONE (5-0) AT NORTH MONTGOMERY (4-1)

GAME TIME: 7 pm ET, North Montgomery Field.

COACHES: Jed Richman, 21-7 in 3rd year at Western Boone. Charley German, 165-88 in 24th year at North Montgomery.

LAST OUTING: Western Boone beat Frankfort, 30-15, Sep. 14. North Montgomery beat Lebanon, 14-12, Sep. 14.

OPPONENTS' RECORDS: Western Boone 11-14, North Montgomery 10-15.

SERIES LAST 15 YEARS: North Montgomery, 12-8.

LAST MEETING: Western Boone, 54-0, Sep. 24, 2011.

COACHES COMMENTS: "To win Friday, we must somehow hold Jalen West in check. He is a very good quarterback and has done a good job making plays this season. We must also control the line of scrimmage. North Montgomery has a few very talented linemen. Dakota Ramey is one of the best we've seen so far, and we have to know where he is. North Montgomery is a good football team and well coached. Coach German is one of the best, and we have to really be prepared to compete at their level. We have a lot of respect for them and hope we are up to the challenge." – Western Boone coach Jed Richman.

"On offense, we must control the football with long drives and no turnovers to keep the ball from their explosive offense. On defense, we must control three people, their quarterback, fullback, and wide receiver. By this, I mean no long passes or runs. Their offensive line is big and good. It will take 48 minutes to knockoff this top five team in (Class) 3A." – North Montgomery coach Charley German.