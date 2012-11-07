HSFB HONOR ROLL WEEK 12





Conner Sheehan completed 23-of-32 passes for 316 yards and five touchdowns in Heritage's 40-29 upset of top-ranked Jimtown for the Class 3A Sectional 18 title. Over the last two games, Sheehan has thrown for 692 yards (39-of-55) and 10 touchdowns. Ben Gibson added three scoring receptions for the Patriots. Devan Emerson ran for two touchdowns for the Jimmies.

Jake Purichia was 11-of-12 through the air for 284 yards and five touchdowns, helping Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter cruise to a 48-8 win over Indianapolis Broad Ripple for the Class 2A Sectional 30 crown. Purichia also ran for 27 yards and a score, and Alex Parrett contributed five catches for 126 yards and one score for the Raiders. Armond Jones chipped in eight tackles and four quarterback sacks for Cardinal Ritter. Camorrie Shittu tossed for 151 yards and ran for 66 yards and one tally for the Rockets.

Aaron Daniel accounted for more than 400 total yards in Charlestown's 62-10 thrashing of Brownstown Central for the Class 3A Sectional 23 title. The senior Daniel was 11-of-21 passing for 240 yards and four touchdowns, ran 19 times for 165 yards and three scores, and also intercepted a pass. Seth McCutcheon carried the football 22 times for 127 yards and one score, Wesley Sexton caught five passes for 110 yards and one tally, and Tyler Odle added three catches for 102 yards and one touchdown for the Pirates.

Jordan Scheller used his arm and legs to help Gibson Southern claim its first sectional crown in football with a 27-24 overtime win over Evansville Memorial for the Class 3A Sectional 24 title. Scheller completed 13-of-21 passes for 161 yards and one touchdown and ran 23 times for 85 yards and another score. Josh Elpers added six catches for 116 yards and one score for the Titans. McKinley Warren carried the ball 21 times for 125 yards and one score, and Dane Hurley passed for 112 yards and ran 10 times for 53 yards and one tally for Memorial. Alex Wimber added 10.5 tackles and a sack for the Tigers.

DuWhan Alford racked up 111 yards rushing and one touchdown on six carries, leading Concord to a 24-10 win over Wawasee in the Class 4A Sectional 11 finale. Trevor Wilmore tossed for 154 yards and two touchdowns, and Adam Glanders added six catches for 106 yards and one score for the Minutemen. Gage Reinhard was 15-of-30 through the air for 127 yards and one touchdown for the Warriors.

Michael Whitfield carried the football 22 times for 218 yards and two touchdowns as Mishawaka Marian captured its first sectional crown since 1999 with a 21-7 win over South Bend St. Joseph in the Class 3A Sectional 17 title game. Dominic Ravotto had an interception and returned a fumble 75 yards for another score for the Knights. Matt Monserez completed 22-of-39 passes for 254 yards for the Indians.

Tyler McDaniel had 19 carries for 151 yards rushing and three touchdowns in Mishawaka's come-from-behind 36-34 overtime win over S.B. Washington for the Class 4A Sectional 10 title. Sam Schrader added 18 rushes for 118 yards and two scores for the Cavemen. Panthers' junior quarterback Daigien Morgan passed for 183 yards (16-of-32) and two touchdowns to Antwon Ivery. Morgan also ran 19 times for 108 yards and one score and caught two passes for 29 yards for the Panthers.

Je'Noire Smith ran for 130 yards and two touchdowns and a two-point conversion as Fort Wayne Snider downed Fort Wayne North, 24-14, for the Class 5A Sectional 3 crown. C.J. Jackson passed for 174 yards and one score, and Anthony Linnear added 100 yards rushing and one touchdown for F.W. North.

Notre Dame recruit Jaylon Smith tallied 137 yards on the ground and two touchdowns, helping F.W. Bishop Luers to a 21-0 win over Churubusco in the Class 2A Sectional 27 title game. Jason Nicodemus had 134 yards rushing for Churubusco.

Cody Miller passed for 117 yards and one touchdown as F.W. Bishop Dwenger edged Norwell, 14-7 to win the Class 4A Sectional 12 championship. Ryan Wattercutter added a touchdown catch and an interception for the Saints. Sophomore Piercen Harnish tossed for 173 yards and ran for 135 and one score for the Knights.

Drue Tranquill found the end zone three times in F.W. Carroll's 44-35 win over S.B. Adams for the Class 5A Sectional 2 title. Adams signal caller Frank Karczewski went 15-of-36 for 389 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another score. Shaq Vann ran for two scores and caught a pass for another tally for the Eagles.

Austin Barker rambled for four touchdowns and threw for a fifth score as North Miami downed Adams Central, 33-15, for the Class 1A Sectional 35 title. Dalton Combs ran for two scores for Adams Central.

Sheldon Slusser and Payton Young scored two touchdowns apiece, helping Lewis Cass post a 35-7 win over North Judson for the Class 2A Sectional 26 title. It was the 200th career win for Kings' coach Scott Mannering.

Austin Hoover accumulated a career-high 269 yards rushing and four touchdowns on 40 attempts in Sheridan's 38-28 win over Tri-Central for the Class 1A Sectional 36 crown. Martavius Hunt scored a pair of touchdowns, and Cody Howell passed for 150 yards and two scores for Tri-Central.

Quarterback Jacob Singer ran 17 times for 151 yards and two touchdowns, passed for two scores, and kicked a 28-yard field goal in Eastbrook's 31-28 win over Western for the Class 3A Sectional 19 championship. James Davis had 29 rushes for 226 yards and three touchdowns, and Hudson Featherstone added 107 yards on the ground for Western.

James Altherr had 19 rushes for 96 yards and two touchdowns to go along with three catches for 71 yards, leading Tipton to a third-straight sectional title with a 35-17 win over Benton Central in the Class 2A Sectional 28 finale. Austin Hooker was 8-of-12 passing for 126 yards and ran for a score for the Blue Devils. Brandon Rooze was 19-of-33 for 214 yards and one score for the Bison.

Corey Beck accounted for more than 200 total yards of offense in Hamilton Heights' 52-16 thrashing of Western Boone for the Class 3A Sectional 20 title. Beck was 10-of-17 through the air for 221 yards to go along with five carries for 52 yards and one score. Conner Faulkner added 20 carries for 81 yards and three scores, and Landon Cunningham chipped in two receptions for 77 yards and one tally for the Huskies. C.J. McMann completed 15-of-30 passes for 183 yards and one touchdown and ran 19 times for 71 yards and another score for Western Boone. Riggs Baxter hauled in seven receptions for 145 yards and one score for the Stars.

Markell Jones tallied 113 yards rushing and one touchdown on 16 carries, leading Columbus East past Franklin County, 36-14, for the Class 4A Sectional 15 crown. Alex Cowan added eight rushes for 99 yards and one touchdown and passed for another score for the Olympians.

Junior Luke Calvert was 7-of-11 through the air for 120 yards and three touchdowns in Center Grove's 42-7 thrashing of Columbus North in the Class 5A Sectional 7 finale. Alex Lucas added 13 carries for 152 yards and one score, and Kyle Buchanan added three catches for 71 yards and two touchdowns for the Trojans.

Junior Lane Young's three-yard scoring run with 18.1 seconds left was the difference as Shenandoah rallied for a 41-35 win over Heritage Christian for the Class 2A Sectional 29 title. Young finished with 17 carries for 98 yards and two scores as the Raiders rushed for 500 yards. T.J. Netherly ran 11 times for 141 yards and one score and also threw a touchdown pass, and Chandler Hale added 23 rushes for 172 yards and two scores along with a touchdown catch for the Raiders. Anthony Warrum hauled in 10 passes for 117 yards and one touchdown and recorded 13.5 tackles on defense for Heritage Christian. Matt Hunt was 16-of-25 passing for 152 yards and two touchdowns and also ran for a score, while Andrew Bichey and Jordan Miller tallied 11 tackles apiece for the Eagles.

Jace Hartz was 18-of-21 for 270 yards and three touchdown passes in Evansville Mater Dei's 42-0 blanking of South Spencer in the Class 2A Sectional 32 final.

Tyler Katschke ran 21 times for 209 yards and three touchdowns, guiding Winamac to a 49-12 win over West Central for the Class 1A Sectional 33 title. Keegan Kasten added two running scores and caught a pass for a third tally, and Zach Shidler ran and threw for touchdowns for the Warriors. Chantz Marlatt tallied 112 yards rushing for the Trojans.

Zach Phillips connected on a 34-yard field goal with 9.1 seconds left, lifting Evansville Reitz to a 31-30 win over Jasper for the Class 4A Sectional 16 crown. Ke'Andre Vaughn carried the ball 20 times for 184 yards and two scores as the Panthers snapped Jasper's 20-game home field winning streak. Cole Sermersheim paced the Wildcats with 43 rushes for 140 yards and two scores.

Austin Karaszia was 15-of-20 passing for 313 yards and three touchdowns and also ran for a score in Linton-Stockton's 48-6 drubbing of North Daviess for the Class 1A Sectional 40 title. Koye Kaiser ran 14 times for 150 yards and one score, and Cody Bradbury added six catches for 135 yards for the Miners. Cole Lengacher paced North Daviess with 29 rushes for 138 yards and one score.

Mitch Giles passed for 186 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another tally in Castle's 50-29 thrashing of Jeffersonville in the Class 5A Sectional 8 finale. Jon-Marc Anderson added a pair of touchdown catches, and Andrew Finch ran for two scores for the Knights. Tyler Fridley threw for 236 yards and three scoring passes to Ricky Embry for the Red Devils.

Peter Hartley carried the football 22 times for 126 yards and two touchdowns as Indianapolis Bishop Chatard rolled to a 50-7 win over previously unbeaten Greencastle in the Class 3A Sectional 21 final. Sam Neighbours was 9-of-13 through the air for 97 yards and two scores for the Trojans.

Maurice Campbell tallied 110 yards on the ground and two touchdowns as Fishers used a big second half to rally for a 38-13 win over McCutcheon in Class 5A Sectional 4 title game. Connor Christiansen added 93 yards passing and one score and ran for another touchdown for the Tigers.

Elliott Green and Ryan Martin both surpassed the 100-yard rushing mark in Greensburg's 27-19 win over Indian Creek for the Class 3A Sectional 22 crown. Green racked up 129 yards and two scores and Martin ran for 111 yards for the Pirates. Matt Wray passed for 216 yards and three touchdowns for the Braves, who had their nine-game winning streak snapped.

Kody Zumwalt and Brayden Woodard combined for more than 350 yards rushing and four touchdowns in North Vermillion's 27-7 triumph over Attica for the Class 1A Sectional 39 crown. Zumwalt had 32 carries for 238 yards and two scores, and Woodard added 116 yards and two tallies on 16 attempts for the Falcons. Brady Sheridan threw for 153 yards and one touchdown for the Red Ramblers.

Alex Rodriguez had 22 rushes for 157 yards and two touchdowns for Lawrence Central in its 21-7 win over North Central (Indianapolis) for the Class 5A Sectional 5 title. Rodriguez added four catches for 70 yards, and Drake Christen passed for 128 yards and ran for 103 for the Bears.

Andy Spears, Tyler Dicks, and Anthony Burnett combined for more than 300 yards rushing and four touchdowns as Mount Vernon (Fortville) downed Delta, 28-13, for the Class 4A Sectional 13 title. Dicks ran for 144 yards, Burnett added 128, and Spears found the end zone twice for the Marauders. Cade Jones scored twice for Delta.

Thomas Allgood rolled up 156 yards rushing and three touchdowns in Indianapolis Scecina's 35-19 triumph over Eastern Hancock for the Class 1A Sectional 37 crown. Connor Tooley recorded 12 tackles for the Crusaders. Spencer Gilbert paced the Royals with 21 carries for 115 yards and two scores.

Brent Lyles completed 11-of-19 passes for 171 yards and five touchdowns as Indianapolis Pike cruised to a 55-24 win over Avon in the Class 5A Sectional 6 finale. Taylor Sanders added 19 carries for 165 yards and one score, and Tyre Boyd and Dominique Booth had two touchdown catches apiece for the Red Devils. Derrick Tennant ran 19 times for 102 yards for the Orioles.

Gino Gillum rambled 25 times for 147 yards as Indianapolis Cathedral rolled to a 34-7 win over Indianapolis Roncalli for the Class 4A Sectional 14 title. John Hummel ran for two touchdowns, and Connor Rice added a scoring run and pass for the Irish.

Jake Raspopovich passed for 200 yards and two touchdowns and ran for a third score in Merrillville's 24-14 win over Crown Point for the Class 5A Sectional 1 championship. Aaron Dye added four catches for 116 yards and two scores for the Pirates. Jake Jatis tossed for 200 yards and two touchdowns, and Zach Plesac added 12 catches for 151 yards and two scores for the Bulldogs.

Kendall Huff led a balanced attack with 26 carries for 191 yards rushing as Hammond Morton blanked Highland, 34-0, for its fourth straight Class 4A Sectional 9 crown. Torey Armstrong added 16 rushes for 118 yards and one touchdown, and Eleazar Henderson added 110 total yards and two scores for the Govenors.

Sophomore Trevor Berg's 16-yard romp with 1:26 remaining was the difference as Andrean edged Rensselaer Central, 28-21, for the Class 2A Sectional 25 title. Berg finished with 17 carries for 207 yards and three touchdowns for the 59ers. Hunter Hickman tallied two scores for the Bombers.

Brad Schrader and Will Jones scored two touchdowns apiece as Lafayette Central Catholic downed Pioneer, 38-7, for its fourth consecutive Class 1A Sectional 34 title. Jones finished with 10 rushes for 109 yards, and Timmy Mills added nine catches for 135 yards for the Knights.

Chad Banschbach ran 31 times for 200 yards and two touchdowns in Lawrenceburg's 52-34 win over Paoli for the Class 2A Sectional 31 championship. Sam Fette threw for 187 yards (9-of-15) and three touchdowns and ran for one score, and Morgan Baker added five catches for 130 yards and two scores for the Tigers.