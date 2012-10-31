HSFB HONOR ROLL WEEK 11





TOP PERFORMANCES

Senior Austin Karazsia was 20-of-29 passing for 314 yards and five touchdowns in Linton-Stockton's 45-7 victory over Perry Central in Class 1A sectional play. Cole Bradbury had six catches for 114 yards and two scores to go along with three interceptions, and Grant Stamm added six receptions for 101 yards for the Miners. Kole Kaiser ran 15 times for 87 yards and one score, caught six passes for 87 yards and two more tallies, and recorded two interceptions for Linton.

Aaron Daniel rolled up over 200 total yards and six touchdowns, helping Charlestown roll to 48-6 win over Corydon Central. Daniel ran nine times for 163 yards and five scores and completed 6-of-9 passes for 64 yards and another tally. Seth McCutcheon added 18 carries for 130 yards and one score for the Pirates.

Junior Jake Purichia finished 10-of-16 through the air for 270 yards and four touchdowns and also ran twice for 33 yards and one score as Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter rolled to a 49-21 win over Speedway in Class 2A sectional action. Alex Parrett added four catches for 145 yards and two scores for the Raiders. Austin Anglea passed for 95 yards and ran for a score for Speedway.

Mason Schnarr's two-point conversion reception from Drew Johnston helped Evansville Reitz escape with a 43-42 overtime win against Evansville Central in Class 4A play. Austin Fuchs threw two touchdown passes, and Jacob Anderson booted a pair of field goals (31 and 40 yards) for Evansville Central.

Gavin Miller and Shaq Vann combined for over 300 yards rushing in South Bend Adams' 49-28 victory over Elkhart Central in Class 5A sectional semifinal action. Miller had 21 carries for 117 yards, and Vann added 16 rushes for 194 yards and two touchdowns and caught a pass for a third tally. Frank Karczewski was 18-of-27 for 226 yards and three scores and ran for a fourth tally for the Eagles. Spencer Schnell hauled in 15 receptions for 226 yards and one touchdown. The senior wide out finished the season with 101 catches for 1,250 yards. Nick Faus completed 23-of-37 passes for 268 yards and two scores, and Joe Phillips ran two touchdowns for the Blazers.

Chad Banschbach carried the football 23 times for 188 yards and five touchdowns in Lawrenceburg's 56-7 thrashing of Clarksville in Class 2A playoff action. Conner Bowell completed 9-of-18 passes for 230 yards and two scores, and Morgan Baker added three catches for 96 yards and one touchdown for the Tigers.

Jake Raspopovich was 17-of-28 passing for 313 yards and two touchdowns in Merrillville's 45-21 triumph over Chesterton in Class 5A sectional play. Raspopovich also ran for 44 yards and two scores and has now thrown for 2,083 yards and 25 touchdowns this season. Brian Jenkins added eight catches for 129 yards and now has 51 receptions for 716 yards and seven scores for the Pirates. Merrillville junior safety Ryan Neal added two interceptions and a fumble recovery to give him seven and two respectively for the season.

Sophomore Piercen Harnish had 26 rushes for 145 yards and two touchdowns and passed for 62 yards, helping Norwell surprise New Haven, 22-20, in Class 4A sectional play. Anthony Moore ran 19 times for 120 yards and one score, and Kevin Ware completed 10-of-19 passes for 148 yards and two scores for New Haven. Jordan Hogue added seven receptions for 109 yards and one score for the Bulldogs.

Chandler Hale ran for 156 yards and two touchdowns in Shenandoah's 58-24 win over Winchester in Class 2A tourney play. T.J. Netherly ran for a score and completed 5-of-6 passes for 81 yards and two touchdown throws to Clint Nation for the Raiders.

Brent Lyles passed for 225 yards (14-of-29) and one touchdown and ran nine times for 56 yards and two scores, helping Indianapolis Pike hang on for 24-23 win over Zionsville in Class 5A action. Taylor Sanders added 21 rushes for 109 yards, and Dominque Booth caught 10 passes for 161 yards for the Red Devils. Robert Williams chipped in three interceptions for Pike. Parker Dunshee tossed for 145 yards and one score and ran for another tally, and Cole Wendt chipped in 30 carries for 145 yards for Zionsville. John Naumscheff had five receptions for 103 yards and one score, and Jimmy Morrison recorded 11 tackles, one sack, and a fumble recovery for the Eagles.

La'Tice Brooks rambled for 225 yards and two touchdowns on 40 carries in Highland's 41-34 win over Gary West in Class 4A sectional play. Matt Holl added 17 rushes for 128 yards and one score, and Gunner Grider tallied three touchdowns for the Trojans. Ramone Atkins was 13-of-25 for 349 yards and two touchdowns, and Jon Vea' Johnson caught six passes for 183 yards and one score for the Cougars.

Michael Whitfield accumulated 184 yards rushing and two touchdowns as Mishawaka Marian rallied for a 42-20 win over Glenn in Class 3A play. Vince Ravotto tossed for 110 yards and two scores to Devin Cannady and ran for a third tally for the Knights. Derek Hiler ran for a touchdown and caught a pass for a score for the Falcons.

Quarterback Matt Hunt completed 12-of-27 passes for 232 yards and two touchdowns in Heritage Christian's 28-14 win over Guerin Catholic in Class 2A semifinal play. Anthony Warrum chipped in six receptions for 159 yards and one score, three interceptions, a fumble recovery, and 7.5 tackles for the Eagles. Jordan Miller recorded 11 tackles for Heritage Christian.

Connor Christiansen returned from a broken hand to accumulate more than 200 yards of offense, good for three touchdowns, in Fishers' 42-7 thrashing of rival Hamilton Southeastern in Class 5A semifinal action. The junior Christiansen went 7-of-11 for 125 yards and two scores and ran 15 times for 77 yards and another tally.

Jason Nicodemus went over the 2,000-yard rushing mark with his 30 carries for 269 yards and two touchdowns in Churubusco's 35-13 win over Elwood in Class 2A action. Nicodemus now has 2,108 yards for the season. Junior Sammy Mireles tallied 137 yards and one score on 30 attempts for Elwood, which had its eight-game winning streak snapped.

Junior Brayden Woodard ran 19 times for 136 yards and two touchdowns in North Vermillion's 27-14 win over North Central (Farmersburg) in Class 1A play. Woodard also passed for 57 yards and one score and had an interception on defense. Cody Zumwalt added 25 carries for 102 yards and one score for the Falcons. Chase Vanschoyck had 25 carries for 171 yards, and Dante Rehmel added 10.5 tackles for the Thunderbirds.

Sophomore Joe Spegal ran for 158 yards and one touchdown in Delta's 28-3 triumph over Greenfield Central in Class 4A play. Cade Jones added 112 yards passing and two touchdowns and ran for another score for the Eagles.

Four turnovers paved the way for Eastbrook in a 35-20 win over Yorktown in Class 3A action. Chandler Carroll led the way for Yorktown with 23 carries for 102 yards.

Jordan Schuller accumulated almost 500 total yards in Gibson Southern's 37-31 overtime win over Vincennes Lincoln in Class 3A play. Schuller was 23-of-42 through the air for 352 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 135 yards and one score for the Titans.

Austin Hines rushed 26 times for 198 yards and two touchdowns, helping Jeffersonville claim a 37-27 win over Evansville North in Class 5A action. Tyler Fridley added 164 yards passing and one touchdown, and Jacquari Chandler caught five passes for 104 yards and one score for the Red Devils. Dionte Allen chipped in nine carries for 90 yards and two scores for Jeffersonville. Chase Whitler ran for a touchdown and caught a pass for another score for North.

Sam Schrader rambled for 271 yards and four touchdowns in Mishawaka's 49-28 triumph over Hobart in Class 4A action. Sam McDaniel added three scores on the ground as the Cavemen racked up 420 yards rushing. Ian Drobac tallied a pair of scores for the Brickies.

Drue Tranquill caught a touchdown pass and ran for another score in F.W. Carroll's 14-13 upset of Class 5A No. 7 Penn. It marked the first time since 1990 that the Kingsmen have not advanced to the sectional title game. Zach Oakley passed for 137 yards and one score and ran for another tally for Penn.

Dane Hurley ran for three touchdowns and passed for a fourth score as Evansville Memorial rolled to a 49-7 win over Washington in Class 3A play. Trey Parsons tallied 197 yards on the ground and one score for Washington.

Camorrie Shitta completed 15-of-19 passes for 252 yards and one touchdown and ran 10 times for 85 yards and one score as Indianapolis Broad Ripple slipped past Park Tudor, 34-27, in Class 2A action. Jamonte Hampton added 161 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 21 attempts for the Rockets.

Jake Jatis passed for 142 yards (13-of-23) and two touchdowns, helping Crown Point rally for a 21-14 win over Lake Central in Class 5A sectional play. Tristan Peterson added 25 carries for 92 yards rushing and one score for the Bulldogs. Riley Arvanitis ran 27 times for 102 yards and two touchdowns for the Indians.

Andy Meadows ran and passed for touchdowns in Greensburg's 14-0 blanking of Batesville in Class 3A play. Ryan Martin added 161 yards on the ground for the Pirates.

Chris Johannigman was 16-of-31 for 241 yards and one touchdown in South Decatur's 29-14 loss to West Washington in Class 1A action. Johannigman finished the season with 2,343 yards passing and 18 touchdowns.

Mitchell Scarlett carried the ball 25 times for 169 yards and one touchdown in Brownstown Central's 35-7 win over against Salem in Class 3A play. Clay Brown added 122 yards passing (10-of-16) and three touchdowns for the Braves.

Alex Cowan accumulated over 250 total yards and four touchdowns, helping top-ranked Columbus East cruise past Connersville, 48-6, in Class 4A action. Cowan was 7-of-10 through the air for 123 yards and two scores and ran six times for 146 yards and two more tallies. Markell Jones added 72 yards and two touchdowns on the ground for the Olympians. Blake Evans paced Connersville with 36 carries for 170 yards and one score.

S.B. St. Joseph quarterback Matt Monserez was 7-of-9 through the air for 170 yards and two touchdowns in the Indians' 35-0 blanking of Calumet in Class 3A play. Monserez added a rushing touchdown, and Tajah Smith accumulated 102 total yards and two scores for St. Joe.

Peter Hartley had 27 carries for 238 yards and three touchdowns in Indianapolis Bishop Chatard's 28-0 blanking of Indianapolis Brebeuf in Class 3A play.

Drake Christen ran 20 times for 150 yards and one touchdown and passed for two more scores in Lawrence Central's 21-14 win over Warren Central in Class 5A playoff action.

Dylan Evans tallied 121 yards on the ground and one score in Indianapolis Roncalli's 35-14 win over No. 5 Greenwood in Class 4A action. Colin McManama added 108 yards rushing for the Rebels.

Gabe Welch accumulated 127 yards rushing and three touchdowns as Lewis Cass rallied for a 46-14 win against Fairfield in Class 2A action. Sheldon Slusser passed and ran for scores, and Drew Shepherd had a pair of interceptions for the Kings. Garrett Scott had a touchdown pass and run for the Falcons.

Clayton Cook had three catches for 114 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winning 39-yard reception in the closing minutes, helping Wawasee rally for a 31-28 win over defending Class 4A sectional champ NorthWood. Gage Reinhard passed for 170 yards and two scores for the Warriors. Will Kirkwood had 146 yards through the air and one touchdown and ran for 100 yards and two scores for the Panthers.

Michael Hamilton and Chantz Marlatt each found the end zone three times in West Central's 43-3 thrashing of previously unbeaten Whiting in Class 1A semifinal play. Hamilton ran 29 times for 268 yards, and Marlatt added 141 yards on 16 attempts to pace the Trojans' attack that accumulated 500 yards rushing on 61 attempts.

Junior signal caller Daigien Morgan passed for two touchdowns and ran for a third tally in S.B. Washington's 36-14 win over New Prairie in Class 4A action. Zach Brassell threw a pair of touchdown passes to Luke Stanisci for New Prairie.

Conner Sheehan threw for 376 yards (16-of-23) and five touchdown passes in Heritage's 49-8 win over Tippecanoe Valley in Class 3A play. Sheehan also ran for a score, and Wil Knapke added six catches for 177 yards and two scores for the Patriots. Justin Gunter ran 19 times for 142 yards and one touchdown for the Vikings.

Trevor Wilmore rushed for 72 yards and two touchdowns and threw for another tally as Concord rolled to a 35-8 win over Northridge in Class 4A action.

Zach Shidler tallied a four-yard scoring run in the fourth quarter to lift Winamac to a 14-10 win over Hammond Bishop Noll in Class 1A play. Tyler Katschke added 27 carries for 132 yards and one touchdown for the Warriors.

Kendall Huff ran for 104 yards and two touchdowns as two-time defending Class 4A sectional champ Hammond Morton rolled up 407 yards rushing in a 50-28 win over East Chicago Central. Torey Armstrong ran for two touchdowns for the Governors. Martayveus Carter rushed for 106 and found the end zone four times, including a 96-yard kickoff return for the Cardinals.

Devan Emerson rambled for 102 yards on the ground and two touchdowns as Class 3A top-ranked Jimtown cruised to a 55-7 win over Whitko. Tanner Adams and Shawn Garriott added two scores apiece for the Jimmies.

Tyler Dicks carried the ball 15 times for 286 yards and three touchdowns in Mount Vernon (Fortville)'s 54-34 win over Pendleton Heights in Class 4A sectional semifinal play. The Marauders rushed for 574 yards and accumulated 623 total yards. Jesse Furrow completed 22-of-40 passes for 372 yards and five touchdowns for Pendleton Heights.

David Burden ran for three touchdowns and caught a pass for a fourth score, helping South Spencer post a 38-17 win over Forest Park in Class 2A action. Travis Schnell rushed for 194 yards and one score for Forest Park.

Colton Lengacher ran the football 52 times for 364 yards and three touchdowns in North Daviess' 33-14 win over Tecumseh in Class 1A sectional play. Adam Grannon tossed a pair of touchdown passes to Spencer Jones for Tecumseh.

Jacob Fleming's 40-yard field goal with six seconds left was the difference in Evansville Mater Dei's 31-28 win over previously unbeaten North Posey in Class 2A action. Wes Harness had 28 carries for 172 yards and two scores for North Posey.

Brandon Phelps threw three touchdown passes to lead F.W. Snider to a 45-9 win over F.W. Wayne in Class 5A action.

Kurt Blake ran for 94 yards and found the end zone four times, helping Adams Central cruise to a 45-9 win over Southwood in Class 1A play.

Anthony Linnear rushed for 205 yards and two touchdowns in F.W. North's 26-22 Class 5A sectional win over F.W. South.

D'Marcus Moon ran for two touchdowns in F.W. Bishop Dwenger's 36-14 win over Columbia City in Class 4A action. Cody Miller added a pair of scoring passes for the Saints.

Nick Gilliam passed for 145 yards and ran for a touchdown, helping unbeaten Greencastle edge Tri-West, 20-14, in Class 3A play. Jake Hendershot completed 18-of-38 passes for 307 yards and two touchdowns, and Nick Phelps caught four passes for 135 yards and one score for Tri-West.

Carson Davis had nine carries for 162 yards and three touchdowns in Attica's 54-0 blanking of Cloverdale in Class 1A play.

Nyles Johnson's 43-yard field goal paved the way for Avon to post a 16-14 win over Terre Haute North in Class 5A play. Cole Johnson tossed for 125 yards and ran for a score for the Orioles. Chris Barrett II was 15-of-33 for 250 yards and two touchdowns, and Austin Lewis had four catches for 102 yards and one score for the Patriots.

Connor Rice was 12-of-17 passing for 188 yards and three touchdowns to go along with 10 rushes for 64 yards and two scores in rushing in Indianapolis Cathedral's 49-19 win over Lebanon in Class 4A action. John Hummel and Gino Gillum both scored touchdowns and went over the 100-yard mark in rushing, and Terry McLaurin caught a pair of passes for scores for the Irish. Isaac Harker passed for 383 yards and three touchdowns, and Caleb Brannon had 182 yards in receptions and a score for Lebanon. Zac Bradley added 142 yards rushing and one touchdown for the Tigers.

James Altherr ran for 124 yards and four touchdowns in Tipton's 53-26 win over Northwestern in Class 2A action. Austin Hooker was 10-of-13 passing for 205 yards and three touchdowns, and Blake Hoover added seven receptions for 166 yards and three scores for the Blue Devils.

Ben Lenahan carried the ball 28 times for 206 yards and three touchdowns in Western's 47-26 win over Mississinewa in Class 3A play. Hudson Featherstone added 20 rushes for 132 yards and two scores for the Panthers.

Joe Gedeon connected on a 27-yard field goal with 1:40 remaining to lift Columbus North to a 17-14 win over Franklin Central in Class 5A play. Michael Vogel passed for 114 yards and two touchdowns for the Bulldogs.

Logan Splatter ran nine times for 125 yards and two touchdowns in Eastern Hancock's 34-6 win over Northeastern. Spencer Gilbert added two scores for the Royals, and Kelsy Kirkland had 26 rushes for 115 yards and one score for Northeastern.

Cameron Cline's two-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter helped Western Boone post a 12-8 win over Southmont in Class 3A action.

Connor Stapleton ran for 169 yards and three touchdowns in Center Grove's 62-6 thrashing of Franklin in Class 5A play. Zac Bradley added 142 yards on the ground and one score for the Trojans.

Corey Beck connected with Landon Cunningham for a pair of touchdowns, helping Hamilton Heights cruise to a 38-0 win over Twin Lakes in Class 3A sectional action. Tyler Trietsch chipped in 81 yards rushing and two scores for the Huskies.

David Tarver scored three touchdowns in Indianapolis Scecina's 55-13 win over Knightstown in Class 1A action. Thomas Allgood added eight carries for 158 yards and one score for the Crusaders.

Matt Wray passed and ran for touchdowns in Indian Creek's 28-8 win over Beech Grove in Class 3A play. Dokken Engenoff added 147 yards rushing and one score for the Braves.

Martavius Hunt rushed for 185 yards and three touchdowns as Tri-Central cruised to a 35-10 win over Lapel in Class 1A action. Austin Horn added 136 yards on the ground and one score, and Cody Howell tallied a pair of touchdowns for the Trojans, who tied the school record for wins in a season (10).

Nate Deno accumulated 156 total yards and three touchdowns, in McCutcheon's 26-10 win over Noblesville in Class 5A play.

Hunter Hickman tossed three touchdown passes, helping Rensselaer Central cruise to a 56-6 win over Bowman Academy in Class 2A action. Brad Boget added 99 yards rushing and two scores for the Bombers.

Brad Schrader ran 13 times for 136 yards and two touchdowns in the first half of Lafayette Central Catholic's 42-7 thrashing of Caston in Class 1A play. Ty Preston added three scores on the ground, and Andrew Hubertz tallied a pair of interceptions for the Knights.

Brandon Rooze completed 21-of-30 passes for 265 yards and four touchdowns as Benton Central rolled to a 34-14 win over Delphi in Class 2A action. Garrett Gray had a pair of scoring receptions, and Trevor Featherston added an interception and touchdown catch for the Bison. Garrett Johnson paced the Oracles with 15 rushes for 145 yards.