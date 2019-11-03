How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream: Colts @ Steelers

The Indianapolis Colts will travel to Pittsburgh to face the Steelers in Week 9. The game time is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 3, at Heinz Field.

The contest will mark the 25th all-time regular season meeting between the teams, with the Steelers holding an 18-6 advantage. The last matchup between the teams took place on Nov. 12, 2017, when Pittsburgh won 20-17.