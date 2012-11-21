HSFB HONOR ROLL WEEK 14





TOP PERFORMANCES

Luke Frain's 25-yard field goal in overtime was enough to lift Indianapolis Scecina to a 17-14 win over top-ranked and unbeaten Linton-Stockton in the Class 1A southern semi-state final. James Hadley's fourth down stop of Zane Hayden short of the goal line allowed the No. 6 Crusaders (11-3) to earn their second straight trip to the title game. David Tarver paced Scecina with 24 carries for 142 yards and two touchdowns. Austin Karazsia passed for 144 yards (22-of-31) and one score and ran for another tally for the Miners (13-1).

Conner Faulkner ran 17 times for 174 yards and three touchdowns, helping No. 4 Hamilton Heights capture its first semi state title with a 42-13 win over No. 12 Mishawaka Marian in the Class 3A northern semi-state final. Corey Beck was 13-of-17 through the air for 176 yards and two touchdowns, and Grant Weatherford added a 60-yard punt return for a score, an interception, and five catches for 86 yards for the Huskies (13-1). Tyran Ottbridge paced the Knights (10-4) with 158 yards rushing and one score on 10 attempts.

Jake Purichia overcame a slow start to complete 14-of-20 passes for 238 yards and two touchdowns, leading top-ranked Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter to a 49-14 win over No. 2 Evansville Mater Dei in the Class 2A southern semi-state. Logan Bearman added three rushing touchdowns as the Raiders (14-0) earned their first trip to the title game since 2008. Alex Springer had five catches for 106 yards and one score for the Wildcats.

Daniel Blackford's 19-yard field goal as time expired lifted Mishawaka to 24-21 win over No. 15 Concord in the Class 4A northern semi-state final. Quarterback Sam Schrader carried the football 37 times for 142 yards and two touchdowns and passed for a score as the Cavemen (11-3) won its first semi-state title and advanced to the title game for the first time since 1974. Trevor Wilmore threw for 103 yards and two touchdowns and rushed 22 times for 94 yards for the Minutemen (11-3).

Pete Hartley carried the football 20 times for 212 yards and five touchdowns in Indianapolis Bishop Chatard's 59-7 thrashing of Gibson Southern in the Class 3A southern semi-state . Hartley now has 2,008 yards rushing and 27 touchdowns for the Trojans (12-2), who made it three semi-state titles in a row. David Anguish scored the lone touchdown for the Titans (11-3).

Brandon Phelps passed for 199 yards and three touchdowns as No. 2 Fort Wayne Snider held on for a 42-39 victory over Merrillville in the Class 5A northern semi-state title game. Addison Dellinger caught four passes for 106 yards and two scores, and Tyrell Swain added 112 yards on the ground and two scores to lead the Panthers (14-0) to the final game for the first time since 2004. Jake Raspopovich tossed for 319 yards and two scores, Dylan Collins rambled for 116 yards and two touchdowns, and Aaron Dye hauled in eight passes for 137 yards and once score for the Pirates (11-3).

Conner Rice completed 11-of-14 passes for 290 yards and two touchdowns and ran 10 times for 64 yards in Indianapolis Cathedral's 49-14 drubbing of No. 1 and previously unbeaten Columbus East in Class 4A southern semi-state action. Gino Gillum added 60 yards rushing and two scores and 68 yards receiving as the Irish (9-5) won their third straight semi-state crown. Terry McLaurin had three catches for 117 yards and one touchdown and ran twice for 68 yards and another score for Cathedral. Markell Jones ran for 99 yards, and Brian Wichman had a 79-touchdown scamper for the Olympians (13-1).

Jaylon Smith accumulated 166 yards rushing and one touchdown on 13 carries, guiding No. 5 Fort Wayne Bishop Luers to a 35-21 win over No. 4 Andrean in the Class 2A northern semi-state title clash. It marked the fourth straight semi-state crown for the Knights (10-4). Matt DeSomer ran for 82 yards and two touchdowns and threw for another tally for the 59ers (11-3).

Drake Christian and Alex Rodriguez both went over the 100-yard mark rushing as top-ranked Lawrence Central downed No. 2 Center Grove, 28-15, for the Class 5A southern semi-state crown. Christian ran 18 times for 137 yards and one touchdown and threw for 57 yards and another score to help the Bears (14-0) earn a spot in the final game for the second time in three years. Rodriguez added 17 carries for 108 yards and two scores for Lawrence Central. Conner Stapleton ran the ball 12 times for 91 yards and one touchdown and caught two passes for 39 yards and another score for Center Grove (12-2). Luke Calvert was 10-of-18 passing for 164 yards and one score for the Trojans.