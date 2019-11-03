How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream: Colts @ Steelers

How To Watch

MATCHUP

The Indianapolis Colts will travel to Pittsburgh to face the Steelers in Week 9. The game time is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 3, at Heinz Field.

The contest will mark the 25th all-time regular season meeting between the teams, with the Steelers holding an 18-6 advantage. The last matchup between the teams took place on Nov. 12, 2017, when Pittsburgh won 20-17.

WATCH ON TV

  • TV coverage: CBS
  • Play-by-Play: Ian Eagle
  • Color Analyst: Dan Fouts
  • Sideline: Evan Washburn

WATCH ON MOBILE

A live stream will be available on the following platforms if the game is available on TV in the local market*:

*Please check your local TV listing to confirm availability. iOS mobile web and app users should "Allow Location Access" (via Settings > Privacy > Location Services > Safari).

Click here for MORE WAYS TO WATCH.

LISTEN LIVE

National Radio coverage: Sports USA

  • Play-by-Play: Josh Appel
  • Color Analyst: Brandon Noble
  • Available to stream live nation-wide with a TuneIn Premium subscription. Click here to learn more.

Local Radio coverage: 1070 The Fan/97.1 HANK FM

  • Play-by-Play: Matt Taylor
  • Color Analyst: Jim Sorgi
  • Sideline: Larra Overton
  • Available to stream live within 100 miles of Indianapolis on Colts.com and the Colts mobile app.

PRE-GAME COVERAGE

Watch pre-game warmups live on the field at Heinz Field at 12:20 p.m. ET on the following:

