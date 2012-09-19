HSFB HONOR ROLL: WEEK 5





TOP PERFORMANCES

Huntington North quarterback Drew Schnitz threw for 380 yards and a new state single game record nine touchdowns in the Vikings' 62-49 win over Anderson. Schnitz also ran for 173 yards, and Caleb Richison hauled in six receptions for scores as Huntington North rolled up 551 total yards. Curtis Wilson passed for five scores, and Jalen Beard ran for 118 yards and two touchdowns for the Indians.

Sammy Mireles accumulated 306 yards rushing and one score on 37 attempts in Elwood's 34-6 upset of Eastbrook. Over 25 games, the junior Mireles has rushed for 4017 yards, an average of 161 yards per game. He needs just 155 yards to surpass Chris Noone's school-record career total of 4,171 yards. Quarterback Austin Dauenhauer added three touchdown passes for the Panthers.

Sam Stevens ran 25 times for 289 yards and four touchdowns as Plymouth rolled to a 35-6 win over Elkhart Memorial. Stevens has racked up 822 yards and 10 touchdowns on 104 attempts through the first five games. Blake Kramer was 18-of-28 for 145 yards, and Dimetri Chatman added 11 catches for 119 yards and one score for Memorial.

Matt Hunt completed 17-of-22 passes for 362 yards and seven touchdowns in Heritage Christian's 51-20 drubbing of Shenandoah. Hunt also ran 10 times for 112 yards. Ames Walker hauled in six passes for 158 yards and four scores, and Anthony Warrum has eight catches for 178 yards and two tallies for the Eagles. Jordan Miller chipped in 12.5 tackles for the winners. Lane Young scored a pair of touchdowns, and Evan Young ran for 113 yards for the Raiders.

Aaron Daniel accounted for more than 280 total yards of offense and five touchdowns, guiding Charlestown to a 70-13 thrashing of Silver Creek. Daniel was 11-of-16 passing for 151 yards and three touchdowns and ran 10 times for 134 yards and two scores. Seth McCutcheon chipped in 192 yards rushing and three scores on 14 carries, and Jake Harper racked up 12.5 tackles for the Pirates. Brooks Howell passed for 187 yards (13-of-25) and one touchdown, and Drew Sherrow hauled in eight passes for 131 yards for the Dragons.

Mitch Giles put his arm and legs to good use in Castle's 33-13 win over Evansville Reitz. Giles was 16-of-33 passing for 244 yards and three touchdowns to go along with 15 carries for 80 yards and one score on the ground. Cameron Parus added seven catches for 119 yards and two scores, and Joe Redburn had six catches for 89 yards and a touchdown for the Knights. KeAndre Vaughn had 16 carries for 134 yards and one score for Reitz.

Purdue recruit David Yancey had 18 carries for 123 yards and two touchdowns in Lake Central's 29-3 win over LaPorte. Riley Arvanitis added two scores for the Indians.

Michael Farkas booted a pair of field goals, including a 30-yarder with 43.4 seconds left, helping Mishawaka Marian claim a thrilling 27-26 win over South Bend Washington. Michael Whitfield caught a 44-yard touchdown pass and ran for a pair of scores for the Knights. Daigien Morgan went 18-of-30 for 285 yards and three touchdowns and also ran for a score for the Panthers.

McKinley Warren rolled up 190 yards and three touchdowns on 27 carries in Evansville Memorial's 42-14 thrashing of Evansville Bosse. Signal caller Dane Hurley added 102 yards passing and two scores to go along with six rushes for 82 yards and a touchdown, and Kelsey Coslett had 11.5 tackles for the Tigers. Carrington Crutcher paced Bosse with 24 carries for 163 yards and one score.

Brandon Porter ran 10 times for 163 yards and three touchdowns as Garrett held on for a 36-34 win over previously unbeaten Bluffton. Noah Follett went 9-of-13 passing for 198 yards and two scores, and Drake Landes added five catches for 108 yards and one score for the Railroaders. Che' Fuentes added 10 tackles for Garrett, and Malcolm Marshall threw for 246 yards (15-of-32) and one score for Bluffton.

For the second straight week, Shaq Vann accounted for the game-winning score as S.B. Adams rallied for a 35-28 win over S.B. St. Joseph. Vann had a nine-yard touchdown with 15 seconds left as the Eagles snapped an 18-game losing streak to St. Joe. Gavin Miller tallied 133 yards rushing and two scores on 22 carries, and Frank Karczewski threw for 224 yards and two touchdowns for Adams. Matt Monserez had 143 yards through the air and three scores for the Indians.

Austin Anglea was 9-of-12 passing for 154 yards and two touchdowns and also ran for 43 yards in Speedway's 28-6 win over Monrovia. Jefferson Hall tallied 14.5 tackles, Davonte Turner added 13.5, and John Lamb, Davon Powell, and Shannon Hall chipped in 10 tackles for the Sparkplugs.

Jake Roush accounted for 113 yards rushing and three touchdowns as Southern Wells posted a 37-8 win over Wes-Del.

LeVante Bellamy tallied 125 yards on the ground and Sterling Mitchell added 123 in Indianapolis Brebeuf's 25-15 win over Culver Military Academy.

Isaiah Townsend ran 13 times for 247 yards and three touchdowns, helping Lawrence Central cruise to a 42-0 win over Columbus North. Alex Rodriguez added 11 carries for 114 yards and one score, and Drake Christen tossed for 104 yards (5-of-6) and two scores for the Bears.

Corey Beck completed 8-of-12 passes for 151 yards and three touchdowns in Hamilton Heights' 46-3 thrashing of Eastern (Greentown). Connor Faulkner added seven rushes for 100 yards and two scores, and Tyler Trietsch tallied two scores for the Huskies. Papee Byers had 34 carries for 104 yards for the Comets.

Chad Banschbach had 33 carries, good for 210 yards and two touchdowns, in Lawrenceburg's thrilling 31-30 win over Franklin County. Sam Fette was 11-of-20 for 145 yards and two scores for the Tigers.

David Krott had 260 yards rushing and one touchdown, and Darrin Kirkland had 124 yards in receptions and four scores in Park Tudor's 50-23 loss to Indianapolis Lutheran.

Martayveus Carter ran 14 times for 193 yards and three touchdowns, helping East Chicago Central roll to a 48-13 win over Hammond Clark. Carter now had 41 carries for 703 yards and 10 scores this season. Carlos Fernandez was 8-of-10 passing for 139 yards and one score, and Demetrius Cousins added three interceptions, and for the Cardinals. Patrick Shaw had 11.5 tackles, and LaRunte Fairley chipped in four solo tackles and a 70-yard interception return for a score for E.C. Central.

Markell Jones tallied 152 yards rushes to go along with a touchdown catch as Columbus East cruised to a 31-7 win over New Albany. Alex Cowan added a pair of scoring runs for the Olympians.

Camorrie Shittu rolled up almost 400 total yards and four touchdowns in Indianapolis Broad Ripple's 38-14 win over Boonville. Shittu was 14-of-19 passing for 261 yards and three scores and ran 13 times for 132 yards and two more tallies. Jamonte Hampton added 10 carries for 166 yards and two touchdowns, and Isaac Hampton hauled in five passes for 137 yards and one score for the Rockets.

Tristan McClone had 34 carries for a school-record 314 yards and five touchdowns, helping Warsaw roll to a 35-21 win over Northridge. Tanner Love tossed for 195 yards (10-of-14) and a pair of touchdown passes to Jailyn Rolle for Northridge.

Adam Glanders had five catches for 101 yards and one touchdown as Concord had seven different players find the end zone in a 48-7 win over Goshen. Ryan McKibbin had 210 yards passing and ran for a score for the Minutemen.

David Holtkamp had a pair of scores, helping Indianapolis Roncalli post a 28-7 win over Indianapolis Scecina Memorial.

Brody Olson threw for 103 yards and a three touchdown passes to Carter Gill in Jimtown's 42-12 win over New Prairie. Gill's three scoring plays established a new school record. Tanner Adams added seven rushes for 97 yards and three scores for the Jimmies.

NorthWood quarterback Will Kirkwood accounted for more than 200 total yards in the Panthers' 35-21 win over Wawasee. Kirkwood completed 12-of- 17 passes for 144 yards and ran five times for 59 yards and one score. Freshman halfback Tanner Cleveland added 60 yards rushing and a pair of touchdowns for NorthWood. Gage Reinhard threw for 227 yards (13-of-20) and two scores, and Clayton Cook hauled in seven receptions for 148 yards and two tallies for the Warriors.

Akeem Purnell tallied 148 yards rushing and three touchdowns, leading Elkhart Central to a 48-7 thrashing of S.B. Riley. Nick Faus passed for 161 yards and one score, and Matt Eppers booted field goals of 34 and 28 yards for the Blazers.

Eric Knepper ran 15 times for 156 yards and three touchdowns in Bremen's 32-28 win over Culver. Collin Stevens completed 18-of-30 passes for 298 yards and four touchdowns, two going to Micah Budzinski, for Culver.

Derek Hiler accumulated 101 yards and three touchdowns on 23 attempts as Glenn rolled to a 39-7 win over Triton. Kyle Liedtky added three scoring passes, and Zach Combes had 104 yards rushing and one score for the Falcons.

Eldon Burtsfield's 24-yard field goal in the fourth quarter was the difference in Fairfield's 32-29 win over Eastside. Garrett Scott threw two touchdown passes to Caleb Noble and ran for another score for the Falcons. Blake Baker threw for two scores and ran for another tally for the Blazers.

C.J. Jackson ran for two touchdowns and threw for a third score as F.W. North cruised to a 35-7 win over Mishawaka. Anthony Linnear added 18 carries for 176 yards and a pair of scoring runs for the Redskins, who rolled up 506 total yards.

Anthony Moore racked up 206 yards on the ground and two scores on 23 attempts in New Haven's 28-10 win over Norwell.

Rance Harris accounted for four touchdowns in Leo's 33-7 win over South Adams.

Devin Gerding paced a balanced attack with 90 yards rushing and two touchdowns as Whitko rolled to a 51-19 win over Wabash.

Cory Troyer had four carries for 145 yards and three touchdowns, helping Lakeland cruise to a 59-6 win over West Noble. Joey Fuller chipped in 66 yards rushing on five attempts and a pair of scoring runs for the Lakers.

Michael Hamilton ran seven times for 187 yards and three touchdowns in West Central's 77-43 pounding of South Newton. Chantz Marlatt added 140 yards rushing and two scores on six attempts, and Parker Fritz tallied four scores on the ground as the Trojans accumulated 462 yards rushing. Trevor Lowe had three touchdowns to pace the Rebels

Jeremy Truchan ran for two touchdowns and passed for a third score as Tony Klimczak's Wheeler squad downed Dan Klimczak's South Central unit, 25-7, in the battle of the Klimczak brothers.

Kendrick Mullen had a pair of interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown, in F.W. Bishop Luers' 27-7 win over F.W. Wayne. It marked the first win for interim Bishop Luers football coach Kyle Lindsey, who replaced his father Matt Lindsey. On Sunday, Matt Lindsey was relieved of his duties as head football coach and athletic director for "violations of school and Diocesan policies." During his 26 seasons with the Knights, Matt Lindsey compiled a 229-99 record with nine state championships.

Fullback Christian Perry ran for 141 yards and one touchdown as Southport piled up 450 yards, including 242 yards on the ground, in a 56-33 win over Bloomington South. Quarterback Robert Webb was 20-of-28 for 207 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 63 yards and one score for the Cardinals. Wide out Tim Jewell added four catches for 117 yards and one score for Southport.

Pike running back Taylor Sanders carried the ball only 11 times for 123 yards with three touchdowns in the Red Devils' 49-7 thrashing of Bloomington North. Red Devils' quarterback Brent Lyles, a junior being recruited by IU, completed 9 of 14 passes for 158 yards and two touchdowns.

Austin Karazsia connected on 21 of 23 passes for 277 yards and four touchdowns as Linton-Stockton rolled to a 63-6 win over Springs Valley. The Miners excelled across the board by amassing a 527-146 edge in total yardage. Koye Kaiser rushed five times for 113 yards and a score to lead a Linton ground game that produced 250 yards on 10.9 yards per carry.

Jesse Miller proved to be a workhorse with 39 carries for 181 yards and two touchdowns in Northview's 20-19 come-from-behind win over Owen Valley. Tucker Stewart threw for 186 yards and one score for the Knights. Former Northview standout Larry Shaffer paced Owen Valley with four carries for 163 yards and two touchdowns. In addition to scoring runs of 86 and 72 yards, Shaffer also had a 90-yard interception return for a score.

Joe Troop had more than 200 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns in Chesterton's 48-14 thrashing of Valparaiso. Troop rushed three times for 78 yards and one score, had eight catches for 132 yards and two scores, and 21 return yards for the Trojans. Chesterton quarterback Chris Katsafairus was 15-of-19 passing for 205 yards with three touchdowns

Hobart senior Anthony Burgos accounted for three turnovers, including a drive-ending interception with 1:10 remaining to guarantee a 37-28 win over Andrean, Aaron Del Grosso hit a 50-yard field goal with 2:16 remaining in the game for the Brickies, who posted their first win over Andrean since 2008.

Merrillville quarterback Jake Raspopovich threw for 258 yards and three touchdowns and added three scoring runs for the Pirates' in a 62-41 win over Michigan City. Dylon Collins rushed for 161 yards and one score and also had a touchdown catch for the Pirates before leaving the game with a leg injury in the third quarter. Brian Jenkins had two scoring receptions, and Bryant Isabell ran for a pair of scores for Merrillville. Wolves' sophomore quarterback Ryan Washington was 12-of-19 for 259 yards and four touchdown passes, two each to junior Logan Kaletha and sophomore Donovan Wilson, who returned from a hand injury to catch seven passes for 152 yards. Aaron Dye finished the night with seven catches for 116 yards and 72-yard kickoff return for a score for the Pirates.

Cody Poynter rushed 28 times for 240 yards to lead Boone Grove to a 34-12 victory over Bowman Academy.

Kyle Castner completed 21-of-34 passes for 146 yards and two touchdowns in Indianapolis Ben Davis' 30-7 win over Terre Haute North. Bryce Phelps booted field goals of 18, 30, and 31 yards for the Giants, who are 5-0 for the first time since 2001.

Whiting quarterback A.J. Veloz was 15-of-20 passing for 302 yards with four touchdowns as the Oilers rolled past Hammond Bishop Noll, 48-28. Wide receiver Justin Jendreas hauled in three passes for 116 yards and two scores, and Patrick Petruf chipped five receptions for 120 yards and a pair of scores for Whiting. Petruf also had an 83-yard kickoff return for a score.

Tristan Peterson ran for 230 yards and three touchdowns as Crown Point cruised to 42-7 win over Portage. Peterson has racked up 109 carries for 633 yards and five scores this season.

George Fields had 23 carries for 182 yards in Lowell's 42-12 win over Highland. For the season, Fields has gained 850 yards on 110 attempts and scored 13 touchdowns.

Munster's Seth Gutwein rushed 19 times for 105 yards and scored three touchdowns in a 21-7 win over Hammond Morton. Alex Crowe tallied 13 tackles and teammate Anthony Conroyd added 10 stops for the Mustangs.

Marion sophomore Will Collins rushed 13 times for 411 yards and five touchdowns in the Giants' 56-49 win over Logansport. Collins scored on an 80-yard run with 1:46 remaining for the game-winner. Bo Bullard had 159 yards rushing and three touchdowns on 36 carries for Logansport. Bullard added a nine-yard touchdown reception, and sophomore quarterback Ryan Schrock rushed for 151 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries and passed for 127 yards and two more scores. The teams combined for 1,153 yards of offense.

Daniel Scales scored two touchdowns on 132 receiving yards to lead Caston past visiting Carroll (Flora), 21-14. Quentin Douglass completed six passes for 177 yards and two touchdowns for the Comets.

Michael Duane carried the football 27 times for 273 yards and four touchdowns in Fountain Central's 42-8 thrashing of Attica. Duane now has 851 yards rushing for the season for the Mustangs, who outgained Attica, 469-61.

Pioneer's Joe Miller ran the ball into the end zone from 10 yards out in overtime to help the Panthers rally for a 27-21 win over North Judson. Miller finished with 128 yards rushing on 27 carries, and Matt Dorris had 13 carries for 146 yards and one score for Pioneer. Dorris added a 10-yard fumble return for a score.

Winamac scored 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter in a 42-21 win at Tri-County. Tyler Katschke rushed for 117 yards and two touchdowns and added a 13-yard touchdown on a screen pass to lead the Warriors. Zach Shidler was 7-of-10 through the air for 93 yards and two touchdowns and added 96 yards rushing and a score for the Warriors. Levi Schultz had a 30-yard interception return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter for Winamac. Riley Benner ran for 138 yards and two touchdowns and passed for 92 yards and another score for the Cavaliers.

Travis Herbst went 11-of-16 for 186 yards and three touchdowns and ran seven times for 64 yards and another score, helping Columbia City roll to a 62-10 win over DeKalb. Jared Murphy added four catches for 84 yards and two touchdowns for the Eagles.

Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter High School quarterback Jake Purichia completed 22-of-32 passes for 312 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 127 yards and four more scores to help the Raiders defeat defending 3A state champion Indianapolis Bishop Chatard, 56-33. Purichia's favorite target, Alex Parrett, caught 12 passes for 177 yards and two scores for Ritter. Pete Hartley ran for 220 yards and three touchdowns for Chatard.

Jason Nicodemus racked up 174 yards on the ground and two touchdowns in Churubusco's 42-0 blanking of Angola. Trevor Lynch was 19-of-33 for 183 yards, Reece Oberlin chipped in 14 solo tackles and three assists for Angola.

Conner Smith went 26-of-39 for 450 yards and five touchdown passes, leading Perry Meridian to a 40-21 triumph over Franklin Central. Jaynard Keys had five catches for 133 yards and one score, Colin Timmons added five receptions for 125 yards and two touchdowns, and Montero Dubose caught seven passes for 92 yards and one score for the Falcons. Josh Murphy chipped in 10 tackles and Nick Bova added 8.5 for the winners.

C.J. McMann completed 14-of-23 passes for 150 yards and two touchdowns and also ran for 109 yards in Western Boone's 30-15 win over Frankfort. Riggs Baxter added 94 yards receiving and one score, and LV Bowden had 13.5 tackles, two quarterback sacks, and an interception for the Stars.

Colin Hileman paved the way with 275 yards rushing and three touchdowns as North White rolled to a 58-14 win over Frontier. Kolton Linback added 103 yards on the ground with two scores, and freshman Connor Cain chipped in 109 yards and one tally for the Vikings, who ran for 520 yards. Hunter McCracken had 100 yards on the ground and one touchdown, and Tyler Pruitt recorded 12 tackles for the Falcons.

Jaylen Bennett rambled 32 times for 194 yards and four touchdowns as Woodlan cruised to a 55-29 win over Prairie Heights. T.J. Sewell added five catches for 105 yards and one score, a 95-yard kickoff return, and a 21-yard scoring run for the Warriors.

Tony Gillispie rolled up 269 yards rushing and four touchdowns in 19 carries, lifting Anderson Prep Academy to 56-0 blanking of Indiana School for the Deaf. Tristen Anderson was 3-of-5 for 116 yards and three touchdown passes to Tyler Smith-Johnson. Smith-Johnson also had four carries for 108 yards and one score for the Jets.

Tyler Fridley put on quite a show with more than 400 yards of offense and five touchdowns as Jeffersonville rolled to a 63-19 win over Floyd Central. Fridley was 15-of-24 passing for 315 yards and three scores and also ran six times for 114 yards and two more tallies. Austin Hines added 11 rushes for 186 yards and two touchdowns, and Dionte Allen caught four passes for 143 yards and two scores and ran for a third score for the Red Devils. Victor Aemmer was the lone bright spot with 19 tackles and one interception for Floyd Central.

Jonah Thacker ran the football 19 times for 138 yards and two touchdowns, lifting Triton Central to a 46-6 win over Lapel. Dakota Nelson passed for a score and caught a pass for another tally for the Tigers.

Jordan Beam tallied a pair of touchdowns as Knox blanked LaVille, 41-0, to snap a nine-game losing streak. Garrett Majchrzak had 15 carries for 115 yards and one score, and Nevin Miller was 8-of-14 passing for 106 yards and two touchdowns for the Redskins.

Conner Sheehan was 13-of-16 for 327 yards and four touchdowns in Heritage's 57-7 drubbing of Adams Central. Sheehan also ran for a score, and Ben Gibson added four catches for 121 yards and one touchdown for the Patriots.

Chris Torpy had a pair of touchdown runs, leading Tippecanoe Valley to a 28-26 win over Northfield. Justin Gunter added 11 carries for 95 yards and one score for the Vikings. Austin Curless ran for 115 yards and one score and passed for 67 yards and another touchdown for the Norsemen.

Nate Beatty ran for four touchdowns in Fremont's 60-25 thrashing of Central Noble. Chandler McDowell threw for a pair of scores and ran for a third for the Eagles. Alex Vice tallied three scores for the Cougars.

Gino Gillum had 89 yards rushing and three touchdowns, and Connor Rice threw for 230 yards and a pair of scores, helping Indianapolis Cathedral cruise to a 42-7 win over F.W. Bishop Dwenger.

Drue Tranquill scored a pair of touchdowns in Carroll (F.W.)'s 24-20 win over East Noble. Brandon Mable caught a pair of touchdown passes and ran for a third score, and Nic Weimer tossed two touchdowns for East Noble.

Frank Martin ran nine times for 108 yards and four touchdowns, leading Homestead to a 42-7 win over Bellmont. Quarterback Matt Skowronek added 159 yards passing (9-of-13) and one score for the Spartans.

Je'Noire Smith tallied 76 yards rushing and three touchdowns, helping F.W. Snider breeze to a 42-13 win over F.W. Concordia Lutheran. Tyrell Swain added 85 yards on the ground and a score for the Panthers. David Morrison went 20-of-30 for 271 yards and one touchdown, and Marq Rogers hauled in seven passes for 146 yards and one score for the Cadets.

Quarterback Colin Brockhouse was 16-of-32 for 274 yards and four touchdown passes in F.W. Northrop's 43-40 win over F.W. South. Amani Ray chipped in four receptions for 121 yards and two scores for the Bruins. Donovan Clark paced the Archers with 190 yards rushing and four touchdowns.

Jarred Groomer ran for 128 yards and three touchdowns to lead Eastern Greene to a 43-0 shutout over Wood Memorial.

Elliott Brown had 12 carries for 230 yards and four touchdowns and also threw for a score in Tell City's 34-7 win over Perry Central.

Kegan Aldrige accounted for the game-winning score as Pike Central edged Forest Park, 21-20. Josh Voegerl had 148 yards rushing and two touchdowns for Forest Park.

Ben Weber ran 11 times for 128 yards and one score in Southridge's 42-18 pasting of South Spencer. Luke Stettler tossed a pair of touchdown passes for the Raiders.

Quarterback River Van Zant accounted for four touchdowns in Mount Vernon (Posey)'s 35-0 shutout of Washington. Van Zant was 7-of-13 passing for 140 yards and two scores and ran 10 times for 72 yards and two more tallies for the Wildcats.

David Anguish had the hot hand with 21 rushes for 274 yards and five touchdowns as Gibson Southern rolled to a 50-21 win over Princeton. Jordan Scheller was 11-of-18 for 147 yards and two touchdown passes for the Titans. Deon Hardiman netted 182 yards on the ground and a score for the Tigers.

Nick Gobert's three-yard run in the fourth quarter was the difference in Japser's 7-0 win over Vincennes Lincoln.

Wes Harness tallied 193 yards rushing and three scores on 27 carries as North Posey rallied past Heritage Hills, 34-27.

Adam Grannon passed for 281 yards (21-of-37) and three touchdowns in Tecumseh's 30-19 win over South Decatur. Grannon also ran for a score, and Spencer Jones caught nine passes for 127 yards and three touchdowns for the Braves.

Nolan Goebel racked up 115 yards rushing and two scores on 14 carries as Evansville Mater Dei cruised to a 45-7 win over Evansville North.

Kole Stogner had 28 carries for 210 yards and two touchdowns in Greenwood's 31-3 romp over Plainfield. Austin Blevins ran 25 times for 125 yards for Plainfield.

Logan Hutson found the end zone four times as Center Grove rolled to a 55-28 win over Terre Haute South. Lane Morris had 156 yards rushing and two scores, and Luke Calvert passed for 122 yards and two touchdowns for the Trojans. Purdue commit Danny Etling tossed for 282 yards and two touchdowns, and Tyler Seibert added 191 yards in receptions and two scores for the Braves.

Matt Wray threw for 300 yards and five touchdowns in Indian Creek's 60-24 thrashing of Brown County. Brendon Smith added three touchdown catches for the Braves. Dillon Boknecht tallied 250 yards and three scores through the air for the Eagles.

Anthony Burnett accumulated 201 yards rushing and four touchdowns, leading Mount Vernon (Fortville) to a 58-26 win over Pendleton Heights. Kameron Risper added 193 yards on the ground and one score as the Marauders didn't attempt a pass and finished with 514 yards rushing. Jessie Furrow completed 16-of-30 passes for 248 yards and three touchdowns and ran for a fourth score for the Arabians,

Ryan Ripp powered his way for 167 yards rushing and four touchdowns on 19 carries in Hamilton Southeastern's 58-36 triumph over Lafayette Jeff. Hunter Hardee tallied two touchdowns, and Ross Risley passed for two scores for the Royals. Darian Green and Matt Johnson had three touchdowns apiece for the Bronchos.

Dakota Sidwell had 128 yards rushing and two touchdowns in Decatur Central's 39-0 blanking of Mooresville.

Will Jones had three interceptions, including one returned 81 yards for a touchdown, leading Lafayette Central Catholic to a 55-12 win over Benton Central. Making his first varsity start, Ty Preston threw for 269 yards, and Timmy Mills added six catches for 153 yards to go along with an 83-yard kickoff return for a score for the Knights. Jackson Anthrop tallied two scores for LCC, and Brandon Rooze tossed for 165 yards and two scores for the Bison.

Mason Kuttruff tallied three touchdowns as Martinsville rolled to a 33-5 win over Franklin. Kaine Liscomb added 111 yards rushing and one score for the Artesians. Ross Barr had 129 yards on the ground for Franklin.

Aaron Harris rambled 23 times for 222 yards and two touchdowns in Whiteland's 42-14 thrashing of Connersville.

Tre'von Sevion ran for two touchdowns and caught a pass for a third score as Beech Grove got past Crawfordsville, 40-21. Tyler Wyatt added two scores for the Hornets. Travis Harris went 15-of-26 for 397 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 50 yards and another score for the Athenians. Logan Meadows added three catches for 128 yards and two scores, and Brett Johnson caught three passes for 105 yards for Crawfordsville.

Jake Hendershot's 56-yard touchdown pass to Chris Staton with 37.8 seconds left lifted Tri-West to a 27-26 win over Southmont. Hendershot finished with 275 yards passing and three scores for the Bruins. Pat Myers ran for 109 yards and one touchdown, and Dan Barrett added 77 yards and two scores for the Mounties.

Jalen West accounted for 179 yards and both touchdowns in North Montgomery's 14-12 win over Lebanon. West threw for 117 yards and one score and ran for 62 yards and another tally for the Chargers.

Harvey Allen and Maurice Campbell scored three touchdowns apiece in Fishers' 66-0 pasting of Lafayette Harrison.

Michael Myers passed for 169 yards (19-of-29) and one touchdown as Guerin Catholic held on for a 10-7 win over Indianapolis Tech. James Gilbert had 22 rushes for 140 yards for Tech.

Colin Smith accounted for more than 350 total yards and six touchdowns as Cascade rolled to a 78-15 win over Cloverdale. Smith passed for 202 yards and three scores and ran for 157 yards and three more tallies. Daljot Bajwa added three touchdown catches for the Cadets. Wade Warren scored twice to pace the Clovers.

Drew Croyle passed for 198 yards and two touchdowns, ran for a third score, and returned an interception for another tally, leading Winchester to a 35-20 win over Cambridge City Lincoln. Devin Grillott ran for 122 yards, and Gatlin Kramer added 106 yards on the ground for the Golden Falcons. Tyler Brown netted 160 yards rushing and two scores on 19 attempts for the Golden Eagles.

Cole Barlett ran for three touchdowns, passed for another score, and booted three extra points in Hagertown's 49-7 triumph over Union County.

Cole Douglas had 171 yards rushing and three touchdowns as Frankton rolled to a 61-20 win over Madison-Grant. Nik Clark and Austin Compton added two scores each for the Eagles. Cameron Myers paced the Argylls with 104 yards on the ground and one score.

Hayden Stinnett ran for 103 yards, including the game-winning two-yard touchdown, lifting Noblesville to a 21-14 win over McCutcheon. Matt Marencik passed for 119 yards and one score for McCutcheon.

Garrett Johnson found the end zone twice in Delphi's 20-12 win over Clinton Prairie. The Oracles came away with the win despite running just 18 plays for 66 total yards. Ryan Walker threw for two scores for the Gophers, who had 76 plays from scrimmage.

Michael Griffin scored a pair of touchdowns, helping Twin Lakes blank Rensselaer Central, 18-0. Zach Diener added 103 yards rushing for the Indians.

Cole Blessing had two touchdowns, including the game-winning one-yard run in overtime, as Seeger edged Covington, 22-14. Alex Frechette ran and passed for scores for Covington.

James Antonoglou scored four touchdowns during Union City's 53-0 drubbing of Centerville. Grant Shoemaker added 224 yards and two scores through the air for the Indians.

Joe Spegal had 24 carries for 138 yards in Delta's 27-9 win over Yorktown. Caleb Jones was 7-of-8 passing for 135 yards and one score and ran for another tally, and Bryce Dishman scored twice for the Eagles. Riley Neal was 19-of-33 through the air for 214 yards for the Tigers.

McKenzee Nash had a pair of touchdowns to lead Muncie South to a 20-17 win over Jay County.

Austin Hooker had a hand in all three touchdowns as Tipton held on for a 20-14 win over West Lafayette. Hooker threw a pair of scoring passes to Blake Hoover and also ran for a touchdown. James Altherr added 185 yards rushing for the Blue Devils.

Michael Copeland ran for 136 yards and a touchdown as Kokomo breezed past New Castle, 44-7, for its 39th straight North Central Conference win. Bo Baker added 60 yards rushing and two scores, and Tayler Parsons passed and ran for touchdowns as the Wildkats recorded their 33rd consecutive win over New Castle.

Trevor Richmond completed 5-of-7 passes for 125 yards and three touchdowns in Northwestern's 54-13 smashing of Taylor. Brandon Curry added two scores, and Trenton Brazel ran 11 times for 111 yards and one score and also caught a pass for another tally for the Tigers. Dayne Tomlinson ran 22 times for 116 yards and two touchdowns for the Titans.

Joey Claypoole rolled up almost 300 total yards in Northeastern's 42-14 win over Tri. Claypoole threw for 211 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 89 yards and another score. Kelsy Kirkland caught five passes for 121 yards and one score and carried the football 15 times for 95 yards and two more tallies for the Knights.

Jade Daab and Jesse Millikan both surpassed the 100-yard mark in rushing during Bedford North Lawrence's 52-35 win against Seymour. Daab had 14 carries for 143 yards, and Millikan added 114 yards on 24 attempts.

Danny Creasey tallied four touchdowns as West Vigo downed South Vermillion, 41-21, Creasey had 22 carries for 166 yards and three scores along with an 85-yard touchdown reception.

Greencastle extended its scoreless streak to 19 quarters with a 20-0 blanking of South Putnam. Tyler Scott was 5-of-8 passing for 121 yards and ran for two touchdowns for the Tiger Cubs, who have recorded four straight shutouts.

Kody Zumwalt tallied three touchdowns in North Vermillion's 56-7 win over Riverton Parke.

Brooks Weszely carried the football 28 times for 150 yards and three touchdowns in Sullivan's 21-7 win over Edgewood.