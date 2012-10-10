HSFB HONOR ROLL: WEEK 8

Senior Matt Hummel rushed for 102 yards and two touchdowns in the first half as Penn rolled to a 43-0 win over S.B. Adams to claim a share of the Northern Indiana Conference championship for the 26th time in the last 27 years. Kahlil Fleming added two scores for the Kingsmen, who limited Riley to 40 total yards of offense.

Junior Maurice Woodard carried the football 20 times for 311 yards and five touchdowns in West Lafayette's 35-20 win over Seeger. Brady Forbes added nine tackles and a fumble recovery for the Red Devils.

Senior Daniel Blackford's 22-yard field goal with three seconds left paved the way for Mishawaka to post a 31-28 win over rival Marian. Senior Tyler McDaniel had 24 carries for 182 yards and one touchdown, and classmate Sam Schrader added two scores and a pair of two-point conversions for the Cavemen. Michael Whitfield ran for a touchdown and caught a pass for another score, and fellow senior Vince Ravotto passed and ran for scores for the Knights.

Tanner Adams scampered for two touchdowns in Jimtown's 21-6 win over Bremen. Fellow senior Devan Emerson added 96 yards rushing as the Jimmies clinched a share of their fifth Northern State Conference title in the last six years. Senior Reid Zellmer tallied 114 yards rushing and one score for the Lions.

Junior Gavin Miller accumulated 177 yards rushing and one touchdown on 36 attempts as S.B. Adams held on for a 21-17 win over Elkhart Central. Senior Nick Faus completed 20-of-26 passes for 226 yards and two touchdowns, and classmate Spencer Schnell added 12 catches for 135 yards and two scores for Central.

Senior Nick Dobkins had 10 carries for 121 yards and two touchdowns as New Prairie blanked LaVille, 48-0. It was the 300th career victory for Cougars' coach Russ Radtke. Nias Kampa added a pair of scores, and Wade Young chipped in 12 rushes for 116 yards and one tally for New Prairie.

Glenn coach Justin Bogunia notched his 100th career win as the Falcons flew past Culver, 35-6. Senior Derek Hiler led the Glenn charge with 153 yards and three touchdowns on 18 attempts.

Sophomore Charles Salary had 25 rushes for 152 yards and one score as LaPorte snapped a nine-game losing streak with a 13-12 win over Michigan City. Fellow sophomore Ryan Washington netted 102 yards on the ground and two touchdowns on 12 carries and passed for 73 yards for Michigan City.

Wesley Thomas hauled in a 10-yard fourth down touchdown pass from fellow senior Eric Kelver in overtime, helping S.B. Clay post a 13-10 win over S.B. St. Joseph. Sophomore Taj Smith rambled 31 times for 155 yards to pace St. Joe.

Junior quarterback Daigien Morgan was 12-of-20 for 250 yards and two touchdown passes to Jeremiah Johnson in S.B. Washington's 52-20 loss to St. Viator (Ill.).

Sophomore Justin Drudge led a balanced rushing attack with 13 carries for 88 yards and one score in Plymouth's 28-16 win over Goshen. Before leaving with a shoulder injury, senior Sam Stevens ran eight times for 62 yards and a touchdown. For the season, Stevens has 148 carries for 1,117 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Lowell junior back George Fields raced 46 times for 295 yards and one touchdown in the Red Devils' 36-21 win over Munster. Bryan Thomas added two scores for Lowell. Seth Gutwein had 15 carries for 98 yards and found the end zone twice for the Mustangs.

In Warsaw's 17-10 overtime win over NorthWood, sophomore Jake Mangus was 7-of-11 passing for 76 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winning four-yard strike to Seth Fouts. Junior Tristan McClone added 152 yards rushing on 38 carries for the Tigers. Junior signal caller Will Kirkwood tallied 81 yards on the ground and one score for the Panthers.

Junior quarterback Travis Wilmore accounted for more than 400 total yards of offense in Concord's 56-28 win over Northridge. Wilmore ran for 177 yards and three touchdowns and threw for 251 yards. Senior DuWhan Alford chipped in three scores and 82 yards on the ground for the Minutemen. Junior Tanner Love tossed for 215 yards and two touchdown passes to Jaylin Rolle for the Raiders.

Senior Derrick Sorenson ran 23 times for 117 yards in Wawasee's 14-9 win over Elkhart Memorial. Gabe Rhodes added two touchdown runs for the Warriors.

Making his first career start at running back, senior Nick Survant ran 37 times for 236 yards and four touchdowns in New Palestine's 47-7 win over Greenfield-Central. Survant had just 10 carries on the season coming into the game.

Senior Tyler Dicks rushed for 225 yards and three touchdowns as Mount Vernon (Fortville) blanked Delta, 35-0, to clinch the Marauders' first Hoosier Heritage Conference championship since 2003. Mt. Vernon has had a 200-yard rusher in five of its eight games this season, and three different players have run for more than 200 yards.

Senior Joey Fuller had 22 rushes for 102 yards and one touchdown in Lakeland's 32-14 win over F.W. Concordia Lutheran. Devin Dimos added two scores on the ground, and Logan Owens had two interceptions and a fumble recovery for a touchdown for the Lakers.

Culver Military Academy senior Aramonti Phillips ran 16 times for 162 yards and two touchdowns as the Eagles rallied for a 19-18 win over Sheridan. Hayes Barnes accounted for the game-winning two-yard touchdown run.

Senior Jon O'Dell came to the rescue with a 24-yard field goal in the closing minute, lifting Rochester to a 20-17 win over Whitko. O'Dell added a 23-yard field goal and a touchdown.

Michael Hamilton and Chantz Marlatt both surpassed the 100-yard mark in rushing in West Central's 16-8 win over North Judson. Hamilton tallied 104 yards and a touchdown, and Marlatt chipped in 102 yards and a score.

Senior Austin Barker accounted for two touchdowns in North Miami's 12-7 win over Tippecanoe Valley.

Chris Katsafaros racked up nearly 200 total yards and two touchdowns in Chesterton's 28-21 win over Crown Point. The senior quarterback completed 5-of-10 passes for 120 yards and one touchdown and ran 12 times for 75 yards and another tally. For the season, Katsafaros has thrown for 855 yards (64-of-112) and nine touchdowns and rushed 95 times for 486 yards and five scores. Joe Troop added five carries for 133 yards and one touchdown and two catches for 50 yards and one score for the Trojans. The senior back has 40 rushes for 486 yards and eight touchdowns for the 2012 season. Junior Jake Jatis completed 20-of-37 passes for 178 yards and ran for three scores for the Bulldogs. For the season, Jatis is 91-of-164 for 1,265 yards and seven scores.

Seniors Alex Rodriguez and Drake Christen combined for almost 400 total yards and five touchdowns in Lawrence Central's 36-22 triumph over Franklin Central. Rodriguez had 25 carries for 249 yards and two scores, while Christen ran 13 times for 125 yards and three tallies and also threw for 90 yards.

Merrillville signal caller Jake Raspopovich was 19-of-23 passing for 298 yards and four touchdowns in the Pirates' 38-17 win over Lake Central. Backup running back Bryant Isabell ran 21 times for 127 yards and one score, and Aaron Dye added four catches for 108 yards and two touchdowns for the Pirates. Brian Jenkins chipped in six receptions for 103 yards and one score for Merrillville, and senior David Yancey paced the Indians with 23 rushes for 154 yards and one trip to the end zone.

Andrew Kittridge and Stephen Simms both went over the 100-yard mark in rushing as Valparaiso rolled to 43-14 win over Portage. The senior Kittridge had 20 carries for 167 yards and Simms added 117 yards and five touchdowns on 11 attempts.

Elijah Walker hauled in three interceptions along with a touchdown pass from Andrew Barras in Hobart's 35-13 win over Hammond Morton. Barras was 8-of-10 for 122 yards and two scores and also ran for a touchdown for the Brickies.

Andrean quarterback Matt DeSomer accounted for almost 300 total yards and four touchdowns in the 59ers' 42-25 win over Griffith. The junior ran for 159 yards and three scores and passed for 144 yards and another tally. Senior Austin Brown rambled for 129 yards and a touchdown and tossed for another 83 yards and a score for the Panthers.

Sophomore Ramone Atkins went 17-of-23 passing for 301 yards and five touchdowns in Gary West's 74-22 trouncing of Gary Wallace. Lionel Johnson added 152 yards on the ground on eight carries for the Cougars.

Senior Dane Hurley racked up over 150 yards and four touchdowns in Evansville Memorial's 34-27 win over Evansville Harrison. Hurley was 7-of-10 through the air for 96 yards and three touchdowns and ran 14 times for 58 yards and one score. McKinley Warren added 17 rushes for 113 yards and one score, and Isaac Hoffman chipped in 10.5 tackles for the Tigers. Aaron Killebrew netted 182 yards and two scores on 27 carries to go along with three catches for 79 yards and one tally, and Eric Blackman passed for two scores for the Warriors.

Sophomore quarterback Kyle Castner was 5-of-10 through the air for 95 yards and three touchdowns in Indianapolis Ben Davis' 75-0 blanking of Lawrence North. LaJuwon Gildon added 13 carries for 100 yards and one score for the Giants.

Senior Connor Rice accounted for five touchdowns in Indianapolis Cathedral's 42-14 win over Indianapolis Tech. Rice completed 6-of-8 passes for 98 yards and three touchdowns and ran six times for 32 yards and two more scores for the Irish. James Gilbert paced Tech with 25 rushes for 142 yards and two touchdowns.

Senior LV Bowden racked up 19.5 tackles, helping Western Boone to a 12-0 shutout over Southmont. Conrad Mitchell added 16.5 tackles and two quarterback sacks, and C.J. McMann passed for 109 yards and ran for 92 yards and a touchdown for the Stars.

Jalen West ran for 62 yards and two touchdowns and passed for 53 yards, leading North Montgomery to a 21-0 shutout over Crawfordsville. Ty Webster added 10.5 tackles, two quarterback sacks, and an interception for the Chargers.

Junior Chase Herron and sophomore Garry Posey each went over the 100-yard mark on the ground in Floyd Central's 12-6 win over Jennings County. Herron had 20 carries for 111 yards and one touchdown, and Posey added 100 yards and one score on 21 attempts.

Junior back Martaveus Carter rolled up 90 yards rushing and three touchdowns, helping East Chicago Central cruise to a 55-0 win over Bowman Academy. Senior LaRunte Fairley added 12 rushes for 119 yards and one score, and Anthony Hunt chipped in 85 yards and one tally on eight attempts for the Cardinals. Patrick Shaw racked up 17.5 tackles and a fumble recovery, and Jason Stewart had 12.5 tackles for EC Central.

Junior Brooks Weszley rolled up 200 yards rushing and four touchdowns in Sullivan's 38-6 win over South Vermillion. Weszley also had four catches for 90 yards and one score, and Payne Fortner completed 13-of-25 passes for 225 yards and two scores for the Golden Arrows.

Sophomore Lucas Lorian tallied 227 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 30 carries of South Putnam's 33-6 win over Monrovia. L.J. Adams rolled up 13 tackles to lead Monrovia.

Junior back Logan Beaman carried the ball 32 times for 177 yards and three touchdowns in Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter's 36-18 win over Indianapolis Scecina Memorial. David Tarver had 14 rushes for 111 yards and one score for Scecina.

Senior Kody Zumwalt rambled 22 times for 176 yards and two scores in North Vermillion's 25-21 victory over Fountain Central. Zumwalt now has 965 yards rushing and 15 touchdowns this season. Junior Brayden Woodard added 85 yards passing (12-of-23) and one touchdown and 95 yards on the ground with another tally for the Falcons. Woodard has 1,044 yards passing with 13 touchdown passes and 1,038 yards rushing and 21 scores in 2012. Michael Duane accounted for 190 total yards and two touchdowns for Fountain Central. The loss snapped the Mustangs' 26-game Wabash River Conference winning streak.

Senior Austin McCray ran 14 times for 74 yards and one touchdown in Garrett's 20-6 upset of Leo. The loss snapped the Lions' 26-game Allen County Athletic Conference winning streak. Sam Waters passed for 163 yards (17-of-33) and one score for Leo.

Austin Bauer's 19 carries for 189 yards and one score were not enough as Angola dropped a 14-8 decision to Fremont.

Connor Faulkner has 18 carries for 163 yards and four touchdowns in Hamilton Heights' 33-0 blanking of Western. Grant Weatherford added 117 yard in punt returns, including a 50-yard touchdown romp for the Huskies. Hudson Featherstone tallied 123 yards on 30 attempts for Western.

Senior quarterback Matt Hunt was 15-of-24 for 318 yards and four touchdowns in Heritage Christian's 47-0 blanking of Park Tudor. Hunt also had 14 rushes for 93 yards and one score, and Anthony Warrum hauled in six passes for 226 yards and three scores for the Eagles.

Tony Gillispie ran 15 times for 203 yards and two touchdowns, leading Anderson Prep Academy to a 40-6 triumph over Indianapolis Tindley. De'Andre Patterson added two scores for Anderson.

Seniors Je'Noire Smith and Tyrell Swain both rushed for 92 yards and two touchdowns in F.W. Snider's 43-0 win over F.W. Dwenger. Nick Reese added two scores for the Panthers, who captured the Victory Bell and a share of the Summit Athletic Conference title.

Senior quarterback C.J. Jackson threw for three touchdowns and ran for two more scores as F.W. North cruised to a 42-13 win over F.W. South.

Colin Brickhouse tossed three touchdown passes, helping F.W. Northrop post a 33-31 win over F.W. Wayne. Austin Yabro had three scoring runs to pace F.W. Wayne.

Josh Hall found the end zone three times in Bellmont's 34-6 thrashing of DeKalb. Trevor Love added two scores for the Braves.

Walker Boyles scored a pair of touchdowns in East Noble's 17-0 shutout of previously unbeaten Garrett.

Kyle Baker found the end zone twice as Adams Central earned a 14-0 win over Bluffton.

T.J. Sewell tallied four touchdowns in Woodlan's 37-0 blanking of South Adams. Jaylen Bennett added two scores for the Warriors.

Ty Lockert scored four touchdowns as Eastside cruised to a 58-7 win over Central Noble. Blake Blaker also tossed a pair of scores for the Blazers.

Cody Conwell's five-yard touchdown run with six seconds left was the difference as Churubusco rallied for a 29-23 win over Fairfield.

Bobby Blum netted two touchdowns in Prairie Heights' 28-6 win over West Noble.

Ben Parrish scored twice as Richmond clinched a share of the North Central Conference crown with a 30-12 win over Huntington North. Drew Schnitz had two touchdowns for Huntington North.

Trevor Ferguson scored three touchdowns to go along with three interceptions as Evansville Central clobbered Hammond Clark, 77-0. Austin Fuchs was 4-of-5 passing for 107 yards and three touchdowns, and Chris Walker-Glenn added three scores for the Bears.

Cameron Parus hauled in three touchdown passes from Mitch Giles, helping Castle post a 35-21 win over Evansville Mater Dei. Andrew Finch added 24 carries for 147 yards for the Knights. Nolan Goebel paced the Wildcats with 215 yards on the ground.

Kody Boles passed for 201 yards and three touchdowns as Lapel got into the win column for the first time with a 36-28 decision over Knightstown. Logan Alberts accounted for 209 total yards, including 158 rushing, and two scores for the Bulldogs.

Evan Hodges ran 17 times for 111 yards and two touchdowns in Alexandria's 20-13 win over Blackford.

Tim Boyd and Jerian Beard both went over the 100-yard mark in rushing as Anderson rolled to a 36-6 win over Muncie Central. Boyd had 13 carries for 119 yards, Beard added 16 rushes for 107 yards, and Tyler Welch added 90 yards on 11 attempts for the Indians.

Junior Sammy Mireles romped for 155 yards and two touchdowns on 38 carries in Elwood's 18-0 shutout of Frankton. The Panthers clinched a share of the Central Indiana Conference crown.

Ke'Andre Vaughn ran 15 times for 120 yards, helping Evansville Reitz claim its fourth straight win with a 48-13 triumph over Evansville Bosse. Rushad Whitlock added seven carries for 90 yards and two touchdowns, and Drew Johnston tossed a pair of touchdowns for the Panthers. Carrington Crutcher tallied 160 yards on the ground and two scores on 30 attempts for the Bulldogs.

Duvante Lane found the end zone three times in Evansville North's 23-6 win over Paoli. Lee Wroblewski paced Paoli with 100 yards rushing and one score.

Jayson Jamerson tallied four touchdowns as Princeton came up with six fumble recoveries in a 48-0 blanking of Mount Vernon (Posey).

Brandt Nowaskie ran for 87 yards and two scores in Vincennes Lincoln's 20-0 shutout over Mount Carmel (Ill.).

Logan Wilkerson tossed a pair of touchdown passes, helping Heritage Hills claim a 28-7 win over Forest Park. Zach Lubbehusen added six carries for 95 yards and one score for the Patriots.

Wes Harness romped for 271 yards and four touchdowns as North Posey remained perfect with 56-6 thrashing of Tecumseh.

Austin LeClere carried the football 26 times for 183 yards and two touchdowns in Perry Central's 14-8 win over Springs Valley.

Cole Sermersheim and Nick Gobert scored two touchdowns apiece as Jasper rolled to a 47-16 win over Washington. Trey Parsons scored twice to pace Washington.

Daniel Perez found the end zone twice in Southridge's 36-6 win over Pike Central.

Luke Kseniak tallied 11.5 tackles and an interception, helping Noblesville post a 13-6 win over Westfield.

Jake Hendershot carried the ball 23 times for 109 yards and one touchdown in Tri-West's 14-0 shutout of Frankfort. Mitch Alexander added a career-high 107 yards rushing and one score on 15 attempts for the Bruins.

Anthony Taylor Cooper had 11 rushes for 101 yards and two touchdowns as Warren Central got back to the .500 mark with a 35-0 blanking Terre Haute South,

Kaine Lisscomb ran 23 times for 177 yards and three touchdowns in Martinsville's 24-7 win over Mooresville. Zane O'Dell netted 157 yards rushing and one score on 24 carries for Mooresville.

Brandon Beard had 17 rushes for 104 yards and one touchdown in Milan's 21-6 win over Edinburgh. Gavin Detraz added two scores for the Indians.

Pete Hartley rambled 34 times for 276 yards and five touchdowns, helping Indianapolis Bishop Chatard roll to 34-7 win over Guerin Catholic.

Dokken Egenhoff had 169 yards rushing and a touchdown in Indian Creek's 23-0 blanking of Indianapolis Broad Ripple.

Hunter Hardee raced for 175 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries as Hamilton Southeastern breezed to a 51-13 win over Lafayette Harrison. Taylor Christensen added an 85-yard kickoff return and 56-yard punt return for scores for the Royals.

Aaron Harris was a workhorse with 35 carries for 186 yards and three touchdowns in Whiteland's 39-14 win over Plainfield. Aaron Gutermuth added a scoring run and pass for the Warriors. Chad Middleton had a pair of touchdowns for the Quakers.

Josh Manion had 108 yards on the ground and two touchdown for Speedway in a 44-6 thrashing of Indianapolis Lutheran. Austin Anglea passed and ran for scores for the Sparkplugs.

Cam Smock threw and ran for touchdowns in Indianapolis Roncalli's 21-6 win over Decatur Central. Eli Conlin paced Decatur Central with 146 yards rushing.

Alec Pettit ran 18 times for 134 yards and two touchdowns as Greencastle claimed the West Central Conference crown with a 30-0 shutout of Cascade.

Maurice Campbell accumulated 199 yards rushing and three touchdowns on just eight carries as Fishers rolled to a 28-7 win over Lafayette Jeff.

Levante Bellamy carried the ball 19 times for 235 yards and four touchdowns as Indianapolis Brebeuf cruised to a 47-7 win over North Putnam.

Jim Arney led a balanced rushing attack with 16 carries for 156 yards as Pendleton Heights downed Rushville, 28-20. Jon Furrow ran for 82 yards and a score, and Jesse Furrow passed and ran for touchdowns for the Arabians. Zach Turner netted two scores to lead the Lions.

T.J. Nethery had four rushes for 119 yards and two touchdowns in Shenandoah's 31-7 win over Eastern Hancock. Lane Young added two scores for the Raiders.

Lane Morris tallied 157 yards and one score in 17 carries as Center Grove rolled to a 35-7 win over Indianapolis North Central.

Senior quarterback Aaron Daniel accounted for more than 350 total yards and six touchdowns and booted four extra points in Charlestown's 53-0 shutout of Providence. Daniel went 10-of-13 passing for 252 yards and four touchdowns and ran six times for 100 yards and two scores. Tyler Odle had six receptions for 122 yards and two touchdowns, and Wesley Sexton added three catches for 111 yards and two scores for the Pirates. Odle is now the school's all-time leader in receiving yards with 1,464 yards.

Brandon Hardin caught five passes for 114 yards and three touchdowns, helping Clarksville to a 34-0 win over North Harrison. Hardin also had an interception on defense to give him 12 for the season. Quarterback Aiden McEwen went 8-of-10 for 109 yards and four touchdowns, and Nate Knight added three rushes for 111 yards and one score for the Generals.

Alex Cowan accumulated 76 yards rushing and three touchdowns on 30 carries, helping Columbus East cruise to a 41-6 win over Jeffersonville.

Bo Baker paced a balanced ground attack with 17 rushes for 144 yards and three touchdowns in Kokomo's 40-22 win over Marion. Michael Copeland added 21 carries for 123 yards and one score, and Tayler Parsons ran 13 times for 94 yards and two tallies for the Wildkats. Javaris Riley paced the Giants with a pair of scores.

Papee Byers tallied 271 yards and one score on 27 attempts as Eastern (Greentown) got into the win column for the first time with a 28-19 decision over Taylor.

Joey Miller rambled 23 times for 234 yards and four touchdowns as Pioneer cruised to a 54-8 win over Tri-County. Miller and Dillon Stanton chipped in 13 tackles apiece for the Panthers.

Kevon Wade-Janson found the end zone four times as New Castle snapped a 23-game losing streak with a 39-22 win over Logansport.

Brad Schrader rolled up 110 yards on the ground and two touchdowns on 31 attempts in Lafayette Central Catholic's 15-0 shutout of Rensselaer Central. Schrader now has 113 carries for 749 yards and 10 touchdowns for the Knights, who have won 40 straight Hoosier Heartland and Hoosier Conference games dating back to 2003.

Kolton Lineback scored three touchdowns, including the game-winner and two-point conversion in overtime in North White's 26-24 win over South Newton. Austin Drinski carried the ball 35 times for a school-best 323 yards and three touchdowns in the loss.

Garrett Gray tallied 97 yards rushing and a touchdown to go along with a touchdown catch as Benton Central blanked Delphi, 18-0.

Jeff Scott threw and ran for touchdowns in Clinton Central's 26-0 shutout of Clinton Prairie.

Chad Schultz rambled for 269 yards and four touchdowns, helping North Newton roll to a 40-6 win over Lake Station. Schultz also had four kickoff returns for 160 yards and one score for the Spartans.

James Altherr raced for 170 yards and two scores in Tipton's 44-8 thrashing of Twin Lakes. Nate Heim added a pair of rushing touchdowns for the Blue Devils.

Cole Johnson connected with Sam Bloom for a pair of scores in Avon's 34-0 shutout of McCutcheon.

Koye Kaiser had four carries for 112 yards and four touchdowns in Linton-Stockton's 71-0 drubbing of Union (Dugger). Kaiser also caught a 13-yard touchdown pass from Austin Karazsia, who was 5-of-6 for 82 yards and two scores for the Miners.