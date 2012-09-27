HSFB HONOR ROLL: WEEK 6





By Paul Condry and Matt Kopsea – Indiana Football Digest TOP PERFORMANCES

Elwood's Sammy Mireles became the school's all-time leading rusher in the Panthers' 14-7 win over previously unbeaten Mississinewa. The junior Mireles had 30 carries for 186 yards and two touchdowns and now has 4,203 yards for his career. Mississinewa sophomore Blake Dailey, the state's leading rusher, was limited to 69 yards.

Junior quarterback Matt Monserez threw for 267 yards and two touchdowns, leading South Bend St. Joseph to a 35-21 victory over Mishawaka Marian. Senior Kevin McFadden added 127 yards and one touchdown on 26 carries, and classmate Connor Edmonds chipped in two scores, including a 76-yard interception return for the Indians. Michael Whitfield paced the Knights with two touchdowns.

Sophomore signal caller Ryan Washington tossed for 198 yards and three touchdown passes as Michigan City snapped a 17-game Duneland Conference losing streak with a 20-16 win over previously unbeaten Lake Central. Marquis Martin caught a pair of scoring passes for the Wolves, while Lake Central running back David Yancey was limited to 45 yards on 21 attempts.

Seniors Devan Emerson and Tanner Adams had more than 100 yards on the ground apiece in top-ranked (Class 3A) Jimtown's 48-0 drubbing of No. 3 (Class 4A) Concord. Emerson had 122 yards and two touchdowns, and Adams added 136 yards and one score. Quarterback Brody Olson passed for 95 yards and one touchdown, ran for another score, and grabbed an interception for the Jimmies, who accumulated 552 yards. It was the largest margin of victory in the Cable Line Cup series which is now tied at 26.

Tyler Birky ran 15 times for 240 yards and five touchdowns as Kankakee Valley rolled to a 49-18 win over North Judson. The senior back Birky now has 1,127 yards rushing and 21 touchdowns on 127 attempts. Johnny Morrison and Johnny Williams had 10 tackles apiece for the Kougars, who are 6-0 for the first time.

Sophomore quarterback Ramon Atkins was 16-of-32 for 333 yards and six touchdowns in Gary West's 64-18 win over Indianapolis Tindley. Junior wide receiver Lionel Johnson added five catches for 149 yards and four scores for the Cougars.

Senior Ryan Spesard rambled for 268 yards and six touchdowns in Carroll (Flora)'s 42-8 pasting of Clinton Prairie.

J.D. Moore's four-yard touchdown run with 57 seconds left helped Richmond claim a 26-22 win over Kokomo. This snapped the Wildkats' 39-game North Central Conference winning streak. Taylor Kidd ran eight times for 101 yards and one score, and Justyn Curtis added 123 yards passing and a touchdown run for the Red Devils. Michael Copeland paced Kokomo with 20 carries for 99 yards and one score.

Quarterback Drew Schnitz accounted for more than 350 total yards and five touchdowns in Huntington North's 34-31 win against Marion. The senior Schnitz threw for 176 yards and two scores and ran for 183 yards and three more scores for the Vikings.

Senior running back Gavin Miller ran 24 times for 190 yards and four touchdowns, helping S.B. Adams post a 36-14 win over S.B. Riley. Matt Gray chipped in a touchdown catch and three interceptions for the Eagles. Signal caller Thaddeus Phillips netted 108 yards rushing and a score for the Wildcats.

Sophomore Justin Drudge had six carries for 112 yards and four touchdowns as Plymouth racked up 564 total yards in a 53-14 thrashing of Wawasee. Senior Sam Stevens added 135 yards and two scores on 17 attempts, and classmate Ike Kastner passed for 148 yards and one score and ran for 96 yards and another tally for the Rockies. For the season, Stevens has 121 carries for 957 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Penn junior signal caller Zach Oakley completed 11-of-13 for 173 yards and ran eight times for 74 yards and three touchdowns in Penn's 43-15 win against S.B. Washington. Junior Daigien Morgan tossed a pair of touchdown passes to Antwon Ivory to lead Washington.

Sam Schrader ran 22 times for 111 yards and two touchdowns as Mishawaka posted a 32-15 win over Elkhart Central. After missing the last four games with a concussion, Tyler McDaniel added 13 carries for 110 yards and one score, and senior Matt Carver chipped in eight rushes for 90 and one tally for the Cavemen. Central kicker Matt Eppers improved to 9-of-9 on field goals with boots of 34, 19, and 29 yards. Nick Faus added 248 yards passing and one score for the Blazers.

Sophomore Anthony Taborn rambled for 145 yards and three touchdowns in S.B. Clay's 21-0 blanking of Elkhart Memorial. In suffering their seventh straight loss, the Chargers were limited to one yard rushing and 68 total yards.

Kyle Ostrander had a pair of fourth quarter touchdown runs to help Fairfield pull away for a 34-14 win over Angola. Eldon Burtsfield added field goals of 44 and 29 yards for the unbeaten Falcons. Trevor Lynch threw two scoring passes to Austin Bauer to pace the Hornets.

Junior Taylor Raatz and senior Cory Troyer both surpassed the 100-yard mark in rushing as Lakeland remained perfect with a 37-21 win over Eastside. Raatz had 142 yards and one touchdown, and Troyer added 142 yards and two scores. Senior Blake Blaker was 17-of-28 for 312 yards and three touchdowns, and P.J. dean added seven receptions for 188 yards and two scores for the Blazers. The two clubs combined for 26 penalties, good for 236 yards.

Junior Ben Shriver had 146 yards passing and three touchdowns in Tippecanoe Valley's 45-0 blanking of Wabash. Tanner Andrews added three catches for 96 yards and two scores, and Justin Gunter chipped in two scores for the Vikings.

Senior Jon O'Dell threw a touchdown pass and also booted the game-winning 31-yard field goal as Rochester hung on for a 9-6 win over Manchester.

Senior Chantz Marlatt rolled up 143 yards rushing and four touchdowns on 15 attempts in West Central's 49-7 rout of Winamac. Michael Hamilton chipped in 23 carries for 163 yards, 73 yards passing (2-of-3) and one score, and 10 tackles for the Trojans. Although the Warriors were guilty of six turnovers, they did raise over $4,500 for military veterans from a silent auction for the camouflage jerseys they wore.

Jake Raspopovich accounted for more than 200 total yards and two touchdowns in Merrillville's 41-0 shutout of LaPorte. The senior signal caller was 9-of-10 passing for 195 yards and one touchdowns and ran for 28 yards and another tally. Brian Jenkins added three catches for 90 yards and one score for the Pirates.

Tyler Callahan and Austin Hoover combined for over 200 yards rushing in Sheridan's 25-8 win over Monrovia. The senior Callahan ran 29 times for 124 yards, and the sophomore Hoover added 89 yards and two touchdowns on eight attempts. Nick Fairfield had a hand in 25 tackles, including 20 solos, for the Blackhawks.

Junior Tristan McClone had 150 yards rushing and one touchdown as Warsaw blanked Goshen, 17-0. Classmate Austin head went 7-of-9 passing for 109 yards and one score for the Tigers, who were helped out with four Goshen turnovers.

Freshman Tanner Cleveland rambled for 186 yards and one score in NorthWood's 34-14 victory over Northridge. Junior Will Kirkwood added three touchdown runs and a scoring pass for the Panthers. Sophomore Cameron Ridenour accounted for two scores for the Raiders.

Junior signal caller Kai Slough threw for 125 yards and three touchdowns as Bremen rolled to a 42-15 win over LaVille. Senior Ethan Pike caught a pair of touchdowns for the Lions, while junior Cameron Gunter ran for 107 yards and two scores for the Lancers.

Junior Wade Young had 24 carries for 200 yards and two scores in New Prairie's 42-15 thrashing of Triton. Gage Nierzwicki and Zach Brassell added two touchdowns apiece for the Cougars, who ran for 434 yards.

Senior Collin Stevens tossed three touchdown passes to classmate Micah Budzinski, leading Culver to a 26-24 come-from-behind win over Knox. Stevens' 65-yard strike to Budzinski with around two minutes left proved to be the game-winner for the Cavaliers. Garrett Majchrjak found the end zone twice for the Redskins.

Senior Joel Tinney had three rushes for 91 yards and two scores in Culver Military Academy's 20-7 win over John Glenn. Aramonti Phillips added 13 carries for 128 yards and one score for the Eagles. Senior Derek Hiler tallied 111 yards and one score on 29 attempts for the Falcons, who ran 70 plays.

Alex Metz ran 19 times for 146 yards, helping Hobart post a 20-10 win over Lowell. Ian Drobac added two touchdown runs for the Brickies. George Fields led the Red Devils with 124 yards rushing and one score on 32 carries. The junior back Fields now has 143 rushes for 974 yards and 14 touchdowns this season. Anthony Mauer chipped 13 tackles for Lowell, giving him 73 through six games.

Junior Martayveus Carter accounted for 122 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns in East Chicago Central's 42-20 win over previously unbeaten Boone Grove. Carter had eight rushes for 75 yards and two scores and caught two passes for 63 yards and another tally Classmate Carlos Fernandez added 241 yards passing (9-of-17) and three touchdowns strikes, and Patrick Shaw contributed 16.5 tackles for the Cardinals. Carter has rushed for 778 yards and 12 touchdowns, while Fernandez has thrown for 748 yards and seven scores.

Senior quarterback Austin Brown rolled up 175 yards on the ground and three touchdowns on 22 carries, leading Griffith to a 27-25 win over Munster.

Senior defensive back A.J. Snyder recovered a fumble resulting in the game-winning touchdown as Chesterton held on for a 24-17 win over Portage. Chris Katsafaros accounted for over 100 yards of offense and one score, and Dana Konchar chipped in 12 tackles for the Trojans.

Crown Point senior Tyler Smith carried the football 22 times for 191 yards and two touchdowns in the Bulldogs' 28-21 win over Valparaiso. Smith also had a 95-yard kickoff return for a score, and junior linebacker Ryan Kelleher added 11 tackles for the 'Dogs. Valpo senior Andrew Kittridge tallied 109 yards on the ground on 19 attempts.

Sophomore Connor Faulkner and freshman Jesse Kerfoot both surpassed the 100-yard mark in rushing as Hamilton Heights cruised to a 54-0 win over Taylor. Faulkner had 20 carries for 171 yards, and Kerfoot added 167 yards and three touchdowns on seven attempts. Junior quarterback Corey Beck went 6-of-6 for 138 yards and three scores for the Huskies.

Senior back Brandon Porter had 23 carries for 157 yards and two touchdowns in Garrett's 30-26 win over Woodlan. Signal caller Noah Follett was 8-of-12 for 133 yards and one score for the Railroaders. Junior Jaylin Bennett paced Woodlan with 232 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 37 attempts. Bo Davis tallied 14.5 tackles, Porter had 12, and Austin McCray added 10 for Garrett.

Senior quarterback Nic Weimer completed 16-of-23 passes for 201 yards and two touchdowns as East Noble rolled to a 37-14 win over Norwell. Junior wide out Grey Fox added nine catches for 159 yards and one score, and classmate Brandon Mable ran 16 times for 173 yards and one score for the Knights. Freshman back Piercen Harnish led the Knights with 88 yards rushing and two scores.

Senior running back Anthony Moore had 26 carries for 175 yards and two touchdowns in New Haven's 28-27 come-from-behind win over Columbia City. Bryce Hieber added nine tackles and a quarterback sack for the Bulldogs.

Junior quarterback Brent Lyles went 17-of-28 for 271 yards and four touchdowns as Indianapolis Pike posted a 42-24 win over Columbus North. Classmate Dominique Booth chipped in seven catches for 113 yards and two scores for the Red Devils. Senior Jesse Tompkins paced North with 32 rushes for 167 yards and two scores.

Senior Christian Brown rambled for 238 yards and three touchdowns on 24 attempts in Clarksville's 53-41 win over Silver Creek. Fellow senior Aiden McEwen went 9-of-16 passing for 215 yards and two scores for the Generals. Senior back Layne Taylor paced the Dragons with 28 carries for 228 yards and four touchdowns.

Senior quarterback Drew Johnston was 17-of-25 through the air for 204 yards and two touchdowns in Evansville Reitz's 21-17 win against Evansville Memorial. Classmate Ke'Andre Vaughn added 91 yards on the ground and one score for the Panthers. Sophomore McKinley Warren had 21 carries for 127 yards and two scores, and junior linebacker Kelsey Coslett chipped in 12 tackles for the Tigers.

Speedway senior signal caller Austin Anglea went 13-of-16 for 361 yards and three touchdown passes, helping the Sparkplugs cruise to a 62-6 win over Cascade. Junior wide receiver Justin Brent had four catches for 112 yards, and sophomore Anthony Jones hauled in six passes for 106 yards and two scores for Speedway.

Matt Hunt accumulated more than 300 total yards, good for six touchdowns, in Heritage Christian's 41-0 blanking of Beech Grove. The senior Hunt was 16-of-26 passing for 295 yards and ran eight times for 30 yards. Fellow senior Anthony Warrum grabbed eight passes for 239 yards and five scores, and junior Colin Marsh added 11 tackles, a fumble recovery, and an interception for the Eagles,

Junior Alex Cowan was 7-of-13 for 182 yards and two scores as Columbus East rolled to a 31-7 win over Floyd Central. Classmate J.T. Voelker had four receptions for 103 yards and two touchdowns, and sophomore Markell Jones added 16 rushes for 116 yards and one score for the Olympians.

Junior back Christian Perry carried the football 26 times for 173 yards and two touchdowns in Southport's 28-21 win over Franklin Central. Senior quarterback Robert Webb finished 18-of-30 for 203 yards, and David Boyer had seven catches for 109 yards for the Cardinals. Kyler White tossed for 146 yards and two scores for Franklin Central.

Sophomore quarterback Camorrie Shittu accounted for more than 200 total yards as Indianapolis Broad Ripple cruised to a 62-8 win over Indianapolis Northwest. Shittu ran 10 times for 171 yards and five touchdowns and added 55 yards through the air. Senior back Jamonte Hampton chipped in 23 rushes for 176 yards and one score for the Rockets.

Junior Eric Schreiber passed for 195 yards and one touchdown and ran for another score as Hammond downed Hammond Morton, 28-14, to snap the Governors' 14-game Great Lakes Athletic Conference winning streak.

Anthony Mayers ran 12 times for 135 yards and three touchdowns in Hammond Bishop Noll's 55-14 triumph over Calumet.

Junior quarterback Matt DeSomer ran four times for 164 yards and one touchdown and completed 7-of-12 passes for 139 yards and two scores in Andrean's 62-13 drubbing of Highland.

Brothers Kyle and Alec Sturdy combined for over 200 yards rushing and three touchdowns in South Central's 39-0 shutout over Lake Station. Senior Alec Sturdy had 13 carries for 122 yards and two scores, and junior Kyle Sturdy added 81 yards on the ground and one tally. Junior Robert Miller passed and ran for touchdowns for the Satellites, who racked up 526 total yards.

Senior quarterback Jeremy Truchan had a hand in four touchdowns as Wheeler made it three straight wins with a 45-7 triumph over River Forest. Truchan was 7-of-11 passing for 115 yards and two scores to go along with eight rushes for 53 yards and two tallies.

Antonio Pipkin ran eight times for 234 yards and four touchdowns in Bowman Academy's 38-0 win over Hammond Clark.

Senior Chase Burton ran and passed for touchdowns as Corydon Central held on for a 24-16 win over previously unbeaten Paoli. Luke Strange had a touchdown and 29-yard field goal for Paoli.

Aaron Daniel rolled up more than 270 yards of offense and four touchdowns in Charlestown's 48-0 win over Salem. The senior Daniel was 14-of-18 through the air for 140 yards and two scores and ran 10 times for 133 yards and two more touchdowns.

Jesse Millikan rushed for two touchdowns and passed for a third score as Bedford North Lawrence blanked Jennings County, 44-0.

Tyler Fridley had a night to remember as Jeffersonville rolled to a 50-13 win over Providence. The senior quarterback passed for 194 yards and four touchdowns, ran for 147 yards and one score, and was also crowned homecoming king at halftime. Austin Hines added 18 rushes for 127 yards and two touchdowns for the Red Devils.

Junior Wes Riner came off the bench to carry the football nine times for 117 yards and three touchdowns in South Putnam's 48-0 blanking of Cloverdale. Sophomore Lucas Lorian added 179 yards and two scores on 11 attempts for the Eagles.

Senior fullback Brad Schrader accounted for 157 yards rushing and one touchdown in Lafayette Central Catholic's 24-13 win over previously unbeaten Tipton. Schrader touched the football 15 times during LCC's 21 fourth quarter plays, including 10 times during a 16-play scoring drive. Junior Ty Preston connected on a pair of touchdown passes to senior Timmy Mills for the Knights.

Senior Austin Drinski tallied 246 yards on the ground and three touchdowns on 24 attempts as South Newton posted a 53-47 overtime win over Tri-County. Nathin Bishop ran for two scores for the Rebels, and Riley Benner accounted for five touchdowns (three rushing and two passing) for Tri-County.

Junior back Maurice Woodard ran for 229 yards and four touchdowns in West Lafayette's 42-18 win at Rensselaer Central. Kyle Turner had three catches for 121 yards and one score for the Red Devils. Eli Isom had 20 carries for 149 yards and a touchdown, and Hunter Hickman passed for 157 yards and one score for the Bombers.

Matt Penola led the way with two touchdowns as Zionsville rolled past Lafayette Harrison, 42-18. Parker Dunshee added a pair of touchdown passes for the Eagles.

Senior Ian Good threw for 143 yards (7-of-9) and a pair of touchdowns in Brownsburg's 42-6 thrashing of Lafayette Jeff. Indiana recruit Chase Dutra chipped in 64 yards rushing and 48 yards receiving for the Bulldogs. Darian Green ran 23 times for 147 yards and one score for Jeff.

Junior Brandon Rooze tossed a pair of touchdown passes to Garrett Gray, helping Benton Central post a 14-9 win over Twin Lakes. Gray finished with four catches for 119 yards.

Senior Michael Duane ran for 105 yards and two touchdowns in Fountain Central's 57-12 drubbing of Seeger. Koby Pierce added a pair of scoring strikes to Brad Bowlus for the Mustangs.

Junior Garrett Johnson had 22 rushes for 212 yards and one touchdown in Delphi's 33-20 triumph over Hammond Gavit.

Jeremy Gonzalez's 12-yard scoring run proved to be the difference as Caston edged North White, 17-16. Cole Hileman ran and passed for scores and recorded 12 tackles for North White. Kolton Lineback added 11 tackles, and Connor Cain chipped in 10 in the setback.

Senior Mitchell Williams tossed three touchdown passes and ran for two more scores in Pioneer's 56-0 blanking of Frontier. Joey Miller added 10 rushes for 116 yards and one score, and Stephen Whitlock tallied two touchdowns, including one on a blocked punt.

Senior running back Malcolm Fogle had 20 carries for 157 yards and two touchdowns, leading Indianapolis Ben Davis to a 30-13 win over Terre Haute South. Junior Kyle Castner was 19-of-27 passing for 187 yards for the Giants. Purdue bound quarterback Danny Etling went 15-of-30 for 171 yards and two touchdowns, and wide out Jacob Johnson added eight catches for 96 yards and one score for the Braves. Dillon Bell chipped in 19.5 tackles for T.H. South.

Nick Morken scored two touchdowns in F.W. Bishop Luers' 27-0 blanking of F.W. Concordia Lutheran. The Knights limited the Cadets to just 23 total yards of offense.

Junior Zach Ferran booted a pair of field goal in Leo's 13-10 overtime win against Heritage. Ferran connected on a 35-yard attempt at the end of regulation and then hit a 33-yarder in the extra period.

Evan Cagle passed for two touchdowns in F.W. Bishop Dwenger's 27-0 shutout of F.W. Wayne. D'Marcus Moon added 141 yards on the ground for the Saints.

Junior Colin Brockhouse completed 12-of-15 passes for 237 yards and two touchdowns, helping F.W. Northrop roll to a 42-6 win over Fenton (Ill.). Brockhouse also ran for 81 yards and a score for the Bruins.

Chris Terry scampered for a pair of touchdowns in F.W. Carroll's 37-14 pasting of Bellmont. Jimmy Crumley added 117 yards on the ground and one score for the Chargers.

Josh Streveler scored two touchdowns, including an 85-yard kickoff return, leading Bluffton in a 20-0 blanking of Southern Wells.

Senior back Jason Nicodemus had 11 carries for 112 yards and four touchdowns as Churubusco cruised to a 60-0 win over West Noble. Nicodemus also hauled in a 25-yard touchdowns pass.

Senior Frank Martin ran for 92 yards and three touchdowns in Homestead's 44-6 thrashing of DeKalb. Matt Skowrenek finished 7-of-11 passing for 159 yards and two scores for the Spartans.

Devin Gerding tallied 122 yards rushing and two touchdowns, helping Northfield post a 27-21 win over Whitko.

Senior C.J. McMann carried the football 21 times for 125 yards and also threw a touchdown pass in Western Boone's 14-13 win over North Montgomery. Junior Joel Kauth accounted for both of North Montgomery's touchdowns. Ty Webster chipped in 14.5 tackles for the Chargers.

Anderson junior Jerian Beard tallied 224 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries in the Indians' 61-21 triumph over New Castle. Senior Chris Lemon added five receptions for 92 yards and three scores in the victory.

Junior quarterback Connor Smith connected with Montero Debose on a four-yard touchdown pass with four seconds left and then ran for the game-winning two-point conversion in Perry Meridian's 36-35 win over Bloomington North. Smith finished 30-of-45 for 300 yards and three touchdowns. Cole Timmons added nine catches for 110 yards, and senior Donte Winfield tallied 11.5 tackles for the Falcons.

Sophomore Jake Hendershot was 15-of-27 passing for 176 yards and four touchdowns in Tri-West's 37-14 win over Crawfordsville. Hendershot also had 15 carries for 58 yards. Mitch Alexander added 76 yards receiving and a pair of touchdown catches, 70 yards rushing, and two interceptions for the Bruins.

Senior Connor Rice tossed two touchdown passes in Indianapolis Cathedral's 24-16 loss to Louisville Trinity.

Indianapolis Bishop Chatard senior Peter Hartley had 102 yards on the ground and one score in the Trojans' 24-7 setback to Cincinnati Elder.

Junior David Holtkamp tallied 158 yards rushing and one touchdown in Indianapolis Roncalli's 17-3 win over Indianapolis Brebeuf. Holtkamp also tossed his first career touchdown pass for the Rebels.

Morgan Hague's 42-yard field goal in the fourth quarter was the difference as Plainfield edged Decatur Central, 17-14. Senior Austin Blevins chipped in 32 carries for 145 yards and 38 yards in receiving for the Quakers.

Riley Neal's 23-yard strike to Mason Patterson with three seconds left lifted Yorktown to 27-20 win over New Palestine. Chandler Carroll paced the Tigers with 145 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 25 carries.

Senior Ryan Ripp tallied 172 yards rushing and four touchdowns on 25 attempts in Hamilton Southeastern's 41-38 win over Westfield. Ross Risley threw for 177 yards and two touchdowns, and Chris Ford hauled in two passes for 118 yards and two scores for the Royals.

Avon senior quarterback Cole Johnson threw four touchdown passes in helping Avon to a 28-14 win over Noblesville. Classmate Jalen Edwards added two scores for the Orioles.

Senior Ben Heller rushed for 199 yards and five touchdowns and passed for another score as Greenwood held on for 41-40 win over Guerin Catholic. Classmate Kole Stogner added 206 yards on the ground for the Woodmen. Senior Tino Smith threw for two touchdowns and ran for a third tally, and Drew Dehnke added four scores for the Eagles.

Junior Ross Barr had 96 yards on the ground and three touchdowns, helping Franklin to a 21-14 win over Mooresville. Senior Zane O'Dell paced Mooresville with 23 rushes for 137 yards.

Senior quarterback Jordan Miller completed all four of his passes for 132 yards and one touchdown as Mount Vernon (Fortville) blanked Shelbyville, 42-0. Classmate Tyler Dicks added two scores on the ground for the Marauders.

Cardinal Ritter junior quarterback Jake Purichia went 13-of-18 for 190 yards and three touchdowns in the Raiders' 35-14 triumph over Triton Central. Fellow junior Jake Hagen added four catches for 107 yards and two scores for Ritter. Jonah Thacker paced the Tigers with 29 rushes for 159 yards and one score.

Junior signal caller John Lampe was 11-of-18 for 147 yards and two touchdowns in Carmel's 24-0 blanking of Indianapolis North Central.

Senior Bryce Bockett completed 21-of-38 passes for 335 yards and five touchdowns, leading Indianapolis Lutheran to a 35-14 win over Edinburgh. Classmate J.C. Faubion hauled in 14 passes for 253 yards and four scores for the Saints.

Senior quarterback Derek Conley finished 9-of-20 passing for 199 yards and four touchdowns in Greenfield-Central's 33-22 win over Rushville. Junior wide out Brant Boles-Lattimore tallies seven receptions for 167 yards and four scores for the Cougars.

Junior Isaac Harker was 7-of-14 through the air for 196 yards and two touchdowns in Lebanon's 34-20 win against Southmont. Senior Collin Campbell chipped in 16 carries for 96 yards and two scores for the Tigers.

Senior Matthew Wray went 12-of-21 passing for 165 yards and two touchdowns as Indian Creek posted a 29-16 win over Milan. Junior wide out Brenden Smith added five catches for 77 yards and two tallies for the Braves. Senior Vince Reese chipped in 11 tackles and three quarterback sacks, and junior Wess Cornett contributed 11 tackles in the victory.

Sophomore running back James Gilbert carried the football 31 times for 206 yards and one score in Indianapolis Tech's 19-12 win over F.W. South.

Quarterback Demetrius Anderson completed 9-of-14 passes for 187 yards and three touchdowns, helping Indianapolis Marshall blank Central Noble, 40-0. Nicholas Shannon and Darrell Morgan chipped in two scores each for the Patriots.

Sophomore signal caller Jessie Furrow was 10-of-17 for 110 yards and one touchdown pass in Pendleton Heights' 24-14 win over Delta.

Northeastern sophomore Kelsy Kirkland rambled 25 times for 163 yards and two touchdowns, helping the Knights claim their first victory over Centerville, 22-20. Junior Bryce Robinson tallied 173 yards and two scores on 35 attempts for the Bulldogs.

Junior Lane Young had 13 carries for 124 yards and two touchdowns as Shenandoah held on for 34-33 win over Knightstown.

Senior James Antonoglou ran the football 32 times for 213 yards and two touchdowns as Union City remained unbeaten with a 19-6 win over Winchester.

Billy Walker tossed a pair of touchdowns to Aaron Davis in Muncie Central's 32-19 win over Logansport.

Muncie South quarterback Timber Hatfield was 11-of-14 for 231 yards and four touchdowns in the Rebels' 50-0 blanking of Anderson Prep Academy. The senior Hatfield added a rushing score for the Rebels.

Junior back Andrew Finch had 31 rushes for 195 yards and three touchdowns in Castle's 42-7 win over Evansville North. Senior quarterback Mitch Giles was 10-of-22 for 194 yards and three touchdowns, and wide out Jon-Marc Anderson added a pair of scores for the Knights.

Junior back Avion Sullivan had 19 carries for 282 yards and touchdown runs of 92 and 75 yards in Evansville Central's 40-0 shutout of Evansville Harrison. Sophomore Austin Fuchs added three touchdown passes for the Bears.

Junior Austin LeClere ran for two touchdowns in Perry Central's 40-0 trouncing of Wood Memorial.

Senior back Denver Burden accumulated 188 yards and three touchdowns in South Spencer's 35-14 triumph over Pike Central.

Boonville senior Andrew Arriago had 200 yards on the ground and three touchdowns in the Pioneers' 36-13 victory over Mount Vernon (Posey).

Senior Trey Parsons rolled up 261 yards rushing in Washington's 60-41 loss to Mt. Carmel (Ill.).

Sophomore Nolan Ahrens threw for 239 yards and three scores in Jasper's 48-14 win over Princeton.

Senior back Ben Weber found the end zone three times in Southridge's 39-31 win against Tell City. Elliott Brown paced Tell City with 205 yards rushing and two scores.

North Posey senior Wes Harness rolled up 178 yards on the ground and three scores in the Vikings' 48-0 blanking of Forest Park. Colton Martin ran for a score and caught a pass for another tally, and Alec Werry threw two touchdowns for the winners.

Austin Massey returned a fumble 25 yards for what proved to be the game-winning touchdown in Terre Haute North's 14-10 win over Warren Central. Ricky Brookins added a pair of interceptions for the Patriots.