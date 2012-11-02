HSFB WEEK 12 TOP GAMES

 Skip to main content
A look at the top games from around the state during the third week of the IHSAA State Football Tournament presented by the Indianapolis Colts.

Nov 02, 2012 at 03:31 AM
mif.jpg

[

2012-carey-250x250.jpg

](http://www.careyindiana.com/)

By Paul Condry and Matt Kopsea – Indiana Football Digest

CLASS 5A SECTIONAL 1

CROWN POINT (8-3) AT MERRILLVILLE (9-2)

GAME TIME: 7 pm CT, Demaree Stadium.

COACHES: Kevin Enright, 8-3 in 1st year at Crown Point. Zac Wells, 65-22 in 7th year at Merrillville.

LAST OUTING: Crown Point beat Lake Central, 21-14, Oct. 26. Merrillville beat Chesterton, 45-21, Oct. 26.

UP NEXT: Winner plays South Bend Adams (7-4) or Carroll (FW) (9-2) in regional.

OPPONENTS' RECORDS: Crown Point 59-56, Merrillville 59-57.

SERIES LAST 15 YEARS: Merrillville, 12-10.

LAST MEETING: Merrillville, 40-12, Aug. 31, 2012.

MATT KOPSEA'S PICK: Merrillville 33, Crown Point 22.

SECTIONAL 2

SOUTH BEND ADAMS (7-4) AT CARROLL (FORT WAYNE) (9-2)

GAME TIME: 7 pm ET, Charger Field.

COACHES: Craig Redman, 9-12 in 2nd year at South Bend Adams. Doug Dinan, 22-12 in 3rd year at Carroll (Fort Wayne).

LAST OUTING: South Bend Adams beat Elkhart Central, 49-28, Oct. 26. Carroll (Fort Wayne) beat Penn, 14-13, Oct. 26.

UP NEXT: Winner plays Crown Point (8-3) or Merrillville (9-2) in regional.

OPPONENTS' RECORDS: South Bend Adams 57-61, Carroll (Fort Wayne) 57-58.

SERIES LAST 15 YEARS: No meetings.

MATT'S PICK: Carroll 24, Adams 21.

SECTIONAL 3

FORT WAYNE SNIDER (11-0) AT FORT WAYNE NORTH (9-2)

GAME TIME: 7 pm ET, Chambers Field.

COACHES: Kurt Tippmann, 39-11 in 4th year at Fort Wayne Snider. Ryan Hall, 22-11 in 3rd year at Fort Wayne North.

LAST OUTING: Fort Wayne Snider beat Fort Wayne Wayne, 45-9, Oct. 26. Fort Wayne North beat Fort Wayne South, 26-22, Oct. 26.

UP NEXT: Winner plays McCutcheon (3-8) or Fishers (8-3) in regional.

OPPONENTS' RECORDS: Fort Wayne Snider 61-57, Fort Wayne North 57-60.

SERIES LAST 15 YEARS: Fort Wayne Snider, 20-1.

LAST MEETING: Fort Wayne Snider, 17-6, Sep. 21, 2012.

MATT'S PICK: Snider 30, North 20.

SECTIONAL 6

PIKE (8-3) AT AVON (7-4) COLTS FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL TOUR GAME OF THE WEEK

GAME TIME: 7 pm ET, Oriole Stadium.

COACHES: Derek Moyers, 52-18 in 6th year at Pike, 86-48 in 12th year overall. Mark Bless, 26-10 in 3rd year at Avon, 175-77 in 23rd year overall.

LAST OUTING: Pike beat Zionsville, 24-23, Oct. 26. Avon beat Terre Haute North, 16-14, Oct. 26.

UP NEXT: Winner plays Lawrence Central (11-0) or Indianapolis North Central (4-7) in regional.

OPPONENTS' RECORDS: Pike 63-52, Avon 57-59.

SERIES LAST 15 YEARS: Avon, 3-0.

LAST MEETING: Avon, 24-21, sectional, Oct. 28, 2011.

MATT'S PICK: Pike 21, Avon 20.

SECTIONAL 8

JEFFERSONVILLE (8-3) AT CASTLE (11-0)

GAME TIME: 7 pm CT, Castle Field.

COACHES: Lonnie Oldham, 13-8 in 2nd year at Jeffersonville, 51-59 in 10th year overall. Doug Hurt, 57-25 in 7th year at Castle.

LAST OUTING: Jeffersonville beat Evansville North, 37-27, Oct. 26. Castle beat Bedford North Lawrence, 49-14, Oct. 26.

UP NEXT: Winner plays Columbus North (6-5) or Center Grove (10-1) in regional.

OPPONENTS' RECORDS: Jeffersonville 44-59, Castle 51-64.

SERIES LAST 15 YEARS: Castle, 8-3.

LAST MEETING: Castle, 21-14, sectional, Oct. 23, 2009.

MATT'S PICK: Castle 43, Jeffersonville 24.

CLASS 4A SECTIONAL 11

WAWASEE (7-4) AT CONCORD (9-2)

GAME TIME: 7 pm ET, Jake Field.

COACHES: Tom Wogoman, 25-36 in 6th year at Wawasee. Tim Dawson, 164-103 in 24th year at Concord.

LAST OUTING: Wawasee beat NorthWood, 31-28, Oct. 26. Concord beat Northridge, 35-8, Oct. 26.

UP NEXT: Winner plays F.W. Bishop Dwenger (5-6) or Norwell (2-9) in regional.

OPPONENTS' RECORDS: Wawasee 50-66, Concord 53-63.

SERIES LAST 15 YEARS: Concord, 18-3.

LAST MEETING: Concord, 54-7, Sep. 7, 2012.

MATT'S PICK: Concord 40, Wawasee 20.

SECTIONAL 13

DELTA (8-3) AT MOUNT VERNON (FORTVILLE) (10-1)

GAME TIME: 7 pm ET, Mount Vernon (Fortville) Field.

COACHES: Grant Zgunda, 145-35 in 15th year at Delta, 182-47 in 20th year overall. Doug Armstrong, 15-6 in 2nd year at Mount Vernon (Fortville), 67-62 in 12th year overall.

LAST OUTING: Delta beat Greenfield-Central, 28-3, Oct. 26. Mount Vernon (Fortville) beat Pendleton Heights, 54-34, Oct. 26.

UP NEXT: Winner plays Indpls. Roncalli (9-2) or Indpls. Cathedral (6-5) in regional.

OPPONENTS' RECORDS: Delta 54-62, Mount Vernon (Fortville) 54-61.

SERIES LAST 15 YEARS: Delta, 12-6.

LAST MEETING: Mount Vernon (Fortville), 35-0, Oct. 5, 2012.

MATT'S PICK: Mt. Vernon 35, Delta 25.

SECTIONAL 14

INDIANAPOLIS RONCALLI (9-2) AT INDIANAPOLIS CATHEDRAL (6-5)

GAME TIME: 7 pm ET, Arlington Field.

COACHES: Bruce Scifres, 209-72 in 23rd year at Indianapolis Roncalli. Rick Streiff, 174-42 in 18th year at Indianapolis Cathedral, 197-85 in 24th year overall.

LAST OUTING: Indianapolis Roncalli beat Greenwood, 35-14, Oct. 26. Indianapolis Cathedral beat Lebanon, 49-19, Oct. 26.

UP NEXT: Winner plays Delta (9-3) or Mt. Vernon (Fortville) (10-1) in regional.

OPPONENTS' RECORDS: Indianapolis Roncalli 72-43, Indianapolis Cathedral 42-32.

SERIES LAST 15 YEARS: Indianapolis Cathedral, 12-8.

LAST MEETING: Indianapolis Cathedral, 20-13, sectional, Oct. 28, 2011.

MATT'S PICK: Cathedral 23, Roncalli 17.

SECTIONAL 16

EVANSVILLE REITZ (8-3) AT JASPER (11-0)

GAME TIME: 7 pm ET, Alumni Stadium.

COACHES: Tony Lewis, 52-10 in 5th year at Evansville Reitz, 99-31 in 11th year overall. Tony Ahrens, 94-24 in 10th year at Jasper.

LAST OUTING: Evansville Reitz beat Evansville Central, 43-42, overtime, Oct. 26. Jasper beat Seymour, 45-13, Oct. 26.

UP NEXT: Winner plays Frankin County (6-5) or Columbus East (11-0) in regional.

OPPONENTS' RECORDS: Evansville Reitz 44-49, Jasper 50-63.

SERIES LAST 15 YEARS: Evansville Reitz, 3-1.

LAST MEETING: Evansville Reitz, 47-20, sectional, Oct. 22, 2010.

MATT'S PICK: Jasper 32, Reitz 30.

CLASS 3A SECTIONAL 17

MISHAWAKA MARIAN (8-3) AT SOUTH BEND ST. JOSEPH (7-4)

GAME TIME: 7 pm ET, Father Bly Field. (WAOR 95.7 FM).

COACHES: Reggie Glon, 121-82 in 19th year at Mishawaka Marian. Ben Downey, 29-12 in 3rd year at South Bend St. Joseph.

LAST OUTING: Mishawaka Marian beat John Glenn, 42-20, Oct. 26. South Bend St. Joseph beat Calumet, 35-0, Oct. 26.

UP NEXT: Winner plays Jimtown (11-0) or Heritage (9-2) in regional.

OPPONENTS' RECORDS: Mishawaka Marian 49-55, South Bend St. Joseph 63-55.

SERIES LAST 15 YEARS: South Bend St. Joseph, 14-8.

LAST MEETING: South Bend St. Joseph, 35-21, Sep. 21, 2012.

MATT'S PICK: Marian 21, St. Joe 20.

SECTIONAL 18

JIMTOWN (11-0) AT HERITAGE (9-2)

GAME TIME: 7 pm ET, Heritage Field.

COACHES: Mike Campbell, 53-11 in 5th year at Jimtown. Dean Lehrman, 19-13 in 3rd year at Heritage.

LAST OUTING: Jimtown beat Whitko, 55-7, Oct. 26. Heritage beat Tippecanoe Valley, 49-8, Oct. 26.

UP NEXT: Winner plays Mishawaka Marian (8-3) or S.B. St. Joseph (7-4) in regional.

OPPONENTS' RECORDS: Jimtown 47-68, Heritage 60-53.

SERIES LAST 15 YEARS: Jimtown, 2-0.

LAST MEETING: Jimtown, 36-19, sectional, Oct. 21, 2011.

MATT'S PICK: Jimtown 34, Heritage 23.

SECTIONAL 20

WESTERN BOONE (9-1) AT HAMILTON HEIGHTS (10-1)

GAME TIME: 7 pm ET, Huskie Stadium.

COACHES: Jed Richman, 25-8 in 3rd year at Western Boone. Mitch Street, 19-4 in 2nd year at Hamilton Heights.

LAST OUTING: Western Boone beat Southmont, 12-8, Oct. 26. Hamilton Heights beat Twin Lakes, 38-0, Oct. 26.

UP NEXT: Winner plays Eastbrook (8-3) or Western (6-5) in regional.

OPPONENTS' RECORDS: Western Boone 48-57, Hamilton Heights 58-58.

SERIES LAST 15 YEARS: No meetings.

MATT'S PICK: Hamilton Heights 25, Western Boone 22.

SECTIONAL 21

GREENCASTLE (11-0) AT INDIANAPOLIS BISHOP CHATARD (9-2)

GAME TIME: 7 pm ET, Lawrence North.

COACHES: Josh Buis, 18-3 in 2nd year at Greencastle. Vince Lorenzano, 119-23 in 10th year at Indianapolis Bishop Chatard, 179-92 in 22nd year overall.

LAST OUTING: Greencastle beat Tri-West, 20-14, Oct. 26. Indianapolis Bishop Chatard beat Brebeuf Jesuit, 28-0, Oct. 26.

UP NEXT: Winner plays Indian Creek (9-2) or Greensburg (9-2) in regional.

OPPONENTS' RECORDS: Greencastle 45-66, Indianapolis Bishop Chatard 71-37.

SERIES LAST 15 YEARS: Indianapolis Bishop Chatard, 3-0.

LAST MEETING: Indianapolis Bishop Chatard, 30-0, sectional, Oct. 21, 2011.

MATT'S PICK: Bishop Chatard 30, Greencastle 28.

SECTIONAL 22

INDIAN CREEK (9-2) AT GREENSBURG (9-2)

GAME TIME: 7:00 pm ET, Shriver Field.

COACHES: Mike Gillin, 108-31 in 12th year at Indian Creek, 274-103 in 34th year overall. Scott Moore, 27-21 in 5th year at Greensburg.

LAST OUTING: Indian Creek beat Beech Grove, 28-8, Oct. 26. Greensburg beat Batesville, 14-0, Oct. 26.

UP NEXT: Winner plays Greencastle (11-0) or Indpls. Bishop Chatard (9-2) in regional.

OPPONENTS' RECORDS: Indian Creek 54-61, Greensburg 50-65.

SERIES LAST 15 YEARS: Indian Creek, 1-0.

LAST MEETING: Indian Creek, 20-13, sectional, Nov. 4, 2011.

MATT'S PICK: Indian Creek 33, Greensburg 32.

SECTIONAL 23

CHARLESTOWN (11-0) AT BROWNSTOWN CENTRAL (10-1)

GAME TIME: 7 pm ET, Blevins Stadium.

COACHES: Jason Hawkins, 51-15 in 6th year at Charlestown, 53-23 in 7th year overall. Reed May, 196-40 in 20th year at Brownstown Central.

LAST OUTING: Charlestown beat Corydon Central, 49-6, Oct. 26. Brownstown Central beat Salem, 35-7, Oct. 26.

UP NEXT: Winner plays Gibson Southern (9-2) or Evansville Memorial (4-7) in regional.

OPPONENTS' RECORDS: Charlestown 49-66, Brownstown Central 51-65.

SERIES LAST 15 YEARS: Brownstown Central, 15-4.

LAST MEETING: Charlestown, 41-3, Aug. 24, 2012.

MATT'S PICK: Charlestown 34, Brownstown 20.

CLASS 2A SECTIONAL 27

CHURUBUSCO (10-1) AT FORT WAYNE BISHOP LUERS (7-4)

GAME TIME: 7 pm ET, Luers Field.

COACHES: Lee Etzler, 85-39 in 11th year at Churubusco. Steven Keefer, 68-28 in 9th year at Fort Wayne Bishop Luers.

LAST OUTING: Churubusco beat Elwood, 35-13, Oct. 26. Fort Wayne Bishop Luers beat Eastside, 42-7, Oct. 26.

UP NEXT: Winner plays Tipton (10-1) or Benton Central (5-6) in regional.

OPPONENTS' RECORDS: Churubusco 55-58, Fort Wayne Bishop Luers 47-49.

SERIES LAST 15 YEARS: Fort Wayne Bishop Luers, 1-0.

LAST MEETING: Fort Wayne Bishop Luers, 34-7, sectional, Nov. 4, 2011.

MATT'S PICK: Bishop Luers 32, Churubusco 26.

SECTIONAL 29

HERITAGE CHRISTIAN (9-2) AT SHENANDOAH (8-3)

GAME TIME: 7 pm ET, Shenandoah Field.

COACHES: Ron Qualls, 73-50 in 11th year at Heritage Christian. Scott Widner, 46-10 in 5th year at Shenandoah, 46-20 in 6th year overall.

LAST OUTING: Heritage Christian beat Guerin Catholic, 28-14, Oct. 26. Shenandoah beat Winchester, 58-24, Oct. 26.

UP NEXT: Winner plays Indpls. Cardinal Ritter (11-0) or Indpls. Broad Ripple (8-3) in regional.

OPPONENTS' RECORDS: Heritage Christian 60-58, Shenandoah 51-64.

SERIES LAST 15 YEARS: Heritage Christian, 2-1.

LAST MEETING: Heritage Christian, 51-20, Sep. 14, 2012.

MATT'S PICK: Heritage Christian 24, Shenandoah 23.

SECTIONAL 30

INDPLS CARDINAL RITTER (11-0) AT INDPLS BROAD RIPPLE (8-3)

GAME TIME: 7 pm ET, Deitrich Field.

COACHES: Ty Hunt, 77-13 in 7th year at Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter. Anthony Law, 13-8 in 2nd year at Indianapolis Broad Ripple, 42-37 in 7th year overall.

LAST OUTING: Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter beat Speedway, 49-21, Oct. 26. Indianapolis Broad Ripple beat Park Tudor, 34-27, Oct. 26.

UP NEXT: Winner plays Heritage Christian (9-2) or Shenandoah (8-3) in regional.

OPPONENTS' RECORDS: Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter 62-57, Indianapolis Broad Ripple 54-55.

SERIES LAST 15 YEARS: Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter, 1-0.

LAST MEETING: Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter, 34-0, sectional, Oct. 21, 2011.

MATT'S PICK: Cardinal Ritter 48, Broad Ripple 24.

SECTIONAL 31

LAWRENCEBURG (10-1) AT PAOLI (9-2)

GAME TIME: 8 pm ET, Cook Field.

COACHES: Ryan Knigga, 15-7 in 2nd year at Lawrenceburg. Brian Balsmeyer, 56-26 in 7th year at Paoli.

LAST OUTING: Lawrenceburg beat Clarksville, 56-7, Oct. 26. Paoli beat Triton Central, 22-21, overtime, Oct. 26.

UP NEXT: Winner plays South Spencer (5-6) or Evansville Mater Dei (9-2) in regional.

OPPONENTS' RECORDS: Lawrenceburg 43-61, Paoli 55-57.

SERIES LAST 15 YEARS: Paoli, 1-0.

LAST MEETING: Paoli, 39-6, sectional, Oct. 29, 2010.

MATT'S PICK: Paoli 35, Lawrenceburg 32.

CLASS 1A SECTIONAL 33

WINAMAC (8-3) AT WEST CENTRAL (10-1)

GAME TIME: 7 pm ET, West Central Field.

COACHES: Tim Roth, 201-131 in 32nd year at Winamac. Darren Rodriguez, 24-28 in 5th year at West Central.

LAST OUTING: Winamac beat Hammond Noll, 14-10, Oct. 26. West Central beat Whiting, 43-3, Oct. 26.

UP NEXT: Winner plays Pioneer (10-1) or Lafayette Central Catholic (10-1) in regional.

OPPONENTS' RECORDS: Winamac 49-66, West Central 55-60.

SERIES LAST 15 YEARS: Tied, 8-8.

LAST MEETING: West Central, 49-7, Sep. 21, 2012.

MATT'S PICK: West Central 44, Winamac 20.

SECTIONAL 34

PIONEER (10-1) AT LAFAYETTE CENTRAL CATHOLIC (10-1)

GAME TIME: 7:00 pm ET, LaRocca Field.

COACHES: Mike Johnson, 179-71 in 22nd year at Pioneer. Kevin O'Shea, 64-3 in 5th year at Lafayette Central Catholic, 164-66 in 20th year overall.

LAST OUTING: Pioneer beat Carroll (Flora), 35-21, Oct. 26. Lafayette Central Catholic beat Caston, 42-7, Oct. 26.

UP NEXT: Winner plays Winamac (8-3) or West Central (10-1) in regional.

OPPONENTS' RECORDS: Pioneer 55-61, Lafayette Central Catholic 66-52.

SERIES LAST 15 YEARS: Pioneer, 7-5.

LAST MEETING: Lafayette Central Catholic, 47-6, sectional, Oct. 21, 2011.

MATT'S PICK: Lafayette Central Catholic 28, Pioneer 24.

SECTIONAL 35

ADAMS CENTRAL (7-4) AT NORTH MIAMI (8-3)

GAME TIME: 7 pm ET, North Miami Field.

COACHES: Michael Mosser, 25-20 in 4th year at Adams Central. Greg Miller, 51-46 in 9th year at North Miami.

LAST OUTING: Adams Central beat Southwood, 41-7, Oct. 26. North Miami beat Northfield, 35-12, Oct. 26.

UP NEXT: Winner plays Tri-Central (10-1) or Sheridan (7-4) in regional.

OPPONENTS' RECORDS: Adams Central 40-71, North Miami 46-71.

SERIES LAST 15 YEARS: Adams Central, 4-0.

LAST MEETING: Adams Central, 30-6, sectional, Nov. 4, 2011.

MATT'S PICK: North Miami 31, Adams Central 21.

SECTIONAL 36

TRI-CENTRAL (10-1) AT SHERIDAN (7-4)

GAME TIME: 7 pm ET, Blackhawk Field.

COACHES: George Gilbert, 19-22 in 4th year at Tri-Central, 180-158 in 32nd year overall. Larry Wright, 377-162 in 47th year at Sheridan, 378-165 in 48th year overall.

LAST OUTING: Tri-Central beat Lapel, 35-10, Oct. 26. Sheridan beat Union City, 40-6, Oct. 26.

UP NEXT: Winner plays Adams Central (7-4) or North Miami (8-3) in regional.

OPPONENTS' RECORDS: Tri-Central 27-82, Sheridan 69-46.

SERIES LAST 15 YEARS: Sheridan, 5-0.

LAST MEETING: Sheridan, 22-14, Oct. 13, 2012.

MATT'S PICK: Sheridan 25, Tri-Central 20.

SECTIONAL 38

NORTH VERMILLION (11-0) AT ATTICA (8-3)

GAME TIME: 7 pm ET, Bruce Field.

COACHES: Brian Crabtree, 11-0 in 1st year at North Vermillion, 46-39 in 8th year overall. Ryan Good, 34-20 in 5th year at Attica.

LAST OUTING: North Vermillion beat North Central (Farmersburg), 27-14, Oct. 26. Attica beat Cloverdale, 54-0, Oct. 26.

UP NEXT: Winner plays Eastern Hancock (6-5) or Indpls. Scecina (8-3) in regional.

OPPONENTS' RECORDS: North Vermillion 49-64, Attica 39-63.

SERIES LAST 15 YEARS: Attica, 15-4.

LAST MEETING: North Vermillion, 28-20, Sep. 22, 2012.

MATT'S PICK: North Vermillion 37, Attica 26.

SECTIONAL 39

WEST WASHINGTON (8-3) AT MILAN (8-3)

GAME TIME: 7 pm ET, Milan Field.

COACHES: Phillip Bowsman, 36-28 in 6th year at West Washington. Ryan Langferman, 53-39 in 8th year at Milan.

LAST OUTING: West Washington beat South Decatur, 29-14, Oct. 26. Milan beat Springs Valley, 27-12, Oct. 26.

UP NEXT: Winner plays North Daviess (5-6) or Linton-Stockton (11-0) in regional.

OPPONENTS' RECORDS: West Washington 41-63, Milan 66-51.

SERIES LAST 15 YEARS: Milan, 2-1.

LAST MEETING: Milan, 50-14, sectional, Nov. 5, 2010.

MATT'S PICK: Milan 23, West Washington 21.

